The sheer variety of anime genres and styles — representative of certain creators and studios — makes this industry quite special. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming romance tales, epic isekai adventures, or mind-bending psychological thrillers, there’s an anime for basically everyone. However, anime’s appeal goes beyond mere entertainment; it’s often a reflection of Japanese culture and society, exploring some pretty gripping themes such as tradition, moral choices, and social expectations. With its enduring popularity and recognition as a legitimate art form, it’s clear that anime is here to stay.

With so many great shows to choose from, it’s natural to want to show off your anime knowledge and verify if you’ve already turned into a hopeless otaku. Anime quizzes have gradually become a fun staple in the anime community, and that’s where our trivia game comes in! We’ve scoured the annals of animation history to bring you a series of anime trivia questions and answers covering all your favorite shows and characters. From classic hits like Dragon Ball and One Piece to Miyazaki’s movies and shounen anime like Attack on Titan and Fullmetal Alchemist, you can now flex your otaku muscles and put your knowledge to the ultimate anime test! You’ll find dozens of questions related to the most famous anime sagas and the answer right below in the comments to check how you fared.

Think you’ve got what it takes to ace this quiz? Prove it! Test your skills on everything from iconic characters and memorable moments to obscure references and behind-the-scenes tidbits. Whether you’re a seasoned anime veteran or a newcomer to Japanese animation, our anime trivia collection will surely provide a fun and engaging challenge.

#1

Which Pokémon has electricity-storing pouches on its cheeks?

#2

How many Dragon Balls are there?

#3

Who is the creator of the heart-touching movie "Spirited Away" (2001)?

Answer: Hayao Miyazaki

#4

The Shinigami is in love with apples. Can you recall his name?

#5

Who was the first character in "Dragon Ball Z" who achieved the Super Saiyan 2?

#6

Vegeta married a sharp-minded scientist. Who is she?

Answer: Bulma

#7

How do you do a Naruto run?

Answer: Put your head forward and arms back

#8

In "Spirited Away", what name did Yubaba give Chihiro?

#9

Calcifer was bonded with Howl’s _____.

#10

What was the first jutsu that "Naruto" mastered?

#11

Which anime series revolves around a boy who sells his soul to a demon?

Answer: "Black Butler"

#12

Who protects the Silver Crystal?

#13

Which anime series revolves around the Elric brothers?

Answer: "Fullmetal Alchemist"

#14

Do you know who voiced Alphonse Elric from "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"?

Depends on if its the English or Japanese version.

#15

In "One Piece", one of the priests in the Skypiea era is Ohm. What is his dog’s name?

#16

How many characters does Goku kill in the "Dragon Ball Z" series?

Answer: Two, Yakon and Buu

#17

What is the greatest taboo for alchemists in "Fullmetal Alchemist"?

Answer: Human transmutation

#18

Which character in "Cowboy Bebop" is a genetically engineered Pembroke Welsh Corgi with human-like intelligence?

#19

Who is the main protagonist of the Pokémon anime series?

#20

Which boy became the youngest State Alchemist at the age of twelve?

#21

Who is the chubby baby from "Spirited Away"?

#22

Who was the first Homunculus killed in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood?

#23

In "Fullmetal Alchemist", what region was Amestris at war with?

#24

Howl goes by these last names:

Answer: Pendragon and Jenkins

#25

In "Howl’s Moving Castle", why did the Witch of the Waste curse Sophie?

Answer: She was jealous of Howl giving Sophie attention

#26

Who was the first Jojo?

Answer: Jonathan Joestar

#27

Who attacked Wall Maria?

Answer: The Armored and Colossal Titan

#28

What's Christa’s real name in "Attack on Titan"?

#29

Who was Spike Spiegel’s love interest?

#30

What is the name of Spike’s partner?

#31

Whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit?

Answer: Monkey D. Luffy

#32

In the anime "Claymore", who was the most powerful of the 'Awakened Beings'?

#33

Name the voice actor behind the catching pika-pika of Pikachu from "Pokemon".

#34

This voice actress has the range from Haruhi in "Ouran HighSchool Host Club" to Ciel of "Black Butler".

Answer: Maaya Sakamoto

#35

Which is the first song used as an opening for "Naruto"?

Answer: "Rocks" by Hound Dog

#36

Who was the first member of the Levi Squad to die in "Attack on Titan"?

#37

As prophesied, Goku transformed into the Super Saiyan form in "Dragon Ball Z". Where did this transformation take place?

#38

Which anime series involves a family possessed by the animals of the Chinese zodiac?

#39

Who is known as the "One Punch Man"?

#40

What is the name of Speed Racer’s girlfriend?

#41

What is the longest-running anime series?

#42

Who sells his soul to a demon in search of protection and revenge for his parents’ death?

Answer: Ciel Phantomihive

#43

What kind of prodigy is Ryoma Echizen?

#44

What kind of person is Naruto Uzumaki?

#45

In the popular anime "Fairy Tail," the main character, Lucy, wants to become what?

#46

Which popular anime is about time travel?

Answer: "Steins; Gate"

#47

What day will Edward Elric never forget?

#48

Who was Spike Spiegel’s nemesis?

