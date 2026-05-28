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Cats have somehow built an entire internet empire simply by existing badly in public. They knock things over, sit in places that make no sense, stare at walls like they’ve witnessed something horrifying, and manage to look deeply offended by absolutely everything, yet people never seem to get tired of watching them. There is probably no other animal capable of looking simultaneously majestic, emotionally unstable, manipulative, adorable, and completely disconnected from reality within the span of five seconds.

For this Bored Panda collection, we gathered another round of feline chaos from the Facebook page Cute Animal Photos To De-Stress, a corner of the internet dedicated to the important cultural work of sharing animals at their absolute weirdest and cutest. Some of these cats look like tiny exhausted coworkers, others resemble dramatic theater actors trapped inside furry bodies, and a few appear to be experiencing existential crises mid-nap. Scroll down for photos proving once again that cats do not need talents, plans, or self-awareness to remain one of the funniest things on the internet.

More info: Facebook

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#1

40 Chaotic, Hilarious, And Ridiculously Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress

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Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
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12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Just relax, they have healing powers. Your migraines will be gone in a heartbeat. I promise!"

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    40 Chaotic, Hilarious, And Ridiculously Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress

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    troufaki13
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    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have the same face every time my work phone rings

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    #11

    40 Chaotic, Hilarious, And Ridiculously Cute Cat Photos To Help You De-Stress

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Roman Arendt
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    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I got this, just please shut up for a second, will ya, Janine?!"

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    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your rice turned out pretty fluffy!

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    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An angel fell from heaven. Like Lucifer...

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    Kylie
    Kylie
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They forgot the trenchcoat

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