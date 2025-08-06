“Somebody Said Bloated Cupcake”: Rihanna’s Maternity Dress Mocked As Fans Discover Absurd Price

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna’s latest maternity look was deemed impossible to miss and for many fans, also impossible to take seriously.

The 37-year-old Fenty mogul, who is currently expecting her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky, stepped out in Los Angeles last Monday (August 4) wearing a vintage couture piece that had the internet in stitches.

It wasn’t until netizens learned about the price of said outfit that the laughter stopped.

Rihanna was mocked online for stepping out in a bright, “cotton-candy like” outfit in Los Angeles

Image credits: Instagram / badgalriri

The nine-time Grammy winner wore a pink-and-orange 3D pleated high‑neck dress from Issey Miyake’s Spring 2001 collection.

She paired it with silver‑and‑lime Puma x Ottolinger Mostro sneakers, finishing the look with chunky gold jewelry, oversized white flower earrings, and soft, natural makeup.

Image credits: The Image Direct

The total price of the outfit? $2,845 for the dress, and $275 for the sneakers. All to look, as some netizens said, “like a walking cotton candy.”

“It’s making me want some Dippin Dots,” a user wrote.

“The colors are cute but the style is not it. I wish they would have done something else with it,” another added.

Image credits: CraZLightLady

Longtime fans were even more ruthless, with some taking jabs at Rihanna’s longtime stylist Jahleel Weaver.

“Fire Jahleel immediately,” a fan wrote.

Image credits: X / CraZLightLady

Some critics noted how displeased the singer looked, with her expression contrasting heavily with her colorful clothes.

“Looks like she is NOT comfortable and SHE hates it too! Who convinced her to walk around in that!?” one person asked.

“She’s pregnant, what do you expect?” another replied.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy during a rain-soaked appearance at the 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a $2,845 Spring/Summer 2001 Vintage Issey Miyake Pink and Orange 3D High Neckline Pleated Dress and a pair of $244 @PUMA x @Ottolinger1000 ‘Silver Lime’ Mostro Sneakers. pic.twitter.com/V5OVOVUzc1 — KYRA (@_Kyra) August 5, 2025

The announcement mirrored her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, when she revealed she was expecting her second child, Riot Rose. She and Rocky also share their eldest son, RZA, who turns three this month.

Image credits: Tab Vintage

In a 2024 interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna expressed openness to having a larger family, saying that she would have “as many [babies]as God wants me to have.”

While the singer explained that she would like to have a daughter, she would be content with another boy.

Bath bomb couture 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/W3d4xZhqvT — BMF J (@_JooNYeR_) August 5, 2025

Rihanna also sang her praises for A$AP Rocky, explaining that parenthood had deepened their bond. “I love him differently as a dad,” she said.

“What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [person],” she said, confessing that their children are “obsessed with him.”

Image credits: Instagram / badgalriri

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has also spoken about their growing family.

In a 2023 conversation with Complex, when asked about professional collaboration with Rihanna, he responded, “I think we do a really great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

Rihanna recently dealt with the passing of her father, with whom she maintained a troubled relationship

Image credits: Getty / Anthony Ghnassia

Rocky appeared to confirm the couple’s third child will be a daughter during an interview at the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels, responding “It is, man” when asked if this was the girl they had been waiting for—before awkwardly redirecting attention to a plush Smurfette doll.

Beyond her pregnancy, Rihanna has kept busy lending her voice to the character in the upcoming animated musical.

Image credits: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer

The singer is in the middle of an emotionally rich period in her life, as her maternity dress outing came just days after Rihanna returned from Barbados, where she attended the funeral of her father, Ronald Fenty.

Fenty passed away in May following complications from pancreatic cancer.

The funeral served as both a moment of reconciliation and reflection, as the pair had a troubled relationship.

In 2019, the singer filed a lawsuit against her father, accusing him of using her name to promote his talent agency without her consent. Reflecting on his passing, she talked about honoring what she loved about him the most.

“I’ve always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to them because of the favorite parts of my dad, you know?” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“That was the funnest part of my life, my childhood. Just running around outside, barefoot, free.”

“She’s having a baby girl!” Some fans interpreted the dress’ bright colors as a confirmation

Image credits: NahaXo

Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

Image credits: carol_mworia3

Image credits: unicajuaniq

Image credits: Mannat_Says

Image credits: remenboi

Image credits: 1wunnas

Image credits: filmyloops

Image credits: Asyddtripp

Image credits: hard_tingz

Image credits: MartinaMarkota

Image credits: Juliawoudenb

Image credits: BorkorElse

Image credits: LesleeWatson3

