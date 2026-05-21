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Chances are, you’ve had days when you feel unhappy, anxious, or unmotivated.

Don't let these emotions get the best of you; there are science-backed methods that can turn around a bad day in an instant.

These easy actions are based on the science behind how tiny, daily actions can trigger neurochemical mood boosts.

That said, we've compiled a list of 15 instantly actionable mood booster tips supported by solid research.