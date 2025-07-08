ADVERTISEMENT

Trends come and trends go, but nowhere is that more apparent than in the world of fashion and beauty. It seems like only yesterday skinny jeans and smoky eye makeup were all the rage. But now it's considered a thing of the past and "Millennial cringe".

The British Vogue predicts that tank tops, the color red, and plaid will dominate the fashion trends of summer 2025. But will everyone be following these guidelines? Some sentiments online suggest that people are becoming disillusioned with increasingly short trend cycles.

That's why we decided to look into which trends and fads people online find the most annoying. We've gathered the most interesting takes from different Reddit threads and TikTok and present them to you here. Turns out, not everyone is eager to buy into what's popular at the moment.

#1

Close-up of long, green, black-accented nails showcasing bold fashion trend propaganda and unique nail art designs. Super long and overly decorated nails, obnoxious fake lashes/lash extensions, contouring, anything Gucci and Balenciaga (sp?) or just “high fashion”. I feel like the idea of trends is just used to make women feel bad about themselves and force consumerism even more because if you’re not buying all the latest and greatest & keeping up with the trends, you’re made to feel like a loser.

0live_juic3 , Dwayne joe Report

    #2

    Close-up of a person wearing black leather loafers and cropped pants, highlighting a fashion trend they refuse to follow. Shoes with no socks.

    Mainly men of a certain type thinking that showing a bit of ankle in a sweaty shoe is…. fashion?

    MmmThisISaTastyBurgr:

    Shoes with no socks make me physically recoil. Sweaty, slimy feet and draughty ankles. Ewww

    justmoochin , Moughit Fawzi Report

    #3

    Young woman wearing cropped hoodie and ripped jeans outdoors, illustrating fashion trend propaganda people refuse to follow. Cropped jumpers and t-shirts. All the shop seem to sell only cropped tops.

    Great if you are a slim 20-year-old hanging out in cool places but I’m fat middle-aged and on the school run - I need a jumper or shirt that’s going to cover my stomach and bonus if it covers my a**e too!

    Oilfreeeggs , Mike Von Report

    #4

    Woman in green fur jacket and black cap examining a patterned shirt at a street market showcasing fashion trends. When things come back around too quickly. I want fashion to change. Even if we all walk round like tudor princesses with a modern twist. Idc, just give us something new. Not be stuck in 90s/2000's forever haha.

    Atombom01 , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    #5

    Close-up of a person wearing light blue jeans and a white shirt, illustrating fashion trends and style choices outdoors. Why are low rise jeans back lmao?

    Im too fat for that 😭😭 how are you meant to keep them up?

    CrabbyGremlin:

    I’m not even fat and they don’t stay up. I guess that’s why belts have also become so popular recently.

    Shannoonuns , Tamara Bellis Report

    #6

    People wearing Dryrobe coats outdoors, illustrating resistance to fashion trend propaganda in casual setting. Dryrobes as coats. You haven't just been wild swimming or surfing, you're dropping the kids off at school.

    sideone , Ghost Fishing UK Report

    #7

    Zara store window display featuring a mannequin showcasing current fashion trends in a modern retail setting. Fast fashion. Congratulations on destroying the planet and exploiting workers.

    anon , M. Rennim Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Woman wearing white lingerie and oversized blazer leaning on a door handle, rejecting common fashion trend propaganda. Wearing a bra as a top.

    Still_Quail_5719:

    I took my mom to the doctor last Friday in NYC and a girl in her early 20s came in wearing shorts and only a bra. I’m in my 30’s and was beside myself. Have some decency and put on a shirt!

    dystopian_manure , Maryia Plashchynskaya Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up of a person’s eye and eyebrow with natural skin texture, illustrating fashion trend propaganda topics. Thick eyebrows, is that still a thing? Oh and botox, it just looks weird, clothes wise, I find the whole 80s throwback hipster fashion a bit much.

    anon , Ali Yılmaz Report

    #10

    Person sitting on a wooden chair wearing a gray sweatshirt and frayed denim shorts, rejecting fashion trend propaganda. The super high-waisted, often thrifted, 90’s jeans or jean shorts that the girls are wearing now. They made our a**es look long and flat and weird in the 90’s, and they’re making your a*s look long and flat and weird now.

    WillBsGirl , Alena Shekhovtcova Report

    #11

    Person with a septum piercing and mullet hairstyle standing outdoors, rejecting mainstream fashion trend propaganda. I can't believe young people are bringing back mullets. It's the worst haircut ever.

    Alladin_Payne , Thais Varela Report

    #12

    Three people walking outdoors wearing backpacks and quirky animal-themed hats under a bright blue sky in a casual fashion trend setting. Young people dressing up as if they are homeless, I really don't get it.

