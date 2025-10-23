65 Honest Answers From Plastic Surgeons That May Change How You See Cosmetic Work
Cosmetic surgery is both pretty common, with around six million Americans getting some sort of work done in 2024. At the same time, the word “surgery” conjures up dramatic and sometimes unpleasant images. So it can often be helpful to actually hear from the experts.
We’ve gathered some of the most interesting questions and answers from an AMA (“ask me anything”) done by plastic surgeons online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm usually pretty good, but can somebody help me out on the censored words?