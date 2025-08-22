ADVERTISEMENT

Vacations are supposed to be all about switching off, kicking back, and collecting a few postcard-worthy memories to treasure later. You know—basking in the sun, sipping cocktails by the beach, breathing in fresh mountain air, or strolling through quaint little towns. The works.

Well… these folks definitely nailed the “making memories” part. Relaxing? Not so much.

Instead, they snapped photos so ridiculous and so hilarious they practically demanded to be shared online. Scroll down for some of the funniest ones, they just might make your day.

I Asked My Buddy How His Vacation Was Going. He Sent Me This

    #2

    Family Asked How My Trip To Iowa Was, So I Sent Them This

    Gallery mode Three people in a cornfield with one person crawling on the ground, capturing funny and unexpected vacation pics.

    Wolf-Track Report

    #3

    A Friend Is In Africa Travelling. He Has Been There For A Few Weeks And Has Posted Less Than Ten Pictures, One Of Them Being These Giraffes Having A Fight

    Gallery mode Two giraffes awkwardly falling on a road during a vacation, capturing a funny and unexpected wildlife moment.

    Scoen Report

    #4

    My Parents Met A Friendly Stingray On Vacation

    Gallery mode Couple smiling in water with a stingray behind them creating a funny vacation pic moment.

    kebulatr Report

    #5

    My Friend Went Travelling For The First Time Recently, This Is Him In Hawaii Today

    Gallery mode Man wearing captain hat and colorful leis on beach with multiple vibrant parrots in a funny vacation pic moment.

    ninjao Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale. A tale of a fateful trip🎶😂

    #6

    My Friend Went On A Spring Break Trip To Florida, Ended Up Making The News. He Didn't Do Anything Bad, He Just Has A Hairkini

    Gallery mode Man with fake chest hair posing with two smiling police officers on a beach, a funny vacation pic moment captured.

    Dato- Report

    #7

    Daughter’s First Camping Trip. This Is How She Wakes Me Up At 6:15 In The Morning

    Gallery mode Toddler wearing a purse eating chips inside a tent, a funny vacation pic that looks like a comedy special moment.

    amonson1984 Report

    #8

    As The Wheels Turn

    Gallery mode Two kids holding a wooden cheese carrier with large cheese wheels, posing for funny vacation pics outdoors by a windmill.

    My kids had mixed feelings about lifting the cheese wheel. Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #9

    This Dog In Marseille, France Is The Most French Thing We Saw On Our Vacation

    Gallery mode Dog carrying a large baguette on a cobblestone street, a hilarious vacation pic capturing a funny travel moment.

    uneasye_brew Report

    #10

    I Present My Ginger Girlfriend At The Beach

    Gallery mode Person wrapped in a towel and hoodie lying in a beach chair on sand, a funny vacation pic from a comedy special series.

    dmcneary Report

    #11

    Pencil Broke During A Road Trip, So I Sarcastically Asked If Anyone Had A Pencil Sharpener, To Which My Mom Replied She "Might" Have One

    Gallery mode Person sitting in a car sharpening a pencil with a manual sharpener, a funny vacation pics moment captured.

    austin_16x Report

    #12

    I Asked My Buddy How His Road Trip Was Going. He Sent Me This

    Gallery mode Laughing baby and cat in car seat captured in funny vacation pic with unexpected expressions for comedy special moments

    GhoulArtist Report

    #13

    My Son On His First Fishing Trip With His Uncle

    Gallery mode Family on vacation by river with a man holding a fish, capturing funny vacation pics with kids and adults outdoors.

