July 20, 1969 – a date burned into history and the memories of everyone who huddled around their TV sets to witness the impossible becoming possible. These 31 iconic images from the Apollo 11 mission capture more than just a moon landing; they document humanity's greatest adventure. From Neil Armstrong's first bootprint to the stunning Earthrise photos, from the tense moments in Mission Control to the celebrations that followed, these photographs tell the story of when we literally shot for the moon and made it. For those who watched it live and those who've only seen it in documentaries, these images still have the power to inspire awe at what we accomplished with slide rules, pure guts, and that can-do American spirit.

#1

Scott During Eva

Apollo mission spacecraft orbiting Earth with detailed surface and cloud patterns visible below in space.

NASA Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Neil A. Armstrong Inside The Lunar Module After Eva

    Apollo mission photo of an astronaut smiling inside the spacecraft, showcasing historic space exploration moments.

    NASA Report

    #3

    Mcc Activitites During Apollo 11 Splashdown And Recovery

    Mission control team celebrating Apollo mission success, waving American flags in a crowded room with historic screens and displays.

    NASA Report

    #4

    President Nixon Visits Apollo 11 Crew In Quarantine

    Apollo mission astronauts smiling inside quarantine cabin while a man in suit speaks into microphone nearby

    NASA Report

    #5

    Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Walks Near The Lunar Module

    Apollo mission astronaut standing on the moon surface with footprints and lunar equipment casting long shadows.

    NASA Report

    #6

    Apollo 11 Recovery Operation

    Apollo mission capsule floating in the ocean with rescue divers and flotation devices during recovery operation.

    NASA Report

    #7

    Astronauts In Prayer Within Quarantine Facility

    Apollo mission astronauts inside quarantine capsule with military and officials nearby during post-mission procedure.

    NASA Report

    #8

    Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr.,lunar Module Pilot, Works Inside The Lunar Module Lm

    Apollo mission astronaut inside spacecraft cabin wearing headset and white suit, surrounded by control panels and equipment.

    NASA Report

    #9

    Apollo 11 Launch

    Apollo mission rocket launching with American flag flying against a clear sky during historic space exploration.

    NASA Report

    #10

    Apollo 11 Crew Portrait

    Apollo mission astronauts wearing space suits posing in front of a moon backdrop in an iconic space photo.

    Pictured from left to right are: Neil A. Armstrong, Commander; Michael Collins, Module Pilot; Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Lunar Module Pilot.

    NASA Report

    #11

    Apollo 11 Moon Landing

    Astronaut in a spacesuit climbing down Apollo mission lunar module ladder on the moon's surface during historic moonwalk.

    NASA Report

    #12

    Earth From The Moon: A Different Perspective On The Harvest Moon

    Earth rising above the lunar surface captured in an iconic Apollo mission photo showing the vast moon landscape.

    NASA Report

    #13

    Lunar Surface And Horizon

    Apollo mission photo showing the lunar surface with shadows and craters against the dark space background.

    NASA Report

    #14

    Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Stands Beside The Swc Experiment On The Lunar Surface

    Astronaut on the lunar surface near the Apollo lunar module during an Apollo mission moonwalk.

    NASA Report

    #15

    Ccupied Mobile Quarantine Facility (Mqf) Moved For Transport

    Historic Apollo mission convoy drives through a crowds gathering at a busy shipyard dock beside cranes and ships.

    NASA Report

    #16

    Apollo 11 Mission Image - Earth View

    View of Earth from space captured in an Apollo mission photo showing detailed cloud formations over the planet.

    NASA Report

    #17

    Lunar Module Interior

    Apollo mission cockpit showing detailed control panels and documents inside the spacecraft during spaceflight.

    NASA Report

    #18

    Top View Of The Lunar Module Lm Spacecraft From The Command Module Cm

    Apollo mission spacecraft orbiting above Earth with clouds and ocean visible beneath in stunning space photo.

    NASA Report

    #19

    Astronaut Russell L. Schweickart, Lunar Module Pilot, During Eva

    Astronaut in a white space suit taking photos during an Apollo mission spacewalk outside the spacecraft against a black space background.

    NASA Report

    #20

    Apollo 11 Astronauts Review Lunar Charts During Breakfast

    Apollo mission astronauts seated at a dining table, sharing a meal and discussing maps in a black and white photo.

    NASA Report

    #21

    Terraced Wall Crater On The Lunar Limb

    Apollo mission photo showing detailed lunar surface with craters under dark space background.

    NASA/Apollo Report

    #22

    Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Poses Beside The U.S. Flag That Has Been Placed On The Moon

    Astronaut standing on the moon next to the American flag during an Apollo mission with visible lunar footprints.

    NASA Report

    #23

    Astronaut Bean Deploys Alsep Central Station

    Apollo mission photo showing astronaut on the moon with lunar surface and deep black space background.

    NASA Report

    #24

    Close Up View Of The Lunar Module

    Apollo mission photo showing detailed lunar module surface against the blackness of space during moon landing.

    NASA Report

    #25

    View Of Mission Control Center Celebrating Conclusion Of Apollo 11 Mission

    Mission control team celebrating during Apollo mission, capturing iconic moments that still give us goosebumps.

    NASA Report

    #26

    Dr. Wernher Von Braun With The Apollo 11 Saturn V Launch Vehicle

    Man in white shirt and black tie standing near Apollo mission rocket launch platform with USA markings.

    NASA Report

    #27

    Close-Up Of The Backside Of The Moon

    Lunar surface filled with craters captured in iconic Apollo mission photo showing the moon’s rugged terrain against black space.

    NASA Report

    #28

    Apollo 11 - Launch

    Apollo mission rocket lifting off from launch pad with smoke and flames against a clear blue sky background

    NASA Report

    #29

    Apollo 11 Astronauts Headed For Mobile Quarantine Facility (Mqf)

    Apollo mission astronauts in training suits preparing for a simulation inside a spacecraft module with support crew nearby.

    NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center Report

    #30

    Bringing It All Together

    Apollo mission rocket stages being assembled inside a large spacecraft hangar with workers and structural beams visible.

    This image, taken on March 4, 1969, shows the stacking of the S-II stage for the Saturn 506 in the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building in preparation for the Apollo 11 launch. On July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission lifted off for humanity's first visit to another celestial body.

    NASA Report

    #31

    Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Takes A Core-Tube Sample

    Apollo mission astronaut collecting lunar soil samples on the moon’s surface with footprints visible in the dust.

    NASA Report

