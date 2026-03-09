ADVERTISEMENT

Going on vacation is usually about relaxing, soaking in the scenery, and forgetting about everyday stress. But sometimes those carefully planned trips take a sudden turn especially when the hotel you booked turns out to have a few… unexpected design choices.

We’re not talking about small rooms or slightly outdated décor. We’re talking about hotel rooms that appear to still be under construction, bathrooms with toilets literally inside the shower, and layouts so strange they leave guests wondering what the designer was thinking. Today, we scoured the internet to find some of the most ridiculous hotel fails people have encountered during their travels. Keep scrolling; it might serve as a reminder to check those ratings and reviews a little more carefully next time.

#1

The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room

Modern hotel room with a glass shower enclosure awkwardly placed in the bedroom area, showcasing hotel design mistakes.

EvTheSmev Report

davidpaterson
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago

Perfect for people with claustrophobia.

    #2

    Hotel Gave Me A Room That's Under Construction

    Hotel room under construction with scattered trash and cart, showcasing a major hotel mess up captured for online shaming.

    RandomGuyWithPizza Report

    #3

    Greeted By This After Checking Into My Hotel Room

    Cockroach in hotel bathroom sink with wrapped cups and toiletries on black countertop, showing hotel mess-up.

    Thea_From_Juilliard Report

    helenmccomas
    Noyfb noyfb
    Noyfb noyfb
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Poor thing got in the sink and could not climb out.

    According to the World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism, an estimated 1.52 billion international tourists traveled globally in 2025. Just pause and let that number sink in for a moment. That’s billions of people packing their bags, booking flights, and checking into hotels around the world. Naturally, with more people traveling than ever before, the hotel industry is booming right alongside it.

    New properties are popping up everywhere—from luxury resorts to budget-friendly hostels. In the United States alone, hotel market revenue was estimated at around $263 billion in 2024. Analysts predict that the number could climb to nearly $396 billion by 2030. With so much competition, hotels are constantly trying to attract guests. But sometimes, that race to stand out leads to some truly questionable choices.
    #4

    The Pool At My Hotel In Birmingham, Alabama. Yes, Those Are Toilets

    Empty hotel pool filled with broken debris and dirty water, showcasing a major hotel mess-up to shame online.

    jasonsmithatlanta Report

    jen_mccartney
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    I can smell it from here. That’s disgusting.

    #5

    "Art" On Display In A Hotel Restroom

    Collection of Barbie doll heads with messy hair displayed inside a green frame, illustrating hotels messed up moments.

    MrModius Report

    davidpaterson
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have seen worse art on public display. But this is pretty bad.

    #6

    Assorted Cheese Plate At The Hotel I’m Staying At

    Assorted cheese slices labeled on a plate over ice, a notable example of hotels messed up food presentation.

    New_Fry Report

    davidpaterson
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Indonesia. Their idea of "American cheese".

    Now, while most of us try to do our fair share of research before booking hotels online, it’s not always easy to tell what’s real and what’s not. Glossy photos, five-star ratings, and catchy descriptions can make almost any place look amazing. That’s why we decided to ask an expert for her thoughts on how travelers can avoid unpleasant surprises.

    Priyanka Jha, a travel agent with Kesari Tours, shared some insights with us. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for finding great travel deals. But more importantly, they focus on making sure those deals are actually worth it. And according to Jha, that often means doing a lot more homework than people realize.
    #7

    My Hotel Has A Toilet In The Shower

    Small hotel bathroom with shower head right above the toilet, a notable hotel mess-up shared online for shaming.

    lukeallen1 Report

    #8

    Marriott Hotel Outlet

    Damaged and poorly installed hotel electrical outlet behind a radiator, showcasing hotel mistakes people shamed online.

    reddit.com Report

    #9

    Hotel Toothbrush Came Without Bristles

    Clear toothbrush with missing bristles held above sink in a hotel bathroom, showing a hotel fail from guest perspective.

    reddit.com Report

    kmontgomery
    Ginger
    Ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Bristles are for premium users

    “One thing we try to do whenever possible is make sure someone from our team has physically visited the property,” Jha explained. It might sound like extra work, but she says it saves travelers from plenty of disappointment later. Online photos can sometimes be very different from what guests see in real life. “Pictures can be misleading,” she said. With AI tools and advanced photo-editing apps, almost any room can be made to look brighter, cleaner, and far more spacious than it actually is. A dim, cramped space can suddenly appear warm and luxurious with the right edits.