    SirBottomtooth Report

    #14

    I Think My Dog Is Just Done With Our Trip

    Gallery mode Beagle dog looking unimpressed in the backseat during a vacation trip, capturing a comedic moment in vacation pics.

    devoe Report

    #15

    My Mom Was Temporarily Lost At Sea During Our Family’s White Water Rafting Trip

    Gallery mode Person falling upside down into whitewater during a rafting trip, capturing a vacation pic that belongs in a comedy special.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #16

    My Girlfriend Wanted A Cute Photo Of Her On Our Last Day Of Vacation

    Gallery mode Woman in patterned bikini bottoms holds hand in clear ocean water, humorously slipping and falling during vacation pics.

    putsomecolourson Report

    sarahflaim avatar
    Slug
    Slug
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are you wearing shoes in the sea.... i shudder just looking at that. wet socks 1000x worse

    #17

    My Favorite Vacation Picture From The Swiss Alps

    Gallery mode Smiling woman in winter jacket and glasses with a shirtless man in snow behind her in a funny vacation pic.

    moreno191 Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can relate. Hiking the Mont Blanc circuit and met a jogger dressed in his budgie-smugglers😂

    #18

    A Tourist Family Wanted To Take A Picture With Me

    Gallery mode Group of people in snorkeling gear touching a stingray in shallow water during a funny vacation pic moment

    I was a sting ray safety guy, drove the boat and taught them how to handle sting rays. They thought that the shadow underneath me in the water made me look like a genie.

    lurked4longenough Report

    #19

    My Grandma Is 78 And Refuses To Slow Down. This Is Her On Her 14 Day Vacation In Cambodia

    Gallery mode Older woman making a funny face while holding a large snake on vacation, capturing a moment fit for comedy special.

    tnick771 Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it with tourism to 3rd-world totalitarian dictatorships? Cuba, Vietnam, Cambodia... I'm surprised people aren't flocking to North Korea.

    #20

    Family Vacation To Yosemite

    Gallery mode Three people wearing horse masks pose for a funny vacation pic with mountains and forest in the background.

    mbarr52 Report

    #21

    I Sat Down On The Wrong Beach In Thailand

    Gallery mode Person in blue shirt and pink shorts surrounded by monkeys on a sandy beach in a funny vacation pic moment.

    imgur.com Report

    #22

    My Kid “Relaxing” On Vacation (Yes It’s Salami)

    Gallery mode Boy on vacation with pepperoni slices over his eyes, sitting outdoors at a table in a humorous vacation pic moment.

    HunterSexThompson Report

    #23

    Tried Something Different For My Louvre Tourist Photo

    Gallery mode Man wearing sunglasses jumping with legs spread over Louvre Pyramid, a funny vacation pic at a famous Paris landmark.

    most-p-alone Report

    #24

    I Just Finished Traveling For Two Months In Norway. I Realized This May Be The Best Picture I Will Ever Have Of Myself

    Gallery mode Shirtless man posing dramatically on rocky mountain during vacation with a rainbow in the cloudy sky, a funny vacation pic.

    GodOfThunderrr Report

    #25

    Vacation Photo Fail

    Gallery mode Couple on beach in funny vacation pics series, playful moments leading to a humorous beach fall by the ocean shore.

    evegagne Report

    #26

    Summer Vacation Parenting Done Right

    Gallery mode Couple toasting drinks on beach chairs while three kids buried in sand scream, a funny vacation pics moment.

    Report

    #27

    Meanwhile At Niagara Falls

    Gallery mode Family wearing yellow rain ponchos at a waterfall, a funny vacation pic that belongs in a comedy special collection.

    Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can highly recommend the 1953 film ‘Niagara’ starring Marilyn Monroe.

    #28

    During A Family Trip To Lake Lanier, We All Decided To Pose Individually By This Statue With Unique, Cute Poses. At The Time, I Didn’t Realize How This Would Look

    Gallery mode Person posing humorously with a rearing horse statue, creating a vacation pic perfect for a comedy special moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #29

    Tank Is Excited For His First Camping Trip

    Gallery mode Dog wearing an orange harness making a funny face in a car next to a man driving on vacation, capturing comedy vibes.

