Rihanna Fans Urge Her To Change ‘Cruel’ Name She Gave Her Newborn Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna has been urged by some fans to give her newborn daughter a more traditional name.

The Love on the Brain singer recently announced the birth of her third child, a girl, with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The power couple, who have been together since 2020, previously welcomed two boys: 3-year-old RZA and 2-year-old Riot.

On Wednesday (September 24), Rihanna shared a tender photo of herself holding her newborn and confirmed that the baby had been born on September 13.

Highlights Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child, a daughter, on September 13.

The daughter's name honors A$AP Rocky's stage name and Rihanna’s late father’s Irish heritage.

Fans are divided on the name; some found it unique while others urged the parents to change it.

RELATED:

Pregnant Rihanna in a pink top and jacket, as fans urge her to change the cruel name given to her newborn daughter.

Share icon Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child, a daughter born on September 13



Image credits: Instagram/diggzy

ADVERTISEMENT

She also revealed her daughter’s unique name, which appears to honor both her father and partner.

The newborn is named Rocki Irish Mayers, and many fans pointed out that her first name, “Rocki,” seems to be a nod to A$AP Rocky’s stage name.

As for her middle name, “Irish,” netizens said Rihanna paid tribute to her father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away in May and was of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent.

Rihanna holding her newborn daughter wrapped in pink, as fans urge change to the controversial baby name.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/badgalriri

Screenshot of a social media comment where Rihanna fans discuss the controversial name given to her newborn daughter.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post reading They’re so bad it’s mind blowing with username ruby-moon in blue above it, relating to Rihanna fans urging her to change cruel name given to newborn daughter.

Share icon

The girl’s name also continues the “R” family tradition: the rapper’s real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, while Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Their two sons also have names beginning with “R.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s always going to be an R name,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight in June about her third child. “That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”

However, netizens were divided over the baby girl’s name. One person wrote, “This woman wouldn’t know a good baby name if it fell on her face.”

“She could have found strong, unique names that still don’t sound as ridiculous as what she has picked,” another critic typed.

The couple continued their tradition of choosing names starting with the letter “R”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pink baby boxing gloves with long ribbons placed on a light fabric background symbolizing Rihanna fans urging name change.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/badgalriri

“Someone mentioned that the middle name should have been Ireland instead of Irish and I think that would have been so pretty. I hope she changes it to Ireland later because Rocki Ireland Mayers is a much more decent name!” added another user.

Others went further, calling Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s choice “cruel.”

Still, many supported the couple, saying the baby’s name was as extraordinary as her parent’s lives.

“It’s not my personal preference but it works if you’re Rihanna/Rihanna’s child,” shared one fan.

“I actually like all of them but especially Riot,” wrote another Redditor.

“It’s cute! It fits with the whole family’s names,” noted someone else.

“She really wanted a girl. Finally 💗💗💕” an additional user chimed in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna with her children at a colorful event, as fans urge her to change the cruel name of her newborn daughter.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Michael Buckner

After welcoming two boys, A$AP Rocky said he and Rihanna were “praying” for their third child to be a girl.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know,” he told Elle in an interview published on September 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two.

“You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also share two sons: RZA and Riot

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna with her partner and two children, as fans discuss the controversial name she gave her newborn daughter.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/asaprocky

Their other children’s names also carry special meaning. The eldest, RZA (pronounced “Rizza”) Athleston, was named after RZA, the rapper and de facto leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Their younger son’s name has musical ties as well. In a February interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna revealed that Pharrell Williams suggested the name Riot after collaborating on her boyfriend’s 2023 track RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).

“He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl, because he had seen something online,” the Man Down singer explained.

Rihanna smiling with a man and child, Rihanna fans urge her to change cruel name given to newborn daughter.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Arnold Jerocki

ADVERTISEMENT

Riot’s personality lives up to his name, his mother shared. “When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’

“He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone.”

RZA was named after the Wu-Tang Clan leader, while Riot’s name was suggested by Pharrell Williams

Man carrying toddler on shoulders wearing matching black Fenty Savage outfits in front of brown backdrop related to Rihanna fans urge cruel name.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/Savage X Fenty

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment with text urging change related to Rihanna fans and her newborn daughter's name.

Share icon

An ongoing joke among fans is that the couple keeps having children to avoid releasing new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old Barbadian singer’s last album, Anti, which featured hits like Kiss It Better and Work with Drake, was released nine years ago.

A$AP Rocky told Elle that the two are well aware of the running joke and even embrace it.

“You know what we joke about?” he said. “She’s like, ‘Yo, I ain’t gonna lie. Your fans might want to kick your a** as much as my fans wanna kick my a**. What saves me is that I’m pregnant most of the time.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy)

The rapper’s upcoming album, his first in seven years, titled Don’t Be Dumb, is scheduled for release in fall 2025.

As for Rihanna, there’s still no official comeback date. According to several reports, the superstar is expected to perform a string of comeback shows at a London stadium next year.

The tour was initially slated to be announced this year, but she allegedly “pulled the plug” before the announcement due to production and scheduling conflicts, as well as because “she didn’t feel like her music was ready.”

Some called the celebrity baby’s name “adorable,” while others were not fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from IndigoBlueBird discussing Rihanna’s child name, reflecting fans urging change and concerns over a cruel name choice.

Share icon

Comment expressing disapproval of Rihanna’s newborn daughter name, reflecting fans urging a change of the ‘cruel’ name.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen reading Selma with caption Girl called Rocki, adorable, discussing Rihanna fans urging her to change cruel name given to newborn daughter.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about unusual baby names celebrities choose, highlighting concerns from Rihanna fans over a cruel newborn daughter name.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment from a Rihanna fan criticizing the name given to her newborn daughter.

Share icon

Screenshot of a user comment discussing Rihanna fans urging her to change the cruel name given to her newborn daughter.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna during an interview, fans discussing the controversial name she gave her newborn daughter and urging a change.

Screenshot of a social media post with fans urging Rihanna to change the cruel name she gave her newborn daughter.

Screenshot of an online comment appreciating Rihanna's boldness amid fans urging a change to her newborn daughter's name.

ADVERTISEMENT