    Azulaatlantica , 1Click Report

    #13

    Young woman with bold red lipstick and braided hair, illustrating fashion trend propaganda people refuse to follow. Laminated eyebrows. I’m not interested in looking like I’ve been permanently zapped by an electric shock.

    intro_spections , A F Report

    #14

    Woman receiving cosmetic injection in face, illustrating trends in fashion propaganda people refuse to follow. Plastic surgery or anything injected. I don't care how trendy a certain look is. In ten or twenty years, it will look crazy dated and tacky. But I would be stuck with it because unlike makeup or clothes I wouldn't be able to wipe it off or buy new.

    beads-and-things , Getty Images Report

    #15

    Person wearing a sleeveless shirt with good vibes only text, highlighting fashion trend propaganda refusal context. When u pull out what appears to be a simple sweatshirt or sweatpants to find out it has something stupid like "good vibes only" or some s**t written on it.

    TaiPer077:

    Clothes that are cute until you look up close and the back says something stupid like “but first, coffee”

    bat-pal , Abstral Official Report

    #16

    Various fashion trend boots displayed on a glass shelf highlighting popular fashion trend propaganda people reject. Tabi shoes, I hate them with passion.

    ketopraktelor , Arata Takami Report

    #17

    Person wearing pink Crocs with decorative charms and blue socks standing on green grass, illustrating fashion trend choices. Crocs as going out shoes…. Never.

    samanthasfs24 , Melike B Report

    #18

    Legs wearing white socks with orange flip-flops on a textured gray carpet, rejecting a disliked fashion trend. I am old so I am not really supposed to get it, but people wearing flip flops and socks and going about their day like they are normal shoes. Especially in the winter.

    mr-dirtybassist:

    Yeah. We use to laugh at people in socks and sandals...
    Now it's trendy??

    BobBobBobBobBobDave , Ivana Cajina Report

    #19

    Person in a tight beige dress posing with hands on hips, illustrating fashion trend propaganda people refuse to follow. Clothes that are so tight you can barely move like a normal human.

    farraigemeansthesea:

    Never a good look; screams desperation.

    blainy-o , Houcine Ncib Report

    #20

    White Salomon sneakers on grass, highlighting a fashion trend many people refuse to follow or accept. As someone who grew up wearing sensible hiking shoes and fleeces (not a trendy family - used to do lots of country walking, dog walks etc), it always pains me somewhat to see Salomon running shoes, chunky pile fleeces, Teva sandals etc. as trendy when I used to stickout like a sore thumb wearing them (or the cheaper versions) on non-uniform days at school.

    south_by_southsea , Nikola Vu Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't like it now that everyone else does? Seems a bit immature

    #21

    Woman wearing dark denim jeans and a cropped top posing against a tan background, illustrating fashion trend propaganda. Super-tight jackets and trousers that are also too tight and halfway up the calf. Just looks like you don’t know how to do laundry and are wearing something you accidentally shrunk.

    FloydEGag , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    #22

    Two people wearing trendy winter fashion, featuring cable knit and shearling jackets amid outdoor natural scenery. Dropped shoulder jumpers sweaters and tops. They aren't flattering at all.

    The dreaded combo of cropped and oversized together. You just look a mile wide and dishevelled.

    Visible underwear, either intentionally above the waistband, or under completely sheer clothing, or just a poor choice for the outfit (wrong style or colour or too tight).

    elgrn1 , PNW Production Report

    #23

    Cropped flare pants. I hate that they’re everywhere again. They don’t make ANY body type look good- proportions just look bizarre- and don’t go well with almost any shoes.

    Friendly_Coconut Report

    #24

    Young woman wearing oversized graphic t-shirt and layered necklaces, showcasing fashion trend propaganda style. When girls wear a short shorts & long t-shirt combo that makes it look like they're not wearing pants.

    Avicii_DrWho , Chandri Anggara Report

    #25

    Person in striped pajama pants standing barefoot on wooden floor against dark cabinets, illustrating fashion trend rejection. Pajamas in public. Especially those plaid pants. Lazy and ridiculous.

    Kitchen-Bid-8235 , cottonbro studio Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like to believe they are just unwell and have some sympathy..

    #26

    Close-up of a person applying lip liner pencil, illustrating a fashion trend people refuse to fall for. Overdrawn lip lines are super weird, like I can see your actual lips. It looks clownish.

    Lip filler because of the migration.