    MizzouMarine Report

    #30

    My GF Is On Vacation And Sent Me This Picture. I Found It Hilarious And Thought I'd Share

    Gallery mode Small green lizard held between fingers with blurred person in background in a funny vacation pic moment.

    ehar101 Report

    #31

    Drove Nearly 2 Hours Out Of The Way On Our Road Trip To Get This Pic. Worth It

    Gallery mode Three people in inflatable dinosaur costumes posing in front of a large dinosaur statue during a funny vacation pics moment.

    jng34c Report

    #32

    My Aunt And Her Friends On A 4000ft Montain Climbing Trip

    Gallery mode Three women wearing dresses and high heels posing on rocky mountain top in a hilarious vacation pics moment.

    mikkelsandviken Report

    #33

    Feeding Frenzy

    Gallery mode Child holding a goat surrounded by deer and other animals in a zoo, a funny vacation pic perfect for comedy content.

    This photo was taken at West Coast Game Park Safari located in Bandon, Oregon around 2000. As we walked into the park my sister saw a baby goat and picked it up while I was feeding one of the deer. Next thing I know I am bombarded by deer and goats. My parents snapped the photo of my cute sister without seeing me in the background.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #34

    My Husband Took This Selfie Of Us On The North Shore Of St Croix. The Sea Was Angry That Day My Friends

    Gallery mode Man takes vacation pic on rocky shore as another person struggles in ocean waves in a funny vacation pics moment.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote for the George Costanza memory! (Laughed way too hard at this!)

    #35

    This Was My Best Photo From My First Trip To The Grand Canyon

    Gallery mode Elk making a funny face in a scenic outdoor setting, capturing a humorous moment in vacation pics.

    schweepee Report

    #36

    My Lady Friend Wanted A Piggy Back Picture On The Beach And A Random Biker Watching The Sunset Said He Wanted One Too

    Gallery mode Two side-by-side vacation pics of people giving piggyback rides at sunset by the ocean, funny vacation pics moment.

    sizertl Report

    #37

    Lots Of Girls Taking Instagram Pics At The Beach Today. My Girlfriend Is The One Snorkeling

    Gallery mode People taking vacation pics underwater near a large rock in clear blue water, capturing unique moments humorously.

    marcviz Report

    #38

    We Asked A Nice Older Couple To Take A Photo Of Us On Vacation

    Gallery mode Couple posing in casual vacation attire with rock formations in background for funny vacation pics.

    Askfreud Report

    #39

    I Am In New Zealand On Vacation And I Found This Amazing Staff. I Am Pretty Sure Some Wizard Just Lost It Here

    Gallery mode Woman in a patterned hooded sweater holding a walking stick in a field, a funny vacation pic with a comedy vibe.

    Aelirenn Report

    #40

    My Girlfriend Doesn't Understand How To Take A Cliché Tourist Photo

    Gallery mode Young man in wheelchair with a cast on his leg posing for a funny vacation pic at the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.

    sickguy Report

    #41

    Horses Are Just Like People – Some Are More Likable Than Others

    Gallery mode Man in a black shirt and shorts riding a horse standing in shallow ocean water during a vacation.

    eslamkoshy Report

    #42

    Couldn't Make It On Our Family Vacation This Year And My Parents Are Coping With It In A Very Weird Way

    Gallery mode Collage of funny vacation pics featuring a man using a printed photo in unexpected and comedic ways.

    beeceerib Report

    #43

    On Holiday And My Children Had The Opportunity To Pose For Photos With A Lizard

    Gallery mode Young girl struggling to hold large iguana in funny vacation pics that belong in a comedy special outdoors.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She’ll remember this trauma when she’s choosing your retirement home.

    #44

    My Brother, A Bear, And I On Our First Backpacking Trip About 12 Years Ago

    Gallery mode Two people in sleeping bags at a campsite surprised by a bear, a vacation pic perfectly fit for a comedy special.

    moot88 Report

    #45

    Turns Out There Were No Beaches Near The House I Stayed At In Hawaii But I'll Be Damned If I Brought My Snorkeling Gear All That Way For Nothing

    Gallery mode Vacation pic of a person snorkeling face down in a small pool by the ocean, creating a comedic and unusual scene.