    #10

    This Hotel Room I Lived In While In Prague

    Hotel entrance with unsafe step design leading to door, an example of hotels messed up that people had to shame online

    DisturbingArmadillo Report

    zimmerjenny82
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago

    I feel like falling over just LOOKING at this!

    #11

    Hotels' Shower Heads

    Hotel showerhead leaking water heavily from the side instead of evenly spraying, an example of hotel mistakes shamed online.

    Epp-1-Stein Report

    #12

    I Chose This Hotel Specifically Because It Had A Balcony

    Hotel door with a safety sign stating the doors have been locked, an example of hotels messed up in security measures.

    There’s literally a metal disk drilled through the keyhole. No one can open it.

    RosemaryCrafting Report

    Another red flag, Jha says, travelers should never ignore is repeated complaints about bed bugs. “We strictly avoid places that have multiple reports about them,” she advised. Bed bugs might seem like a small issue in a review, but they can quickly ruin an entire trip. These tiny pests are notoriously difficult to deal with once they get into luggage or clothing.

    “You definitely don’t want to bring them home with you,” she added. Imagine returning from a relaxing vacation only to spend weeks dealing with an infestation. It’s not exactly the souvenir anyone wants. So if several reviews mention bugs, it’s usually a good idea to take that warning seriously. Sometimes skipping that hotel is the best travel decision you can make.
    #13

    The Hotel I'm Staying At Features A Glass-Ceiling Men's Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance

    Glass floor water feature in hotel lobby reflecting improper design, a common hotel mess-up shamed by guests online.

    teeso Report

    #14

    I Spent 15 Minutes Looking For A Plug In My Hotel Room... The Only One Is Behind The Radiator

    Old radiator blocking an electrical outlet in a hotel room, one of the times hotels messed up so bad people shamed online.

    vlackimir Report

    #15

    My Hotel Window Fogged Up, Revealing These Footprints Halfway Up The Window

    Fogged hotel window with large handprints obscuring the nighttime city lights, illustrating hotels messed up moments shared online.

    Maybs3923 Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Some people like to do acrobatics during intimate moments. Don't kink shame!

    Reviews themselves can also be a tricky thing to navigate. According to Jha, not every glowing comment online is as genuine as it seems. “In certain international party destinations, we’ve noticed that people sometimes write positive reviews in exchange for free drinks or small perks,” she explained.

    While it might sound harmless, it can make it much harder for travelers to judge a place honestly. A hotel might appear extremely popular simply because guests were encouraged to leave praise. “It might seem like a win-win for both the traveler and the hotel,” she said. But in reality, it creates a distorted picture of what the experience is actually like. That’s why her team tries to look deeper into reviews to see if they appear authentic or repetitive.
    #16

    This Hotel Shower Has No Door. Water Constantly Splashing Out Into The Floor

    Hotel bathroom shower with low threshold, small towel on floor, and toiletries on wall shelf, an example of hotel mess-up.

    I feel like this continuous moisture is not good for the floor.

    weed_bean Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I see this a lot in hotels and air b&b. Never with a wooden floor, though.

    #17

    This Hotel Room Door

    Dark hotel room door with slight light showing through the edges, illustrating hotels messed up security or maintenance issues.

    Luckily, it's well known that humans don't like it to be dark when they sleep.

    Ok-Tension1441 Report

    #18

    Dropped My Hotel Key Card

    Floor tile pattern misaligned in a hotel room showing a clear construction mistake from hotel errors shamed online.

    lost-scot Report

    Price is another factor that deserves careful attention. Everyone loves finding a good deal when booking accommodation. However, Jha says travelers should be cautious when a price seems unusually low compared to similar properties nearby. “If the price feels too good to be true, it probably is,” she explained. Hotels can sometimes advertise an attractive base rate while hiding additional fees in the fine print.