    Alo. I have been trying to find good quality workout clothes and they actually have been the worst despite the high price tag. It's just Bella + Canvas with a $100+ price tag. Why/how are people affording so much bad quality c**p from there?

    anon , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    #27

    Young woman applying makeup in front of a mirror reflecting fashion trend propaganda she refuses to follow. Make up. I'm not good at it, and it's not fun for me and make me so frustrated. I wish I wanted to do make up, but if you do something somebody else doesn't like you automatically get put down for being "bad". Love it on other people, but i refuse to spend 45 minutes doing something that's just going to look bad. Practice sometimes just doesn't make perfect.

    bussysoup , cottonbro studio Report

    #28

    Woman applying contour makeup to her cheek with stick, rejecting common fashion trend propaganda in beauty routines. Contouring. I don't want to open the disappointment door everytime I wash my face and my cheekbones vanish like a morning mist.

    Weird-Active7055 , Alena Darmel Report

    #29

    Fake f*****g pockets? To hell with them I say.

    anon Report

    #30

    I'm not a fan of those wide panel sandals with the fur / fake fur over it. They look like you're wearing slippers out in public...

    LeggoTart Report

    #31

    As a woman, sheer shirts and dresses. I don't want to have to wear a cami under every d**n shirt!

    xanadu-in-sedona Report

    #32

    Barber cutting a man's hair using clippers and a comb, rejecting mainstream fashion trend propaganda. The f**kboi haircut that every popular kid at my school has. You know, the one where the sides are shaved and the top is a ridiculous perm that looks like spaghetti.

    RotenTumato , Getty Images Report

    #33

    Instagram Face. Peoples faces are starting to homogenize because they’ve all had exactly the same procedures. I saw it described recently as ‘trying to look like a s**y baby’.

    pigadaki Report

    #34

    Jelly shoes.

    Anya Report

    #35

    Golden goose and other pre-dirty clothes and shoes.

    skraldeprol Report

    #36

    Bubble skirt.

    A Report

    #37

    Sneaker heels, I just... no.

    𝓮𝓶𝓶𝔂✧ Report

    #38

    I’ve learned to never say never. But I can also confidently say I will never purchase a labubu.

    Naomi S Report

    #39

    Uggs, I’m sorry it looks like slippers bro.

    ␈𝒜 '༄☁️𓆙´•❄️ Report

    #40

    The galaxy leggings or animal print.

    Jess 🤍 Report

    #41

    Woman in teal activewear stretching outdoors on a sunny day, highlighting fashion trends and style choices. Ath-leisure.

    Just looks slovenly IMO.

    littlenymphy:

    I think this has become more popular because most women’s clothes don’t fit all bodies properly but the athleisure is stretchy so it does.
    I go to the gym regularly and have a real issue with jumpers and t-shirts not fitting over my biceps, which are not even that noticeably big but I guess they’re bigger than an average woman is expected to have.

    Harrry-Otter , Joshua Díaz Report

    #42

    Person wearing flared jeans and brown shoes standing outdoors near a yellow pole, showcasing fashion trends. Bootcut jeans.

    I'm a 93 baby with short legs. It was only until skinny jeans, and stretchy jeans in general, came into fashion that I could wear something that wasn't instantly shredded to f**k under my heels. With stiff fabric gathering like an accordian whenever I bent my knees. I spent my teen years in pale blue jeans with messy, dirty wet hems.

    Now I refuse to wear real denim jeans or anything that isn’t dark.

    TheHalfwayBeast , Hawk i i Report

    #43

    Tops/jumpers with random university logos or city names on them, usually sold in Primark, H&M and the like.

    lollysugar Report

    #44

    I'm generally more bothered by

    * The fact the fashion cycle has sped up way too fast in the last couple of years which means things don't even have time to stay around long enough to properly be a trend
    * General enshitifcation of clothing and the fact it's impacting all levels of fashion

    Than any individual trends, the only thing I guess that really bothers me is the over dominance of neutrals, like I admit I wear black 95 percent of the time (for goth reasons) but I walked into a H and M a while back and it was just like 'where's the colour'.

    SamVimesBootTheory Report

    #45

    Guys who wear the pants on show trousers falling down look.

    whatanabsolutefrog:

    I feel like that one never really goes away. I remember my mother complaining about young lads walking around with jeans "round their ankles" 20 years ago.

    CrazyCoffeeClub Report

    #46

    Those leggings with the ruching round the a**e.

    ForwardImagination71 Report

    #47

    Balenciaga and basically anything Demna Gvasalia touches.

    The whole brain-dead, logo-emblazoned, fake raver, oversized, goth style. Basically if TikTok was a fashion house.

    anon Report

    #48

    I don't like how jeans have huge holes in them. They look ridiculous.

    lady_laughs_too_much Report

    #49

    Skintight dresses with asymmetrical holes everywhere that barely avoid your backside/vulva/breasts.

    kouignie Report

    #50

    Women’s cold shoulder fashion. If you want to show shoulders, then show them. Not the half-assed sleeves showing some shoulders.

