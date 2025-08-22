78 Times People Took Vacation Pics That Belong In A Comedy Special
Vacations are supposed to be all about switching off, kicking back, and collecting a few postcard-worthy memories to treasure later. You know—basking in the sun, sipping cocktails by the beach, breathing in fresh mountain air, or strolling through quaint little towns. The works.
Well… these folks definitely nailed the “making memories” part. Relaxing? Not so much.
Instead, they snapped photos so ridiculous and so hilarious they practically demanded to be shared online. Scroll down for some of the funniest ones, they just might make your day.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Asked My Buddy How His Vacation Was Going. He Sent Me This
Family Asked How My Trip To Iowa Was, So I Sent Them This
A Friend Is In Africa Travelling. He Has Been There For A Few Weeks And Has Posted Less Than Ten Pictures, One Of Them Being These Giraffes Having A Fight
My Parents Met A Friendly Stingray On Vacation
My Friend Went Travelling For The First Time Recently, This Is Him In Hawaii Today
🎶 Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale. A tale of a fateful trip🎶😂
My Friend Went On A Spring Break Trip To Florida, Ended Up Making The News. He Didn't Do Anything Bad, He Just Has A Hairkini
Daughter’s First Camping Trip. This Is How She Wakes Me Up At 6:15 In The Morning
As The Wheels Turn
My kids had mixed feelings about lifting the cheese wheel. Amsterdam, Netherlands.
This Dog In Marseille, France Is The Most French Thing We Saw On Our Vacation
I Present My Ginger Girlfriend At The Beach
Pencil Broke During A Road Trip, So I Sarcastically Asked If Anyone Had A Pencil Sharpener, To Which My Mom Replied She "Might" Have One
I Asked My Buddy How His Road Trip Was Going. He Sent Me This
My Son On His First Fishing Trip With His Uncle
I Think My Dog Is Just Done With Our Trip
My Mom Was Temporarily Lost At Sea During Our Family’s White Water Rafting Trip
My Girlfriend Wanted A Cute Photo Of Her On Our Last Day Of Vacation
My Favorite Vacation Picture From The Swiss Alps
Can relate. Hiking the Mont Blanc circuit and met a jogger dressed in his budgie-smugglers😂
A Tourist Family Wanted To Take A Picture With Me
I was a sting ray safety guy, drove the boat and taught them how to handle sting rays. They thought that the shadow underneath me in the water made me look like a genie.
My Grandma Is 78 And Refuses To Slow Down. This Is Her On Her 14 Day Vacation In Cambodia
Family Vacation To Yosemite
I Sat Down On The Wrong Beach In Thailand
My Kid “Relaxing” On Vacation (Yes It’s Salami)
Tried Something Different For My Louvre Tourist Photo
I Just Finished Traveling For Two Months In Norway. I Realized This May Be The Best Picture I Will Ever Have Of Myself
Vacation Photo Fail
Summer Vacation Parenting Done Right
Meanwhile At Niagara Falls
I can highly recommend the 1953 film ‘Niagara’ starring Marilyn Monroe.
During A Family Trip To Lake Lanier, We All Decided To Pose Individually By This Statue With Unique, Cute Poses. At The Time, I Didn’t Realize How This Would Look
Tank Is Excited For His First Camping Trip
My GF Is On Vacation And Sent Me This Picture. I Found It Hilarious And Thought I'd Share
Drove Nearly 2 Hours Out Of The Way On Our Road Trip To Get This Pic. Worth It
My Aunt And Her Friends On A 4000ft Montain Climbing Trip
Feeding Frenzy
This photo was taken at West Coast Game Park Safari located in Bandon, Oregon around 2000. As we walked into the park my sister saw a baby goat and picked it up while I was feeding one of the deer. Next thing I know I am bombarded by deer and goats. My parents snapped the photo of my cute sister without seeing me in the background.
My Husband Took This Selfie Of Us On The North Shore Of St Croix. The Sea Was Angry That Day My Friends
Upvote for the George Costanza memory! (Laughed way too hard at this!)
This Was My Best Photo From My First Trip To The Grand Canyon
My Lady Friend Wanted A Piggy Back Picture On The Beach And A Random Biker Watching The Sunset Said He Wanted One Too
Lots Of Girls Taking Instagram Pics At The Beach Today. My Girlfriend Is The One Snorkeling
We Asked A Nice Older Couple To Take A Photo Of Us On Vacation
I Am In New Zealand On Vacation And I Found This Amazing Staff. I Am Pretty Sure Some Wizard Just Lost It Here
My Girlfriend Doesn't Understand How To Take A Cliché Tourist Photo
Horses Are Just Like People – Some Are More Likable Than Others
Couldn't Make It On Our Family Vacation This Year And My Parents Are Coping With It In A Very Weird Way
On Holiday And My Children Had The Opportunity To Pose For Photos With A Lizard
She’ll remember this trauma when she’s choosing your retirement home.
My Brother, A Bear, And I On Our First Backpacking Trip About 12 Years Ago
Turns Out There Were No Beaches Near The House I Stayed At In Hawaii But I'll Be Damned If I Brought My Snorkeling Gear All That Way For Nothing
A Romantic Horseback Ride On The Beach
I Have Been Waiting For This Day All My Life
Went To The Beach And Saw People Walking Their Duck
Road Trip
So My Parents Took A Beach Vacation With Their Dog And Sent Me This Pic
Mom Was Worried About My Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Sent Her This Picture
My Dad Took This Pic Of Our Rock Climbing Trip When I Was In 5th Grade. Was Sent To Mom. Mom Not Amused
I Pushed My Dog Out Of The Seat So I Could Sleep During A Road-Trip, My Wife Took This Picture While I Slept
My Friend And His Daughter On Vacation
Hello Everyone
I Saw These Norwegian Guys On A Trip To Washington DC
My Friend Just Sent Me Greetings From Vacation In Peru With The Caption: "Get It?"
This is a pun based off of two Pokemon in order: Machamp and Pichu! Taken from the location of Machu Picchu.