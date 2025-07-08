31 Apollo Mission Photos That Still Give Us Goosebumps
July 20, 1969 – a date burned into history and the memories of everyone who huddled around their TV sets to witness the impossible becoming possible. These 31 iconic images from the Apollo 11 mission capture more than just a moon landing; they document humanity's greatest adventure. From Neil Armstrong's first bootprint to the stunning Earthrise photos, from the tense moments in Mission Control to the celebrations that followed, these photographs tell the story of when we literally shot for the moon and made it. For those who watched it live and those who've only seen it in documentaries, these images still have the power to inspire awe at what we accomplished with slide rules, pure guts, and that can-do American spirit.
Scott During Eva
Neil A. Armstrong Inside The Lunar Module After Eva
Mcc Activitites During Apollo 11 Splashdown And Recovery
President Nixon Visits Apollo 11 Crew In Quarantine
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Walks Near The Lunar Module
Apollo 11 Recovery Operation
Astronauts In Prayer Within Quarantine Facility
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr.,lunar Module Pilot, Works Inside The Lunar Module Lm
Apollo 11 Launch
Apollo 11 Crew Portrait
Pictured from left to right are: Neil A. Armstrong, Commander; Michael Collins, Module Pilot; Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Lunar Module Pilot.
Apollo 11 Moon Landing
Earth From The Moon: A Different Perspective On The Harvest Moon
Lunar Surface And Horizon
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Stands Beside The Swc Experiment On The Lunar Surface
Ccupied Mobile Quarantine Facility (Mqf) Moved For Transport
Apollo 11 Mission Image - Earth View
Lunar Module Interior
Top View Of The Lunar Module Lm Spacecraft From The Command Module Cm
Astronaut Russell L. Schweickart, Lunar Module Pilot, During Eva
Apollo 11 Astronauts Review Lunar Charts During Breakfast
Terraced Wall Crater On The Lunar Limb
Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Poses Beside The U.S. Flag That Has Been Placed On The Moon
Astronaut Bean Deploys Alsep Central Station
Close Up View Of The Lunar Module
View Of Mission Control Center Celebrating Conclusion Of Apollo 11 Mission
Dr. Wernher Von Braun With The Apollo 11 Saturn V Launch Vehicle
Close-Up Of The Backside Of The Moon
Apollo 11 - Launch
Apollo 11 Astronauts Headed For Mobile Quarantine Facility (Mqf)
Bringing It All Together
This image, taken on March 4, 1969, shows the stacking of the S-II stage for the Saturn 506 in the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building in preparation for the Apollo 11 launch. On July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission lifted off for humanity's first visit to another celestial body.