“Icon of the Seas Is Crazy”: The World’s Largest Cruise Ship Leaves People Flabbergasted

Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, stunned with its massive size, surpassing the Titanic and featuring impressive amenities that garnered widespread amazement on social media.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will officially set sail on January 27, making history by holding the title of the world’s largest cruise ship.

On Wednesday (January 10), the vessel arrived in Miami for the first time in preparation for its sailing debut.

The massive ship, which can accommodate over 7,000 passengers, was welcomed to Port Miami with banner planes and fireboat salutes, according to a press release from Royal Caribbean.

Image credits: Royal Caribbean International

Image credits: Royal Caribbean International

The ship is the largest cruise liner in the world in terms of volume, with the impressive gross tonnage of 248,663. In contrast, Titanic’s gross register tonnage, used to measure gross tonnage at the time, had a considerably lower figure of just 46,329.

The Icon of the Seas has an overall length of 364.75 metres (around 1,196 ft), making it longer than the previous longest Oasis Class cruise liners.

Still, the title for the longest ship ever built belongs to the oil tanker Seawise Giant, which measured approximately 458 metres (1,504 ft) in length before it was retired in 2009.

Along with boasting the world’s largest waterpark at sea, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship will feature a sprawling three-story accommodation called “The Ultimate Townhouse” that the cruise line describes as a “sprawling adventure-filled pad” equipped with an in-suite slide, a karaoke station, and more hidden treasures, People reported.

The sensational boat will also debut over “40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained,” as well as eight “neighborhoods” and 20 decks on board, according to the company.

Image credits: Royal Caribbean International

Image credits: Royal Caribbean International

Thrill-seekers can have the time of their lives 154 feet above the ocean while exploring the Crown’s Edge rope course experience, as per People.

The world’s largest cruise ship will reportedly offer vacationers a seven-night sailing experience through either the Eastern or Western Caribbean from its Miami starting point. It will also make a stop at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at Coco Cay in the Bahamas.

Image credits: Royal Caribbean International

Image credits: Royal Caribbean International

Moreover, the vessel is reportedly debuting the island’s first-ever adults-only getaway called Hideaway Beach, which is “an all-day experience complete with a private beach and pools, new dedicated spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas, live music and more,” according to the release.

Guests will be able to choose between seven swimming pools and six water slides.

The Icon Of The Seas sparked debates and amazement on social media, as a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Truly is unbelievable how big of a ship she is.”

Image credits: Royal Caribbean International

Image credits: Royal Caribbean International

“Icon of the Seas is CRAZY,” another individual penned.

A separate commentator wrote: “Holy cr*p Icon of the Seas makes the other mega-ships its sailing past look so small in comparison.”

“Why can’t climate protestors sit outside of these,” someone argued.

Another person penned: “But we are the ones that need to stop driving oil cars!!!”

Other readers were very keen to “go on it”

