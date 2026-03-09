We’re not talking about small rooms or slightly outdated décor. We’re talking about hotel rooms that appear to still be under construction, bathrooms with toilets literally inside the shower, and layouts so strange they leave guests wondering what the designer was thinking. Today, we scoured the internet to find some of the most ridiculous hotel fails people have encountered during their travels. Keep scrolling; it might serve as a reminder to check those ratings and reviews a little more carefully next time.

Going on vacation is usually about relaxing, soaking in the scenery, and forgetting about everyday stress. But sometimes those carefully planned trips take a sudden turn especially when the hotel you booked turns out to have a few… unexpected design choices.

#1 The Shower In My Hotel Is A Glass Cube In The Center Of The Room

#2 Hotel Gave Me A Room That's Under Construction

#3 Greeted By This After Checking Into My Hotel Room

According to the World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism, an estimated 1.52 billion international tourists traveled globally in 2025. Just pause and let that number sink in for a moment. That’s billions of people packing their bags, booking flights, and checking into hotels around the world. Naturally, with more people traveling than ever before, the hotel industry is booming right alongside it. ADVERTISEMENT New properties are popping up everywhere—from luxury resorts to budget-friendly hostels. In the United States alone, hotel market revenue was estimated at around $263 billion in 2024. Analysts predict that the number could climb to nearly $396 billion by 2030. With so much competition, hotels are constantly trying to attract guests. But sometimes, that race to stand out leads to some truly questionable choices.

#4 The Pool At My Hotel In Birmingham, Alabama. Yes, Those Are Toilets

#5 "Art" On Display In A Hotel Restroom

#6 Assorted Cheese Plate At The Hotel I’m Staying At

Now, while most of us try to do our fair share of research before booking hotels online, it’s not always easy to tell what’s real and what’s not. Glossy photos, five-star ratings, and catchy descriptions can make almost any place look amazing. That’s why we decided to ask an expert for her thoughts on how travelers can avoid unpleasant surprises. Priyanka Jha, a travel agent with Kesari Tours, shared some insights with us. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for finding great travel deals. But more importantly, they focus on making sure those deals are actually worth it. And according to Jha, that often means doing a lot more homework than people realize.

#7 My Hotel Has A Toilet In The Shower

#8 Marriott Hotel Outlet

#9 Hotel Toothbrush Came Without Bristles

“One thing we try to do whenever possible is make sure someone from our team has physically visited the property,” Jha explained. It might sound like extra work, but she says it saves travelers from plenty of disappointment later. Online photos can sometimes be very different from what guests see in real life. “Pictures can be misleading,” she said. With AI tools and advanced photo-editing apps, almost any room can be made to look brighter, cleaner, and far more spacious than it actually is. A dim, cramped space can suddenly appear warm and luxurious with the right edits.

#10 This Hotel Room I Lived In While In Prague

#11 Hotels' Shower Heads

#12 I Chose This Hotel Specifically Because It Had A Balcony There’s literally a metal disk drilled through the keyhole. No one can open it.



Another red flag, Jha says, travelers should never ignore is repeated complaints about bed bugs. “We strictly avoid places that have multiple reports about them,” she advised. Bed bugs might seem like a small issue in a review, but they can quickly ruin an entire trip. These tiny pests are notoriously difficult to deal with once they get into luggage or clothing. “You definitely don’t want to bring them home with you,” she added. Imagine returning from a relaxing vacation only to spend weeks dealing with an infestation. It’s not exactly the souvenir anyone wants. So if several reviews mention bugs, it’s usually a good idea to take that warning seriously. Sometimes skipping that hotel is the best travel decision you can make.

