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Unhinged Woman’s Sick Obsession With Son’s Wedding Cake Drives Bakery Employee Crazy
Woman stressed and overwhelmed, holding her head, relating to obsession with sonu2019s wedding cake and bakery employee frustration.
Entitled People, Relationships

Unhinged Woman’s Sick Obsession With Son’s Wedding Cake Drives Bakery Employee Crazy

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Wedding planning is full of stressful tasks. Unless you love sending emails, making phone calls, and tracking details in a spreadsheet, you might find the whole experience exhausting. So the bride and groom should make sure to get the most out of the parts that can be fun, such as sampling cakes.

But one couple didn’t even get to enjoy that experience because the groom’s mother insisted on being way too involved. Below, you’ll find the full saga of this wedding cake drama that a frustrated baker shared on Reddit. 

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    This baker was happy to help a couple find the perfect cake for their wedding

    Image credits: Daria Strategy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when the groom’s mom started taking over, things got way out of hand

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    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: dragonimages / magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

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    Readers were impressed by the bride and appalled by her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s behavior

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    The story was far from over, though, and the baker shared an update

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

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    Readers were shocked by the groom’s mother’s behavior yet again

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    The mother-of-the-groom still didn’t back down, though

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    Image credits: splitov27 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

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    Invested readers continued to weigh in on the situation

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    Then, the baker revealed that the drama kept escalating

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

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    And readers wanted to see the mother banned from the shop

    The baker returned with another update on the momzilla

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

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    Readers applauded the manager of the bakery for putting her foot down

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    But the drama still didn’t stop

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

    Readers thought that it was wise to get the police involved

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    And the baker continued sharing updates on the saga

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

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    Meanwhile, readers couldn’t believe that the story was still unfolding

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    But the baker didn’t stop sharing updates

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

    Readers continued to share support for the baker

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    And she shared yet another update on the situation

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

    Invested readers continued to weigh in with advice and support

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    Then, the baker had a major update about the wedding

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    Image credits: Wedding Dreamz / Unsplash (not the adctual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

    Readers were thrilled about the wedding being called off

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    And finally, the baker shared one last update

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    Image credits: anonymousmousegirl

    Again, readers noted that the bride made the best choice possible

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

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    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
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