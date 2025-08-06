Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Somebody Said Bloated Cupcake”: Rihanna’s Maternity Dress Mocked As Fans Discover Absurd Price
Rihanna wearing a colorful bloated maternity dress, walking outdoors with a serious expression and stylish accessories.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Somebody Said Bloated Cupcake”: Rihanna’s Maternity Dress Mocked As Fans Discover Absurd Price

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna’s latest maternity look was deemed impossible to miss and for many fans, also impossible to take seriously

The 37-year-old Fenty mogul, who is currently expecting her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky, stepped out in Los Angeles last Monday (August 4) wearing a vintage couture piece that had the internet in stitches.

Highlights
  • Rihanna wore an expensive vintage Issey Miyake maternity dress during LA outing.
  • Fans debated Rihanna's fashion choice, some criticizing her stylist Jahleel Weaver.
  • Viewers mocked the singer, saying she looked like a "walking cotton candy."

It wasn’t until netizens learned about the price of said outfit that the laughter stopped.

RELATED:

    Rihanna was mocked online for stepping out in a bright, “cotton-candy like” outfit in Los Angeles

    Rihanna close-up portrait with natural makeup, wearing earrings and a textured maternity dress, soft lighting indoors.

    Image credits: Instagram / badgalriri

    The nine-time Grammy winner wore a pink-and-orange 3D pleated high‑neck dress from Issey Miyake’s Spring 2001 collection.

    She paired it with silver‑and‑lime Puma x Ottolinger Mostro sneakers, finishing the look with chunky gold jewelry, oversized white flower earrings, and soft, natural makeup.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rihanna wearing a colorful maternity dress on the street, with fans mocking the bloated cupcake style and high price.

    Image credits: The Image Direct

    The total price of the outfit? $2,845 for the dress, and $275 for the sneakers. All to look, as some netizens said, “like a walking cotton candy.”

    “It’s making me want some Dippin Dots,” a user wrote. 

    “The colors are cute but the style is not it. I wish they would have done something else with it,” another added.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Rihanna's maternity dress by calling it a cupcake dress amid price controversy.

    Image credits: CraZLightLady

    Longtime fans were even more ruthless, with some taking jabs at Rihanna’s longtime stylist Jahleel Weaver.

    “Fire Jahleel immediately,” a fan wrote.

    Colorful glowing cupcake resembling Rihanna's maternity dress mocked by fans over its absurd price discovered online.

    Image credits: X / CraZLightLady

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some critics noted how displeased the singer looked, with her expression contrasting heavily with her colorful clothes. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Looks like she is NOT comfortable and SHE hates it too! Who convinced her to walk around in that!?” one person asked.

    “She’s pregnant, what do you expect?” another replied.

    Rihanna announced her pregnancy during a rain-soaked appearance at the 2025 Met Gala

    The announcement mirrored her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, when she revealed she was expecting her second child, Riot Rose. She and Rocky also share their eldest son, RZA, who turns three this month.

    Model wearing a pastel-colored bloated cupcake maternity dress on runway, highlighting exaggerated fashion design and price controversy.

    Image credits: Tab Vintage

    In a 2024 interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna expressed openness to having a larger family, saying that she would have “as many [babies]as God wants me to have.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the singer explained that she would like to have a daughter, she would be content with another boy.

    Rihanna also sang her praises for A$AP Rocky, explaining that parenthood had deepened their bond. “I love him differently as a dad,” she said.

    “What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [person],” she said, confessing that their children are “obsessed with him.”

    Rihanna holding newborn baby in hospital bed, wearing pink sunglasses, related to maternity dress and bloated cupcake discussion.

    Image credits: Instagram / badgalriri

    Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has also spoken about their growing family. 

    In a 2023 conversation with Complex, when asked about professional collaboration with Rihanna, he responded, “I think we do a really great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rihanna recently dealt with the passing of her father, with whom she maintained a troubled relationship

    Rihanna wearing maternity dress with patterned coat and sunglasses, smiling with man in blue shirt and colorful tie.

    Image credits: Getty / Anthony Ghnassia

    Rocky appeared to confirm the couple’s third child will be a daughter during an interview at the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels, responding “It is, man” when asked if this was the girl they had been waiting for—before awkwardly redirecting attention to a plush Smurfette doll.

    Beyond her pregnancy, Rihanna has kept busy lending her voice to the character in the upcoming animated musical.

    Rihanna wearing a maternity dress with children at an event, as fans mock the dress and its expensive price.

    Image credits: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer

    The singer is in the middle of an emotionally rich period in her life, as her maternity dress outing came just days after Rihanna returned from Barbados, where she attended the funeral of her father, Ronald Fenty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fenty passed away in May following complications from pancreatic cancer.

    The funeral served as both a moment of reconciliation and reflection, as the pair had a troubled relationship. 

    @sofianealarcon#Rihanna attends the AWGE Obligatory Fashion Show at Paris #FashionWeek♬ Pon de Replay – s0ng4y0uu

    In 2019, the singer filed a lawsuit against her father, accusing him of using her name to promote his talent agency without her consent. Reflecting on his passing, she talked about honoring what she loved about him the most.

    “I’ve always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to them because of the favorite parts of my dad, you know?” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

    “That was the funnest part of my life, my childhood. Just running around outside, barefoot, free.”

    “She’s having a baby girl!” Some fans interpreted the dress’ bright colors as a confirmation

    Tweet on social media mocking Rihanna’s maternity dress, comparing it to a bloated cupcake with a high price tag.

    Image credits: NahaXo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Rihanna's maternity dress, highlighting the phrase bloated cupcake in the discussion.

    Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Mworia questioning celebrity fashion, posted August 5, 2025, discussing reactions to Rihanna’s maternity dress price.

    Image credits: carol_mworia3

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Rihanna's maternity dress price, with a comment saying she’s trying.

    Image credits: unicajuaniq

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Rihanna's maternity dress, referencing fan reactions and the garment’s high price.

    Image credits: Mannat_Says

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Rihanna’s maternity dress amid fan reactions mocking the bloated cupcake style and its high price.

    Image credits: remenboi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning the point of Rihanna’s maternity dress being mocked for its price.

    Image credits: 1wunnas

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Rihanna's maternity dress as a bloated cupcake, highlighting fans' reactions to its price.

    Image credits: filmyloops

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Rihanna’s maternity dress, with fans reacting to the bloated cupcake design and high price.

    Image credits: Asyddtripp

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user TAE praising Rihanna's maternity dress, sparking discussion about bloated cupcake style and its absurd price.

    Image credits: hard_tingz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment mocking Rihanna's maternity dress, highlighting bloated cupcake fashion and its high price.

    Image credits: MartinaMarkota

    Tweet screenshot showing a user replying with a comment on the bloated cupcake maternity dress and its absurd price.

    Image credits: Juliawoudenb

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking Rihanna’s maternity dress, referring to it as a bloated cupcake.

    Image credits: BorkorElse

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet mocking Rihanna's maternity dress as bloated cupcake, sparking fan reactions about the outfit's absurd price.

    Image credits: LesleeWatson3

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A man at BP wants us to mock how a woman chose to dress and so he cherry picks mean tweets and plunks down this garbage.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A man at BP wants us to mock how a woman chose to dress and so he cherry picks mean tweets and plunks down this garbage.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT