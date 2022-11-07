You know what else, besides these cool questions, would make a Simpsons trivia game even better? A re-run of all. the. seasons! That is if you have that much time. If not, these questions will suffice just fine! Once you are done checking them out, give the best ones your vote and share this article with your friends, too.

From fun questions like how many fingers The Simpsons’ characters have to ones more specific to each episode (good luck remembering 33 years’ worth of episodes by heart!), this list of Simpsons trivia will surely cater to anyone’s needs. Yup, whether you’ve just started showing the legendary series to your kids and now want to torture them with a Simpsons inquisition or are a devout fan yourself, there’s a fun question for everybody.

If you’re into trivia games, especially pop culture trivia, you know there is a section you could never do without - famous series. And what series is more famous than The Simpsons, dare we ask? Sure, there are other chart-toppers or comet-like phenomena here and there, but The Simpsons have been captivating audiences since 1989 with no signs of stopping. So, you should definitely include some of these Simpsons trivia questions in your next battle of wits, if not dedicate a whole evening to them!

#1 Question: What is the email address owned by Homer?

#2 Question: What’s the name of the Simpsons’ pet dog?

#3 Question: What are Bart Simpson's catchphrases?

#4 Question: What character in the Simpsons animated television series tops Lisa's IQ?

#5 Question: Who are the only characters on The Simpsons with five fingers on each hand?

#6 Question: What was the name of the first full length episode shown?

#7 Question: What is the air date of the first episode of The Simpsons?

#8 Question: What is Marge’s natural hair color?

#9 Question: What did Homer quote on his high school yearbook?

#10 Question: Who starred as the guest voice for Herb Powell, half-brother of Homer Simpson?

#11 Question: What is the Simpson’s address?

#12 Question: Stephen Hawking appeared as himself on The Simpsons how many times?

#13 Question: What character's catchphrase is "ha-ha!"?

#14 Question: Which member of the Simpsons family is a vegetarian?

#15 Question: How many children to Apu and Manjula have?

#16 Question: How many continents have The Simpsons visited?

#17 Question: Which iconic catchphrase made it into The Oxford Dictionary in 2001?

#18 Question: What’s Lisa’s IQ?

#19 Question: Is Simpsons the longest-running primetime comedy series in U.S. television history?

#20 Question: What’s the name of the bar Homer frequently drinks at?

#21 Question: What’s Marge’s maiden name?

#22 Question: What’s Mr. Burns’ trademark expression?

#23 Question: What’s the name of the Simpsons’ friendly neighbor?

#24 Question: Name Mr. Burns’ teddy bear.

#25 Question: What was Ned Flanders’s catchphrase?

#26 Question: “To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems” is the signature quote of?

#27 Question: Bart decides to jump the Springfield Gorge with what?

#28 Question: Marge had a crush on which member of The Beatles?

#29 Question: The Simpsons live in what colored house?

#30 Question: What year did Jebediah Springfield found Springfield?

#31 Question: What sector of the Springfield nuclear power plant does Homer Simpson work in?

#32 Question: Why were the Simpsons made yellow?

#33 Question: Where do the Simpsons relocate to in the movie: The Simpsons Movie?

#34 Question: Which angry British chef appears in Marge's dream in the episode "The Good Wife"?

#35 Question: What time is shown on the clock in the classroom during Bart's chalkboard gag?

#36 Question: The Simpsons originally appeared as a short on what TV show?

#37 Question: Who did Marge go with to her high school’s senior prom?

#38 Question: What year did the Simpsons movie come out?

#39 Question: What part of the opening credits is different almost every week?

#40 Question: Who did Matt Groening voice?

#41 Question: What is the name of Ned Flander’s store at the Springfield Mall?

#42 Question: What are the names of Marge’s cynical twin sisters?

#43 Question: What motel is located in Springfield?

#44 Question: Who was Bart’s best friend named after?

#45 Question: What jazz musician does Lisa meet on the streets of Springtown?

#46 Question: In "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire", what does Bart want for Christmas?

#47 Question: What is the nickname given to Principal Skinner by his mother?

#48 Question: What is the name of the flame-haired exotic dancer that Homer first meets at a bachelor party?

#49 Question: What town do The Simpsons live in?

#50 Question: Mr. Burns is the owner of what in The Simpsons?

#51 Question: What episode featured Michael Jackson?

#52 Question: What was the name of the person who shot Mr. Burns?

#53 Question: Which magazine named it the best TV show of the 20th century?

#54 Question: In the episode, "Simpson Safari," Homer eats a cracker from what year?



#55 Question: Who is Maggie's enemy?

#56 Question: What war did Grampa Simpson serve in?

#57 Question: Who did Meryl Streep voice on The Simpsons?

#58 Question: What are Ned Flanders' kids' names?

#59 Question: What is the very first thing featured in the Simpsons main title theme?

#60 Question: Which American actress won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for her role as Krusty the Clowns' love interest, Princess Penelope?

#61 Question: What tattoo did Bart get on the first Simpsons Christmas episode?

#62 Question: What is "The Simpsons" about?

#63 Question: “Ohhh, I’ve wasted my life” was the quote of?