    TheMightyPathos Report

    #46

    A Romantic Horseback Ride On The Beach

    Gallery mode Two men posing for a funny vacation pic on a beach, one wearing a horse mask while kneeling in the sand.

    poizonidea Report

    #47

    I Have Been Waiting For This Day All My Life

    Gallery mode Two men on a beach using a metal detector, a humorous vacation pic that fits comedy special moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    Went To The Beach And Saw People Walking Their Duck

    Gallery mode Couple walking a duck on a leash at the beach with ocean waves in the background in a funny vacation pic.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Road Trip

    Gallery mode Man wearing sunglasses with a dog and a cat in a car, a funny vacation pic capturing a comedic moment on the road.

    This_Geig Report

    #50

    So My Parents Took A Beach Vacation With Their Dog And Sent Me This Pic

    Gallery mode Feet of two people and a dog on a sandy beach, a funny vacation pic that belongs in a comedy special collection.

    deftkillerstu Report

    #51

    Mom Was Worried About My Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Sent Her This Picture

    Gallery mode Woman pretending to hang off a cliff during a vacation photo, capturing a funny and dramatic moment in nature.

    AlphaF Report

    #52

    My Dad Took This Pic Of Our Rock Climbing Trip When I Was In 5th Grade. Was Sent To Mom. Mom Not Amused

    Gallery mode Four boys pretending to hang from a cliff in a vacation photo capturing a funny and daring moment outdoors.

    Jonnyboay Report

    #53

    I Pushed My Dog Out Of The Seat So I Could Sleep During A Road-Trip, My Wife Took This Picture While I Slept

    Gallery mode A dog awkwardly lying on top of a person asleep in a car seat, a funny vacation pic moment caught.

    Id_Quote_That Report

    #54

    My Friend And His Daughter On Vacation

    Gallery mode Young girl kicking man near road sign on grassy roadside, a funny moment from vacation pics that belong in a comedy special.

    jargoon Report

    #55

    Hello Everyone

    Gallery mode Man sitting in a chair outdoors with a cow in the foreground, capturing a funny vacation pic with nature and a yellow van.

    va___nbl___ove Report

    #56

    I Saw These Norwegian Guys On A Trip To Washington DC

    Gallery mode Man taking a creative vacation pic lying on ground with Washington Monument reflected in water behind him.

    USGunner Report

    #57

    My Friend Just Sent Me Greetings From Vacation In Peru With The Caption: "Get It?"

    Gallery mode Hand holding funny toy figures in front of ancient ruins, a vacation pic perfect for a comedy special moment.

    This is a pun based off of two Pokemon in order: Machamp and Pichu! Taken from the location of Machu Picchu.

    mberts Report

    #58

    My Parents Went On Vacation And Asked This Gentleman To Take Their Picture. He Was Holding The Camera Backwards

    Gallery mode Man taking a vacation selfie with a building and street lamp in the background, a funny vacation pic moment.

    audiwark Report

    #59

    Gorilla At Animal Kingdom, My Husband's Favorite Thing From Vacation

    Gallery mode Gorilla wearing a blue bowl on its head in a forest, a funny vacation pic perfect for comedy moments.

    heavensnorth Report

    #60

    On A Recent Trip To The Grand Canyon, I Was Reprimanded For Taking This Picture. Totally Worth It

    Gallery mode A playful squirrel posing with a mint chocolate chip ice cream cone at a scenic canyon during a vacation pic comedy moment.

    kcyal8r Report

    #61

    Traveled Around Europe For 2 Months And This Was Probably My Best Picture

    Gallery mode A pug sitting awkwardly on a stone path while a person sits on the opposite side in a humorous vacation photo.

