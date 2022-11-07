If you’re into trivia games, especially pop culture trivia, you know there is a section you could never do without - famous series. And what series is more famous than The Simpsons, dare we ask? Sure, there are other chart-toppers or comet-like phenomena here and there, but The Simpsons have been captivating audiences since 1989 with no signs of stopping. So, you should definitely include some of these Simpsons trivia questions in your next battle of wits, if not dedicate a whole evening to them!

From fun questions like how many fingers The Simpsons’ characters have to ones more specific to each episode (good luck remembering 33 years’ worth of episodes by heart!), this list of Simpsons trivia will surely cater to anyone’s needs. Yup, whether you’ve just started showing the legendary series to your kids and now want to torture them with a Simpsons inquisition or are a devout fan yourself, there’s a fun question for everybody.

You know what else, besides these cool questions, would make a Simpsons trivia game even better? A re-run of all. the. seasons! That is if you have that much time. If not, these questions will suffice just fine! Once you are done checking them out, give the best ones your vote and share this article with your friends, too. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Question: What is the email address owned by Homer?

en.wikipedia.org Report

13points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: chunkyLover53@aol.com

0
0points
reply
#2

Question: What’s the name of the Simpsons’ pet dog?

en.wikipedia.org Report

12points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Santa’s Little Helper.

0
0points
reply
#3

Question: What are Bart Simpson's catchphrases?

en.wikipedia.org Report

12points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: "Eat my shorts", "¡Ay, caramba!", "Don't have a cow, man!".

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Question: What character in the Simpsons animated television series tops Lisa's IQ?

en.wikipedia.org Report

12points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Maggie.

0
0points
reply
#5

Question: Who are the only characters on The Simpsons with five fingers on each hand?

looper.com Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: God.

0
0points
reply
#6

Question: What was the name of the first full length episode shown?

vulture.com Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire."

0
0points
reply
#7

Question: What is the air date of the first episode of The Simpsons?

en.wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: December 17, 1989.

0
0points
reply
#8

Question: What is Marge’s natural hair color?

masterofdonuts.com Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Gray.

0
0points
reply
#9

Question: What did Homer quote on his high school yearbook?

SimpsonsQOTD Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing.”

0
0points
reply
#10

Question: Who starred as the guest voice for Herb Powell, half-brother of Homer Simpson?

en.wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Danny DeVito.

0
0points
reply
#11

Question: What is the Simpson’s address?

en.wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: 742 Evergreen Terrace.

0
0points
reply
#12

Question: Stephen Hawking appeared as himself on The Simpsons how many times?

en.wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Three.

0
0points
reply
#13

Question: What character's catchphrase is "ha-ha!"?

simpsonswiki.com Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Nelson Muntz.

0
0points
reply
#14

Question: Which member of the Simpsons family is a vegetarian?

en.wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Lisa.

0
0points
reply
#15

Question: How many children to Apu and Manjula have?

en.wikipedia.org Report

11points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: 8.

0
0points
reply
#16

Question: How many continents have The Simpsons visited?

imdb.com Report

10points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: All 7.

0
0points
reply
#17

Question: Which iconic catchphrase made it into The Oxford Dictionary in 2001?

en.wikipedia.org Report

10points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: "D'oh; expressing frustration when realizing things have not gone to plan."

0
0points
reply
#18

Question: What’s Lisa’s IQ?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: 159.

0
0points
reply
#19

Question: Is Simpsons the longest-running primetime comedy series in U.S. television history?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Yes.

0
0points
reply
#20

Question: What’s the name of the bar Homer frequently drinks at?

simpsonswiki.com Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Moe’s.

0
0points
reply
#21

Question: What’s Marge’s maiden name?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Bouvier.

0
0points
reply
#22

Question: What’s Mr. Burns’ trademark expression?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: "Excellent..."

0
0points
reply
#23

Question: What’s the name of the Simpsons’ friendly neighbor?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Ned Flanders.

0
0points
reply
#24

Question: Name Mr. Burns’ teddy bear.

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Bobo.

0
0points
reply
#25

Question: What was Ned Flanders’s catchphrase?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: "Okilly-dokilly!"

0
0points
reply
#26

Question: “To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems” is the signature quote of?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Homer Simpson.

0
0points
reply
#27

Question: Bart decides to jump the Springfield Gorge with what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: His skateboard.

0
0points
reply
#28

Question: Marge had a crush on which member of The Beatles?

simpsonswiki.com Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Ringo Starr.

0
0points
reply
#29

Question: The Simpsons live in what colored house?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Light pink or light brown.