    Guests might later discover extra charges for taxes, service fees, amenities, or even basic facilities like Wi-Fi. Suddenly, that cheap room doesn’t feel quite so affordable anymore. “We’ve seen cases where travelers end up paying far more than they expected,” she said. Doing a quick breakdown of the final cost can prevent that surprise.
    #19

    This Hotel Uses The Same Bottles With No Labels For Shampoo, Conditioner, And Bodywash

    Three bath product dispensers in black, gray, and beige incorrectly labeled and mounted in a hotel shower setup.

    lolsbot360gpt Report

    #20

    5 Star Hotel Has These "Clean" Looking Coffee Cups

    Two coffee cups and saucers covered with coffee grounds, showcasing one of the worst hotel mess ups guests had to shame online.

    DestroyerOfDucks Report

    #21

    Motel 6 Really Said "We’ll Leave The Holes On For You”

    Worn hotel door with damaged paint and door lock next to a faded safety instruction sign in a poorly maintained room.

    Pretty sure my hotel room doubled as a crime scene at some point.

    Careless_Ad_7888 Report

    Cleanliness is another detail that shouldn’t be overlooked while browsing listings. Jha recommends paying close attention to comments about hygiene and maintenance. “You want to know whether the hotel takes sanitization seriously,” she said. Things like moldy bathrooms, dusty curtains, or poorly maintained air conditioning can make a stay uncomfortable very quickly.

    These issues might seem minor at first glance, but they often point to larger problems with upkeep. Travelers sometimes assume a hotel will automatically meet basic cleanliness standards. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case everywhere. Looking for consistent mentions of cleanliness in reviews can offer a better picture of what to expect. After all, comfort plays a huge role in how enjoyable a trip feels.
    #22

    Hotel Bath Won’t Turn Off

    Hand turning a faulty hotel faucet with water pouring heavily into a sink, showcasing a hotel mess up.

    Drove 5 hours to get to a hotel at 1:30 AM. Tried to take a bath to unwind before going to sleep. The handle was immediately loose, and now the water won’t turn off. There’s only one person working the front desk who stated she doesn’t know what to do. She said she’ll try to page management, but as far as she knows, they do not have someone on call who can fix it…

    Travmander Report

    #23

    Booked An Airbnb For Vacation. This Is The View From The Shower

    Bathroom shower with a skylight open to exterior windows showing a hotel design fail from hotel mess ups shamed online.

    There is no way to cover it up.

    Ingtar2 Report

    #24

    After Investigating A Complaint (Smell), They Found That Guests Were Using The Hotel's Iron To Cook Dry-Rubbed Steaks

    Rusty iron soleplate covered in burnt residue, an example of hotels messed up so bad people had to shame them online.

    brewtalizer Report

    kkermes
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Some @#$&-£¢€€^'s idea of a hack.

    In the end, Jha says the key to a great stay is balancing excitement with a little bit of caution. “Take a few extra minutes to read reviews carefully, compare different sources, and look beyond the first page of results,” she advised. Sometimes the most honest feedback is buried further down the list. Checking recent photos from travelers can also help confirm what the place actually looks like today. And when possible, booking through trusted agencies or platforms adds another layer of security. A little research can go a long way in preventing travel disasters. Because when your hotel works out perfectly, the rest of the trip usually feels that much better.
    #25

    My Wife Got Bitten By Bed Bugs In A Hotel

    Close-up of an arm with multiple red insect bites highlighting hotel mess ups shared online by guests.

    L_e_M_on Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have never come across bed bugs except in a couple of real dive hotels in India in the 80s. It's worrying to see that they're spreading now.

    #26

    Lifted Up The Pillow In My Airbnb To See This

    Dead lizard found on colorful hotel bedspread, highlighting shocking hotel mess-ups shared online by unhappy guests.

    To clarify, he is most definitely not alive. Also, it's obvious it wasn't recent.

    0penYourMind Report

    #27

    The Dallas Aloft Hotel's Designer Is Crazy

    Hotel elevator panel covered in scratched graffiti showing poor maintenance and guest dissatisfaction in hotels.

    rasta4eye Report

    zigzagwanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That is not design, that's someone going crazy with a drill.

