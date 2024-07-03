ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody ages—it’s a natural part of life. Even though age is “just a number” and a lot depends on the habits you’ve built up over the years, you’ll still see your life change over the years. However, accepting it can be hard for some people.

Internet user u/musclelivx recently inspired an interesting discussion on r/AskReddit. The online community members shared what they think are some of the clearest signs that someone’s getting older, from feeling way out of touch with pop culture and trends to taking their physical health far more seriously. Scroll down to check out their opinions and experiences.

#1

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore Genuinely not caring what other people think of you anymore.

vegemitetales , Clem Onojeghuo Report

#2

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore Newest fashion trends look ridiculous and all new music sounds like garbage.

SwpClb , Weezy Mie Report

#3

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore When they tear down a building that you remember getting built.

musclelivx , Gene Gallin Report

Though we can’t control the fact that aging happens (yet! Longevity scientists, we believe in you!), we can change our lifestyles to ensure that we’re fit, sharp, and independent even as we grow older.

Though our genetics and environment are huge factors in how we age, a lot still comes down to things that we can control. That means cultivating the right habits, from getting plenty of exercise and eating healthy to keeping our minds sharp and investing in our positive relationships.
#4

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore The doctor says "Yeah, that just happens." Instead of trying to fix anything.

Sensitive-Chemical83 , Pavel Danilyuk Report

christinekuhn avatar
Ael
Ael
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a woman over 45 it seems to be: unless no bone sticks out of your skin it's perimenopause, menopause, or you're just getting old. Add "lose weight" if you don't manage the 90s supermodel heroin chic. One really wonders why to pay into health care at all, if we don't get anything back. While viagra is given out like nothing.

#5

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore When your back goes out more than you do.

EveningLength4208 , Sasun Bughdaryan Report

#6

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore I can sleep wrong now apparently.

Loosearrow74 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

We don’t just need lots of regular movement and a ‘blue zone’ diet to live a long and high-quality life, though. We also need an active social life, to feel like we’re part of a community, and to participate in activities that give us a sense of purpose.

According to the longest-running study on human happiness, out of Harvard, it’s our relationships that we should prioritize. When we actively invest in our most significant relationships, we end up being far more resilient to the stress that life inevitably throws our way. We become tougher. We bounce back quicker.
#7

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore One day you’re cool and young the next you get excited for new kitchen appliances.

jess605 , david yohanes Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got all excited and was waiting anxiously for days for the delivery man to finally delivery my nice wicker storage boxes.

#8

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore When you get excited about using a brand new sponge to wash dishes.

Few_Criticism_1845 , cottonbro studio Report

#9

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore I remember having friends, but have no friends.

Viperlite , Helena Lopes Report

It might sound obvious that we should take care of our social lives, but doing so consciously is difficult. Especially when you’ve got work, chores, and a bunch of other responsibilities all vying for your time and energy.

Just as good relationships can improve our lives, the lack of a strong social network can be very detrimental to our lives. Not just mentally but also physically.
#10

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore When you think the new generation's slang is just idiotic and not worth your time to understand.

virtualprof , Eliott Reyna Report

fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought that about the slang that began appearing in my late teens!

#11

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore I used to use the pull-up bar to make my arms big.

I now use the pull-up bar to decompress my spine.

musclelivx , Lawrence Crayton Report

#12

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore Having a favorite grocery store.

Extra points for having one for produce and one for bakery and one for pantry or meats.

bakedlawyer , Tara Clark Report

The National Institute on Aging explains that social isolation and loneliness increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline. Socially isolated individuals also have weaker immune systems and have a great chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Those most vulnerable are people who have lost their partners, are separated from family and friends, go into retirement, lose their mobility, and lack transportation.
#13

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore When the grocery stores are playing your jams.

curvy_death , Markus Winkler Report

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore Pain everywhere around the body.

beautiful_roseee , Karolina Kaboompics Report

korrie avatar
Korrie Broos
Korrie Broos
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You feel grateful when you wake up in the morning and feel pain all over. Because if you did not feel any pain, you would be dead. :)

#15

Having to scroll wayyyyyyyy back when you put in your birthdate.

evasandor Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on, no whammies, no whammies, no whammies aaand STOP!

