Woman Acts Insane For 6 Months In Order To Scare An Attempted Assaulter At Gas Station

Most often, when women aren’t comfortable around men, they try to appease, thinking that in this way they won’t get hurt. But the men will interpret their smile and shyness as an invitation, so more and more women are realizing that the best way to get rid of unwanted attention is to pretend you’re crazy, that you’re hearing voices or that you are interested in organ donors.

This woman went even further. She was almost assaulted by a gas station worker and knowing that police wouldn’t do anything from prior experience, she decided that she needed to scare the employee and tormented him for 6 months with visits he didn’t know what to expect from.

The story took place 4 years ago and at that time, the Original Poster (OP) worked at a club as a dancer and she would finish in the middle of the night. At 3 or 4 am, only gas stations would be open, so she would regularly drop by this one specific place.

There would always be the same employee working who she didn’t perceive as a creep and felt that he was rather friendly. Until he once told the woman that she didn’t have to pay for the things she was buying and invited her to the back of the gas station wanting to show her something, but actually planning on assaulting her.

Fortunately, the woman was stronger than him and threw him into the wall. Her first thought was to call the police, but in that area, they were not very trustworthy. You never knew if they would show up when there were gunshots, let alone someone grabbing you by the arm.

In the comments, the woman remembered how she was once stalked by a wanted rapist but when she reported him to the police there, the first two times, they didn’t even show up and the third time she was told that until he committed an actual crime, to not call. They didn’t even allow her to file a report.

Bored Panda contacted associate professor of psychology at Manhattan College who studies street harassment Kimberly M. Fairchild and she explained why the woman in the story was right, “Unfortunately, most sexual harassment comes down to a ‘he said, she said’ situation. In this story, she could have called the police, but without evidence there isn’t much that can be done. This is a common issue for sexual harassment in public (or street harassment). Because it often falls short of assault, there isn’t much that the police can do. There are some countries that have created laws against public harassment, including sexual harassment, but it is difficult to see how they are enforceable and if they are actually stopping the problem. In a country like the US, such laws are highly unlikely as they come up against freedom of speech rights.”

It was understandable that the woman didn’t expect any help from the police, especially having her previous experience in mind, so she went to the gas station the very next day to get a confession out of him to have as proof and recorded him on her phone.

The employee was pretty pleased and was smiling and flexing in front of the camera until she let him know how angry she was, but that didn’t actually scare him, which, of course, made the OP even more frustrated.

It was actually really brave of her, as Dr. Fairchild noted, because this whole situation could have ended very differently, “There is inherent danger in what the woman in the story did. She believes that by having his recorded confession to grabbing her offered her some leverage over him that he wouldn’t try again, but there was nothing really stopping him from escalating the situation with her – following her home, waiting for her outside, and much worse. She was definitely taking a big chance with what she did.”

One of the reasons the woman did come back after was because she realized that she probably wasn’t the only one in danger and in order to protect other women, the man needed to be scared enough to not want to engage with them anymore. Punching him was not an option even though physically she was able to, but that might alert the police, however incompetent they were.

The lesson needed to be more subtle and there are plenty of ways of teaching it. The woman decided to convince the man that she was mentally unstable, but was not doing anything about it and he was her target.

She would come to the gas station irregularly. Sometimes it was every day, but sometimes she wouldn’t show up for a couple of weeks. But every time she would put up a show. She would sing loudly and wouldn’t let the employee speak, she would stare at him and tell him random stories, but the best one was when she came in with a mouth full of coins.

That time she was buying honey and put the amount of coins that would pay for the honey in her mouth. The woman admitted that it was gross, but it was worth going through it to see the man’s face after she spit it out on the counter, but not before staring at him for 10 minutes straight.

Dr. Fairchild truly admires the woman for thinking about other potential victims and executing such a long-term revenge plan, but she feels that the OP put herself in a vulnerable position because “if the man had decided to escalate the story she’d be telling would be very different. I do wish she would have contacted the owner of the gas station and reported what happened. It may have not led to any change, but it is possible that the owner had a list of complaints about the man and this tipped it over the edge to fire him.”

Thankfully, the woman assessed the situation correctly and the man didn’t escalate anything so she continued with he torments for about 6 months. The last time she came was with her boyfriend. He played along with her spectacle of accusing the man of not being as friendly with her as he was that night when he wanted to take her to the back room.

The man didn’t have anything to say but she didn’t really allow him. Before she left, the woman told him that she would bring the man a gift to his house because she knew where he lived as she followed him home.

This was the last time the OP saw the man who almost assaulted her, so she doesn’t know if he still works there, if he still lives in the same place or if his treatment of women has changed, but hoped that he would remember her before putting his hands on another woman.

That might be wishful thinking because in Kimberley M. Fairchild’s opinion, the man didn’t learn what was taught but realized a different truth, “I doubt that it will make the man think twice or stop him from harassing or assaulting another woman. He may be more careful about who he targets, looking for a woman who seems more vulnerable. Unfortunately, he will probably put this one woman in a mental box as ‘that crazy lady’ and keep that mental box separate from his predatory views of other women. Once we have schemas and stereotypes of categories of people, we aren’t likely to change them and we box off the outliers and exceptions so as to maintain our current beliefs.”

Despite that, the OP’s method seems to be the most effective when it comes to making someone not want to talk to leaving you alone as it’s too much to ask them to understand a simple “no” or even when women say that they are already in a relationship.

There was actually a whole trend on TikTok of women barking at men when they catcall or harass them, pretending to be a bit mentally unstable and hoping that men will be scared enough to just turn around and mind their own business.

It’s hard to determine who came up with the original idea, but in 2020, a lot of women started sharing videos of how they barked at men or telling stories about how men actually left them alone after they barked at them. They encouraged other women to stay “crazy” and stay safe.

One of the videos that went viral is by TikTok user lo.bachman. The woman was filming a video for her followers about how she didn’t feel her top’s color was matching her hair when a man said hello to her. You could see that the woman felt uncomfortable at first but then she got mad after the man commented “So fine. Oh my God!” to which she responded with a bark.

There was another story that Bored Panda covered about a woman who was also using a similar method to the OP of the Reddit story. When men would try to talk with her or ask for her number, the woman would tell them that they don’t want anything to do with her because she will harvest their organs and sell them on the black market, or she likes to dig up dead things and eat them.

Extreme problems call for extreme solutions and if it works, then why not try it out? The worst thing that could happen is that the man will think you’re crazy, which is actually the point because then they will be scared.

Expert Fairchild also agrees that women acting crazy, barking “or just plain being loud can often be enough to deter a harasser or assailant because it can draw attention.” She added, “I think what you see with the barking is what is commonly instructed to women to avoid assault or abduction – don’t be passive and don’t be silent. The men who do these things are looking for easy targets, for women who won’t fight back or talk back. When women bark or get loud, it draws other people’s attention to what’s happening, which takes the power away from the harasser.”

