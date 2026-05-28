Unhinged Woman’s Sick Obsession With Son’s Wedding Cake Drives Bakery Employee Crazy

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Wedding planning is full of stressful tasks. Unless you love sending emails, making phone calls, and tracking details in a spreadsheet, you might find the whole experience exhausting. So the bride and groom should make sure to get the most out of the parts that can be fun, such as sampling cakes.

But one couple didn’t even get to enjoy that experience because the groom’s mother insisted on being way too involved. Below, you’ll find the full saga of this wedding cake drama that a frustrated baker shared on Reddit.

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This baker was happy to help a couple find the perfect cake for their wedding

Image credits: Daria Strategy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when the groom’s mom started taking over, things got way out of hand

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Readers were impressed by the bride and appalled by her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s behavior

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The story was far from over, though, and the baker shared an update

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Readers were shocked by the groom’s mother’s behavior yet again

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The mother-of-the-groom still didn’t back down, though

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Invested readers continued to weigh in on the situation

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Then, the baker revealed that the drama kept escalating

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And readers wanted to see the mother banned from the shop

The baker returned with another update on the momzilla

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Readers applauded the manager of the bakery for putting her foot down

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But the drama still didn’t stop

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Readers thought that it was wise to get the police involved

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And the baker continued sharing updates on the saga

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Meanwhile, readers couldn’t believe that the story was still unfolding

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But the baker didn’t stop sharing updates

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Readers continued to share support for the baker

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And she shared yet another update on the situation

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Invested readers continued to weigh in with advice and support

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Then, the baker had a major update about the wedding

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Image credits: Wedding Dreamz / Unsplash (not the adctual photo)

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Readers were thrilled about the wedding being called off

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And finally, the baker shared one last update

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Again, readers noted that the bride made the best choice possible

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