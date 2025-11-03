Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“They Weren’t Women Or Trans”: Gracie Bon Reveals What She Saw At Drake’s Party That Ended Everything
Drake at an event wearing a green camouflage fur coat with a diamond necklace, surrounded by a crowd.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“They Weren’t Women Or Trans”: Gracie Bon Reveals What She Saw At Drake’s Party That Ended Everything

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Panamanian model and adult content creator Gracie Bon has gone viral once again, this time for making explosive claims about rapper Drake

During a conversation on the Dominican reality show La Casa De Alofoke, Bon opened up about what she says was a secret relationship with the Grammy-winning artist, and the surprising reason for its abrupt end.

Highlights
  • Gracie Bon claimed she dated Drake and ended things after witnessing disturbing scenes at his party.
  • She said she caught him being intimate with “people who weren’t women or trans.”
  • Drake denied her claims, while fans compared him to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

When asked about if she had caught him cheating with another woman, the model hesitated. Only after being pushed by her fellow participants did she explain, “Yes, but they weren’t women…”

RELATED:

    Panamanian model Gracie Bon said she cut ties with Drake after catching him being intimate with individuals that were neither women nor trans

    Curvy woman in a red corset and patterned skirt posing confidently at night, related to Drake party revelation.

    Curvy woman in a red corset and patterned skirt posing confidently at night, related to Drake party revelation.

    Image credits: graciebon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Bon, who has previously made headlines for her exaggerated figure resulting from multiple BBL surgeries, the two started talking  in 2020 after she sent him a message on social media.

    “I liked his music and I sent him a text,” she said. “At the time I had zero surgeries done and weighed about 300 lbs. He replied two minutes later.”

    Drake wearing a green camouflage fur coat and necklace at a crowded event, revealing party details that ended everything.

    Drake wearing a green camouflage fur coat and necklace at a crowded event, revealing party details that ended everything.

    Image credits: Mark Blinch/Getty Images

    The model went on to say that, shortly after her divorce in 2021, Drake flew to Colombia to attend a festival called Stereo Picnic. Bon said that Drake personally invited her to his show, and after it was over the two went to a party where, “nothing happened.”

    After that, she was shocked to learn that Drake had mentioned her in a song with Bad Bunny, they kept talking and the relationship progressed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gracie Bon sitting on a blue couch, sharing her experience about what she saw at Drake’s party.

    Gracie Bon sitting on a blue couch, sharing her experience about what she saw at Drake’s party.

    Image credits: Pastoldetuirel

    While the model made it clear that she and Drake were never exclusive, she told her castmates that Drake went as far as to introduce her to his loved ones.

    “I know his mother, his son. We became really close,” she said.

    But then, the controversial incident occurred. “He did something really ugly to me,” Bon said.

    The model said she witnessed things that completely shattered her image of who Drake was

    Group of people seated in a casual living room setting, discussing events related to Drake’s party revelations.

    Group of people seated in a casual living room setting, discussing events related to Drake’s party revelations.

    Image credits: Pastoldetuirel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bon said that Drake organized a trip to Europe for one of his shows, accompanied by streamer Adin Ross. She flew there and was booked by the rapper to stay at the same hotel as him.

    Bon hoped everything would go smoothly, expecting to attend the private after-show parties with her friends as usual. However, when she tried to join them, she discovered she had been blocked.

    Screenshot of a tweet by CooUnderPressure replying about reptilians at Drake’s party, related to Gracie Bon’s reveal.

    Screenshot of a tweet by CooUnderPressure replying about reptilians at Drake’s party, related to Gracie Bon’s reveal.

    Image credits: Coonopressure

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to WORLDSTAR asking if aliens were at Drake’s party, referencing Gracie Bon's reveal.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to WORLDSTAR asking if aliens were at Drake’s party, referencing Gracie Bon's reveal.

    Image credits: PB_Barold

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’d been blacklisted from all events. I didn’t understand why. I spent five days in Europe without doing anything, trapped in the same hotel as him,” she said.

    Eventually she decided to go to one of the parties organized by NOCTA, Drake’s apparel line.

    “I haven’t signed any NDA’s,” she said. “But when I entered I saw all kinds of things.”

    A woman dressed in a black top and patterned pants posing outdoors, related to Drake’s party revelations.

    A woman dressed in a black top and patterned pants posing outdoors, related to Drake’s party revelations.

    Image credits: graciebon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The stuff Bon witnessed completely shattered her image of Drake. “This isn’t the person that I’d admired. That’s when it all ended for me. That’s when I understood why he was trying to keep me out of those parties.”

    When she began hinting that things eventually soured, another participant jumped in to guess the reason. “She saw him with another woman, it’s clear,” they said.

    Bon hesitated before responding.

    “Yes, but not in the way that you guys imagine,” she clarified, before delivering the line that has since sent social media into overdrive.

    Drake addressed the rumors during one of Adin Ross’ streams, saying they were nothing but lies

    Drake wearing an embellished black leather jacket standing in front of stained glass windows at an indoor venue.

    Drake wearing an embellished black leather jacket standing in front of stained glass windows at an indoor venue.

    Image credits: champagnepapi

    “They weren’t women, or what you would refer to as a woman.”

    Someone in the group immediately asked, “Were they trans?” Bon replied, “No, they weren’t trans.”

    In other words, Bon insinuated that Drake had cheated on her with individuals she described as neither women nor transgender, a comment that online viewers have interpreted as her implying the rapper was involved with crossdressers.

