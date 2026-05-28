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Relationship comics often rely on exaggerated drama or punchlines, but Valérie Minelli approaches everyday life very differently. Through her ongoing webcomic series published under the name Mrs. Frollein, the Luxembourg-born artist focuses on the routines, misunderstandings, emotional habits, awkward moments, affection, and tiny interactions that usually pass unnoticed but end up shaping people’s lives the most. Her comics rarely feel constructed around “jokes” in the traditional sense. Instead, they read more like visual observations of emotional reality, translated into a deceptively simple drawing style.

Now based in Germany, Valérie has built a large international audience by creating comics that feel unusually honest without becoming overly sentimental. Scroll down to see some of her newest comics capturing the funny, complicated, comforting, and occasionally exhausting reality of everyday life.

More info: Instagram | mrsfrollein.de | Facebook | patreon.com | ko-fi.com