    Well, these posts really show some epic hotel fails and design disasters. Have you ever stayed in a hotel that made you do a double-take? Which of these fails made you laugh or cringe the most? Drop your thoughts in the comments and let us know your wildest hotel stories!
    #28

    The Wallpaper In The Women's Restroom At The Hotel I'm Staying At

    Dark hotel wallpaper with bright orange flowers and security cameras, an unusual hotel design fail featured online.

    hybridginger Report

    #29

    A Hotel In The Philippines Have Room Number Not Starting With Floor Number

    Hotel floor directory sign with confusing room numbers and pet floor labeling, an example of hotel mistakes shared online.

    I understand that in some places you enter on floor one, and other places you enter on floor 0 or ground floor, and then one floor up is floor one, but this is the first time I have been in a hotel where the room number does not start with the floor number. So if you want to go to room 403, you press 5 in the elevator.

    laerda Report

    zoe_x_
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They have a Pet Floor. All is forgiven

    #30

    This Tiny Jar Of Chips For Sale In My Hotel Room

    Hand holding a small jar of Le Prove Papa Chamoy chili chips, an example of hotels messed up by providing unusual snacks.

    There’s maybe 4 mostly whole chips, the rest is tiny bits. No prices in the room. Called front desk and they said $6.99.

    njkauto Report

    zimmerjenny82
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago

    They must be the world's most delicious chips!

    #31

    Spent 1000 Dollars On A Marriott Hotel In September. When I Arrived, This Was Stuck To The Door With No Prior Warning

    Sign on hotel door stating Fairfield Inn & Suites Louisville North is temporarily closed, highlighting a hotel mess-up shared online.

    I had to pay for a new hotel and still have heard nothing about the $1000 that support said I'd be refunded.

    atraeurichardson Report

    kkermes
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I'd have called the local TV station, and corporate daily.

    #32

    This Couch In Our Hotel Room. And No, It Does Not Separate

    Worn and stained hotel couch next to bed in a poorly maintained hotel room, highlighting hotel mess ups shame online.

    willpalm6 Report

    #33

    Weird Hotel Pool Is Very Cloudy

    Indoor hotel pool with a cloudy appearance and floating beach balls, showcasing a hotel mess-up shared online.

    Masman_77 Report

    #34

    Cheap Motel TV Mount. Flat Screen Taped To TV With Packing Tape

    Old and modern TV screens taped together in a hotel room, showing a notable hotel mess-up reported online by guests.

    jaakobola Report

    #35

    Pipe Burst. Rooms Flooded. Cococay Missed

    Hotel hallway flooded with water and staff inspecting the damage, showing one of the hotel mess-ups shamed online.

    They had to change rooms immediately. Ruined the last day for our group.

    Compensation offered was 15% off a future cruise that expires within a year. Is that typical? Seems insufficient and underwhelming. Just wondering if there's an effective way for them to escalate this.

    TheBrokest Report

    kkermes
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Keep calling corporate, your local TV station, and the Secretary of State office in your state and the state from which you left. Trouble is, most cruise ships are registered in small, obscure countries that either don't care or have no powers over the company.

    #36

    Currently In A Staring Contest With My Surprise Roommate, While Waiting For My Airbnb Host To Respond

    Small mouse peeking out from under pillows and blankets in a hotel room with colorful cushions and worn carpet.

    It gets worse when you open the bedroom closet. And I'm not talking about the decor.

    WombRaider47 Report

    #37

    This Garbage Faucet Design In My Hotel Room

    Hotel bathroom sink with leaking faucet and cracked countertop, showing a hotel mess-up that guests shamed online.

    SuperTubaMan Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than the one in my house. Oops, did I say that out loud.

    #38

    This Hotel Breakfast Cost €17.50

    Hotel breakfast tray with packaged bread, jam, crackers, and spreads showing a common hotel mess-up online.

    ellz9191 Report

    ottonilo avatar
    Otto Nilo
    Otto Nilo
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you ask for a refund?