Which of these answers did you vibe with the most, Pandas? What, for you personally, are the clearest signs that someone's getting older? On the flip side, what are some indicators that someone's maturing in the best possible way? What have you changed in your life as you age? Let us know what you think in the comments!
#16

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore Takes to recover from physical activities.

EnoughBassForMe , Oliver Sjöström Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Getting out of breath from drinking a really big glass of water, for example.

#17

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore When you make a small groan when you get up.

_Lara_relliance , MART PRODUCTION Report

#18

Eyesight goes off a cliff.

Ratchet_Barbie Report

#19

How easily I am annoyed by loud vehicles, regardless the time of day.

anon Report

Your arms become too short to read the prescription bottle labels that you suddenly have.

evil_burrito Report

poisonivy0748 avatar
Poison Ivy/Boo
Poison Ivy/Boo
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't have that prob. I'm really, really short-sighted, so thankfully all I have to do is take off my glasses and hold it about 2 inches from my face to read. Drives my hubs insane tho, he can't read things, so he asks me to read it for him lol.

#21

Becoming invisible.

I always heard older women become invisible.

Well I think that's how I know I'm old now.

Nobody randomly talks to me anymore. Nobody hits on me anymore. Nobody gives a s*** what I'm doing, where I'm at, I'm just completely ignored in public. Nobody takes a second glance at me anymore. No random smiles as I walk by anymore.

When I was younger, without trying, I always got attention. People would say hi to me. Or approach me. Or ask if I needed help or strike random conversations with me. Their heads will turn and smile at me and keep going. I can't think of the last time somebody turn their head at me as I walked by.

All of that stops. I'm truly invisible just like the old ladies used to say 😂

Now I go through my day watching younger women get approached, get attention, have those small meaningless conversations and stay seen by society. Their presence is acknowledged. It's really interesting watching it from a different perspective instead of experiencing that anymore.

I just don't exist.

Oh and the kids park! My youngest is seven. My oldest is 18. I'm no longer the young mom at the park. I watch all the young moms, and reminds me of the old moms watching me and smiling from afar. when I used to be a young mom. I don't know how to describe it, but it's kind of bittersweet watching young moms with their new babies and reminiscing at the same time.

That-Agency-2910 Report

#22

Acid reflux.

papparmane Report

#23

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore The hair on my head get less and the hair my ears get more.

60-strong , Nicola Barts Report

#24

I started to like some vegetables I usually hate.

PizzaKarimann Report

#25

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore It's the good knee and the bad knee instead of the left knee and the right knee.

Toches , Kindel Media Report

#26

Watching SNL and having no idea who the host or the musical guests are.

ElBeicon Report

#27

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore Being more pessimistic and hating everyone and everything! Also hate loud noise.

boss-bitchh24 , cottonbro studio Report

#28

When I watched professional sports and all the players looked like CHILDREN! Baseball, football, tennis to etc.

musclelivx Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watching a player's debut match live, and seeing them improve and mature, only to watch their last game of their career on live TV and watch them making a fantastic career as a Co. Commentator on TV OVER THE YEARS.

#29

Snap crackle pop used to be the sound of my breakfast. Now it’s the sound of me getting up in the morning.

Obvious_Reaction_182 Report

#30

Cottage cheese tastes amazing.

ezrapoundcakes Report

#31

All these birthdays i keep having.

daddytyme428 Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not even the sheer amount of them, it's how close apart they’ve become. I feel like my birthday comes around at least every 6 months (that's what it feels like anyway)

#32

I had shocking remainder this morning, after hearing about 15 year anniversary of Michael Jacksons death,I couldn't believe it without checking myself. Just because I remember that day clearly with small details, location and even then I don't think I felt any different..... should it be a sign to identify myself as middle aged, not a young man..... I'm only 41... barely an adult.