0
0points
reply
#30

Question: What year did Jebediah Springfield found Springfield?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: 1796.

0
0points
reply
#31

Question: What sector of the Springfield nuclear power plant does Homer Simpson work in?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: 7G.

0
0points
reply
#32

Question: Why were the Simpsons made yellow?

esquire.com Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: When Matt Groening was creating The Simpsons, he wanted the family to stand out, so he decided to make the characters a weird color.

0
0points
reply
#33

Question: Where do the Simpsons relocate to in the movie: The Simpsons Movie?

imdb.com Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Alaska.

0
0points
reply
#34

Question: Which angry British chef appears in Marge's dream in the episode "The Good Wife"?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Gordon Ramsay.

0
0points
reply
#35

Question: What time is shown on the clock in the classroom during Bart's chalkboard gag?

Report

9points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: 3:00 PM.

0
0points
reply
#36

Question: The Simpsons originally appeared as a short on what TV show?

britannica.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The Tracey Ullman Show.

0
0points
reply
#37

Question: Who did Marge go with to her high school’s senior prom?

imdb.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Artie Ziff.

0
0points
reply
#38

Question: What year did the Simpsons movie come out?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: 2007.

0
0points
reply
#39

Question: What part of the opening credits is different almost every week?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The family sitting on the couch.

0
0points
reply
#40

Question: Who did Matt Groening voice?

behindthevoiceactors.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Himself.

0
0points
reply
#41

Question: What is the name of Ned Flander’s store at the Springfield Mall?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The Leftorium.

0
0points
reply
#42

Question: What are the names of Marge’s cynical twin sisters?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Patty and Selma.

0
0points
reply
#43

Question: What motel is located in Springfield?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Sleep Eazy Motel.

0
0points
reply
#44

Question: Who was Bart’s best friend named after?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: President Richard Nixon.

0
0points
reply
#45

Question: What jazz musician does Lisa meet on the streets of Springtown?

simpsonswiki.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Murphy.

0
0points
reply
#46

Question: In "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire", what does Bart want for Christmas?

imdb.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Tattoo.

0
0points
reply
#47

Question: What is the nickname given to Principal Skinner by his mother?

dailysimpsons Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Spanky.

0
0points
reply
#48

Question: What is the name of the flame-haired exotic dancer that Homer first meets at a bachelor party?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Princess Kashmir.

0
0points
reply
#49

Question: What town do The Simpsons live in?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Springfield.

0
0points
reply
#50

Question: Mr. Burns is the owner of what in The Simpsons?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Springfield Nuclear Power Plant.

0
0points
reply
#51

Question: What episode featured Michael Jackson?

hollywoodreporter.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Stark Raving Dad.

0
0points
reply
#52

Question: What was the name of the person who shot Mr. Burns?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Maggie shot Mr. Burns when he tried to steal her lollipop.

0
0points
reply
#53

Question: Which magazine named it the best TV show of the 20th century?

stacker.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Time magazine.

0
0points
reply
#54

Question: In the episode, "Simpson Safari," Homer eats a cracker from what year?

imdb.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: The '60s.

0
0points
reply
#55

Question: Who is Maggie's enemy?

simpsonswiki.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Gerald Samson.

0
0points
reply
#56

Question: What war did Grampa Simpson serve in?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: World War II.

0
0points
reply
#57

Question: Who did Meryl Streep voice on The Simpsons?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Bart's girlfriend, Jessica.

0
0points
reply
#58

Question: What are Ned Flanders' kids' names?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Todd and Rod.

0
0points
reply
#59

Question: What is the very first thing featured in the Simpsons main title theme?

Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Clouds.

0
0points
reply
#60

Question: Which American actress won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for her role as Krusty the Clowns' love interest, Princess Penelope?

simpsonswiki.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Anne Hathaway.

0
0points
reply
#61

Question: What tattoo did Bart get on the first Simpsons Christmas episode?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: The word “Moth.”

0
0points
reply
#62

Question: What is "The Simpsons" about?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: A sitcom that is a satirical depiction of a flawed American family with Homer as the loving father.

0
0points
reply
#63

Question: “Ohhh, I’ve wasted my life” was the quote of?

youtube.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Comic Book Guy.

0
0points
reply
#64

Question: Which Rolling Stone singer was at the Rolling Stone's Rock-and-Roll Fantasy Camp?

imdb.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Mick Jagger.

