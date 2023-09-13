TikTok Mom Unlocks The Secret To Timeless Youth With A Simple Hack

Drinking from the fountain of youth, now that’s an outdated tale. The real solution to remaining youthful? It is a lot simpler and accessible than you might think.

Taking to her TikTok account followed by over 247,000 people, Gym Tan, a fitness fanatic, had a special message in celebration of her 63rd birthday last week, as she shared the secret to staying young.

Gym Tan, a 63-year-old mom who has run three marathons, shared the secret to staying youthful

Image credits: californiaistoocasual

The fitness enthusiast who has run three marathons expressed her belief that she is maturing gracefully, comparing it to aging like a fine wine, as she said in a video: “I said before that I actually think I look younger this year than I did last year.”

Adorned in a stylish black dress complemented by color-coordinated yellow, black, and white jewelry, the mum of two from Singapore conveyed to her fans: “I think that what is keeping me looking younger is not thinking about my age.

Also known as “California is too casual”, the fit mom wanted people to think of age as just a number

Image credits: californiaistoocasual

“Age is just a number. I have said it before, but more than that, just focus on what makes you happy.

“Focus on what makes you feel good. So, I always think, ‘if something looks good, smells good and tastes good, it’s good for you.’”

Image credits: californiaistoocasual

You can watch her celebratory TikTok below

Gym Tan, who is known as @californiaistoocasual on TikTok, emphasized the value of having a supportive circle of individuals who cherish and care for you while also imparting diverse life lessons.

In a previous video on TikTok, Gym introduced herself as a “fit and active” 62-year-old who lived in California with her children and husband.

Gym Tan has earned thousands of followers on TikTok by making videos about age positivity and fitness motivation

Image credits: californiaistoocasual

The now-63-year-old recalled being in the clothing business for 28 years, spending about 26 of these years in Hong Kong, where she met her “wonderful husband”.

Eight years ago, Gym and her family moved to the California Bay Area, where she made the “surprising” discovery to see “everyone in the fashion business dressed in their leggings and puffer jackets,” prompting her to name her TikTok handle “California is too casual”.

The mom, originally from Singapore, has lived in California for the past eight years and just celebrated her 63rd birthday

Image credits: californiaistoocasual

The fit mom went on to express her social media’s motto: “life gets better and style has no age”.

Gym’s TikTok account is filled with age positivity clips and motivational videos where she encourages her viewers to pamper themselves and do physical activity.

Two years ago, Gym went viral when she uploaded a video of herself jogging in the street with the following caption: “I’m 61 and this is the fittest and best shape I’ve been in my life!

Image credits: californiaistoocasual

“I’m running further and stronger than in my 20s.

“So don’t be afraid of getting older, life really can and does get better.”

Gym presented herself as a “fit and active” mom who has worked in the clothing business for 28 years

Image credits: californiaistoocasual