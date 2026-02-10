Ex-Disneyland Evil Queen Shares Truth Behind Her Controversial Firing
The performer behind the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Disneyland has spoken out following her abrupt termination from the California theme park.
Sabrina Von B. went viral for her one-liners and savage comebacks to parkgoers, which made millions laugh online.
In December, she was fired from her job after playing the Disney villain for eight years.
- Sabrina Von B, who played Disneyland's Evil Queen for 8 years, said she was abruptly fired without "a proper goodbye."
- Her viral sassy comebacks to parkgoers made the Evil Queen a fan favorite and boosted Sabrina’s social media following.
- Sabrina revealed her termination stemmed from breaking a specific park rule tied to interacting with guests.
The actress who went viral for playing Snow White’s Evil Queen at Disneyland has opened up about her “shocking” termination
“It happened a lot more quietly than you would think,” Sabrina told The Post in an interview published Monday (February 9).
“I was walked out of the gates… I walked out of the same gates I walked in from my first day there.”
The actress and singer called her termination a “shock” and said it “all happened very quickly, I didn’t get a proper goodbye.”
While Sabrina loved her job, she said Disney could show more consideration in how it treats the actors who bring its beloved characters to life.
“I wish Disney treasured or valued their cast members in a way, and realized the value that every individual brings to their company, before sort of removing them,” she told the outlet.
“I wish that it didn’t feel like we were dispensable to them.”
Sabrina Von B portrayed the iconic Disney villain for eight years, catching parkgoers off guard with her sassy comments
The actress, who began playing the Evil Queen at age 18, explained that she couldn’t comment on the exact reason behind the termination but felt it was “unwarranted.”
Her sassy performance made the rounds on social media, with viewers praising her for taking her role so seriously.
According to Sabrina, the virality “played a small role, but ultimately, the popularity of my character was not why I was let go.”
Some netizens speculated that certain comments may have crossed the line in the eyes of her employers, pointing specifically to a video in which the Evil Queen asks a parkgoer to tell Disneyland they want her character “all year round.”
Sabrina later confirmed the theory, saying, “Ultimately, that was a rule broken, according to the rat.”
The silver lining after her termination was that she was able to reveal her identity and receive credit for her years of work.
Under Disneyland policy, the actors behind the characters cannot reveal their identities to the public, as doing so would ruin the magic.
Sabrina said the agreement was “completely fine” and “part of the job when you sign up for it,” but admitted that not being able to show her work was “a weird spot to be in.”
The online star confirmed that one of her comments to parkgoers led to her termination
“I did a good job of keeping that magic up until the end, when I no longer had to anymore,” she shared.
Her TikTok video unveiling her identity has amassed 12.5 million views.
Sabrina compared her situation to the Disney Channel character Hannah Montana, who concealed her identity as a pop star to live a normal life as a high school student.
“I’ve been playing this character for a long time, but then, people are finding out it’s me. It’s like a big reveal. It just sort of feels like that double life is now formed into one.”
The Disney fan shared that she had planned to keep her job as Disneyland’s Evil Queen until she advanced her acting career.
“I just really ultimately loved my job and was keeping it as long as I could, until one of my dreams came into fruition,” she told The Post.
Regarding her performance, Sabrina said it required a lot of improvisation, but eventually the character’s quippy comebacks came naturally to her.
When a parkgoer told her she was “prettier than Snow White,” the Evil Queen responded, “Tell me something I don’t know.”
In one video, a separate parkgoer complained that the villain had called her grandfather a peasant, to which she said, “Well, I’ll call you a peasant as well to make it equal.”
Sabrina, who now has half a million followers on TikTok, said it was a “dream” to play the Evil Queen
Sabrina explained, “The Queen really just takes over. It’s a huge improv exercise — but when you’ve done a character so long and live in that brain for so long, sometimes magic just comes out.”
The 27-year-old performer, who is now focusing on auditioning, expressed gratitude for the support she has received since her termination.
After her big reveal, she now has over 150,000 followers on Instagram and half a million on TikTok.
In an interview with People, Sabrina called her Disney job a “dream” and said she was pleased to receive so many compliments about her work.
“It was a dream getting to do my own spin on a character that really wasn’t popular or viral or well-known before videos of me really started going around,” she told the magazine.
“I read a lot of comments about people saying they would’ve never loved this character, but now it is their favorite character.”
The social media star previously played Maleficent, Agatha Harkness, and Lady Tremaine at the theme park.
Her Evil Queen performance was so popular that a woman saved up to travel from Japan to California to meet her.
While she hopes to continue her career as an actress, she said she enjoys the service industry and has “always wanted to work in a coffee shop.”
For the time being, she’s excited to paint her nails a color other than red.
