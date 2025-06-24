Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man, 39, Arrested For Disneyland ‘Wedding’ To 9-Year-Old Girl Has Disturbing Criminal Record
Young girl in a white dress and floral headband, smiling softly, representing a disturbing criminal record case.
Crime, News

Man, 39, Arrested For Disneyland ‘Wedding’ To 9-Year-Old Girl Has Disturbing Criminal Record

The man arrested for organizing a fake wedding to 9-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris is a child predator who was on the run from UK justice, French prosecutors confirmed.

The unnamed 39-year-old British national was arrested in France following the incident. Prosecutors in Meaux, east of Paris, said the man was known in Britain “for s*xual offenses against minors.”

“He is registered on the British s*x offenders register and is currently wanted at the national level by the judicial authorities of his country of origin for failing to comply with the obligations arising from said registration,” the authorities shared in a statement.

The 39-year-old was described as the “mastermind” behind the wedding stunt and is said to have used fake documents to privatize part of the amusement park for around $150,000. About 100 guests were invited to the ceremony on Saturday (June 21).

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    The 39-year-old British man who arranged a fake wedding to a 9-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris was a child predator on the run
    Close-up of a police car roof with blue emergency lights, symbolizing the arrest of a man with a disturbing criminal record.

    Image credits: dechevm/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “The event turned out to be a set-up, with the guests themselves being extras,” said Alexandre Verney, deputy public prosecutor for the city of Meaux, in a statement. 

    “It was therefore not a wedding, but a staged wedding filmed with around a hundred extras. They privatized Disneyland Paris, pretending it was a real wedding.”

    According to prosecutors, a group of “extras” were recruited online to participate in the fake ceremony. The 39-year-old man who presented himself as the groom reportedly stated that it was a film shoot and that he was the director of a production company.

    Disneyland castle with blue sky and visitors, related to man arrested for disturbing criminal record at Disneyland wedding.

    Image credits: Thomas Evraert/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The man has been charged with fraud, breach of trust, money laundering, and identity theft.

    The “child bride” was a 9-year-old from Ukraine. The girl’s mother was also arrested, in addition to a 24-year-old Latvian woman who played the role of the girl’s sister and a 55-year-old Latvian man who took part in the ceremony, Bored Panda previously reported.

    A medical examination revealed that the girl had not suffered any harm.

    The man, identified as the “mastermind” behind the stunt, was known in Britain “for s*xual offenses against minors”

    Man in gray suit and striped bow tie with boutonniere, representing man arrested for disturbing criminal record case.

    Image credits: Scott Webb/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    A prosecutor for the case explained that the “organizer assumed the identity of a Latvian national and used false documents to secure the conclusion of the contract for the privatization of the park.”

    The ceremony was scheduled to take place at dawn, as private events at the theme park are held outside public opening hours.

    Organizers reportedly asked Disneyland to keep the event “confidential.”

    Young girl in white dress and floral headband standing near wooden door, related to Disneyland wedding news case.

    Image credits: AS Photo Family/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Comment on social media post expressing shock and concern about parents in a disturbing child-related incident involving a man with a criminal record.

    Comment expressing concern for the safety of a girl involved in disturbing criminal case at Disneyland.
    A Disneyland Paris source said the event was “soon shut down” after workers were alerted of the situation and that some guests were stopped from entering the premises.

    According to a police source, not all of the hundred or so extras were informed that the wedding was not real.

    “Everyone was stunned, no one expected it,” one witness told Le Parisien of the “bride,” who was reportedly carried by her mother.

    The 39-year-old hired approximately 100 extras to play “wedding guests,” many of whom had no idea that the “bride” was a minor

    Rows of empty white chairs set up outdoors for a wedding ceremony with blurred guests in the background

    Image credits: Jeremy Wong/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Police officer handcuffing man during arrest, related to disturbing criminal record and Disneyland wedding case.

    Image credits: Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Comment by Ted Gibbs expressing outrage over a man with a disturbing criminal record exploiting a child.

    Comment by Cassie Stevens expressing outrage over a man with disturbing criminal record allowed to travel to Disney World.
    “I saw a little girl dressed in white. I saw her hair prepared with curls and a lady picking her up in her arms,” said Yeleen, one of the extras who attended the event with her own daughter.

    “At that moment, I was shocked. I realized when I saw the child. It was atrocious,” she added.

    “Disneyland did things very well,” another guest told local media. “They canceled everything as soon as they realized the bride was a child.”

    In addition to the British man, the Ukrainian girl’s mother and two Latvian nationals were also arrested

    Young girl in a white dress with a pink bow walking on a stone path, relating to Disneyland wedding arrest news.

    Image credits: Constantin Panagopoulos/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Family walking towards entrance of Disneyland Park on a sunny day with crowds gathered at the entrance.

    Image credits: Jae Park/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    A separate witness said they saw the Disney staff “leave on the verge of tears” and a man passing behind them, saying, “The girl is 9 years old, we’re stopping everything!”

    The prosecutor clarified on Sunday that the Ukrainian child, who arrived in France two days before the event, had not suffered “any violence, neither physical nor s*xual” and “was not forced to play the role” of the bride, as per Le Parisien.

    People were stunned by the “creepy and disturbing” incident and expressed hope that the child is now in a safe environment

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment asking if the mother has been arrested in the disturbing criminal case.

    Comment discussing disturbing Disneyland wedding involving man with criminal record and a child, expressing strong disapproval.

    Comment by Barbara Rogers expressing concern about disturbing criminal record related to Disneyland wedding case.

    Comment text on social media about a man arrested for a disturbing wedding involving a minor, mentioning a paedophile ring.

    Comment from user Fast-Fan4785 expressing outrage over a disturbing Disneyland wedding involving a man with a criminal record.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing calling the police related to a disturbing criminal record involving a Disneyland wedding case.

    Commenter expressing concern about a disturbing Disneyland wedding involving a man and a young girl, highlighting red flags.

    Screenshot of a user comment about a man with a disturbing criminal record wanted by UK authorities.

    Comment reading "Thank god he was caught. Hope the kid is ok" from user NiceC**t91 discussing man arrested for disturbing crime.

    Screenshot of a message discussing a Disneyland staff member noticing a suspicious wedding booking involving a minor.

    Text post showing a person expressing shock and disbelief over disturbing criminal news about a man arrested for a Disneyland incident.

    Comment from User29276 questioning the family's awareness about staged wedding involving man with disturbing criminal record.

    Comment expressing concern for child protection in a case involving man arrested for disturbing criminal record.

    Man, 39, arrested for Disneyland wedding with 9-year-old girl, known for disturbing criminal record and Disney negligence concerns.

    User comment expressing confusion about a man arrested for Disneyland wedding to a 9-year-old girl with a disturbing criminal record.

    Man, 39, arrested at Disneyland for illegal wedding to child with a disturbing criminal record revealed.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading how odd it gets stranger and stranger, related to man arrested for Disneyland wedding.

    Screenshot of an online comment stating it wasn’t a fake wedding related to the Disneyland case.

    Text post criticizing a disturbing Disneyland wedding involving a man with a criminal record and a 9-year-old girl.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

