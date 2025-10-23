ADVERTISEMENT

Cosmetic surgery is both pretty common, with around six million Americans getting some sort of work done in 2024. At the same time, the word “surgery” conjures up dramatic and sometimes unpleasant images. So it can often be helpful to actually hear from the experts.

We’ve gathered some of the most interesting questions and answers from an AMA (“ask me anything”) done by plastic surgeons online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1

Reddit conversation showing plastic surgeon sharing wild experiences in cosmetic work, illustrating honest answers from surgeons.

TonyYounMD Report

kalichaos avatar
Kali Chaos
Kali Chaos
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm usually pretty good, but can somebody help me out on the censored words?

    #2

    Reddit conversation where a plastic surgeon shares a strange client request involving extra functional breast tissue.

    CassilethMD Report

    #3

    Reddit conversation about innovative surgery ideas, featuring plastic surgeon's humorous take on retractable claws.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #4

    Reddit thread screenshot showing a plastic surgeon sharing unusual surgery requests including wings and celebrity looks.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #5

    Reddit Q&A with a plastic surgeon sharing honest answers about patient satisfaction and challenges in cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #6

    Reddit Q&A discussing the challenges of becoming a plastic surgeon and the future of cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #7

    Reddit Q&A about challenges of facelifts for bald men, offering honest answers from plastic surgeons on cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #8

    Plastic surgeon explaining how many patients avoid cosmetic surgery through non-surgical treatments and consultations.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #9

    Conversation excerpt from plastic surgeons discussing realistic expectations in cosmetic work and patient screening for surgery.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #10

    Reddit user asks about proud work, plastic surgeon replies proud to help many choose plastic surgery over smoking for healthier years.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #11

    Reddit thread with a plastic surgeon revealing average earnings, highlighting honest answers from plastic surgeons about cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #12

    Reddit user asks about cosmetic surgery for children, and plastic surgeon replies bluntly, reflecting honest answers from plastic surgeons.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #13

    Reddit thread discussing the craziest celebrity beauty trends with insights from plastic surgeons on cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #14

    Reddit exchange showing a plastic surgeon discussing challenging cosmetic work and common issues with prior surgeries.

    CassilethMD Report

    #15

    Reddit conversation featuring a plastic surgeon sharing positive experiences helping breast cancer patients with cosmetic work outcomes.

    CassilethMD Report

    #16

    Conversation about plastic surgeons sharing honest answers on cosmetic work and personal experiences with procedures.

    CassilethMD Report

    #17

    Reddit discussion on reconstructive surgery and breast deformity impacts from plastic surgeons sharing honest answers about cosmetic work.

    CassilethMD Report

    #18

    Reddit exchange discussing breast implants in the context of honest answers from plastic surgeons about cosmetic work.

    CassilethMD Report

    #19

    Discussion about risks and advice on surgical tourism from a plastic surgeon regarding cosmetic work after major weight loss.

    CassilethMD Report

    #20

    Reddit Q&A about plastic surgery trends highlighting growth in nonsurgical cosmetic procedures over traditional cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #21

    Reddit Q&A with plastic surgeon explaining tummy tuck recovery, scars, and effectiveness in cosmetic work results.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #22

    Reddit exchange showing plastic surgeon answering questions about breast implant size and cosmetic work advice.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #23

    Comment thread discussing plastic surgeons and liposuction with humor about using removed fat as biofuel for cars.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #24

    Reddit Q&A with plastic surgeon discussing long-term client satisfaction and experiences with cosmetic work and surgeries.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #25

    Reddit thread discussing honest answers from plastic surgeons about complications and outcomes in cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #26

    Reddit Q&A showing a plastic surgeon’s honest answer about unused fat disposal in cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #27

    Reddit user asks about botched rhinoplastys and chances of error, plastic surgeon replies 20-30% risk in cosmetic work discussion.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #28

    Reddit Q&A discussing breast asymmetry and surgical options from plastic surgeons on cosmetic work outcomes.

    CassilethMD Report

    #29

    Reddit thread discussing reconstructive plastic surgery options after breast cancer and advice from a plastic surgeon.

    CassilethMD Report

    #30

    Reddit conversation featuring plastic surgeon Dr. Lisa Cassileth discussing celebrity cosmetic work and surgery pressures.

    CassilethMD Report

    #31

    Reddit conversation highlighting the pressures and rewards shared by plastic surgeons in cosmetic work.