#64 Question: Which Rolling Stone singer was at the Rolling Stone's Rock-and-Roll Fantasy Camp?

#65 Question: Which band was playing the music during the party after Homer confessed about faking Larry Burns's kidnapping?

#66 Question: Why does the Simpson family go to New York City?

#67 Question: What is Bart’s full name?

#68 Question: Who was Bart Simpson’s voice actor?

#69 Question: What is the real name of Comic Book Guy?

#70 Question: What’s Homer’s job?

#71 Question: How old is Lisa Simpson?

#72 Question: What is the age of Bart Simpson?

#73 Question: How did Maude Flanders die?

#74 Question: What are the annual Halloween episodes known as?

#75 Question: What was the name of Homer’s barbershop quartet?

#76 Question: What was Homer called in the Arabic version of The Simpsons?

#77 Question: What kind of beer is usually served at Moe’s Tavern?

#78 Question: When Bart is forced to take an intelligence test, what other student does he swap results with?

#79 Question: What does Marge do with Blinky the Three-Eyed Fish?

#80 Question: Which U.S. President referenced The Simpsons in a speech at the Republican National Convention?

#81 Question: What beverage did Homer create?

#82 Question: Which member of the Simpsons family is a Buddhist?

#83 Question: What’ insect’ character stars on the TV Channel Ocho?

#84 Question: What line of dolls does Smithers collect?

#85 Question: Who was Homer’s secretary when he got promoted?

#86 Question: Bart Simpson is seen doing what during the opening credits to The Simpsons?

#87 Question: Who is the creator of The Simpsons?

#88 Question: Milhouse Van Houten has a crush on who?

#89 Question: A popular clown in Springfield goes by what name?

#90 Question: What is “Moe’s” full name?

#91 Question: Who works at the Kwik-E-Mart?

#92 Question: Artie Ziff is a character in The Simpsons best known for doing what?

#93 Question: Has Maggie ever spoken?

#94 Question: How many kids do Homer and Marge have?

#95 Question: Who did the Milhouse Van Houten voice?

#96 Question: Bart gathers a posse to go to what town to save Springfield's lemon tree?

#97 Question: What is Homer's favorite beer?

#98 Question: What episode depicts when Marge and Homer fell in love?

#99 Question: What episode reveals Marge's natural hair color?

#100 Question: Besides English, what language is Marge fluent in?

#101 Question: What is Marge's middle name?

#102 Question: What did Homer once give to Marge as a makeshift wedding ring?

#103 Question: The pearls that Marge usually wears are what color?

#104 Question: How many cats that Lisa's owned have the same name?

#105 Question: What is Maggie's first word?

#106 Question: What is Maggie's real name?

#107 Question: What is the name of Grampa Simpson?

#108 Question: What is the Duff Beer mascot?

#109 Question: What is the name of the comic book store?

#110 Question: What part of the Jebediah Springfield statue did Bart steal?

#111 Question: What is Principal Skinner's first name?

#112 Question: Who is the chief of the police force?

#113 Question: Besides English, what language is Milhouse Van Houten fluent in?

#114 Question: How many times has Krusty the Clown been married?

#115 Question: Why did the season 13 episode 'Blame it on Lisa' cause controversy in Brazil?

#116 Question: What is the name of the school bully?

#117 Question: In Lady Gaga's cameo, what is her dress made of?

#118 Question: Which Irish band played themselves in the episode "Trash of the Titans"?

#119 Question: Who appeared, alongside Simon Cowell, as themselves in the episode 'Judge me Tender' only to be criticized for a flat performance?

#120 Question: What does Comic Book Guy cite as a dangerous mix?

#121 Question: Who plays the gangster, "Fat Tony"?

#122 Question: Who destroyed the part of Lisa's world?

#123 Question: Which band let Moe help them sing a song during the episode "Flaming Moe's"?

#124 Question: In what sport does Homer become the team's mascot?



#125 Question: Homer becomes a professional boxer. Who is his trainer?

#126 Question: Homer gets a tennis court built in the family's back yard. They decide to enter a tournament, and which famous players end up playing for them?

#127 Question: To which country the family goes to help Selma adopt a baby?

#128 Question: To which country the Simpsons go to find a lost orphan boy Lisa sponsors?

#129 Question: Who does Bart yell to from the Statue of Liberty?

#130 Question: What famous actor asks the Simpsons to travel to Hollywood so that Homer can help him make a better movie?

#131 Question: The story of "Homer's Barbershop Quartet" spoofs the actual experiences of which famous musical group?

#132 Question: Who is Springfield’s founder?

#133 Question: Which former “Cheers” star provides the voice for sideshow bob in the “The Simpsons”?

#134 Question: Which character was mistakenly animated with the wrong color in his/her first appearance on The Simpsons?

#135 Question: What board game do the Simpsons play in "Bart the Genius"?

#136 Question: How many cats have been with the Simpsons family?

#137 Question: Name Lisa’s favorite cartoon characters.

#138 Question: What is the name of Marge’s inmate when she was in prison?

#139 Question: Which Simpson kid features in the animated short film Playdate with Destiny?

#140 Question: Name the voice actor of Lisa Simpson?

#141 Question: In the Fox network the “Testify” song was sung by?