“Disgusting”: Court Left Speechless As Former Staff Reveal Diddy’s Revolting Eating Habits

Out of all the things that could be discussed in Diddy’s ongoing s–x-trafficking trial, cheeseburgers and apples were not among the expected options.

Yet, that’s exactly what’s happening behind the closed doors of the Manhattan courtroom.

The court appeared to be disgusted after former assistants of the music mogul decided to reveal his eating habits to the audience, spilling all the secrets — even unexpected ones — on the witness stand.

Diddy’s “disgusting” eating habits were exposed by his staff in court

Image credits: Diddy

As The New York Post reports, Diddy shies away from the usual ketchup and mustard combination on his cheeseburgers. Instead, he goes for the applesauce.

The sudden subject was brought up when former employee George Kaplan testified regarding the rapper’s use of his ‘Black AMEX,’ which is the nickname for the ultra-exclusive American Express Centurion Card, typically requiring an annual spending of six figures or more.

As Kaplan spoke to defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, he testified that the staff would use that card to purchase what Diddy requested, which most often consisted of baby oil to yacht leases and luxury villas.

Image credits: Arnaldo Magnani / Getty

Image credits: Mark Mainz / Getty

Agnifilo then asked what else was purchased using the card, something that didn’t scream of a luxurious life.

“Applesauce?” he questioned.

Kaplan then responded, “Mr. Combs loves applesauce and eats it on the side or on top of a lot of things.”

Prodding it further, Agnifilo wondered whether cheeseburgers were among the items the rapper loved to eat with applesauce.

The music mogul is apparently a fan of adding applesauce to his cheeseburgers

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

Kaplan confirmed, “Cheeseburgers being one of them.”

The former employee mentioned that Diddy’s “world was the size of the Earth” and that it was simply impossible to keep track of all the purchases made on that card.

“He was doing business all over the world,” he said. “Frankly, to think that he knew where some of these things were coming from is unrealistic.”

Image credits: John Lamparski / Getty

Image credits: Clemson / Wikipedia (Not the actual photo)

Surprisingly enough, this mention of applesauce and cheeseburgers wasn’t the only time the topic was brought up in court.

On Tuesday, May 20, another former assistant responsible for the hip hop star, David James, talked about his time working for Diddy and the occasional strange demands he was expected to carry out.

James talked about how the rapper isn’t the biggest fan of British tomato sauce and prefers to carry American ketchup when traveling to the UK.

And similar to Kaplan’s testimony, James said he needed to stock applesauce at one point.

“Were you aware he put applesauce on his cheeseburgers?” asked Agnifilo and James responded, “I was not aware, but I knew he liked applesauce.”

The subject was brought up when asked what the rapper ordered his staff to buy for him

Image credits: Department of Justice

It was impossible to ignore the reactions of the jurors, visibly grimacing while one person went so far as to make a gagging gesture.

From apples decorating the entryway of Diddy’s mansion to his girlfriend named ‘Gina’ even being victim to an apple-related attack inside his Miami home, it seems the rapper has an affinity for the fruit.

Things first started to turn sour for the 55-year-old on November 16, 2023 when his former girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura filed a lawsuit that claimed he had r–ped and physically ab–sed her.

Image credits: Diddy

A week later, two more women — Joi Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner — accused Diddy of s–xual assault in lawsuits that were filed, to which the rapper denied.

But as the months passed, damning CCTV footage evidence leaked of the music mogul doing many of the actions he denied. Legal actions were taken and experts were brought into the mix.

On September 16, 2024, Diddy was arrested in New York City after a grand jury voted to indict him on the charges of racketeering conspiracy, s–x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, dating all the way to 2008, according to CNN.

His trial officially began on May 5 and is predicted to last several weeks.

“Applesauce on a cheeseburger: you must convict” one person joked