#13 The Hotel I'm Staying At Features A Glass-Ceiling Men's Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance

#14 I Spent 15 Minutes Looking For A Plug In My Hotel Room... The Only One Is Behind The Radiator

#15 My Hotel Window Fogged Up, Revealing These Footprints Halfway Up The Window

Reviews themselves can also be a tricky thing to navigate. According to Jha, not every glowing comment online is as genuine as it seems. “In certain international party destinations, we’ve noticed that people sometimes write positive reviews in exchange for free drinks or small perks,” she explained. While it might sound harmless, it can make it much harder for travelers to judge a place honestly. A hotel might appear extremely popular simply because guests were encouraged to leave praise. “It might seem like a win-win for both the traveler and the hotel,” she said. But in reality, it creates a distorted picture of what the experience is actually like. That’s why her team tries to look deeper into reviews to see if they appear authentic or repetitive.

#16 This Hotel Shower Has No Door. Water Constantly Splashing Out Into The Floor I feel like this continuous moisture is not good for the floor.

#17 This Hotel Room Door Luckily, it's well known that humans don't like it to be dark when they sleep.



#18 Dropped My Hotel Key Card

Price is another factor that deserves careful attention. Everyone loves finding a good deal when booking accommodation. However, Jha says travelers should be cautious when a price seems unusually low compared to similar properties nearby. “If the price feels too good to be true, it probably is,” she explained. Hotels can sometimes advertise an attractive base rate while hiding additional fees in the fine print. Guests might later discover extra charges for taxes, service fees, amenities, or even basic facilities like Wi-Fi. Suddenly, that cheap room doesn’t feel quite so affordable anymore. “We’ve seen cases where travelers end up paying far more than they expected,” she said. Doing a quick breakdown of the final cost can prevent that surprise.

#19 This Hotel Uses The Same Bottles With No Labels For Shampoo, Conditioner, And Bodywash

#20 5 Star Hotel Has These "Clean" Looking Coffee Cups

#21 Motel 6 Really Said "We’ll Leave The Holes On For You” Pretty sure my hotel room doubled as a crime scene at some point.



Cleanliness is another detail that shouldn’t be overlooked while browsing listings. Jha recommends paying close attention to comments about hygiene and maintenance. “You want to know whether the hotel takes sanitization seriously,” she said. Things like moldy bathrooms, dusty curtains, or poorly maintained air conditioning can make a stay uncomfortable very quickly. These issues might seem minor at first glance, but they often point to larger problems with upkeep. Travelers sometimes assume a hotel will automatically meet basic cleanliness standards. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case everywhere. Looking for consistent mentions of cleanliness in reviews can offer a better picture of what to expect. After all, comfort plays a huge role in how enjoyable a trip feels.

#22 Hotel Bath Won’t Turn Off Drove 5 hours to get to a hotel at 1:30 AM. Tried to take a bath to unwind before going to sleep. The handle was immediately loose, and now the water won’t turn off. There’s only one person working the front desk who stated she doesn’t know what to do. She said she’ll try to page management, but as far as she knows, they do not have someone on call who can fix it…



#23 Booked An Airbnb For Vacation. This Is The View From The Shower There is no way to cover it up.



#24 After Investigating A Complaint (Smell), They Found That Guests Were Using The Hotel's Iron To Cook Dry-Rubbed Steaks

In the end, Jha says the key to a great stay is balancing excitement with a little bit of caution. “Take a few extra minutes to read reviews carefully, compare different sources, and look beyond the first page of results,” she advised. Sometimes the most honest feedback is buried further down the list. Checking recent photos from travelers can also help confirm what the place actually looks like today. And when possible, booking through trusted agencies or platforms adds another layer of security. A little research can go a long way in preventing travel disasters. Because when your hotel works out perfectly, the rest of the trip usually feels that much better.

#25 My Wife Got Bitten By Bed Bugs In A Hotel

#26 Lifted Up The Pillow In My Airbnb To See This To clarify, he is most definitely not alive. Also, it's obvious it wasn't recent.



#27 The Dallas Aloft Hotel's Designer Is Crazy

Well, these posts really show some epic hotel fails and design disasters. Have you ever stayed in a hotel that made you do a double-take? Which of these fails made you laugh or cringe the most? Drop your thoughts in the comments and let us know your wildest hotel stories!

