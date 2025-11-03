“They Weren’t Women Or Trans”: Gracie Bon Reveals What She Saw At Drake’s Party That Ended Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

Panamanian model and adult content creator Gracie Bon has gone viral once again, this time for making explosive claims about rapper Drake.

During a conversation on the Dominican reality show La Casa De Alofoke, Bon opened up about what she says was a secret relationship with the Grammy-winning artist, and the surprising reason for its abrupt end.

She said she caught him being intimate with “people who weren’t women or trans.”

When asked about if she had caught him cheating with another woman, the model hesitated. Only after being pushed by her fellow participants did she explain, “Yes, but they weren’t women…”

Curvy woman in a red corset and patterned skirt posing confidently at night, related to Drake party revelation.

Image credits: graciebon

According to Bon, who has previously made headlines for her exaggerated figure resulting from multiple BBL surgeries, the two started talking in 2020 after she sent him a message on social media.

“I liked his music and I sent him a text,” she said. “At the time I had zero surgeries done and weighed about 300 lbs. He replied two minutes later.”

Drake wearing a green camouflage fur coat and necklace at a crowded event, revealing party details that ended everything.

Image credits: Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The model went on to say that, shortly after her divorce in 2021, Drake flew to Colombia to attend a festival called Stereo Picnic. Bon said that Drake personally invited her to his show, and after it was over the two went to a party where, “nothing happened.”

After that, she was shocked to learn that Drake had mentioned her in a song with Bad Bunny, they kept talking and the relationship progressed.

Gracie Bon sitting on a blue couch, sharing her experience about what she saw at Drake’s party.

Image credits: Pastoldetuirel

While the model made it clear that she and Drake were never exclusive, she told her castmates that Drake went as far as to introduce her to his loved ones.

“I know his mother, his son. We became really close,” she said.

But then, the controversial incident occurred. “He did something really ugly to me,” Bon said.

Group of people seated in a casual living room setting, discussing events related to Drake’s party revelations.

Image credits: Pastoldetuirel

Bon said that Drake organized a trip to Europe for one of his shows, accompanied by streamer Adin Ross. She flew there and was booked by the rapper to stay at the same hotel as him.

Bon hoped everything would go smoothly, expecting to attend the private after-show parties with her friends as usual. However, when she tried to join them, she discovered she had been blocked.

Screenshot of a tweet by CooUnderPressure replying about reptilians at Drake’s party, related to Gracie Bon’s reveal.

Image credits: Coonopressure

Screenshot of a tweet replying to WORLDSTAR asking if aliens were at Drake’s party, referencing Gracie Bon's reveal.

Image credits: PB_Barold

“I’d been blacklisted from all events. I didn’t understand why. I spent five days in Europe without doing anything, trapped in the same hotel as him,” she said.

Eventually she decided to go to one of the parties organized by NOCTA, Drake’s apparel line.

“I haven’t signed any NDA’s,” she said. “But when I entered I saw all kinds of things.”

A woman dressed in a black top and patterned pants posing outdoors, related to Drake’s party revelations.

Image credits: graciebon

The stuff Bon witnessed completely shattered her image of Drake. “This isn’t the person that I’d admired. That’s when it all ended for me. That’s when I understood why he was trying to keep me out of those parties.”

When she began hinting that things eventually soured, another participant jumped in to guess the reason. “She saw him with another woman, it’s clear,” they said.

Bon hesitated before responding.

“Yes, but not in the way that you guys imagine,” she clarified, before delivering the line that has since sent social media into overdrive.

Drake wearing an embellished black leather jacket standing in front of stained glass windows at an indoor venue.

Image credits: champagnepapi

“They weren’t women, or what you would refer to as a woman.”

Someone in the group immediately asked, “Were they trans?” Bon replied, “No, they weren’t trans.”

In other words, Bon insinuated that Drake had cheated on her with individuals she described as neither women nor transgender, a comment that online viewers have interpreted as her implying the rapper was involved with crossdressers.

Online, however, people believe she was hinting at something illegal.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Gracie Bon’s revealing account from Drake’s party involving minors and gender identity.

Image credits: lacoloraesa

Screenshot of a tweet discussing what Gracie Bon saw at Drake’s party involving women or trans and minors.

Image credits: WhoopingFeet

While Bon stopped short of describing the exact nature of the acts she witnessed, she made it clear that what she saw was so disturbing she decided to end things altogether. “I was grossed out.”

She also referenced Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, saying, “Twenty percent of the bars on that song are true.” The comment fueled speculation among fans about which parts of Kendrick’s diss could be based on reality.

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young,” the song says.

Drake sitting and smiling at an event, wearing a white sweatshirt and black cap, holding a drink in his hand.

Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Despite her claims, Bon offered no evidence to support her alleged relationship with Drake, who has since denied her accusations.

This isn’t the first time Drake has faced scrutiny for the nature of his private parties or his associations with controversial figures, including Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Bon’s allegations, which combine adult rumors, claims of blacklisting, and excess, only deepen the growing narrative surrounding Drake’s behind-the-scenes behavior.

Model Gracie Bon says she dated Drake after DM’ing him “hola” while she was married. She also revealed she met his son and mother, but she fell out with Drake after the Adin Ross Wireless Fest stream. She says she blocked him, claiming he blacklisted her from UK parties and… pic.twitter.com/eH8pm1hVOu — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 2, 2025

“The room was filled with Diddy’s baby oil collection,” a reader joked.

“So Drake is now the new Diddy? Or was he getting sticky with aliens!?” another replied.

As of now, there is no verifiable proof that Drake and Gracie Bon ever dated.

The model maintains that their relationship was private and that he kept it secret from the public eye.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing opinions related to Gracie Bon's Drake party revelations.

Image credits: David956Saa

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning creepy Drake and Kendrick at a party, related to Gracie Bon’s revelation.

Image credits: laflaca2038

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing unexpected details revealed at Drake’s party that ended everything.

Image credits: LowKeyMambo

Screenshot of a tweet discussing allegations related to Drake, posted by user Davincii NYC on November 3, 2025.

Image credits: sirdavincii

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon’s revelation about what she saw at Drake’s party involving women and trans topics.

Image credits: leslycharl52855

Twitter user icy responding to WORLDSTAR, sharing a comment related to scenes witnessed at Drake’s party controversy.

Image credits: blvcula_

Screenshot of a tweet responding to WORLDSTAR about what was seen at Drake’s party, discussing gender identity claims.

Image credits: trendhaxx

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon's revelation about what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

Image credits: MalcolmMunyaza

Tweet from user ruby discussing young girls versus grown women in context of Drake’s party incident mentioned by Gracie Bon.

Image credits: yest0dayten

Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Omar J Valera discussing a comment about what Gracie Bon saw at Drake’s party.

Image credits: Omardrox

Tweet by Cal expressing concern about people of power and influence related to children, referencing Drake’s party revelations.

Image credits: hateubetches

Screenshot of a tweet by FERROD stating Drake is never beating the allegations, posted on November 3, 2025.

Image credits: FERR0D__

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Gracie Bon revealing what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

Image credits: Lilly__0b1

Tweet screenshot showing user SirXottic commenting on Drake’s party narrative with crying emojis and a timestamp of Nov 3, 2025.

Image credits: SirXottic

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing caution over wording related to Drake’s party revelations by Gracie Bon.

Image credits: missprivelove

Gracie Bon speaking at an event, sharing details about what she saw at Drake’s party that ended everything.

Image credits: VISIONAFTERDARK