Woman Turns Green After Using Multiple Fake Tanners At Once

A 39-year-old woman’s attempt to achieve the perfect bronze look by mixing multiple fake tan brands resulted in a green disaster, causing her face to turn a shade of khaki and prompting a social media sensation.

BobbieJo Houston, from Blackpool, UK, has faked tanned for 15 years. Recently, she tried mixing several different fake tan brands to create her own perfect bronze color, the Daily Mail reported.

The British woman took to her TikTok page last week to reveal in a video that she had mixed drops of Bondi Sands, St. Moriz, St. Tropez, bronzing oils, and Love Island star Molly Mae’s Filter in the hopes her face would come out a “nice color in the morning.”

BobbieJo explained her elaborate concoction resulted from being repeatedly disappointed whenever she washed her tan off the following day after application, insisting she wanted darker results.

“My teeth are like a filter,” the mom quipped in the clip, which has amassed 1.7 million views.

“I always have problems tanning my hands, any tips?” a TikTok user joked.

A person commented: “It’s giving making potions when you were younger.”

In a follow-up video, BobbieJo revealed that she was getting “greener by the hour” before adding, “I’m coffee green.”

Her 19-year-old daughter, Bella Bristol, was shocked at her mother‘s fake tan nightmare, but, at first, BobbieJo did not believe it was “that bad,” adding that she would go out in public with it slathered all over her face, as per the Daily Mail.

In other videos showing her progression, the tanning enthusiast revealed: “I’ve been doing tan for over 15 years, I don’t know what’s going on.

“I’m sleeping with a couple of towels.

“I’m praying it’s not a tinge of green still. In the light, it’s khaki green. You can’t see my eyebrows at all.”

Concerned about her green-tinted face, BobbieJo fretted over her special day outing with her daughter, fearing judgment from older cruise ship attendees.

“’We’ve got the most beautiful day planned, afternoon tea, there’s a lot of people going, it’s on a cruise ship,” the TikToker worried. “A lot of the people will be 70 plus, can you imagine when they see me?”

The flustered mom went on to showcase the first time she wiped her face, only to discover that her face stayed khaki.

“This is another reason I don’t fake tan,” someone penned.

BobbieJo finally revealed the final look, which appeared to be a lot better than the initial videos, as she admitted: “Apart from my hands, it’s actually ok.”

Some people mocked the mom’s tanning disaster on social media