    Straight-Claim7282 Report

    #51

    Crocs with socks 🤢 Crop tops, mom jeans, the cartoonishly large white sneakers.

    Trevolta Report

    #52

    Guys wearing super tapered joggers.

    Guys wearing super long, almost tunic t-shirts.

    Idiopathic_Insomnia Report

    #53

    Those jackets that look like the Michelin man, socks and flip flops, or sliders...ffs... those stupid little bags the boys all wear.
    Really smart dresses with trainers or big ugly boots.

    anon Report

    #54

    Those jumpers/sweaters that have oversized shoulders/armpits so they're really baggy under the arms. not only are they uncomfortable, but with no fabric under the armpit you just end up weirdly wet once you start sweating. and how do you wear a coat over them?? my raincoat certainly wouldn't fit over a jumper like that.

    because of this trend I, a 1.7m tall, 70kg woman, bought an XXS jumper designed like this last winter. it fit like a regular jumper on me. something is truly f****d up if someone like me is wearing an XXS of ANYTHING.

    horriblyefficient Report

    #55

    The high fashion trend of modernism. It makes me depressed. Bring back colors and patterns. FREE THE CLOTHES.

    Environmental-Soil14 Report

    #56

    Personally, I can’t be bothered with high heels, long fake nails, or flashy outfits that aren’t practical. Comfort always wins for me!

    4_8-15_16_23_42 Report

    #57

    The clear, plastic heels. Omg I think they’re awful especially when they get foggy from people sweating.

    ryanstartedthefyre Report

    #58

    Long socks with trainers.

    I'm a middle millennial and therefore it is ingrained in me that trainer socks are far superior if you are wearing something that shows your ankle.

    Intelligent-SoupGS88 Report

    #59

    Overly kitsch Y2K fashion. We had some good fashion at the time, and it certainly wasn't a sweater vest layered over a polo. I survived that era, and I'm not going back.

    avonelle Report

    #60

    Expensive=good

    NO MATTER HOW UGLY.

    pain198400 Report

    #61

    Stickers on hats.

    ufenheimer Report

    #62

    2x or 3x that is only wide, not long.

    Big and TALL f*****s! You forget the tall part.

    DriftingPyscho Report

    #63

    Boxy shirts. As a thin women with a long torso but curvy hips it is so hard to find t shirts at the moment that are flattering on me and don't make me look like a straight up rectangle.

    Cipher1414 Report

    #64

    Peplum tops just make me feel uncomfortable, they’re not secure enough to my skin.

    mo_tresa Report

    #65

    Long cargo skirts !! Disgusting.

    Người đẹp Cà Mau Report

    #66

    Capri pants.

    Chelsea 🎀 Report

    #67

    A dress over jeans.

    Lemar :) Report

    #68

    Birkenstocks.

    virgilvandijklover Report

    #69

    Denim maxi skirts.

    🎟️ Report

    #70

    Skinny jeans.

    laurenspencersmith Report

    #71

    JORTS. I never understood the hype behind it.

    Poohh🎀 Report

    #72

    Leppard print like bro we aren’t the animal species.

    𝓐 Report

    #73

    Them bucket hats.

    mewmawlalalala Report

    #74

    Fell length puffa coats.

    WVA1999 Report

    #75

    The floor length body warmer / Hoodie underneath thing.

    LJ161 Report

    #76

    Wearing tracksuit bottoms that are way too small.

    ultraluxe6330 Report

    #77

    Red nose blush.

    hotdimsum Report

    #78

    Using only silver or just gold like whattt mixing metals is so cute you just have to find ones that go together.

    Joandrade13 Report

    #79

    Not sure what fashion trends are hot at the moment in other countries or cities but here in Dublin, Ireland, cycling shorts are having a moment and they look hideous.



    It's mostly younger women, teenagers and women in their early 20s - the kind of people who have the figures to pull off such an unforgiving item of clothing...yet they don't look good at all on any of them.



    They wear them with heels mostly - all dressed up on the top half like they are going out clubbing then, on the bottom half, cycling shorts and heels.



    I just do. not. get. it! It's such an unflattering look and it also looks ridiculous.



    *I feel obliged to admit that I'm a 40 year old woman whose a*s has had it's day* 😂😂😂.

    anon Report

    #80

    Kitten heels, I JUST CAN'T MAN.

    shay Report

    #81

    Ballet flats 🙄 yall will never CATCH me in them.

    Ora 💓 Report