0
0points
reply
#65

Question: Which band was playing the music during the party after Homer confessed about faking Larry Burns's kidnapping?

youtube.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Journey. They were playing the song "Anyway You Want It".

0
0points
reply
#66

Question: Why does the Simpson family go to New York City?

imdb.com Report

8points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Retrieve their car.

0
0points
reply
#67

Question: What is Bart’s full name?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Bartholomew Jojo Simpson.

0
0points
reply
#68

Question: Who was Bart Simpson’s voice actor?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Nancy Cartwright.

0
0points
reply
#69

Question: What is the real name of Comic Book Guy?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Jeff Albertson.

0
0points
reply
#70

Question: What’s Homer’s job?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Nuclear Safety Inspector.

0
0points
reply
#71

Question: How old is Lisa Simpson?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Eight years old.

0
0points
reply
#72

Question: What is the age of Bart Simpson?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: 10 years old.

0
0points
reply
#73

Question: How did Maude Flanders die?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: She was hit by a t-shirt that was shot out of a cannon for Homer, but hit Maude off the bleachers.

0
0points
reply
#74

Question: What are the annual Halloween episodes known as?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Treehouse of Horror. Each Halloween episode contain three separate stories.

0
0points
reply
#75

Question: What was the name of Homer’s barbershop quartet?

imdb.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The Be Sharps.

0
0points
reply
#76

Question: What was Homer called in the Arabic version of The Simpsons?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Omar Shamshoon.

0
0points
reply
#77

Question: What kind of beer is usually served at Moe’s Tavern?

Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Duff Beer.

0
0points
reply
#78

Question: When Bart is forced to take an intelligence test, what other student does he swap results with?

tvtropes.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Martin Prince.

0
0points
reply
#79

Question: What does Marge do with Blinky the Three-Eyed Fish?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Serves him for dinner.

0
0points
reply
#80

Question: Which U.S. President referenced The Simpsons in a speech at the Republican National Convention?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: George H. W. Bush.

0
0points
reply
#81

Question: What beverage did Homer create?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Flaming Homer.

0
0points
reply
#82

Question: Which member of the Simpsons family is a Buddhist?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Lisa.

0
0points
reply
#83

Question: What’ insect’ character stars on the TV Channel Ocho?

simpsonswiki.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Bumblebee.

0
0points
reply
#84

Question: What line of dolls does Smithers collect?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Malibu Stacey Dolls.

0
0points
reply
#85

Question: Who was Homer’s secretary when he got promoted?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Karl.

0
0points
reply
#86

Question: Bart Simpson is seen doing what during the opening credits to The Simpsons?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Writing on a chalkboard.

0
0points
reply
#87

Question: Who is the creator of The Simpsons?

britannica.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Matt Groening.

0
0points
reply
#88

Question: Milhouse Van Houten has a crush on who?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Lisa.

0
0points
reply
#89

Question: A popular clown in Springfield goes by what name?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Krusty the Clown.

0
0points
reply
#90

Question: What is “Moe’s” full name?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Moe Szyslak.

0
0points
reply
#91

Question: Who works at the Kwik-E-Mart?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

Question: Artie Ziff is a character in The Simpsons best known for doing what?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A narcissist internet entrepreneur obsessed with Marge.

0
0points
reply
#93

Question: Has Maggie ever spoken?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
A girl
A girl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Didn't Elizabeth Taylor do Maggie saying.. dad..homer? Something like that?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#94

Question: How many kids do Homer and Marge have?

Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Homer and Marge have three kids: Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

0
0points
reply
#95

Question: Who did the Milhouse Van Houten voice?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Pamela Hayden.

0
0points
reply
#96

Question: Bart gathers a posse to go to what town to save Springfield's lemon tree?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Shelbyville.

0
0points
reply
#97

Question: What is Homer's favorite beer?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Duff Beer.

0
0points
reply
#98

Question: What episode depicts when Marge and Homer fell in love?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Season 2 episode 12, "The Way He Was."

0
0points
reply
#99

Question: What episode reveals Marge's natural hair color?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: "The Blue and the Gray."

0
0points
reply
#100

Question: Besides English, what language is Marge fluent in?

simpsonswiki.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: French.

0
0points
reply
#101

Question: What is Marge's middle name?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Jacqueline.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#102

Question: What did Homer once give to Marge as a makeshift wedding ring?

thejoyofcookingmilhouse.home.blog Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: An onion ring.

0
0points
reply
#103

Question: The pearls that Marge usually wears are what color?

Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Red.

0
0points
reply
#104

Question: How many cats that Lisa's owned have the same name?

simple.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: All of them.