    #39

    Hotel Installed Tub Backwards… And Didn’t Notice Until Today, 5 Years After Construction

    Hotel bathroom with white tub and black shower fixtures showing a poorly installed faucet handle causing inconvenience.

    I had been chatting back and forth with the front desk due to an issue with the tub drain stopper. At first I thought this tub setup was some kind of modern quirk because surely you didn’t really have multiple construction workers follow through with installing a bathtub completely backwards. But I’ve been here a few days now and curiosity got the best of me so I asked… and the answer did not disappoint.

    What’s wild to me is that this hotel is five years old, housekeeping visits several times a week if not daily, maintenance had literally just been in my room the day before, and somehow I am the first one to ever bring this observation to their attention. What?!?

    drummergirl2112 Report

    #40

    The Resort My Wife And I Stayed At Booked Us A Room Where They Have One Of Those Door That Conjoins The Neighboring Room

    Hotel fail showing a door k**b placed awkwardly behind a floor lamp in a hotel room setup.

    The little kids who were there kept trying to open it to our room the whole night due to curiosity until I called the receptionist to remind them to stop.

    Happened a few weeks ago during our vacation to Vietnam. Not sure why they would book us into one of these rooms instead of just an independent room, since there were only 2 of us.

    randomredditguy94 Report

    #41

    My Resort Said Everything In The Bar Fridge Is Complimentary

    Small hotel mini fridge open with a single water bottle inside showing a disappointing hotel room amenity.

    salc347 Report

    #42

    I Found Eggs Hidden In The Heater In My Hotel Room

    Eggs stored inside a faulty hotel heating appliance, illustrating hotels messing up and being shamed online.

    There was an outlet next to the heater, and I was plugging my phone in, and I noticed the heater access door wasn't closed all the way. I opened the access door and found these eggs!

    I called the desk clerk to come look, and I told him I didn't want to touch them or anything and cause a mess, and he took away the eggs. It was a bizarre situation. He said the previous person in my room was there long-term, but he didn't seem weird, so there is no way of knowing how long they were in there. Seems like somebody was trying to pull a prank, thankfully they didn't break open.

    reddit.com Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Previous occupant hoped they'd go bad and burst and cost the hotel major cleaning costs.

    #43

    This Hotel Room Layout Doesn't Account For The Pull-Out Bed

    Small mattress from a hotel pull-out bed awkwardly placed on a couch next to a made bed with pillows and blankets.

    That's how the couch was when we got there. There was really no other place to fit the thing.

    edapaker Report

    #44

    Stop Using Barn Doors For Bathrooms

    Sliding wooden closet door blocking hallway next to a closed black hotel room entrance door, showing hotel design fail.

    Idk who decided these were a good idea on hotel bathroom doors. There is a 1/2" gap on either side that allow light, sound, and smells to travel freely into the room. I wish they had a filter to search for hotels that don't have them.

    yourmomsmoustache Report

    #45

    This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room

    Modern hotel bathroom sink with unusual design flaw causing water to splash outside, a hotel mess-up shared online.

    All of Sweden seems to have very high water pressure. And yes, if you turn the sink all the way on, it deflects the water directly onto your lap.

    elevencharles Report

    #46

    Should I Worry About Being Electrocuted?

    Shower panel installed next to electrical outlet in hotel bathroom showcasing major hotel design fail.

    I am traveling for work. This is shower installation in the hotel where I am staying.

    mieke-gg Report

    #47

    None Of The Room Switches Turn Off My Hotel Room TV Backlight

    Flat screen TV mounted on wall with orange backlighting, showing a hotel room where guests shamed hotels online for poor setups.

    I’m exhausted and just want to sleep, but nothing in this room seems to turn off the TV backlight. I can’t get ahold of the front desk. I feel so stupid. Someone, please help.

    white_kitty Report

    #48

    Who Needs Bali When I Can Enjoy This Stunning Vista From My West Texas Motel Room

    View from hotel window showing dirty glass, broken chairs, and cluttered outdoor area with parked cars and debris.

    TheHypnoticBoogie Report

    #49

    Slept In This Bed 2 Nights Before Getting Curious And Pulling Sheets Back And Look At What I Find

    Stained hotel mattress showing poor cleanliness and hygiene, an example of hotels messing up and being shamed online.

