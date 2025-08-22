Instead, they snapped photos so ridiculous and so hilarious they practically demanded to be shared online. Scroll down for some of the funniest ones, they just might make your day.

Well… these folks definitely nailed the “making memories” part. Relaxing? Not so much.

Vacations are supposed to be all about switching off, kicking back, and collecting a few postcard-worthy memories to treasure later. You know—basking in the sun, sipping cocktails by the beach, breathing in fresh mountain air, or strolling through quaint little towns. The works.

#1 I Asked My Buddy How His Vacation Was Going. He Sent Me This

#2 Family Asked How My Trip To Iowa Was, So I Sent Them This

#3 A Friend Is In Africa Travelling. He Has Been There For A Few Weeks And Has Posted Less Than Ten Pictures, One Of Them Being These Giraffes Having A Fight

#4 My Parents Met A Friendly Stingray On Vacation

#5 My Friend Went Travelling For The First Time Recently, This Is Him In Hawaii Today

#6 My Friend Went On A Spring Break Trip To Florida, Ended Up Making The News. He Didn't Do Anything Bad, He Just Has A Hairkini

#7 Daughter's First Camping Trip. This Is How She Wakes Me Up At 6:15 In The Morning

#8 As The Wheels Turn My kids had mixed feelings about lifting the cheese wheel. Amsterdam, Netherlands.

#9 This Dog In Marseille, France Is The Most French Thing We Saw On Our Vacation

#10 I Present My Ginger Girlfriend At The Beach

#11 Pencil Broke During A Road Trip, So I Sarcastically Asked If Anyone Had A Pencil Sharpener, To Which My Mom Replied She "Might" Have One

#12 I Asked My Buddy How His Road Trip Was Going. He Sent Me This

#13 My Son On His First Fishing Trip With His Uncle

#14 I Think My Dog Is Just Done With Our Trip

#15 My Mom Was Temporarily Lost At Sea During Our Family's White Water Rafting Trip

#16 My Girlfriend Wanted A Cute Photo Of Her On Our Last Day Of Vacation

#17 My Favorite Vacation Picture From The Swiss Alps

#18 A Tourist Family Wanted To Take A Picture With Me I was a sting ray safety guy, drove the boat and taught them how to handle sting rays. They thought that the shadow underneath me in the water made me look like a genie.



#19 My Grandma Is 78 And Refuses To Slow Down. This Is Her On Her 14 Day Vacation In Cambodia

#21 I Sat Down On The Wrong Beach In Thailand

#23 Tried Something Different For My Louvre Tourist Photo

#24 I Just Finished Traveling For Two Months In Norway. I Realized This May Be The Best Picture I Will Ever Have Of Myself

#28 During A Family Trip To Lake Lanier, We All Decided To Pose Individually By This Statue With Unique, Cute Poses. At The Time, I Didn't Realize How This Would Look

#29 Tank Is Excited For His First Camping Trip

#30 My GF Is On Vacation And Sent Me This Picture. I Found It Hilarious And Thought I'd Share

#31 Drove Nearly 2 Hours Out Of The Way On Our Road Trip To Get This Pic. Worth It

#32 My Aunt And Her Friends On A 4000ft Montain Climbing Trip

#33 Feeding Frenzy This photo was taken at West Coast Game Park Safari located in Bandon, Oregon around 2000. As we walked into the park my sister saw a baby goat and picked it up while I was feeding one of the deer. Next thing I know I am bombarded by deer and goats. My parents snapped the photo of my cute sister without seeing me in the background.

#34 My Husband Took This Selfie Of Us On The North Shore Of St Croix. The Sea Was Angry That Day My Friends

#35 This Was My Best Photo From My First Trip To The Grand Canyon

#36 My Lady Friend Wanted A Piggy Back Picture On The Beach And A Random Biker Watching The Sunset Said He Wanted One Too

#37 Lots Of Girls Taking Instagram Pics At The Beach Today. My Girlfriend Is The One Snorkeling

#38 We Asked A Nice Older Couple To Take A Photo Of Us On Vacation

#39 I Am In New Zealand On Vacation And I Found This Amazing Staff. I Am Pretty Sure Some Wizard Just Lost It Here

#40 My Girlfriend Doesn't Understand How To Take A Cliché Tourist Photo

#41 Horses Are Just Like People – Some Are More Likable Than Others

#42 Couldn't Make It On Our Family Vacation This Year And My Parents Are Coping With It In A Very Weird Way

#43 On Holiday And My Children Had The Opportunity To Pose For Photos With A Lizard

#44 My Brother, A Bear, And I On Our First Backpacking Trip About 12 Years Ago

#45 Turns Out There Were No Beaches Near The House I Stayed At In Hawaii But I'll Be Damned If I Brought My Snorkeling Gear All That Way For Nothing

#46 A Romantic Horseback Ride On The Beach

#47 I Have Been Waiting For This Day All My Life

#48 Went To The Beach And Saw People Walking Their Duck

#50 So My Parents Took A Beach Vacation With Their Dog And Sent Me This Pic

#51 Mom Was Worried About My Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Sent Her This Picture

#52 My Dad Took This Pic Of Our Rock Climbing Trip When I Was In 5th Grade. Was Sent To Mom. Mom Not Amused

#53 I Pushed My Dog Out Of The Seat So I Could Sleep During A Road-Trip, My Wife Took This Picture While I Slept

#54 My Friend And His Daughter On Vacation

#56 I Saw These Norwegian Guys On A Trip To Washington DC

#57 My Friend Just Sent Me Greetings From Vacation In Peru With The Caption: "Get It?" This is a pun based off of two Pokemon in order: Machamp and Pichu! Taken from the location of Machu Picchu.



#58 My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture. He Was Holding The Camera Backwards

#59 Gorilla At Animal Kingdom, My Husband's Favorite Thing From Vacation

#60 On A Recent Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Was Reprimanded For Taking This Picture. Totally Worth It

#61 Traveled Around Europe For 2 Months And This Was Probably My Best Picture

#62 They Don't Always Let Tourists Hold Them, But They Said I Was Koala-Fied

#63 We Thought It Would Be A Good Idea On Our Beach Vacation To Take An Old Time Photo. We Are Still Horrified 15 Years Later. Believe It Or Not, We Actually Paid For This Picture

#65 Found The Sun While On Vacation

#66 I Feel Like I Just Missed A Miracle On The Beach

#68 My Cat Is Astonished By Air Travel

#69 My Dad Took This Picture Of The GF And I On Vacation, You Could Say We Fit Right In

#70 My Niece And I Won This Yellow Dolphin From A Claw Machine A Couple Of Days Before I Went On A 6 Month Traveling Adventure. She Made Me Promise To Take Her Dolphin Traveling With Me

#71 Went On Vacation In Mexcio, Found Way More Than I Bargained For

#73 Girlfriend In The Progress Of Having Her Watch Stolen

#74 Took My Sister Snorkeling, She Never Mentioned She Was Afraid Of Fish

#75 Best Pic Of My Daughter And I At The Beach

#76 My Family Took A Vacation To Disney World. I Didn't Want To Go

#77 The First Photo Of Most Vacations

#78 Lost A Bet And Had To Go Full "Dad" For A Day Of Family Vacation. I'm Keeping The Fanny Pack