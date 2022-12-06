Now that you know what to expect from this list, it might be time to actually check out our trivia questions and answers. In fact, if you're a bit on the eccentric side of things, you might even play this trivia game the other way around - first, the answers and then think about what questions they answer. Whatever tickles your fancy!

So, what should you expect from these questions? (Yeah, we know, that was also a question.) Well, for starters, this funny bar trivia will absolutely test your wits and logical thinking in a slew of entertaining inquiries about the fabric of the world around you. Just kidding, they are nowhere near as philosophical as we've just implied. However, they will ask some logical thinking of you. Once you've conquered those questions, you'll proverbially unlock the next stage, which will then test your general knowledge of the longest-ruling monarchs, capital cities, and highest summits. The stuff we all know but don't know where we've learned it - real classics.

What's bar trivia? Is it a trivia game to be played exclusively in a saloon while slamming down pitchers of brewski on a tabletop? Is it general knowledge trivia? Or is it a pop quiz that's all of the above but more relaxed and user-friendly? See, we already have so many questions, and we haven't even started playing the actual game yet! But, anyway, this is our list of bar trivia questions for you to enjoy. Hopefully.

#1 What is the name of the Pink Floyd album with the prism on the cover?





#2 Which body parts continue to grow throughout your lifetime?

#3 What kinds of clouds surround the eye of a hurricane?

#4 What food can be used to make dynamite?



#5 What are you afraid of when you have anatidaephobia?





#6 According to myth, which vegetable should you consume if you want to see better in the dark?

#7 What year did the first Star Wars film come out in theaters?



#8 What is the largest technology company in South Korea called?

#9 What was the original name for the planet Uranus?

#10 What do you call a group of crows?





#11 What charge does a neutron have?





#12 Which psychologist performed a famous experiment involving a dog and a bell?





#13 Finish the phrase “The artist formerly known as….”





#14 What was the name of the first woman pilot that flew solo across the Atlantic ocean?





#15 With which NBA team did Larry Bird play?





#16 Other than water, what is the most consumed beverage?





#17 What year did Game of Thrones premiere on HBO?





#18 On average, how many grapes does it take to make a bottle of wine?





#19 What kitchen invention took the top prize at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893?





#20 What does M&M stand for?





#21 Which sport has been played on the moon?





#22 What edible food never expires or goes bad?





#23 What does the average American do 22 times a day?





#24 What does an oncologist study?





#25 Which state has the most tornadoes on average?





#26 What is the name of Arya Stark’s sword in the HBO show Game of Thrones?





#27 What is the name of the Salvador Dali painting with the melting watches?





#28 What television series aired the first interracial kiss on an American network?





#29 Who was the first person to patent the automobile in 1886?





#30 What animal did Pope Gregory XI attempt to exterminate across Europe because they might be involved in witchcraft?





#31 Between the two sisters Venus and Serena Williams, which sister has won more grand slam tennis titles?





#32 Nova Scotia is on which coast of Canada?





#33 What countries make up the United Kingdom?





#34 Which U.S. state has the highest amount of active volcanoes?





#35 Which author wrote Jurassic Park?





#36 What U.S. state drinks the most alcohol per person?





#37 In the human body what is the hallux?





#38 What is the most commonly transplanted organ from living donors?





#39 What is Chandler’s last name in the Friends series?





#40 Where did karaoke originate?





#41 What is the name of the world’s longest river?





#42 Who is the longest-reigning English queen?





#43 What is the city of Indianapolis’s nickname?



#44 Which chess piece can move the most spaces in any direction?





#45 In 1903, the first woman ever won the Nobel Prize. What was her name?





#46 Per capita, what country eats the most chocolate?





#47 What was the very first soda to be consumed in space?





#48 What drink did the first vending machine dispense?





#49 Which scientist proposed that the sun was the center of the universe?





#50 What is the name of Charles Darwin’s theory about mammals with the best genes living on for generations?





#51 Who was the primary scientist on the Manhattan Project?





#52 Will you become taller if you go into space?





#53 Until Frozen was released in 2013, what was the highest-grossing animated film of all time?





#54 Which actress has received the most Oscar nominations?





#55 The Wrench, Lead Pipe, Revolver, Candlestick, Knife, and what else are the weapons in the board game Clue?





#56 Which rapper is R&B artist Brandy Norwood’s first cousin?





#57 Who produced Michael Jackson’s songs “Thriller,” “Bad,” and “Off the Wall”?





#58 Which rap artist has won two Academy Awards and four Grammy Awards?





#59 During what war were tanks first used in battle?





#60 Which volcano caused the destruction of the Roman city Pompeii?





#61 What was the name of the mystic man who lived with the Romanov family?





#62 During World War II, what countries were in the original Axis powers?





#63 Which player has won the MVP award six times?





#64 Which player has played the most games for the NHL?





#65 Which team has made the most appearances at the Super Bowl?





#66 In 1930, what was the country that won the very first World Cup in soccer?





#67 What is the capital city of New York State?





#68 Where in the world is the sun not visible for 186 days?





#69 What is the smallest state in the U.S.?





#70 What is the tallest waterfall in the world?





#71 Which famous singer’s documentary was released in 2020 and is titled Miss Americana?





#72 Which young artist claimed five Grammys at the 2020 Grammy Awards?





#73 What year was McDonald’s founded?





#74 What is the world’s oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drink?





#75 What is the only vowel on a standard computer keyboard that is not in the top line of letters?





#76 Which film was the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for Best Picture?





#77 In Greek mythology, who is the god of wine?





#78 What shape is in the center of the Japanese flag?





#79 What is the Greek name of the mythological hero Hercules?





#80 Which play did William Shakespeare write specifically for King James I?



#81 Which racehorse won the Triple Crown in 1973?





#82 What is the cause of most power outages?





#83 Which material was the first ice hockey puck made from?





#84 Iceland diverted some roads so that drivers do not disturb what creature?





#85 How long is the Ninety Mile Beach in New Zealand?





#86 What materials did the costume designers for Game of Thrones use for the Night Watch cloaks?





#87 What do koalas feed their newborns?





#88 What act did Russia recently introduce as a competitive sport?





#89 The tongue of a blue whale weighs about the same as which animal?





#90 How many chambers does the human heart have?





#91 What was the father of genetics Gregor Mendel’s occupation?





#92 The Arrector Pili muscles produce which phenomenon in the human body?





#93 Which sense has the closest link to memory?





#94 What is the fifth planet from the sun?





#95 The Great Barrier Reef is off the coast of which continent?





#96 Does sound travel faster through air or water?





#97 What does DNA stand for?





#98 Name at least three members of the British comedy group Monty Python.





#99 Where was the Nutcracker ballet first performed?





#100 In the Peanuts comics, who is Lucy Van Pelt infatuated with?





#101 Which book begins with the sentence “Marley was dead, to begin with”?





#102 In the Disney film Air Bud, what food does Josh use to lure Buddy out of the bushes?