    This is absolutely disgusting, and I hate that I booked this motel for 7 nights. I’m already struggling.

    Brayandhalo Report

    #50

    Currently Stuck In Our Hotel Room And None Of The Staff Speaks English

    Man attempting to fix hotel door lock with screwdriver, illustrating hotel mishaps that guests shame online.

    LeCocoMar Report

    #51

    Moving, Exhausted, Checked Into The Hotel Room And Oh My God

    Hotel room with moldy ceiling and poorly maintained bathroom, showcasing major hotel mess-up embarrassment online.

    Heysandygirl Report

    #52

    Badly Designed Wheelchair Ramp At A Hotel I'm At

    Ramp made of uneven bricks and tiles at a hotel entrance, showing a poor construction mistake and safety hazard.

    Former_Echidna_2146 Report

    #53

    Who Approved This Design?

    Modern hotel room with a bed, sink, and shower showcasing typical hotel design and layout errors seen online.

    This is from the room door. I would hate to be traveling with a companion or child and need to get ready while the others sleep.

    kwp302 Report

    #54

    What Is This Stuff In A Hotel Coffee Maker?

    Hotel coffee machine drawer filled with mold and residue, an unfortunate example of hotels messed up badly shown online.

    I stayed in a hotel in the Southeastern U.S., and when I went to make coffee in the morning, the spot where the coffee bag is supposed to go was filled with this; it looks like wood chips or something. I’m wondering if maybe it’s some sort of root; maybe someone was trying to make some weird tea or something?

    UptownJoints Report

    #55

    View From My Hotel Window

    Hotel window view blocked by adjacent brick wall, showcasing a major hotel design fail shared online to shame the hotel.

    Because of business, I had to stay in a hotel in Hamburg for one night. This was the view from my room. Cost me 100€/ night.

    MD_Wurst Report

    #56

    The Placement Of The TV At Our Hotel In Vietnam

    Small cramped hotel room with clutter and poorly arranged furniture showing typical hotel mess-up issues online.

    Beautiful, big, perfect, awesome space right at the foot of the bed, but instead it’s way off to the left, where you can’t see it at all.

    P.S. I know people will say the room is a mess, but we’re backpacking, and when we splurge on a hotel for a few nights, we re-recharge, re-pack, and wash almost everything.

    OwenZsillei Report

    #57

    The TV In My Hotel Room In San Francisco

    Hotel room with a bathroom door that cannot fully open due to a mounted TV above the doorway, a common hotel design fail.

    Definitely not enough room. We booked using Hotels Tonight and they gave us a closet across from the elevators haha. Luckily it's just a bed.

    SirZoidberg13 Report

    #58

    The “Ocean View” Hotel Room I Booked

    View of city street between hotel buildings with glimpse of ocean in the background, illustrating hotels messed up situation.

    More like “95% city and 5% ocean view”. Waikiki O’ahu.

    LucidOnMC Report

    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you couldn’t work that out by looking at the map when booking the hotel and seeing how far away the sea is?

    #59

    Room Service At The Hotel I'm Staying At, I Was So Excited Too

    Dessert served by hotel does not match the picture on the menu, showing a chocolate brownie and ice cream in disappointing presentation.

    kairouz Report

    #60

    My View From The Famous And Expensive Venetian Hotel In Las Vegas

    Rooftop air conditioning units at a hotel with visible dirt and debris, showcasing a hotel mess-up issue.

    Jaffar10 Report

    #61

    I Got In After Midnight And It Was Too Late To Think

    Hotel sign with room numbers contradicts key card showing a different room number, highlighting hotel mistakes online.

    Room was to the right. No idea why the sign was so bad.

    reddit.com Report

    #62

    Hotel Bathroom Floor Is Just Regular Floor In The Shower

    Bathroom with wooden floor tiles and glass shower door in a hotel, highlighting a bizarre hotel design mistake from the mess-ups.

    It is regular laminate flooring. What’s weird is that the walls are all tile, almost up to the ceiling. The floor is separating from the tile walls in the corner.