    CassilethMD Report

    #32

    Reddit thread discussing breast reduction surgery with insights from plastic surgeons on benefits and rare complications.

    CassilethMD Report

    #33

    Reddit exchange showing plastic surgeon answering a question about breast lift and cosmetic work after children.

    CassilethMD Report

    #34

    Reddit thread with plastic surgeon sharing honest answers about breast reconstruction and cosmetic work complications.

    CassilethMD Report

    #35

    Reddit AMA discussing honest answers from plastic surgeons about breast implants and cosmetic work advice.

    CassilethMD Report

    #36

    Reddit exchange discussing nerve damage and techniques in mastectomy from a plastic surgeon's perspective on cosmetic work.

    CassilethMD Report

    #37

    Conversation about ethical practices in cosmetic work, plastic surgeons explaining no photoshopping of patient before and after pics.

    CassilethMD Report

    #38

    Reddit discussion featuring plastic surgeon answering questions about rare breast surgery techniques in cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #39

    Reddit Q&A about qualifications to look for in a plastic surgeon, highlighting key cosmetic surgery insights from experts.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #40

    Reddit Q&A on plastic surgery discussing breast asymmetry and the complexity of cosmetic work by a plastic surgeon.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #41

    Reddit conversation about future of face transplants and advancements in plastic surgery and cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #42

    Reddit Q&A with a plastic surgeon discussing risks and scar placement for breast implants and cosmetic work.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #43

    Reddit question about nose job fragility after surgery answered by plastic surgeon with advice on MMA risks.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A where a plastic surgeon shares a humorous Botox incident reflecting cosmetic work realities.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #45

    Reddit thread with plastic surgeons answering questions about cosmetic work and age restrictions on procedures.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #46

    Reddit Q&A with plastic surgeon sharing insights on tummy tuck and cosmetic work results.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #47

    Reddit Q&A discussing the selectiveness of plastic surgery residencies in cosmetic work education.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #48

    Reddit user asks about plastic surgery attitudes in South Korea, with a plastic surgeon explaining generational differences.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #49

    User asking about uneven gynecomastia surgery results, and plastic surgeon explaining cosmetic work options for fixing skin and fat issues.

    CassilethMD Report

    #50

    Reddit Q&A on breast augmentation discussing fat stem cells, fat transplant, and silicone preferences by a plastic surgeon.

    CassilethMD Report

    #51

    Reddit exchange where a plastic surgeon explains breast lift options and preserving sensation during cosmetic work.

    CassilethMD Report

    #52

    Reddit Q&A with plastic surgeon discussing challenges in revisions and botched cosmetic work and surgeries.

    CassilethMD Report

    #53

    Reddit conversation about plastic surgeons discussing quality implants and cosmetic work experiences.

    CassilethMD Report

    #54

    Reddit conversation with a plastic surgeon discussing hype and perceptions in cosmetic work and plastic surgery industry.

    CassilethMD Report

    #55

    Reddit exchange where a plastic surgeon explains benefits of implants before radiation and using dermal matrix in reconstruction.

    CassilethMD Report

    #56

    Reddit exchange with a plastic surgeon answering questions about breast implants, firmness, and cosmetic work concerns.

    CassilethMD Report

    #57

    Screenshot of an online discussion about breast lifts and fat grafting in cosmetic plastic surgery from a plastic surgeon's perspective.

    CassilethMD Report

    #58

    Comment thread discussing breast implant issues and maintenance advice from a plastic surgeon about cosmetic work.

    CassilethMD Report

    #59

    Reddit thread discussing breast asymmetry and cosmetic work insights from experienced plastic surgeons.

    CassilethMD Report

    #60

    Reddit thread showing a plastic surgeon discussing conservative cosmetic work and minimal surgeries for patient happiness.

    TonyYounMD Report

    #61

    Reddit user asks about affordable gynecomastia surgery overseas, plastic surgeon shares honest cosmetic work advice.

    CassilethMD Report

    #62

    Discussion on breast augmentation and liposuction options from plastic surgeons offering honest cosmetic work advice.

    CassilethMD Report

    #63

    Reddit discussion on gynecomastia treatment featuring plastic surgeon advice on liposuction and cosmetic work options.

    CassilethMD Report

    #64

    Reddit conversation showing a patient asking about cosmetic surgery results and a plastic surgeon's advice on gynecomastia revision.

    CassilethMD Report

    #65

    Reddit conversation discussing plastic surgeons' attitudes toward breast sparing surgery and cosmetic work realities.

    CassilethMD Report