    beatnikprints Report

    #62

    They Don't Always Let Tourists Hold Them, But They Said I Was Koala-Fied

    Gallery mode Man holding koala during a vacation pic in a lush forest setting, capturing a funny travel moment.

    jmkuchta Report

    #63

    We Thought It Would Be A Good Idea On Our Beach Vacation To Take An Old Time Photo. We Are Still Horrified 15 Years Later. Believe It Or Not, We Actually Paid For This Picture

    Gallery mode Group of women and children in vintage beach costumes posing with props in a funny vacation pic from a comedy special series.

    awkwardfamilyphotos.com Report

    #64

    Big Lizard Needs To Chill

    Gallery mode Man posing next to a lifelike dinosaur statue in a tropical park, a funny vacation picture moment.

    flashd4sh Report

    #65

    Found The Sun While On Vacation

    Gallery mode Man with glasses pointing at a sunset over ocean waves during a vacation, a funny and awkward vacation pic moment.

    MrMediocre83 Report

    #66

    I Feel Like I Just Missed A Miracle On The Beach

    Gallery mode A walker standing alone on a sandy beach with colorful umbrellas and buildings in the background, a funny vacation pic.

    Auginer Report

    #67

    Found This At The Beach

    Gallery mode Rock on a rocky beach with sunglasses and hair drawn on it, a funny vacation pic capturing a comedic moment.

    pokishious Report

    #68

    My Cat Is Astonished By Air Travel

    Gallery mode Small dog inside a transparent bubble backpack sitting on an airplane seat, a funny vacation pic capturing a quirky travel moment.

    Godtickles12 Report

    #69

    My Dad Took This Picture Of The GF And I On Vacation, You Could Say We Fit Right In

    Gallery mode Group of people sitting at a casual beach bar, capturing vacation pics with funny and candid moments in a relaxed setting.

    Maverick13 Report

    #70

    My Niece And I Won This Yellow Dolphin From A Claw Machine A Couple Of Days Before I Went On A 6 Month Traveling Adventure. She Made Me Promise To Take Her Dolphin Traveling With Me

    Gallery mode Funny vacation pics showing a plush toy in various travel scenes including archaeological ruins and a dinosaur exhibit.

    7thRombus Report

    #71

    Went On Vacation In Mexcio, Found Way More Than I Bargained For

    Gallery mode Man in red shorts and plaid shirt holding a cereal box by a lake with a rainbow, a funny vacation photo moment

    RAGEBIKEATHON Report

    #72

    Vacation Fail

    Gallery mode Person with a cast on their leg relaxing by the water, capturing a vacation pic with an unexpected twist.

    natsu_ri Report

    #73

    Girlfriend In The Progress Of Having Her Watch Stolen

    Gallery mode Woman posing with two children in traditional dress by ornate dragon statue on vacation, capturing funny vacation pics.

    reddit.com Report

    #74

    Took My Sister Snorkeling, She Never Mentioned She Was Afraid Of Fish

    Gallery mode Person wearing snorkel gear and life jacket struggling in water, a funny vacation pic capturing a comedic moment.

    janeR61 Report

    #75

    Best Pic Of My Daughter And I At The Beach

    Gallery mode Woman in orange bikini reacting as waves splash a person falling behind her during a funny vacation photo at the beach.

    GooseBdaisy Report

    #76

    My Family Took A Vacation To Disney World. I Didn't Want To Go

    Gallery mode Man posing in vacation pics at cultural landmarks with humorous and awkward photo compositions in bright daylight.

    oldnewport55 Report

    #77

    The First Photo Of Most Vacations

    Gallery mode Cars parked in a garage with a sign showing level and row, in a vacation pic that belongs in a comedy special.

    brewtalizer Report

    #78

    Lost A Bet And Had To Go Full "Dad" For A Day Of Family Vacation. I'm Keeping The Fanny Pack

    Gallery mode Man with a long beard and tattoos stands behind metal barriers at carnival, funny vacation pics with child hiding behind bars.

    Zakkattack86 Report