0
0points
reply
#105

Question: What is Maggie's first word?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: "Daddy."

0
0points
reply
#106

Question: What is Maggie's real name?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Margaret.

0
0points
reply
#107

Question: What is the name of Grampa Simpson?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Abraham.

0
0points
reply
#108

Question: What is the Duff Beer mascot?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The Duffman.

0
0points
reply
#109

Question: What is the name of the comic book store?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: The Android's Dungeon & Baseball Card Shop.

0
0points
reply
#110

Question: What part of the Jebediah Springfield statue did Bart steal?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The head.

0
0points
reply
#111

Question: What is Principal Skinner's first name?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Seymour.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#112

Question: Who is the chief of the police force?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Chief Clancy Wiggum.

0
0points
reply
#113

Question: Besides English, what language is Milhouse Van Houten fluent in?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Italian.

0
0points
reply
#114

Question: How many times has Krusty the Clown been married?

simpsonswiki.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: 15.

0
0points
reply
#115

Question: Why did the season 13 episode 'Blame it on Lisa' cause controversy in Brazil?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: For stereotyping a nation.

0
0points
reply
#116

Question: What is the name of the school bully?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Nelson Muntz.

0
0points
reply
#117

Question: In Lady Gaga's cameo, what is her dress made of?

hollywoodreporter.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Bacon.

0
0points
reply
#118

Question: Which Irish band played themselves in the episode "Trash of the Titans"?

simpsonswiki.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: U2.

0
0points
reply
#119

Question: Who appeared, alongside Simon Cowell, as themselves in the episode 'Judge me Tender' only to be criticized for a flat performance?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Ellen DeGeneres.

0
0points
reply
#120

Question: What does Comic Book Guy cite as a dangerous mix?

screenrant.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Loneliness and cheeseburgers.

0
0points
reply
#121

Question: Who plays the gangster, "Fat Tony"?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Joe Mantegna.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#122

Question: Who destroyed the part of Lisa's world?

youtube.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Bart.

0
0points
reply
#123

Question: Which band let Moe help them sing a song during the episode "Flaming Moe's"?

youtube.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Aerosmith. They were letting him sing the song "Walk This Way".

0
0points
reply
#124

Question: In what sport does Homer become the team's mascot?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Baseball.

0
0points
reply
#125

Question: Homer becomes a professional boxer. Who is his trainer?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Moe.

0
0points
reply
#126

Question: Homer gets a tennis court built in the family's back yard. They decide to enter a tournament, and which famous players end up playing for them?

simpsonswiki.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

0
0points
reply
#127

Question: To which country the family goes to help Selma adopt a baby?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: China.

0
0points
reply
#128

Question: To which country the Simpsons go to find a lost orphan boy Lisa sponsors?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Brazil.

0
0points
reply
#129

Question: Who does Bart yell to from the Statue of Liberty?

youtube.com Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Immigrants. He yelled "Hey immigrants! Beat it, country's full."

0
0points
reply
#130

Question: What famous actor asks the Simpsons to travel to Hollywood so that Homer can help him make a better movie?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Mel Gibson.

0
0points
reply
#131

Question: The story of "Homer's Barbershop Quartet" spoofs the actual experiences of which famous musical group?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: The Beatles.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#132

Question: Who is Springfield’s founder?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Jebediah Springfield.

0
0points
reply
#133

Question: Which former “Cheers” star provides the voice for sideshow bob in the “The Simpsons”?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Kelsey Grammer.

0
0points
reply
#134

Question: Which character was mistakenly animated with the wrong color in his/her first appearance on The Simpsons?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Waylon Smithers.

0
0points
reply
#135

Question: What board game do the Simpsons play in "Bart the Genius"?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Scrabble.

0
0points
reply
#136

Question: How many cats have been with the Simpsons family?

simple.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Five.

0
0points
reply
#137

Question: Name Lisa’s favorite cartoon characters.

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Happy Little Elves.

0
0points
reply
#138

Question: What is the name of Marge’s inmate when she was in prison?

simpsons.fandom.com Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Phillips.

0
0points
reply
#139

Question: Which Simpson kid features in the animated short film Playdate with Destiny?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Maggie.

0
0points
reply
#140

Question: Name the voice actor of Lisa Simpson?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Yeardley Smith.

0
0points
reply
#141

Question: In the Fox network the “Testify” song was sung by?

simpsonswiki.com Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: Bart Simpson and his friends sang the song.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#142

Question: How many writers are there in the production crew to pitch ideas for episodes?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST