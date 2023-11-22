Banksy Fans Stunned As Artist “Confirms” Name In Resurfaced Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Banksy, the iconic street artist notable for his secret identity while simultaneously being one of the most well-known and recognized contemporary living artists, may have unveiled his name.

A two-decade-old interview has recently been rediscovered, shedding light on Banksy’s “real name”.

In 2003, Banksy was in the midst of preparing his “Turf War” art show in east London, when he was interviewed by Nigel Wrench for the BBC.

The long-lost interview which has just resurfaced, displayed Nigel asking the 49-year-old creative if he was called “Robert Banks”, to which the anonymous talent replied: “It’s Robbie.”

Banksy’s potential real name may have been revealed in a long-lost interview with the BBC which has recently resurfaced

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

The name “Robert” has long been the epicenter of online speculation, with variations of Robin, Robert, and Robbie suggested, the BBC reported.

In the interview, Banksy compared his approach to art – which involves making graffiti while being undercover at a very fast pace – to microwaving meals.

Banksy explained: “It’s quick, I want to get it done and dusted.”

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

According to the British broadcaster, the interview is one of the earliest known radio interviews with the Bristol native.

At the time of the interview with the BBC arts correspondent, Banksy was in his 20s.

During the summer of that recorded exchange, an edited version was later aired on the BBC’s PM program, omitting some of the artist’s quotes.

20 years later, Nigel listened to the interview, part of The Banksy Story podcast, which reportedly prompted him to reclaim the full taped conversation on a minidisc in his house.

Banksy is an iconic street artist notable for his secret identity

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

The original interview reportedly included never-heard-before material of the artist’s defense of vandalism as art.

Banksy said: “I’m not here to apologize for it.

“It’s a quicker way of making your point, right?

“In the same way, my mother used to cook Sunday roast every Sunday and say every Sunday ‘it takes hours to make it, minutes to eat’.

“And these days, she eats microwave meals for one and seems a lot happier.

“I’m kind of taking that approach to art really. I want to get it done and dusted.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

When Nigel further questioned whether he thought graffiti was vandalism and illegal, the creative replied: “Go out! Trash things! Have fun!

“Other people, they can change it. They can get rid of it.”

Girl With Balloon, a piece that was originally stenciled on a wall in east London, is one of Banksy’s best-known works

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

The lost interview will be played in full for a bonus episode of The Banksy Story on BBC Sounds.



Banksy fans have speculated about the artist’s identity, linking the mysterious star to different men

Image credits: bantersnaps/freepik

Banksy became a global phenomenon after creating a series of graffiti pieces that appeared on buildings across the UK, all notable for their satirical themes.

Girl With Balloon, a piece that was originally stenciled on a wall in east London, has been an endlessly reproduced work, ultimately becoming one of Banksy’s best-known prints.

Whilst rising to international fame, his identity has often been the subject of many rumors.

Robert del Naja was one of the personalities rumored to be the real Banksy

Image credits: Channel 4 News

According to The Collector, Robert del Naja, also known by his pseudonym 3D, often came up online as the artist behind Banksy’s personality.

The founder of electro band Massive Attack, Robert is also known to be a graffiti artist.

Image credits: CITV

Neil Buchanan has come up as another popular Banksy candidate.

The television host was a member of metal band Marseille, whose tours coincided with several Banksy works.

But during the pandemic, Neil was forced to release a statement denying his involvement with the Banksy persona.

Other potential Banksy nominees include Robin Gunningham and Jamie Hewlett.

Meanwhile, some have theorized that Banksy might hide the work of multiple artists.

Image credits: Artnet News

Image credits: hewll

In 2021, new paintings appeared in some cities in the UK, which were later unveiled to be created by Banksy, confirming his new work through his Instagram account.

“A great British spraycation” was revealed as the theme of the painting series, as the artist traveled in a camper with all his paints, spicing up some of the streets in coastal cities in England.

The places Banksy visited included Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer, Norfolk, Lowestoft, and Oulton Broad in Suffolk.

Banksy fans often voice their respect and support to preserve the artist’s anonymity