Andrius1983 Report

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm 45 and I'm still waiting when I wil figure out how to adult.

#33

Getting out of bed in the morning and walking like a new born giraffe for about 2 minutes.

17175RC7 Report

#34

Getting excited for bedtime.

thunderclapandsmash Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My first thought as soon as I wake up is very often to calculate how many hours before I can go back to bed (mind you, this is still while lying in the bed)

#35

Time goes faster.

Place_under_the_sun Report

#36

Getting together with friends involves planning something a month out and hoping nothing comes up the day before.

murtadaugh Report

#37

You see a celebrity you grew up watching and notice they're older.

curvy_death Report

#38

I don't like to drive when it gets dark anymore.

curvy_death Report

#39

Did you go to blockbuster and rent a move with your parents and watched it? And then followed the Be kind rewind at the end of the tape? You are old.

Obvious_Reaction_182 Report

#40

Using the phrase "back in my day".

Ok-Status-6649 Report

#41

Watching a sports figure's entire career from college freshman, to retired pro, to elder broadcaster.

Hot_Log_8419 Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, I actually wrote this as a similar comment on another post much higher up .

#42

You play the pain game. When you hurt yourself is this a pain that will be with me for a day, a week, or the rest of my life.

SuperstitiousPigeon5 Report

#43

“Breaks My Heart Every Time”: 85 Things That Made People Realize They Weren’t Young Anymore When your hangover is no longer an hour long inconvenience, but a two day trial.

turingthecat , Polina Tankilevitch Report

#44

Knowing people by last name.

When i was a kid, i did t know anyones last name and i didn’t care but all the older kids and adults apparently knew and one day i just realized that i was beginning to call everyone by their last name when mentioning them to others.

StuartTusspot2d Report

#45

My knees buckle and my pants don't!

Pretty-Homework-8543 Report

#46

You start having medical problems that you never had before.

Sprizys Report

#47

Looking on Facebook and seeing the kids that used to be running around the daycare/Sunday school at the church you used to go to, that are now graduating high school.

LIKE WHAT??? LAST I KNEW YOU WERENT EVEN WAIST HIGH TO ME, AND NOW YOURE AN ADULT (legally at least). WTF??

Originofoutcast Report

#48

When I'm hearing about people 2 years older than me having a stroke, which can happen a lot earlier in your life than you think. I googled it for the heck of it and 10-15% of strokes happen in people under 45.

zingu35 Report

#49

You take longer to heal. Paper cuts, broken bones, flu etc.

Wrong-Pizza-7184 Report

#50

When your blood runs cold after you find out that the person you thought was at least 15 years older than you turns out to be your age. I always tell myself (and I like to think it's true) that at least I LOOK 15 years younger than that person.

wwwangels Report

#51

Wrinkles those are a clear sign.

forgets_it Report

#52

Being 40 is a weird age. Everyone older says you’re so young. Everyone younger thinks you're soooo old.

Majestic-Toee Report

#53

I can still tolerate people, but my patience has taken a notable decline. In the past, I used to give all the time in the world to people and help them. Now, if they don't get with the program or don’t understand right away, then they are someone else’s problem. Too much time spent on lost causes.

HalfAsleep27 Report

I hate going out now.

annonymous:
With the prices of things skyrocketing, I think it really pushed my social battery to 0 quicker. I rather stay in and not worry about how much I'm spending to "enjoy" other people. I very much have embraced the I'll wait for streaming mentality to a lot of things.

FeelingBenj Report

#55

When I sleep, I turn over many times in bed because my back hurts. That's definitely a sign that I'm getting older. Also, my vision isn't like it used to be. I can still see well, but the fact that glasses improve my vision is definitely another reason I know I'm getting older.

Borealis_Reddit Report

#56

Sitting cross legged on the floor for a few minutes makes it difficult to walk for a couple seconds.

but you're not REALLY old if you don't call it sitting "indian style".

williamblair Report

#57

"Now playing your favourite 90s oldies."

