Unhinged Woman’s Sick Obsession With Son’s Wedding Cake Drives Bakery Employee Crazy
Wedding planning is full of stressful tasks. Unless you love sending emails, making phone calls, and tracking details in a spreadsheet, you might find the whole experience exhausting. So the bride and groom should make sure to get the most out of the parts that can be fun, such as sampling cakes.
But one couple didn’t even get to enjoy that experience because the groom’s mother insisted on being way too involved. Below, you’ll find the full saga of this wedding cake drama that a frustrated baker shared on Reddit.
This baker was happy to help a couple find the perfect cake for their wedding
Image credits: Daria Strategy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But when the groom’s mom started taking over, things got way out of hand
Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dragonimages / magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Readers were impressed by the bride and appalled by her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s behavior
The story was far from over, though, and the baker shared an update
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Readers were shocked by the groom’s mother’s behavior yet again
The mother-of-the-groom still didn’t back down, though
Image credits: splitov27 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Invested readers continued to weigh in on the situation
Then, the baker revealed that the drama kept escalating
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
And readers wanted to see the mother banned from the shop
The baker returned with another update on the momzilla
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Readers applauded the manager of the bakery for putting her foot down
But the drama still didn’t stop
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Readers thought that it was wise to get the police involved
And the baker continued sharing updates on the saga
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Meanwhile, readers couldn’t believe that the story was still unfolding
But the baker didn’t stop sharing updates
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Readers continued to share support for the baker
And she shared yet another update on the situation
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Invested readers continued to weigh in with advice and support
Then, the baker had a major update about the wedding
Image credits: Wedding Dreamz / Unsplash (not the adctual photo)
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
Readers were thrilled about the wedding being called off
And finally, the baker shared one last update
Image credits: anonymousmousegirl
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