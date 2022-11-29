So, our trivia questions and answers are a tiny bit below - why don’t you scroll down there and check them out? Also, it would be great if you’d rank these questions the way you like, since now they are a bit jumbled up. And lastly - share this article with your friends to test their knowledge!

As with any good trivia game that has a non-specific topic, just like this one, the questions should span over various fields of interest. And so they do! Stuff about cooking, geography, the animal world, pop culture, and so on are all mentioned in this list. Again, it’s really curious from where and why we know this much stuff that doesn’t necessarily impact the quality of our lives. But hey, at least we get to nail a general knowledge quiz with all this stuff we know!

When you think about it, general knowledge is a thoroughly curious thing. For one, we all understand it in pretty much the same way - it’s the knowledge we accumulate during our lives. However, who decided that we shall all know about foie gras, the leading source of salmonella poisoning, or who was Dom Perignon? Like, how exactly do we all collectively know this stuff? Baffles us completely! Anyway, we’ve put all of these bits of knowledge in one place and made a list called general knowledge trivia. Check out these general knowledge trivia questions and see how many of these weird things you know yourself!

#1 English is most closely related to what language?

#2 How many stars are there on the American flag and what do they stand for?

#3 How many single rings make up the Olympic insignia and what color are they?

#4 In the United Kingdom, what is the day after Christmas known as?

#5 What are the offspring of a male zebra and a female donkey called?

#6 What album is the worldwide best-selling album of all time?

#7 What is the translation of the word “karaoke”?

#8 What singer best known for his hit “Ice Ice Baby” has the real name of Robert Matthew Van Winkle?

#9 What was President Ronald Reagan’s favorite candy and his favorite flavor of this candy?

#10 Who was given the title “King of Comedy”?

#11 What is the only food that has no expiration date?

#12 “Keep calm and carry on” is the slogan of which nation?

#13 What is the name of the spiritual practice in India that is largely used as exercise in the west?

#14 What is a baby kangaroo called?

#15 How many total gifts were given in the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas”?

#16 What is the blood type known as the universal donor?

#17 What is the name of the fictional city Batman calls home?

#18 Before 1939, what was the official name of Thailand?

#19 What is a lie detector called?

#20 What sea creature is called “The Unicorn of the Sea”?

#21 How many gods does a polytheistic religion have?

#22 What is the world’s oldest currency still in use?

#23 What is the name of the country shaped like a boot?

#24 What is the name of the world’s most populous country?

#25 What is a flock of ravens called?

#26 A falchion is what kind of weapon?

#27 What is a group of frogs known name as?

#28 From what Italian city does pizza originate?

#29 In Peru in South America and some other South American countries, you can order Cuy, which is what type of animal?

#30 What is Foie Gras made from?

#31 How many grapes are needed to make one bottle of wine?

#32 The leading source of salmonella poisoning is what?

#33 What was the name of MTV’s first game show in which contestants answered trivia questions?

#34 What country in the world produces the most coffee?

#35 What the first lady was responsible for the 1980s “Just Say No” campaign, designed to encourage young people to not use drugs?

#36 What does the Japanese word Sayonara mean?

#37 Can most adults digest the lactose in milk?

#38 Is it more dangerous to fly or to drive?

#39 What country is sushi from?

#40 What is “Pulque”?

#41 What are male turkeys called?

#42 What country gave the Statue of Liberty to the United States?

#43 What is a group of witches called?

#44 What do the 100 folds in a chef’s hat represent?

#45 What is the name of the first book of the Old Testament in the Bible?

#46 What is the rarest type of blood?

#47 In the Disney movie Finding Nemo, what type of fish is Nemo?

#48 How many plagues did God smite the Egyptians with in Exodus?

#49 What U.S. state is known as the Empire State?

#50 What allows bats to fly in the dark?

#51 How many bones are in an elephant’s trunk?

#52 A paleontologist studies what?

#53 What is the name of the smallest country in the world?

#54 What is the name of the tallest animal in the world?

#55 What do the 13 stripes on the American flag represent?

#56 How many hearts does an octopus have?

#57 An adult’s mouth has how many teeth?

#58 How many U.S. presidents have been assassinated and who were they?

#59 On how many hills was the ancient city of Rome built?

#60 What is the name of the Sumerian writing system considered to be the world’s oldest?

#61 What is the name of the first human civilization located in the middle eastern fertile crescent?

#62 Which play of Shakespeare’s is the longest?

#63 About what percentage of the earth’s surface is water?

#64 Most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanoes occur in what area?

#65 The Union Jack is the national flag of what country?

#66 What is the name of the world’s largest desert?

#67 What land animal has the largest eyes?

#68 What is a group of flamingos known as?

#69 The unicorn is the national animal of what country?

#70 What language is spoken the most worldwide?

#71 What continent has hosted the Olympics the most times?

#72 What two U.S. states do not observe Daylight Saving Time?

#73 What was the title of the last Harry Potter book released in the 90s?

#74 Who developed the cartoon series of Tom and Jerry, The Jetsons, and The Flintstones?

#75 In the New Testament of the Bible, who was known for wearing clothing made of camel hair?

#76 In the U.S., what is the most popular flavor of ice cream?

#77 What U.S. state has the highest number of McDonald’s restaurants?

#78 What is the culinary name for snails?

#79 What are the ingredients of a Bellini cocktail?

#80 Which popular female singer’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta?

#81 What alcoholic drink, a type of distilled wine made from fruit, is in a traditional Christmas pudding?

#82 Which two letters in Scrabble are worth 10 points?

#83 Who sang the hit “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” featured in his album Blondes Have More Fun in 1978?

#84 What holiday movie sequel includes a cameo by Donald Trump at the Plaza Hotel in New York?

#85 What is the official language of the United States of America?

#86 What does the www In a website browser address bar stand for?

#87 How many reindeer does Santa have pulling his sled and what are their names?

#88 How many pieces of silver was Judas paid to betray Jesus?

#89 What is the rarest color of M&M candy and the most common?

#90 What was the first soft drink taken into space?

#91 What European country consumes the most chocolate per capita?

#92 What insect did John the Baptist eat in the wilderness?

#93 What is the name of the currency used in Japan?

#94 How many total dots are on one six-sided die?

#95 Which chess piece cannot move in a straight line?

#96 What colors are mixed together to make green?

#97 A human’s body has how many bones?

#98 Which world continent is the largest?

#99 What volcanic, igneous rock has a density less than water?

#100 What was the name of the first Egyptian pyramid built?

#101 Where on the human body would one find the zygomatic bone?

#102 Abyssinia was the former name of what African country?