As a creator of positive content, we asked Valerie how she stays upbeat and motivated, especially when facing personal struggles or creative blocks. "Unfortunately, I'm often not a very positive person in everyday life, and I think that's exactly why it's important for me to produce wholesome content," the artist revealed. "It's a kind of therapy for me. I try to practice what I preach, haha, even if it's hard sometimes. I have the feeling that we are now faced with so much misery on social media that it's important to see something nice sometimes.

I used to produce way more content than I do now, even when I wasn't feeling like it, to a point where it stressed me out immensely. I learned that it's okay to take breaks and to not be creative for a while. When it comes to art blocks, it really helps me to do different things besides drawing comics, like making stop-motion stuff or just illustrating things without the pressure to put them out there. I create comics for other people, but I also do it for myself because I just love doing it, and I need to remind myself of that sometimes."