#49

In "Cowboy Bebop", what was Ed’s nickname?

Answer: Radical Edward

#50

Why did Sophie remain an old woman for so long?

Answer: She thought she wasn’t beautiful as a young girl and preferred to look old

#51

In "Death Note", who was Misa’s Shinigami?

#52

What are the names of the twins in "Ouran High School Host Club"?

Answer: Hikaru and Kaoru

#53

This "Hunter X Hunter" character wants to be a doctor:

#54

Who did Gon and Killua befriend at the "Heaven’s Arena"?

Answer: Zushi and Wing

#55

Why did Sasuke run away in Naruto?

Answer: He wanted to avenge his clan

#56

What was the name of the alpaca that was killed in the first episode of "Beastars"?

#57

Name the six Nen types.

Answer: Conjuration, Manipulation, Emission, Transmutation, Enhancement, and Specialization

#58

What is Hisoka’s nen type?

#59

Who solved the Millennium Puzzle?

Answer: Yugi Mutou

#60

Which anime character was sold to the circus?

#61

What alien race battled the Robotech Defence Forces?

#62

An outcast prince takes over the revolution by controlling the mind of others. Who is he?

Answer: Lelouch Lanperouge

#63

Lover of sweets and mysteries, which genius is a world-famous detective?

#64

Can you name the director of the "Death Note" 2017 Movie?

#65

In the anime "Hunter X Hunter", which family is famous for being assassins?

Answer: Killua’s family

#66

What is the name of the first Shinigami that Ichigo met in "Bleach"?

#67

Kaneki was tortured for ten days. Even his hair turned white from black, and his fingers and toes were cut off. Who did this to him?

#68

In "Clannad", when Sanae first met Okazaki, which kind of bread does she offer to him?

Answer: Sweet Bean Bread

#69

Which thing is used to restore a Z fighter to his full health after being severely wounded?

#70

What is the name of the supernatural ability that Lelouch gains from C.C. that lets him control others?

#71

Who was the zombie, Ryuuma, in "One Piece", who possessed Brooke’s shadow in the Thriller Bark Arc?

#72

Who wrote and illustrated the manga on which "One Piece" is based?

#73

The corgi named Einstein appears in this anime. Can you name it?

Answer: "Cowboy Bepop"

#74

Which anime series follows a college student who rooms with a goddess in a Buddhist temple?

Answer: "Oh My Goddess"

#75

Which members of "Suzaku 7" in "Fushigi Yugi" are never killed?

Answer: Tusuki and Chichiri

#76

Who has a pet monkey named Chim-Chim?

#77

A common term used among anime watchers is “The Big Three”. What shows does this reference?

Answer: "One Piece", "Naruto", and "Bleach"

#78

Which anime tells the tale of a heroic gunslinger with a $60 billion dollar bounty on his head? "Angel Beats" or "Trigun"?

#79

Monkey D. Luffy originally sets out with the "Straw Hat Pirates" to become the pirate king on which ship?

Answer: The Thousand Sunny

#80

What was Edward and Alphonses’ teacher’s name?

#81

What wall did the Titans attack first?

#82

Who did we see die first in "The Promised Neverland"?

#83

What is the name of Megumi Fushiguro's sister in "Jujutsu Kaisen"?

#84

In "Jujutsu Kaisen", how many fingers did Yuji eat by the end of the first season?

#85

In "Kaguya-Sama Love is War", what is Chika’s dog’s name?

#86

In "Noragami", Yato was the god of _____.

#87

True or False: "In Demon Slayer", Tanjiro has an extremely strong sense of taste.

#88

The _____ clan was hunted to endangerment because their red eyes were very valuable.

Answer: Kurta

#89

What was Josuke’s stand called?

#90

True or False: Saiki K’s favorite food is coffee jelly.

#91

This Saiki K character claims to have powers that he must seal in his arms:

#92

In "Tatami Galaxy", the Protagonist and _____ are bound by the black thread of fate.

#93

Master Higochi claims to be the god of ______ in "Tatami Galaxy".

#94

True or False: In Kimi no Na Wa, Taki was visiting Mitsuha in the past.

#95

The leader of the Mad Burnish in "Promare" was:

#96

What was the name of the condition causing strange experiences in young adults in the world of "Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai"?

Answer: Adolescence Syndrome

#97

What was the event that made Sakuta a supposdedly dangerous outcast to everybody else?

Answer: The Hospitalization Incident

#98

What was Shou Tucker’s crime?

Answer: He made his wife and daughter into chimeras

#99

In "The Girl Who Leapt Through Time", why did Chiaki travel backwards in time?

Answer: He wanted to see a painting restored

#100

This "Tatami Galaxy" character has a love doll named Kaori:

Answer: Masaki Jogasaki

#101

In "The Night is Short, Walk on Girl", which character refuses to change his underpants until he finds the girl he fell in love with?

Answer: Don Underpants

#102

Why did Itachi kill everybody in his clan?

Answer: He was stopping them from carrying out a coup d’etat on the village

#103

Why did Misaki work as a maid in "Maid-Sama"?

Answer: The hours worked best with her busy school schedule and the pay was good

#104

Why did Misaki hate men?

