“Disgusting”: Court Left Speechless As Former Staff Reveal Diddy’s Revolting Eating Habits
Diddy wearing sunglasses and a tuxedo, eating dessert at a Universal event with people smiling in the background.
Crime, News

“Disgusting”: Court Left Speechless As Former Staff Reveal Diddy’s Revolting Eating Habits

Out of all the things that could be discussed in Diddy’s ongoing s–x-trafficking trial, cheeseburgers and apples were not among the expected options. 

Yet, that’s exactly what’s happening behind the closed doors of the Manhattan courtroom.

The court appeared to be disgusted after former assistants of the music mogul decided to reveal his eating habits to the audience, spilling all the secrets — even unexpected ones — on the witness stand.

Highlights
  • Diddy's former staff revealed his unusual eating habit of adding applesauce on cheeseburgers during his trial.
  • The rapper’s staff used his 'Black AMEX' card for diverse purchases, from baby oil to luxury yachts and villas.
  • Jurors showed visible disgust and gagged when hearing about Diddy's strange food preferences.
RELATED:

    Diddy’s “disgusting” eating habits were exposed by his staff in court

    Man wearing sunglasses and a black and white sweater sitting thoughtfully, related to Diddy's revolting eating habits revealed by staff.

    Image credits: Diddy

    As The New York Post reports, Diddy shies away from the usual ketchup and mustard combination on his cheeseburgers. Instead, he goes for the applesauce.

    The sudden subject was brought up when former employee George Kaplan testified regarding the rapper’s use of his ‘Black AMEX,’ which is the nickname for the ultra-exclusive American Express Centurion Card, typically requiring an annual spending of six figures or more. 

    As Kaplan spoke to defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, he testified that the staff would use that card to purchase what Diddy requested, which most often consisted of baby oil to yacht leases and luxury villas.

    Man eating cake messily while another person holds the large cake, highlighting Diddy’s revolting eating habits revealed by staff.

    Image credits: Arnaldo Magnani / Getty

    Man resembling Diddy eating at a table while waiter serves, highlighting disgust and revolting eating habits revealed by staff.

    Image credits: Mark Mainz / Getty

    Agnifilo then asked what else was purchased using the card, something that didn’t scream of a luxurious life.

    “Applesauce?” he questioned.

    Kaplan then responded, “Mr. Combs loves applesauce and eats it on the side or on top of a lot of things.” 

    Prodding it further, Agnifilo wondered whether cheeseburgers were among the items the rapper loved to eat with applesauce.

    The music mogul is apparently a fan of adding applesauce to his cheeseburgers

    Diddy wearing sunglasses and a black tuxedo, eating dessert from a glass bowl at a formal event.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

    Kaplan confirmed, “Cheeseburgers being one of them.”

    The former employee mentioned that Diddy’s “world was the size of the Earth” and that it was simply impossible to keep track of all the purchases made on that card. 

    “He was doing business all over the world,” he said. “Frankly, to think that he knew where some of these things were coming from is unrealistic.”

    Man in sunglasses and green blazer outside courthouse, related to Diddy’s revolting eating habits revealed by former staff.

    Image credits: John Lamparski / Getty

    Close-up of a hand holding an American Express credit card, unrelated to Diddy’s disgusting eating habits revealed by staff.

    Image credits: Clemson / Wikipedia (Not the actual photo)

    Surprisingly enough, this mention of applesauce and cheeseburgers wasn’t the only time the topic was brought up in court. 

    On Tuesday, May 20, another former assistant responsible for the hip hop star, David James, talked about his time working for Diddy and the occasional strange demands he was expected to carry out. 

    James talked about how the rapper isn’t the biggest fan of British tomato sauce and prefers to carry American ketchup when traveling to the UK.

    And similar to Kaplan’s testimony, James said he needed to stock applesauce at one point.

    “Were you aware he put applesauce on his cheeseburgers?” asked Agnifilo and James responded, “I was not aware, but I knew he liked applesauce.”

    The subject was brought up when asked what the rapper ordered his staff to buy for him

    Gated mansion entrance with police and people gathered outside, related to court case revealing disgusting eating habits.

    Image credits: Department of Justice

    It was impossible to ignore the reactions of the jurors, visibly grimacing while one person went so far as to make a gagging gesture. 

    From apples decorating the entryway of Diddy’s mansion to his girlfriend named ‘Gina’ even being victim to an apple-related attack inside his Miami home, it seems the rapper has an affinity for the fruit. 

    Things first started to turn sour for the 55-year-old on November 16, 2023 when his former girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura filed a lawsuit that claimed he had r–ped and physically ab–sed her.

    Diddy in a black shirt holding a bottle indoors, highlighting reports of his revolting eating habits revealed by former staff.

    Image credits: Diddy

    A week later, two more women — Joi Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner — accused Diddy of s–xual assault in lawsuits that were filed, to which the rapper denied. 

    But as the months passed, damning CCTV footage evidence leaked of the music mogul doing many of the actions he denied. Legal actions were taken and experts were brought into the mix.

    On September 16, 2024, Diddy was arrested in New York City after a grand jury voted to indict him on the charges of racketeering conspiracy, s–x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, dating all the way to 2008, according to CNN.

    His trial officially began on May 5 and is predicted to last several weeks.

    “Applesauce on a cheeseburger: you must convict” one person joked

    Comment by Edward T. Vaughan about applesauce on a cheeseburger, reacting to disgusting eating habits revealed by former staff.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Tasha Clayton discussing accusations related to Diddy’s revolting eating habits.

    Comment from Vincent Mayta questioning the relevance of Diddy’s eating habits in a court setting.

    Comment discussing unusual eating habits, highlighting disbelief and questioning about Diddy’s revolting food choices.

    Facebook comment by Raban Leon Falk Reichmann about Diddy's disgusting eating habits, referencing baby oil on a Big Mac.

    Comment from Taran Daevd Gaylor criticizing applesauce on a cheeseburger, highlighting disgust related to Diddy's eating habits.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Elizabeth Jacobs joking about oil, related to Diddy’s revolting eating habits revealed by former staff.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to revelations about Diddy’s revolting eating habits.

    Comment from Chris Croston questioning how former staff uncovered Diddy’s disgusting eating habits through financial statements.

    Comment on social media about disturbing details of Diddy's eating habits revealed by former staff.

    Comment from Tyson Grant reacting to disgusting eating habits, mentioning apple sauce on burgers as revolting behavior.

    Comment from Matti Lampi discussing unusual food preferences described as disgusting habits of Diddy.

    Comment on social media expressing shock about someone's potential imprisonment, relating to Diddy's disgusting eating habits revealed by former staff.

    tambovtsev-igor avatar
    Glasofruix
    Glasofruix
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's like the LEAST weird thing about his habits, why is it even mentionned?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gayngelslresident avatar
    Gayngel SLResident
    Gayngel SLResident
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people are coprophiliacs and literally eat sh*t but applesauce on a burger is disgusting? This court needs to get out more.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deetag123 avatar
    Dee Tag
    Dee Tag
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I still don't get why he's arrested. Just seems more like a modern day witch hunt.

    User avatar
    POST
