Internet user u/musclelivx recently inspired an interesting discussion on r/AskReddit. The online community members shared what they think are some of the clearest signs that someone’s getting older, from feeling way out of touch with pop culture and trends to taking their physical health far more seriously. Scroll down to check out their opinions and experiences.

Everybody ages—it’s a natural part of life. Even though age is “just a number” and a lot depends on the habits you’ve built up over the years, you’ll still see your life change over the years. However, accepting it can be hard for some people.

#1 Genuinely not caring what other people think of you anymore.

#2 Newest fashion trends look ridiculous and all new music sounds like garbage.

#3 When they tear down a building that you remember getting built.

Though we can’t control the fact that aging happens (yet! Longevity scientists, we believe in you!), we can change our lifestyles to ensure that we’re fit, sharp, and independent even as we grow older. Though our genetics and environment are huge factors in how we age, a lot still comes down to things that we can control. That means cultivating the right habits, from getting plenty of exercise and eating healthy to keeping our minds sharp and investing in our positive relationships.

#4 The doctor says "Yeah, that just happens." Instead of trying to fix anything.

#5 When your back goes out more than you do.

#6 I can sleep wrong now apparently.

We don’t just need lots of regular movement and a ‘blue zone’ diet to live a long and high-quality life, though. We also need an active social life, to feel like we’re part of a community, and to participate in activities that give us a sense of purpose. According to the longest-running study on human happiness, out of Harvard, it’s our relationships that we should prioritize. When we actively invest in our most significant relationships, we end up being far more resilient to the stress that life inevitably throws our way. We become tougher. We bounce back quicker.

#7 One day you’re cool and young the next you get excited for new kitchen appliances.

#8 When you get excited about using a brand new sponge to wash dishes.

#9 I remember having friends, but have no friends.

It might sound obvious that we should take care of our social lives, but doing so consciously is difficult. Especially when you’ve got work, chores, and a bunch of other responsibilities all vying for your time and energy. ADVERTISEMENT Just as good relationships can improve our lives, the lack of a strong social network can be very detrimental to our lives. Not just mentally but also physically.

#10 When you think the new generation's slang is just idiotic and not worth your time to understand.

#11 I used to use the pull-up bar to make my arms big.



I now use the pull-up bar to decompress my spine.

#12 Having a favorite grocery store.



Extra points for having one for produce and one for bakery and one for pantry or meats.

The National Institute on Aging explains that social isolation and loneliness increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline. Socially isolated individuals also have weaker immune systems and have a great chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Those most vulnerable are people who have lost their partners, are separated from family and friends, go into retirement, lose their mobility, and lack transportation.

#13 When the grocery stores are playing your jams.

#14 Pain everywhere around the body.

#15 Having to scroll wayyyyyyyy back when you put in your birthdate.

Which of these answers did you vibe with the most, Pandas? What, for you personally, are the clearest signs that someone's getting older? On the flip side, what are some indicators that someone's maturing in the best possible way? What have you changed in your life as you age? Let us know what you think in the comments!

#16 Takes to recover from physical activities.

#17 When you make a small groan when you get up.

#18 Eyesight goes off a cliff.

#19 How easily I am annoyed by loud vehicles, regardless the time of day.

#20 Your arms become too short to read the prescription bottle labels that you suddenly have.

#21 Becoming invisible.



I always heard older women become invisible.



Well I think that's how I know I'm old now.



Nobody randomly talks to me anymore. Nobody hits on me anymore. Nobody gives a s*** what I'm doing, where I'm at, I'm just completely ignored in public. Nobody takes a second glance at me anymore. No random smiles as I walk by anymore.



When I was younger, without trying, I always got attention. People would say hi to me. Or approach me. Or ask if I needed help or strike random conversations with me. Their heads will turn and smile at me and keep going. I can't think of the last time somebody turn their head at me as I walked by.



All of that stops. I'm truly invisible just like the old ladies used to say 😂



Now I go through my day watching younger women get approached, get attention, have those small meaningless conversations and stay seen by society. Their presence is acknowledged. It's really interesting watching it from a different perspective instead of experiencing that anymore.



I just don't exist.



Oh and the kids park! My youngest is seven. My oldest is 18. I'm no longer the young mom at the park. I watch all the young moms, and reminds me of the old moms watching me and smiling from afar. when I used to be a young mom. I don't know how to describe it, but it's kind of bittersweet watching young moms with their new babies and reminiscing at the same time.

#22 Acid reflux.

#23 The hair on my head get less and the hair my ears get more.

#24 I started to like some vegetables I usually hate.

#25 It's the good knee and the bad knee instead of the left knee and the right knee.

#26 Watching SNL and having no idea who the host or the musical guests are.

#27 Being more pessimistic and hating everyone and everything! Also hate loud noise.

#28 When I watched professional sports and all the players looked like CHILDREN! Baseball, football, tennis to etc.

#29 Snap crackle pop used to be the sound of my breakfast. Now it’s the sound of me getting up in the morning.

#30 Cottage cheese tastes amazing.

#31 All these birthdays i keep having.

#32 I had shocking remainder this morning, after hearing about 15 year anniversary of Michael Jacksons death,I couldn't believe it without checking myself. Just because I remember that day clearly with small details, location and even then I don't think I felt any different..... should it be a sign to identify myself as middle aged, not a young man..... I'm only 41... barely an adult.