    ColieTewie Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's going to be a serious water problem very soon!

    #63

    Sure Glad They Installed Blackout Shades

    Hotel air conditioning unit blocked by curtain, showing a common hotel mistake shamed online for poor setup.

    The shades in the room at the hotel I’m staying at, I guess technically the room does have blackout shades.

    Piece73 Report

    #64

    Main Meal At A Fancy Hotel After They Forgot My Veggie Meal - A Plate Of Bread Rolls

    Basket of various bread rolls served at a hotel, illustrating hotels messed up so bad guests had to shame them online.

    Had emailed in twice beforehand in good time to confirm I'm vegan (as requested to confirm any dietary requirements). Was told they didn't have anything to serve me, so was given this plate of 6 bread rolls.

    EnvironmentalEye5402 Report

    #65

    I Work At A Hotel And These Are Our New Pool Towels

    Hand holding a dirty white hotel towel with a blue stripe, showing a common hotel mess-up to shame online.

    They're the size of a hand towel. I genuinely don't know why management thought this was a good idea to buy these.

    SickleStars Report

    #66

    Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed

    Round hotel bedside table with a sharp triangular cutout making it impractical, a hotel design fail shamed online.

    Crazy_Love_6265 Report

    #67

    We Finally Got To New York And This Is Our Hotel View

    View from hotel window shows a dirty, narrow alley with no view, highlighting a common hotel mess-up shared online.

    KCCCellist Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is probably a fairly good view for NYC....

    #68

    The Balcony Door In My Hotel Room Only Opens Like 4 Inches

    Dirty hotel balcony door left open with a safety notice, showcasing one of the worst hotel mistakes shamed online.

    scut_furkus Report

    #69

    Welcome To Hotel Florida

    Hotel lobby with two chairs and an outdated Pepsi vending machine, an example of hotels messed up so bad shame online.

    kalexmills Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is watching the drinks machine entertainment?

    #70

    This Hotel Hallway

    Hotel hallway with poorly aligned walls and lighting, showcasing a common hotels messed up design flaw.

    Navigating the infinite zig zags with luggage was mildly infuriating. Weird design.

    _NKD2_ Report

    #71

    The View From My Hotel Room At The Beach Resort

    Large cylindrical structure with unfinished construction and rusty pipes, illustrating hotels messed up so bad scenes.

    goose-and-fish Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh boy! Hotel next to fuel storage!

    #72

    Marriott Hotel Doesn’t Allow You To Wash Your Underwear In Their Laundry Room

    Hotel washing machine sign with a confusing warning about cleaning personal undergarments to avoid cross-infection.

    HeavyConversation161 Report

    #73

    I Paid £5 For A Bacon Roll From A Hilton Hotel In The UK

    Hotel breakfast sandwich with only one small slice of ham on a plain bun, showcasing a hotel fail shared online.

    I felt like a competitive eating champion with how much water I had to chug alongside this to get it down.

    DanzaDragon Report

    #74

    This Nightstand In My Hotel Room

    Reflection of a woman’s face on a hotel nightstand glass causing a creepy effect in a hotel room mishap.

    Didn’t notice this when I first checked in, then had the jump scare of my life while undressed and vulnerable after getting out of the shower.

    AintFrayNoGhost Report

    #75

    Weird Corridors In My Hotel Room

    Narrow, dimly lit hotel hallway with rough-textured white walls and a small radiator, illustrating hotel mistakes.

    zephyr2909 Report

    #76

    A Painting In My Hotel Room Changes To Something Creepy When It's Dark

    Dimly lit hotel room with malfunctioning light switch and poor lighting, showing a common hotel mishap shamed online.

    It gets green eyes and looks like some devilish creature during the night. When the light is on, it looks like normal modern art, or am I tripping?

    FlexLugna Report

    #77

    I Rented An Airbnb To Have A Relaxing Weekend. I'm Now Flooded-In And A Prisoner Here (That Used To Be The Street)

    Silver pickup truck stranded in floodwaters near a flooded backyard showing one example of hotels messed up badly online.

    AUGUST_BURNS_REDDIT Report

