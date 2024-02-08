Mom’s “Entitled” Supermarket Parenting Has People Angry As She Held Up The Line

ADVERTISEMENT

A seemingly ordinary trip to the supermarket with a toddler sparked a viral debate on parenting etiquette and consideration for others, as a mom faced criticism for letting her child learn and contribute at their own pace, a pace that wasn’t to everyone’s appreciation.

After posting a viral video on TikTok showcasing her one-year-old at the supermarket checkout, Amy was asked if teaching her child how to navigate life should be done at the expense of others.

Amy, who did her weekly grocery shop with her partner and toddler at her local supermarket on a seemingly ordinary Sunday morning, received 2.4 million views with a lot of negative comments.

The mom had added a text in her video that read: “Pov: the line behind you is growing, and people are looking at you, but you don’t care because your child is learning, and rushing is what gives young children anxiety.”

In her video, Amy was seen teaching her son, Texas Moon, the names of the fruits and vegetables whilst encouraging him to pitch in and help at the cash register. Texas appeared to be cheerfully taking every single scanned item and passing it on to his mother.

The proud mom wrote in the caption: “Sunday mornings helping mum and dad. I think we make a pretty great team, #toddlerlife.”

Despite the clip featuring a happy toddler seemingly assisting his mother with the groceries, many viewers were angry that Amy wasn’t being considerate of other people’s time by ignoring the line behind her.

“And being courteous and considerate to other ppls time is also a great life skill,” a Tiktok user commented.

Another person added: “I’d probably lose it if im in the queue lmao.”

Someone else penned: “Sundays is not a slow day at all [at the] grocery store go when the store opens on a Tuesday if you want to do this, my kids like to do it too but if there’s a line I’m not being rude.”

A separated individual chimed in: “Why not just wait until the store isn’t busy? there are times when multiple registers are open, that would be a better time to teach her.”

A viewer suggested a potentially better option: “Ummm. Perhaps a toy cash register?”

A commentator wrote: “I agree it’s great learning and you should not rush them. But I try to go at quiet times of the day as I know I’m not the only person who needs to shop! Also means they can walk around the shop & help,” to which Amy replied: “This was Sunday morning, he had his own trolley as the shop provides kids ones.”

Other people expressed support for the teaching moment, as a person wrote: “I love this. Kids deserve to take up space. They have just as much right to be there as anyone else!”

Experts often recommend assigning chores to your children because it fosters responsibility, boosts self-esteem, and helps them feel like an important part of the family, Parents reported.

The publication also noted that daily or weekly chores also teach children skills they’ll use throughout their lives, such as setting priorities. The earlier kids learn to incorporate domestic duties into their everyday routine, the more likely they are to continue helping out when they hit their teen years.

“It’s sweet and great,” a reader commented