#33 Getting out of bed in the morning and walking like a new born giraffe for about 2 minutes.

#34 Getting excited for bedtime.

#35 Time goes faster.

#36 Getting together with friends involves planning something a month out and hoping nothing comes up the day before.

#37 You see a celebrity you grew up watching and notice they're older.

#38 I don't like to drive when it gets dark anymore.

#39 Did you go to blockbuster and rent a move with your parents and watched it? And then followed the Be kind rewind at the end of the tape? You are old.

#40 Using the phrase "back in my day".

#41 Watching a sports figure's entire career from college freshman, to retired pro, to elder broadcaster.

#42 You play the pain game. When you hurt yourself is this a pain that will be with me for a day, a week, or the rest of my life.

#43 When your hangover is no longer an hour long inconvenience, but a two day trial.

#44 Knowing people by last name.



When i was a kid, i did t know anyones last name and i didn’t care but all the older kids and adults apparently knew and one day i just realized that i was beginning to call everyone by their last name when mentioning them to others.

#45 My knees buckle and my pants don't!

#46 You start having medical problems that you never had before.

#47 Looking on Facebook and seeing the kids that used to be running around the daycare/Sunday school at the church you used to go to, that are now graduating high school.



LIKE WHAT??? LAST I KNEW YOU WERENT EVEN WAIST HIGH TO ME, AND NOW YOURE AN ADULT (legally at least). WTF??

#48 When I'm hearing about people 2 years older than me having a stroke, which can happen a lot earlier in your life than you think. I googled it for the heck of it and 10-15% of strokes happen in people under 45.

#49 You take longer to heal. Paper cuts, broken bones, flu etc.

#50 When your blood runs cold after you find out that the person you thought was at least 15 years older than you turns out to be your age. I always tell myself (and I like to think it's true) that at least I LOOK 15 years younger than that person.

#51 Wrinkles those are a clear sign.

#52 Being 40 is a weird age. Everyone older says you’re so young. Everyone younger thinks you're soooo old.

#53 I can still tolerate people, but my patience has taken a notable decline. In the past, I used to give all the time in the world to people and help them. Now, if they don't get with the program or don’t understand right away, then they are someone else’s problem. Too much time spent on lost causes.

#54 I hate going out now.



annonymous:

With the prices of things skyrocketing, I think it really pushed my social battery to 0 quicker. I rather stay in and not worry about how much I'm spending to "enjoy" other people. I very much have embraced the I'll wait for streaming mentality to a lot of things.

#55 When I sleep, I turn over many times in bed because my back hurts. That's definitely a sign that I'm getting older. Also, my vision isn't like it used to be. I can still see well, but the fact that glasses improve my vision is definitely another reason I know I'm getting older.

#56 Sitting cross legged on the floor for a few minutes makes it difficult to walk for a couple seconds.



but you're not REALLY old if you don't call it sitting "indian style".

#57 "Now playing your favourite 90s oldies."



Wait, what?

#58 I was hanging out with someone and he saw my CD collection and he said "Oh, my mom listens to White Zombie".

#59 I’m definitely more into birds and birding and I feel I’m slowly slipping towards owning binoculars and identifying species.

#60 Looking at the Doctors at the hospital and thinking they seem like kids.

#61 I get like a small mark on my face and I'm like welp, that's going to be there forever. This is what I look like now.

#62 When your favorite games are now considered retro. Breaks my heart everytime.

#63 As a man, suddenly your eyebrows will grow.

#64 Finding teenagers annoying.

#65 You ruminate on the inevitability of death more frequently.

#66 When friends tell you that they're pregnant, you say, "Congratulations, I'm so happy for you!" instead of, "Oh s**t, what are you gonna do, why weren't you being more careful?!?".

#67 Not caring about social media. Facebook account deactivated for over a year.

#68 Forgetting how old you are when asked and having to do snap math to remember the exact number.

#69 Losing my balance more.

#70 Don't like applying makeup anymore and don’t care how I look. Not that I don’t look presentable but I just don’t care anymore.

#71 The thought of doing multiple things in one night is exhausting lol. I used to look forward to it like it’s gonna be a fun night, but now it’s more like a long night.

#72 When you start realizing you really don't like most people.

#73 Caring about a lot less about a lot of things.

#74 Teeth start crumbling away and need extra pairs of glasses to do simple stuff like reading.

#75 The barber offers to trim more than just the hair on your head.

#76 My body is slowing down for sure.



I workout 3 times a week. But when working out I need to be careful and listen to my body because injuries take longer to bounce back from.



If my lower back hurts it's stop exercising and do something else or suffer for two weeks.

#77 When friends are getting sick and passing away.

#78 Video games are boring. They all feel like rehashes of older games, but with crazy long playtimes and empty open worlds.

#79 I fell off a ladder the other day. Just from about a foot and a half. I was shaken up for days and have bruises 7 or 8 inches across. It never used to be like that.

#80 An absolutely random part of your body starts to hurt without any reason.

#81 When you drop a quarter on the ground you need a thought out game plan to pick it back up.

#82 Gets harder to hold your pee.

#83 You start complaining about "kids today".

#84 I like naps better than sitting outside because there are bugs out there.