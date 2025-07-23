Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Christina Aguilera Sparks Health Concerns During Latest Public Appearance: “Is That Even Her?”
Christina Aguilera with long blonde hair and dark lipstick, sparking health concerns during recent public appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Christina Aguilera Sparks Health Concerns During Latest Public Appearance: “Is That Even Her?”

Christina Aguilera sparked concern over her small frame during an appearance on This Morning to promote the arrival of the musical Burlesque in London’s West End.

The songstress, who starred in the original film in 2010, wore an olive corset-style dress that accentuated her slim arms, waist, and chest.

Several fans speculated that the 44-year-old may have used Ozempic or similar medications prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes or obesity.

  • Christina Aguilera's slimmer appearance during a TV interview promoting Burlesque sparked speculation about possible use of Ozempic.
  • Medical experts note that rapid weight loss from GLP-1 medications can cause facial changes.
  • Christina has not addressed the rumors about her use of weight-loss medications.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “My God what has happened to Christina, is that even her?”

“Is Christina Aguilera ok? She doesn’t look well,” noted another.

    Christina Aguilera sparked public concern over her noticeably slim figure
    Christina Aguilera with long blonde hair and hoop earrings during latest public appearance, sparking health concerns.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    “Western nonsensical beauty standards strike again! Smh, these people look sickly!” lamented a third.

    Others claimed that the Grammy-winning star appeared to have an “Ozempic face,” a term listed as a potential side effect of the weight-loss jab on Harvard Health, which is described as a hollowed look to the face, with wrinkles on the face or sunken eyes.

    Christina Aguilera in a green dress and black boots, sparking health concerns during latest public appearance.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    According to the medical school, it’s the faster pace of weight loss that occurs with GLP-1 medications that can make facial changes more obvious. If the weight is lost more gradually, these physical changes may not be as noticeable.

    Christina Aguilera with long blonde hair and olive dress sparking health concerns during latest public appearance

    Image credits: Xtina Daily / YouTube

    Another group attributed the changes to Christina’s makeup artist. “I think it’s the makeup. It’s a bit weird and is making her look washed out. Generally, CA looks fab though.”

    GLP-1 medications are FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes and to aid weight management in people with obesity or those who are overweight and have weight-related health conditions, such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

    The 44-year-old wore a corset-style olive dress that accentuated her thin frame

    Woman resembling Christina Aguilera in a green corset dress and thigh-high black boots during a public appearance sparking health concerns.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Aliyana Reed mentioning Ozempic neck in a discussion about Christina Aguilera’s health concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Christina Aguilera’s latest public appearance sparking health concerns.
    When used for overweight or obesity, the jabs are typically prescribed in higher doses than when used for diabetes.

    Some of these medications are marketed under different brand names depending on the condition being treated. For instance, Ozempic is prescribed for diabetes, while the same medication is sold as Wegovy for weight loss.

    Christina Aguilera in a green corset dress with voluminous blonde hair sparking health concerns during latest public appearance

    Image credits: wmagazine

    Comment mentioning Christina Aguilera sparking health concerns during latest public appearance, questioning her look.
    Several celebrities, including Elon Musk, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, and Oprah Winfrey, have confessed to having used it at one point or another.

    Christina has not addressed the speculation surrounding her use of the medication.

    Fans questioned whether Christina may be using Ozempic or similar medications designed to treat diabetes or obesity

    Christina Aguilera with long blonde hair and dark lipstick, wearing a green corset dress during public appearance sparking health concerns

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    In September 2024, the Candyman hitmaker posted a photo from Barry’s gym in West Hollywood, California, suggesting that physical exercise may be behind her slim figure.

    Ozempic is a once-weekly injection that mimics a hormone that regulates appetite and creates the feeling of fullness.

    Christina Aguilera in olive green dress and black boots during latest public appearance sparking health concerns in urban setting.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    In addition to the “Ozempic face,” the medication’s most common side effects are gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. Less common but serious side effects include pancreatitis, gastroparesis, and bowel obstruction.

    Experts say rapid weight loss from GLP-1 medications like Ozempic can lead to noticeable changes, like a hollowed face

    Christina Aguilera wearing a green dress and black boots posing at a bar, sparking health concerns during public appearance.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    Comment by Jessica Salazar Gardner mentioning hair damage while discussing Christina Aguilera's health concerns during a recent public appearance.

    Christina Aguilera posing in a sparkly black outfit with long ponytail, sparking health concerns during latest public appearance.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    Speaking about the constant commentary on her body, Christina told Glamour last year that she’s reached a point in her career where she no longer cares what people have to say.

    “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” she told the outlet. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

    The Candyman singer has not publicly addressed the rumors

    Christina Aguilera appearing on a talk show, wearing a black lace top, sparking health concerns in the latest public appearance.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show With Jay Leno / YouTube

    The Genie in a Bottle singer, who rose to fame as a young star on The Mickey Mouse Club, emphasized that it’s impossible to please everyone with her appearance.

    “When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she said. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people, ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'”

    Christina Aguilera in a plaid suit by a Christmas tree and in a corset outfit backstage sparking health concerns.

    Image credits: xtina / Instagram

    The mom of two said she hopes to instill this self-confidence in her children. “Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” she added. “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again.”

    “I’ve seen so much so young. You just want the best for your kids.”

    Christina has a daughter, Summer Rain, with fiancé Matt Rutler and a son, Max, with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

    “Christina doesn’t even look like Christina anymore,” commented one fan

    Comment by Priscilla Lee on social media mentioning Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus sparking Christina Aguilera health concerns.

    Comment on social media saying the hairstylist did her dirty, sparking Christina Aguilera health concerns during public appearance.

    Comment by Cinthia McLaughlin questioning hair care quality amid Christina Aguilera sparks health concerns during latest public appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning if Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande are in the same cult, sparking health concerns.

    Comment by Alisha Marie expressing concern, sparking Christina Aguilera health concerns during latest public appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning Christina Aguilera's appearance, sparking health concerns in the public.

    Comment saying It’s giving witch with a witch emoji reacting to Christina Aguilera sparks health concerns during latest public appearance

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about Christina Aguilera's hair condition, sparking health concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning Christina Aguilera's appearance and sparking health concerns.

    Comment mentioning Ozempic eyes in response to Christina Aguilera sparking health concerns during latest public appearance.

    Comment by Julie Mckim questioning Ozempic use, sparking Christina Aguilera health concerns during latest public appearance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing surprise about Christina Aguilera's appearance sparking health concerns.

    Comment expressing concern about Christina Aguilera's health during her latest public appearance.

    Comment by Ronie Carinio discussing Christina Aguilera's possible diet during recent public appearance raising health concerns.

    Comment from Lisa Jones expressing concern about Christina Aguilera's health during her latest public appearance.

    Comment on a social media post mentioning Christina Aguilera's Ozempic face sparking health concerns during her latest appearance.

    Comment saying she looks tired, reflecting Christina Aguilera sparks health concerns during latest public appearance.

    Health
    weight loss
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's nothing to distinguish her looks from something AI would generate. I would have never guessed that was Christina.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
