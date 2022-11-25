Let’s imagine for a second that you’ve never heard about SpongeBob SquarePants and have absolutely no idea about the existence of this cartoon. Basically, let’s take the concept of the story out of any context. Now, once the memory has been wiped clean, let us introduce to you a sea sponge living in a pineapple (literal pineapple), who’s friends with a sea star (let’s remember that sea stars aren’t too partial about eating sea sponges), and a squirrel. A land squirrel. That also lives under the sea. And lastly, imagine them going to work, studying for a driver’s license, and experiencing various very human adventures. Makes absolutely no sense, does it? Well, this seemingly nonsensical idea became one of the most iconic cartoon series ever, teaching the watchers about the importance of imagination and friendship. In fact, it was so cool that although years have passed since its end, we’re still die-hard fans of SpongeBob. And naturally, we wanted to share the joy of the series with other die-hard fans by creating this awesome SpongeBob trivia list.

So, if you choose these questions for your next trivia game, you can be sure that they will bring loads of laughter. After all, who wouldn’t find a sea sponge funny? Another thing that might happen while you’re on these SpongeBob trivia questions is an all-encompassing urge to immediately rewatch the series and not stop until you’ve watched each episode. Twice. And nobody would blame you because that’s exactly the thing that happened to us, too, while we were compiling this SpongeBob trivia article. Honestly, it did not happen with any other cartoon trivia list we had the honor of making!

Alrighty, do you know where to find our trivia questions and answers? Sure you do - they are just a bit further down, and since you’re already here, you should absolutely check them out, too. It would be awesome if you were to rank these easy, medium, and hard SpongeBob trivia questions so that the coolest would find their way to the top of this list. And lastly, share this article with your friends!