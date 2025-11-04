Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories
Gracie Bon taking a mirror selfie wearing a yellow top and jacket, fueling Drake party controversy and viral theories.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Model and adult content creator Gracie Bon has shared further details of what she says she witnessed at a party hosted by Drake, an event she describes as a turning point in their relationship.

Drake has since addressed Bon’s statements, which many people have referred to as the final nail in the coffin of the rapper’s already damaged reputation.

Highlights
  • Gracie Bon claims she had a close relationship with Drake, meeting his family and attending private parties with him.
  • At one party, Bon hinted guests were "not women" but refused to share further information about what she meant.
  • The Panamanian model is known on social media for undergoing multiple BBL surgeries.

Speaking on the reality show La Casa De Alofoke, Bon claimed she and Drake had developed a very close relationship. She said he had introduced her to his family and invited her to private parties.

    Gracie Bon claims she and Drake were closer than anyone knew — even meeting his family and attending private parties
    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: graciebon

    However, according to Bon, things changed after she attended one of his exclusive parties. “He did something really ugly to me,” she told her castmates.

    The Panamanian model, who went viral for undergoing multiple BBL surgeries, said she first contacted the Grammy winner in 2020 via Instagram, at a time when she had “zero surgeries done and weighed about 300 lbs.”

    “I liked his music and I sent him a text,” she said. “I simply wrote, ‘Hello.’” According to Bon, Drake responded within two minutes.

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: Mark Blinch/Getty Images

    The two allegedly met for the first time the following year, after her divorce, when he flew to Colombia for the Stereo Picnic festival. Bon claimed that Drake personally invited her to his show, and afterward they attended a party together where “nothing happened.”

    Bon stated that after their meeting, Drake mentioned her in a collaboration with Bad Bunny, and that they continued to stay in contact.

    “I know his mother, his son. We became really close,” she said.

    She says everything changed after one exclusive party that left her feeling betrayed

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: bmormedellin/La Casa de Alofoke

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Bon claimed the rapper booked her a flight to London for one of his shows and arranged for her to stay at the same hotel. However, after attending the concert, Bon said she was surprised to learn that she had been blacklisted from the after-party.

    She said she later decided to attend one of the parties organized by NOCTA, Drake’s apparel line, and that the rapper’s behavior at the event ultimately led her to “block” him.

    “When I entered I saw all kinds of things,” she told her castmates, who urged her to share more details about what she witnessed. When someone suggested she had seen Drake with another woman, Bon replied cryptically, “Not in the way that you guys imagine. They weren’t women, or what you would refer to as a woman.”

    When a castmate asked whether she was referring to trans women, Bon replied, “No, they weren’t trans.”

    Bon hinted she saw guests at the event who “weren’t women,” but refused to clarify who

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: graciebon

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories
    Her vague description left social media users scratching their heads, with some suggesting Bon was referring to gender-fluid individuals. Others speculated that she was describing cross-dressers, while another group believed she may have been referring to young girls.

    Another group suggested she may have been referring to female s*x workers.

    Bon said she was “grossed out” by what she saw, adding, “That’s when I understood why he was trying to keep me out of those parties.”

    She alleges Drake flew her around the world and gifted her $30,000

    Later on in the show, Bon shared more information about the party, saying that the guests she had described “weren’t transexuals, and there was nothing illegal happening.”

    She explained that her disappointment was rooted in Drake’s behavior toward her, and the sense that she had been misled about the closeness of their relationship.

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: BatmanBruceW___/La Casa de Alofoke

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories
    “It’s like if you speak with someone and tell them, ‘I would like to get married and I want to get to know you because I truly want to have a life with you,’” she said.

    “Out of nowhere, you take them to Colombia and lock them in an apartment. You tell them ‘I’m going to work, see you around.’

    “And then the other person goes to an event and sees you kissing, like, 40 women.”

    Though Bon emphasized that the scenario she described was “hypothetical,” she suggested Drake had put her in a similar situation after introducing her to his “entire family” and having what she described as “deep conversations” with her.

    Drake jumped into Adin Ross’ livestream to shut down her claims, calling her story “big cap”

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    Drake reportedly responded to the claims during a livestream hosted by content creator Adin Ross, who was also present at the party.

    As Ross reacted to Bon’s statements, the Canadian rapper denied the allegations, commenting on the livestream, “Big cap.”

    The streamer suggested that Bon had attended the party but accused her of “lying on live television.” He claimed the Panamanian model was “mad” because Drake invited her but chose not to sleep with her.

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories
    Bon has previously said that the incident changed her perspective on what to look for in a relationship.

    “Even if he’s famous or an artist, if he doesn’t care about you, he’s not the one for you. He can give you money, luxuries, and comfort, but not real love or attention,” she said.

    Bon claimed that Drake gave her money, including a $30,000 gift, but did not show genuine interest in her or her personal projects.

    The rapper, known for hits like Hotline Bling, Started from the Bottom, and God’s Plan, was involved in a rap feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar that has drawn intense scrutiny to his public image.

    In his diss tracks, Kendrick accused Drake of having inappropriate relationships with young girls and used phrases like “certified p*dophile,” a twist on Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy.

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: OVOmembers/adinross

    Referring to Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like Us, which includes lyrics like, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young,” Bon said that “twenty percent of the bars on that song are true.”

    Drake denied Kendrick’s accusations, rapping on The Heart Part 6, “If I was f**ing young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested / I’m way too famous for this sh*t you just suggested.”

    People reacted to Gracie Bon’s claims about Drake’s party

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: yusi5yusra

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: stevonaj

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: fentyvale

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: BonoNickyduese

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: ctmgalwayslucky

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: ChillWithJP

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: Mad26841

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: Shyroe_

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: Fleefrom65th

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: JayDee91_

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: ndap7969

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: _Ryeal

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: Snoogensz

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: KevothePoisegod

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: kitchensink234

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: borgirqing

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: edencannons

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: SegunUntd

    Gracie Bon Fuels Drake Party Controversy With More Details After Viral Comment Sparks Disturbing Theories

    Image credits: angel_testing

    Explore more of these tags

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