#28 The Wallpaper In The Women's Restroom At The Hotel I'm Staying At

#29 A Hotel In The Philippines Have Room Number Not Starting With Floor Number I understand that in some places you enter on floor one, and other places you enter on floor 0 or ground floor, and then one floor up is floor one, but this is the first time I have been in a hotel where the room number does not start with the floor number. So if you want to go to room 403, you press 5 in the elevator.



#30 This Tiny Jar Of Chips For Sale In My Hotel Room There’s maybe 4 mostly whole chips, the rest is tiny bits. No prices in the room. Called front desk and they said $6.99.

#31 Spent 1000 Dollars On A Marriott Hotel In September. When I Arrived, This Was Stuck To The Door With No Prior Warning I had to pay for a new hotel and still have heard nothing about the $1000 that support said I'd be refunded.



#32 This Couch In Our Hotel Room. And No, It Does Not Separate

#33 Weird Hotel Pool Is Very Cloudy

#34 Cheap Motel TV Mount. Flat Screen Taped To TV With Packing Tape

#35 Pipe Burst. Rooms Flooded. Cococay Missed They had to change rooms immediately. Ruined the last day for our group.



Compensation offered was 15% off a future cruise that expires within a year. Is that typical? Seems insufficient and underwhelming. Just wondering if there's an effective way for them to escalate this.



#36 Currently In A Staring Contest With My Surprise Roommate, While Waiting For My Airbnb Host To Respond It gets worse when you open the bedroom closet. And I'm not talking about the decor.

#37 This Garbage Faucet Design In My Hotel Room

#38 This Hotel Breakfast Cost €17.50

#39 Hotel Installed Tub Backwards… And Didn’t Notice Until Today, 5 Years After Construction I had been chatting back and forth with the front desk due to an issue with the tub drain stopper. At first I thought this tub setup was some kind of modern quirk because surely you didn’t really have multiple construction workers follow through with installing a bathtub completely backwards. But I’ve been here a few days now and curiosity got the best of me so I asked… and the answer did not disappoint.



What’s wild to me is that this hotel is five years old, housekeeping visits several times a week if not daily, maintenance had literally just been in my room the day before, and somehow I am the first one to ever bring this observation to their attention. What?!?



#40 The Resort My Wife And I Stayed At Booked Us A Room Where They Have One Of Those Door That Conjoins The Neighboring Room The little kids who were there kept trying to open it to our room the whole night due to curiosity until I called the receptionist to remind them to stop.



Happened a few weeks ago during our vacation to Vietnam. Not sure why they would book us into one of these rooms instead of just an independent room, since there were only 2 of us.



#41 My Resort Said Everything In The Bar Fridge Is Complimentary

#42 I Found Eggs Hidden In The Heater In My Hotel Room There was an outlet next to the heater, and I was plugging my phone in, and I noticed the heater access door wasn't closed all the way. I opened the access door and found these eggs!



I called the desk clerk to come look, and I told him I didn't want to touch them or anything and cause a mess, and he took away the eggs. It was a bizarre situation. He said the previous person in my room was there long-term, but he didn't seem weird, so there is no way of knowing how long they were in there. Seems like somebody was trying to pull a prank, thankfully they didn't break open.



#43 This Hotel Room Layout Doesn't Account For The Pull-Out Bed That's how the couch was when we got there. There was really no other place to fit the thing.



#44 Stop Using Barn Doors For Bathrooms Idk who decided these were a good idea on hotel bathroom doors. There is a 1/2" gap on either side that allow light, sound, and smells to travel freely into the room. I wish they had a filter to search for hotels that don't have them.



#45 This “Sink” In My Swedish Hotel Room All of Sweden seems to have very high water pressure. And yes, if you turn the sink all the way on, it deflects the water directly onto your lap.



#46 Should I Worry About Being Electrocuted? I am traveling for work. This is shower installation in the hotel where I am staying.

#47 None Of The Room Switches Turn Off My Hotel Room TV Backlight I’m exhausted and just want to sleep, but nothing in this room seems to turn off the TV backlight. I can’t get ahold of the front desk. I feel so stupid. Someone, please help.



