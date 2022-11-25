113 SpongeBob Trivia Questions About Everyone’s Most Beloved Cartoon
Let’s imagine for a second that you’ve never heard about SpongeBob SquarePants and have absolutely no idea about the existence of this cartoon. Basically, let’s take the concept of the story out of any context. Now, once the memory has been wiped clean, let us introduce to you a sea sponge living in a pineapple (literal pineapple), who’s friends with a sea star (let’s remember that sea stars aren’t too partial about eating sea sponges), and a squirrel. A land squirrel. That also lives under the sea. And lastly, imagine them going to work, studying for a driver’s license, and experiencing various very human adventures. Makes absolutely no sense, does it? Well, this seemingly nonsensical idea became one of the most iconic cartoon series ever, teaching the watchers about the importance of imagination and friendship. In fact, it was so cool that although years have passed since its end, we’re still die-hard fans of SpongeBob. And naturally, we wanted to share the joy of the series with other die-hard fans by creating this awesome SpongeBob trivia list.
So, if you choose these questions for your next trivia game, you can be sure that they will bring loads of laughter. After all, who wouldn’t find a sea sponge funny? Another thing that might happen while you’re on these SpongeBob trivia questions is an all-encompassing urge to immediately rewatch the series and not stop until you’ve watched each episode. Twice. And nobody would blame you because that’s exactly the thing that happened to us, too, while we were compiling this SpongeBob trivia article. Honestly, it did not happen with any other cartoon trivia list we had the honor of making!
Alrighty, do you know where to find our trivia questions and answers? Sure you do - they are just a bit further down, and since you’re already here, you should absolutely check them out, too. It would be awesome if you were to rank these easy, medium, and hard SpongeBob trivia questions so that the coolest would find their way to the top of this list. And lastly, share this article with your friends!
What does Mr. Krabs suffer from?
Answer: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and Narcissistic Personality Disorders.
What was Stephen Hillenburg (creator of SpongeBob) job when he pitched the show to Nickelodeon?
What is Squidward’s real name?
What is the most controversial SpongeBob episode?
What is SpongeBob’s work title?
Where does Patrick work?
Answer: He holds no form of occupation except for several very brief stints working at the Krusty Krab and at the Chum Bucket in a variety of positions.
Is Plankton a hero or villain?
What do SpongeBob and Patrick do for fun?
What topping is SpongeBob always worried about when making the "Krabby Patties"?
Who is always after the "Krabby Patty" secret formula?
How many times has SpongeBob been fired?
What celebrity appeared in the first SpongeBob movie?
How old is Patrick?
What was SpongeBob's first line?
What is Patrick's weakness?
Which character doesn’t have a nose?
What is SpongeBob's famous line?
Answer: "The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time."
There is a replica of the Krusty Krab in which country?
Which word best describes Squidward?
Answer: Short-tempered, impatient, arrogant, condescending, bitter, and misanthropic.
What kind of animal is Gary?
What kind of house does SpongeBob live in?
What animal does Gary act like?
How many people work at the Krusty Krab?
What ruins Mr. Krabs’ life?
What kind of animal is Sandy?
Where is SpongeBob's house located?
What is SpongeBob's real name?
Answer: Robert "SpongeBob" Harold SquarePants Sr.
What is Sandy’s real name?
What was SpongeBob's final episode?
Who is Mr. Krab based on in Stephen’s Hillenburg (creator of SpongeBob) life?
What kind of restaurant is "Krusty Krab"?
How many limbs does Squidward have?
What song rose to prominence because of the show?
What is the name of the place where SpongeBob goes swimming?
What is Squidward’s house-shaped like?
Who teaches SpongeBob to drive?
When does SpongeBob wear his glasses?
Who owns a Shell Emporium?
Where did Plankton and Karen go for their honeymoon?
Answer: Plankton and Karen never had a honeymoon.
Which character doesn’t have a heart?
What is Mr. Krabs’ pets name?
What color are SpongeBob’s eyes?
What is the signature dish at the "Krusty Krab" restaurant?
What is Plankton constantly trying to steal from Mr. Krabs?
Answer: The secret recipe for the "Krabby Patty."
What type of personality does SpongeBob have?
What are the two things that SpongeBob is very much afraid of?
What do SpongeBob and Patrick use to drown their sorrows?
How many upper teeth does Patrick have, which often only shows when he is laughing crazily or saying/doing something dumb?
What do Plankton and Mr. Krabs have in common?
Answer: They were born in the same hospital and on the same day.
According to the opening song, what is SpongeBob?
"Bikini Bottom" is based on a real place in which ocean?
What is the logo on Spongebob's work hat?
Who are Spongebob's neighbor?
What color is Spongebob's tie?
In 2011, San Francisco State University researchers discovered a new species of mushrooms. How did they name them, inspired by the "SpongeBob SquarePants" show?
Why did Mrs. Puff make a balloon animal?
What kind of fish is King Neptune?
What is the name of King Neptune’s daughter?
What animal is Pearl?
What animal is Larry?
Where does Patrick Star live?
Where does SpongeBob work?
What is Patrick?
Who was the creator of SpongeBob?
What instrument does Squidward play?
What percentage of adults without children watch SpongeBob?
What was the original name for the show before they settled on "SpongeBob SquarePants"?
When is SpongeBob's birthday?
What are the names of SpongeBob's favorite superheroes?
Why SpongeBob's creator didn't want celebrity cameos?
Answer: He didn’t want the show to be compared to other shows like "The Simpsons."
Who is SpongeBob inspired by?
Answer: Charlie Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy, Jerry Lewis, and Pee-wee Herman.
What is Plankton’s full name?
What kind of fish is Mrs. Puff?
What power does Barnacle Boy have that Mermaid Man doesn’t?
How much does Patrick weigh?
What is Mr. Krab's life goal?
Which student has been enrolled in Mrs. Puff’s "Boating School" since it was founded but never passed a single test?
What shirt color does SpongeBob usually wear?
Which character thinks that everybody is an idiot, except for him?
Where does Sandy Cheeks live in Bikini Bottom?
What does the license plate on SpongeBob’s boat mobile say?
What brand of candy does SpongeBob absolutely hate?
What was the name of the former fry cook before SpongeBob worked at Krusty Krab?
What establishment was "Krusty Krab" before Mr. Krabs acquired it?
Answer: Retirement home called "the Rusty Krab."
What are the names of Patrick’s parents?
Answer: Margie Bunny Star and Herb Cecil Star.
How does Sandy usually greet people?
What happened to Mr. Puff?
Answer: He was killed by humans and turned into a light bulb cover for a lamp.
Within its first month on air, what show did "SpongeBob SquarePants" overtake to become the most-watched Saturday morning children's TV show?
What was missing from the show that led to Nickelodeon almost rejecting the series?
What is Gary's full name?
What relation is Gary to Patrick?
Answer: Gary and Patrick are indeed cousins.
What is the name of SpongeBobs favorite amusement park?
Who is SpongeBob's girlfriend?
Who is the lifeguard at the Goo Lagoon?
Where is Sandy the squirrel from?
What is the name of the scallop SpongeBob becomes friends with?
What’s the menu name at the Krusty Krab?
What is the name of the town SpongeBob lives in?
How many times did Mrs. Puff go to jail?
Who plays the voice of SpongeBob?
Who went to college with Flats the Flounder?
Where does Mermaid Man live?
Which character is a famous news reporter?