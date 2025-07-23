Christina Aguilera Sparks Health Concerns During Latest Public Appearance: “Is That Even Her?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Christina Aguilera sparked concern over her small frame during an appearance on This Morning to promote the arrival of the musical Burlesque in London’s West End.

The songstress, who starred in the original film in 2010, wore an olive corset-style dress that accentuated her slim arms, waist, and chest.

Several fans speculated that the 44-year-old may have used Ozempic or similar medications prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes or obesity.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “My God what has happened to Christina, is that even her?”

“Is Christina Aguilera ok? She doesn’t look well,” noted another.

“Western nonsensical beauty standards strike again! Smh, these people look sickly!” lamented a third.

Others claimed that the Grammy-winning star appeared to have an “Ozempic face,” a term listed as a potential side effect of the weight-loss jab on Harvard Health, which is described as a hollowed look to the face, with wrinkles on the face or sunken eyes.

According to the medical school, it’s the faster pace of weight loss that occurs with GLP-1 medications that can make facial changes more obvious. If the weight is lost more gradually, these physical changes may not be as noticeable.

Another group attributed the changes to Christina’s makeup artist. “I think it’s the makeup. It’s a bit weird and is making her look washed out. Generally, CA looks fab though.”

GLP-1 medications are FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes and to aid weight management in people with obesity or those who are overweight and have weight-related health conditions, such as high blood pressure or heart disease.

When used for overweight or obesity, the jabs are typically prescribed in higher doses than when used for diabetes.

Some of these medications are marketed under different brand names depending on the condition being treated. For instance, Ozempic is prescribed for diabetes, while the same medication is sold as Wegovy for weight loss.

Several celebrities, including Elon Musk, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, and Oprah Winfrey, have confessed to having used it at one point or another.

Christina has not addressed the speculation surrounding her use of the medication.

In September 2024, the Candyman hitmaker posted a photo from Barry’s gym in West Hollywood, California, suggesting that physical exercise may be behind her slim figure.

Ozempic is a once-weekly injection that mimics a hormone that regulates appetite and creates the feeling of fullness.

In addition to the “Ozempic face,” the medication’s most common side effects are gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation. Less common but serious side effects include pancreatitis, gastroparesis, and bowel obstruction.

Speaking about the constant commentary on her body, Christina told Glamour last year that she’s reached a point in her career where she no longer cares what people have to say.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on,” she told the outlet. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

The Genie in a Bottle singer, who rose to fame as a young star on The Mickey Mouse Club, emphasized that it’s impossible to please everyone with her appearance.

“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” she said. “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people, ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.'”

The mom of two said she hopes to instill this self-confidence in her children. “Your kids trigger things in you that you don’t want them to go through,” she added. “And it’s almost like you’re reliving this whole thing again.”

“I’ve seen so much so young. You just want the best for your kids.”

Christina has a daughter, Summer Rain, with fiancé Matt Rutler and a son, Max, with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