#48 Who Needs Bali When I Can Enjoy This Stunning Vista From My West Texas Motel Room

#49 Slept In This Bed 2 Nights Before Getting Curious And Pulling Sheets Back And Look At What I Find This is absolutely disgusting, and I hate that I booked this motel for 7 nights. I’m already struggling.

#50 Currently Stuck In Our Hotel Room And None Of The Staff Speaks English

#51 Moving, Exhausted, Checked Into The Hotel Room And Oh My God

#52 Badly Designed Wheelchair Ramp At A Hotel I'm At

#53 Who Approved This Design? This is from the room door. I would hate to be traveling with a companion or child and need to get ready while the others sleep.

#54 What Is This Stuff In A Hotel Coffee Maker? I stayed in a hotel in the Southeastern U.S., and when I went to make coffee in the morning, the spot where the coffee bag is supposed to go was filled with this; it looks like wood chips or something. I’m wondering if maybe it’s some sort of root; maybe someone was trying to make some weird tea or something?

#55 View From My Hotel Window Because of business, I had to stay in a hotel in Hamburg for one night. This was the view from my room. Cost me 100€/ night.



#56 The Placement Of The TV At Our Hotel In Vietnam Beautiful, big, perfect, awesome space right at the foot of the bed, but instead it’s way off to the left, where you can’t see it at all.



P.S. I know people will say the room is a mess, but we’re backpacking, and when we splurge on a hotel for a few nights, we re-recharge, re-pack, and wash almost everything.



#57 The TV In My Hotel Room In San Francisco Definitely not enough room. We booked using Hotels Tonight and they gave us a closet across from the elevators haha. Luckily it's just a bed.

#58 The “Ocean View” Hotel Room I Booked More like “95% city and 5% ocean view”. Waikiki O’ahu.



#59 Room Service At The Hotel I'm Staying At, I Was So Excited Too

#60 My View From The Famous And Expensive Venetian Hotel In Las Vegas

#61 I Got In After Midnight And It Was Too Late To Think Room was to the right. No idea why the sign was so bad.



#62 Hotel Bathroom Floor Is Just Regular Floor In The Shower It is regular laminate flooring. What’s weird is that the walls are all tile, almost up to the ceiling. The floor is separating from the tile walls in the corner.



#63 Sure Glad They Installed Blackout Shades The shades in the room at the hotel I’m staying at, I guess technically the room does have blackout shades.



#64 Main Meal At A Fancy Hotel After They Forgot My Veggie Meal - A Plate Of Bread Rolls Had emailed in twice beforehand in good time to confirm I'm vegan (as requested to confirm any dietary requirements). Was told they didn't have anything to serve me, so was given this plate of 6 bread rolls.



#65 I Work At A Hotel And These Are Our New Pool Towels They're the size of a hand towel. I genuinely don't know why management thought this was a good idea to buy these.



#66 Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed

#67 We Finally Got To New York And This Is Our Hotel View

#68 The Balcony Door In My Hotel Room Only Opens Like 4 Inches

#69 Welcome To Hotel Florida

#70 This Hotel Hallway Navigating the infinite zig zags with luggage was mildly infuriating. Weird design.

#71 The View From My Hotel Room At The Beach Resort

#72 Marriott Hotel Doesn’t Allow You To Wash Your Underwear In Their Laundry Room

#73 I Paid £5 For A Bacon Roll From A Hilton Hotel In The UK I felt like a competitive eating champion with how much water I had to chug alongside this to get it down.



#74 This Nightstand In My Hotel Room Didn’t notice this when I first checked in, then had the jump scare of my life while undressed and vulnerable after getting out of the shower.



#75 Weird Corridors In My Hotel Room

#76 A Painting In My Hotel Room Changes To Something Creepy When It's Dark It gets green eyes and looks like some devilish creature during the night. When the light is on, it looks like normal modern art, or am I tripping?