Wait, what?

Redditforgoit Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely you mean the 1890's, the 1990's were only what - 15 years ago or something?

#58

I was hanging out with someone and he saw my CD collection and he said "Oh, my mom listens to White Zombie".

Chicky_P00t Report

#59

I’m definitely more into birds and birding and I feel I’m slowly slipping towards owning binoculars and identifying species.

Taro-Calm Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a bird feeder in our garden in the Wintertime and I sit with the hubby at the breakfast table on the weekends with our bird book in case we see a bird species we don't recognise.

#60

Looking at the Doctors at the hospital and thinking they seem like kids.

SystematicHydromatic Report

#61

I get like a small mark on my face and I'm like welp, that's going to be there forever. This is what I look like now.

KittehKatAttak Report

#62

When your favorite games are now considered retro. Breaks my heart everytime.

Katoshi_Black Report

#63

As a man, suddenly your eyebrows will grow.

Goosecock123 Report

#64

Finding teenagers annoying.

Helion10820 Report

#65

You ruminate on the inevitability of death more frequently.

The-Ka-the-ba-and-Ra Report

poisonivy0748 avatar
Poison Ivy/Boo
Poison Ivy/Boo
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm 53 and I'm okay with the fact that I have more years behind me than in front of me.

#66

When friends tell you that they're pregnant, you say, "Congratulations, I'm so happy for you!" instead of, "Oh s**t, what are you gonna do, why weren't you being more careful?!?".

WildBad7298 Report

#67

Not caring about social media. Facebook account deactivated for over a year.

rodzieman Report

#68

Forgetting how old you are when asked and having to do snap math to remember the exact number.

AnimZero Report

philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No lie, I've been thinking that I'm a year older than I am for about the last 3 months. Worked out my actual age the other day and had to double check that I got the maths right.

#69

Losing my balance more.

kickincountrybootz Report

#70

Don't like applying makeup anymore and don’t care how I look. Not that I don’t look presentable but I just don’t care anymore.

Accurate_Grab2290 Report

#71

The thought of doing multiple things in one night is exhausting lol. I used to look forward to it like it’s gonna be a fun night, but now it’s more like a long night.

_YoshiStory Report

#72

When you start realizing you really don't like most people.

Sure-Crew-2418 Report

#73

Caring about a lot less about a lot of things.

Maleficent-Area-4662 Report

#74

Teeth start crumbling away and need extra pairs of glasses to do simple stuff like reading.

mattynutt Report

#75

The barber offers to trim more than just the hair on your head.

WinslowT_Oddfellow Report

#76

My body is slowing down for sure.

I workout 3 times a week. But when working out I need to be careful and listen to my body because injuries take longer to bounce back from.

If my lower back hurts it's stop exercising and do something else or suffer for two weeks.

MyLandIsMyLand89 Report

#77

When friends are getting sick and passing away.

soldiermedic335 Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The other ones were funny (in a dark humour sense) but this one truly is sad and unfortunately, I have seen this happen in my circle of friends too.

#78

Video games are boring. They all feel like rehashes of older games, but with crazy long playtimes and empty open worlds.

SqueezyCheez85 Report

#79

I fell off a ladder the other day. Just from about a foot and a half. I was shaken up for days and have bruises 7 or 8 inches across. It never used to be like that.

erminegarde27 Report

#80

An absolutely random part of your body starts to hurt without any reason.

Gl1ntVeiN_ Report

#81

When you drop a quarter on the ground you need a thought out game plan to pick it back up.

zanemn Report

#82

Gets harder to hold your pee.

LoveUSPS Report

dcteubel avatar
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sneezing is risky business (not only when you need to pee, there's also the danger of putting your back out )

#83

You start complaining about "kids today".

ValiantMagnus Report

#84

I like naps better than sitting outside because there are bugs out there.

theothermeisnothere Report

#85

You just get one candle on your birthday cake as a nod to the tradition with the need for a bonfire.

Meet_the_Meat Report