    Online, however, people believe she was hinting at something illegal.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Gracie Bon’s revealing account from Drake’s party involving minors and gender identity.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Gracie Bon’s revealing account from Drake’s party involving minors and gender identity.

    Image credits: lacoloraesa

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing what Gracie Bon saw at Drake’s party involving women or trans and minors.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing what Gracie Bon saw at Drake’s party involving women or trans and minors.

    Image credits: WhoopingFeet

    While Bon stopped short of describing the exact nature of the acts she witnessed, she made it clear that what she saw was so disturbing she decided to end things altogether. “I was grossed out.”

    She also referenced Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, saying, “Twenty percent of the bars on that song are true.” The comment fueled speculation among fans about which parts of Kendrick’s diss could be based on reality.

    “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young,” the song says.

    Netizens wasted no time comparing Drake to Sean “Diddy” Combs after Bon’s revelations

    Drake sitting and smiling at an event, wearing a white sweatshirt and black cap, holding a drink in his hand.

    Drake sitting and smiling at an event, wearing a white sweatshirt and black cap, holding a drink in his hand.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    Despite her claims, Bon offered no evidence to support her alleged relationship with Drake, who has since denied her accusations.

    This isn’t the first time Drake has faced scrutiny for the nature of his private parties or his associations with controversial figures, including Sean “Diddy” Combs

    Bon’s allegations, which combine adult rumors, claims of blacklisting, and excess, only deepen the growing narrative surrounding Drake’s behind-the-scenes behavior.

    “The room was filled with Diddy’s baby oil collection,” a reader joked.

    “So Drake is now the new Diddy? Or was he getting sticky with aliens!?” another replied.

    As of now, there is no verifiable proof that Drake and Gracie Bon ever dated. 

    The model maintains that their relationship was private and that he kept it secret from the public eye.

    “Kendrick was right.” Netizens believe what Bon witnessed was something illegal

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing opinions related to Gracie Bon's Drake party revelations.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing opinions related to Gracie Bon's Drake party revelations.

    Image credits: David956Saa

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning creepy Drake and Kendrick at a party, related to Gracie Bon’s revelation.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning creepy Drake and Kendrick at a party, related to Gracie Bon’s revelation.

    Image credits: laflaca2038

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing unexpected details revealed at Drake’s party that ended everything.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing unexpected details revealed at Drake’s party that ended everything.

    Image credits: LowKeyMambo

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing allegations related to Drake, posted by user Davincii NYC on November 3, 2025.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing allegations related to Drake, posted by user Davincii NYC on November 3, 2025.

    Image credits: sirdavincii

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon’s revelation about what she saw at Drake’s party involving women and trans topics.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon’s revelation about what she saw at Drake’s party involving women and trans topics.

    Image credits: leslycharl52855

    Twitter user icy responding to WORLDSTAR, sharing a comment related to scenes witnessed at Drake’s party controversy.

    Twitter user icy responding to WORLDSTAR, sharing a comment related to scenes witnessed at Drake’s party controversy.

    Image credits: blvcula_

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to WORLDSTAR about what was seen at Drake’s party, discussing gender identity claims.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to WORLDSTAR about what was seen at Drake’s party, discussing gender identity claims.

    Image credits: trendhaxx

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon's revelation about what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon's revelation about what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

    Image credits: MalcolmMunyaza

    Tweet from user ruby discussing young girls versus grown women in context of Drake’s party incident mentioned by Gracie Bon.

    Tweet from user ruby discussing young girls versus grown women in context of Drake’s party incident mentioned by Gracie Bon.

    Image credits: yest0dayten

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Omar J Valera discussing a comment about what Gracie Bon saw at Drake’s party.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Omar J Valera discussing a comment about what Gracie Bon saw at Drake’s party.

    Image credits: Omardrox

    Tweet by Cal expressing concern about people of power and influence related to children, referencing Drake’s party revelations.

    Tweet by Cal expressing concern about people of power and influence related to children, referencing Drake’s party revelations.

    Image credits: hateubetches

    Screenshot of a tweet by FERROD stating Drake is never beating the allegations, posted on November 3, 2025.

    Screenshot of a tweet by FERROD stating Drake is never beating the allegations, posted on November 3, 2025.

    Image credits: FERR0D__

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon revealing what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon revealing what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

    Image credits: Lilly__0b1

    Tweet screenshot showing user SirXottic commenting on Drake’s party narrative with crying emojis and a timestamp of Nov 3, 2025.

    Tweet screenshot showing user SirXottic commenting on Drake’s party narrative with crying emojis and a timestamp of Nov 3, 2025.

    Image credits: SirXottic

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing caution over wording related to Drake’s party revelations by Gracie Bon.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing caution over wording related to Drake’s party revelations by Gracie Bon.

    Image credits: missprivelove

    Gracie Bon speaking at an event, sharing details about what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

    Gracie Bon speaking at an event, sharing details about what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

    Image credits: VISIONAFTERDARK

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Gracie bon
    Vote arrow up

    16

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    16

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't be surprised her allegations are true. and I wouldn't be surprised if she is lying. I'm not one to body shame and I like big butts and I can not lie, however BBL's to the point it looks like it does not belong on a human body is not s**y.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    meowmeow_6 avatar
    MeowZedong
    MeowZedong
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't be surprised her allegations are true. and I wouldn't be surprised if she is lying. I'm not one to body shame and I like big butts and I can not lie, however BBL's to the point it looks like it does not belong on a human body is not s**y.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT