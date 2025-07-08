That's why we decided to look into which trends and fads people online find the most annoying. We've gathered the most interesting takes from different Reddit threads and TikTok and present them to you here. Turns out, not everyone is eager to buy into what's popular at the moment.

The British Vogue predicts that tank tops, the color red, and plaid will dominate the fashion trends of summer 2025. But will everyone be following these guidelines? Some sentiments online suggest that people are becoming disillusioned with increasingly short trend cycles.

Trends come and trends go, but nowhere is that more apparent than in the world of fashion and beauty. It seems like only yesterday skinny jeans and smoky eye makeup were all the rage. But now it's considered a thing of the past and " Millennial cringe ".

#1 Super long and overly decorated nails, obnoxious fake lashes/lash extensions, contouring, anything Gucci and Balenciaga (sp?) or just “high fashion”. I feel like the idea of trends is just used to make women feel bad about themselves and force consumerism even more because if you’re not buying all the latest and greatest & keeping up with the trends, you’re made to feel like a loser.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Shoes with no socks.



Mainly men of a certain type thinking that showing a bit of ankle in a sweaty shoe is…. fashion?



MmmThisISaTastyBurgr:



Shoes with no socks make me physically recoil. Sweaty, slimy feet and draughty ankles. Ewww

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Cropped jumpers and t-shirts. All the shop seem to sell only cropped tops.



Great if you are a slim 20-year-old hanging out in cool places but I’m fat middle-aged and on the school run - I need a jumper or shirt that’s going to cover my stomach and bonus if it covers my a**e too!

#4 When things come back around too quickly. I want fashion to change. Even if we all walk round like tudor princesses with a modern twist. Idc, just give us something new. Not be stuck in 90s/2000's forever haha.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Why are low rise jeans back lmao?



Im too fat for that 😭😭 how are you meant to keep them up?



CrabbyGremlin:



I’m not even fat and they don’t stay up. I guess that’s why belts have also become so popular recently.

#6 Dryrobes as coats. You haven't just been wild swimming or surfing, you're dropping the kids off at school.

#7 Fast fashion. Congratulations on destroying the planet and exploiting workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Wearing a bra as a top.



Still_Quail_5719:



I took my mom to the doctor last Friday in NYC and a girl in her early 20s came in wearing shorts and only a bra. I’m in my 30’s and was beside myself. Have some decency and put on a shirt!

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Thick eyebrows, is that still a thing? Oh and botox, it just looks weird, clothes wise, I find the whole 80s throwback hipster fashion a bit much.

#10 The super high-waisted, often thrifted, 90’s jeans or jean shorts that the girls are wearing now. They made our a**es look long and flat and weird in the 90’s, and they’re making your a*s look long and flat and weird now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I can't believe young people are bringing back mullets. It's the worst haircut ever.

#12 Young people dressing up as if they are homeless, I really don't get it.

#13 Laminated eyebrows. I’m not interested in looking like I’ve been permanently zapped by an electric shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Plastic surgery or anything injected. I don't care how trendy a certain look is. In ten or twenty years, it will look crazy dated and tacky. But I would be stuck with it because unlike makeup or clothes I wouldn't be able to wipe it off or buy new.

#15 When u pull out what appears to be a simple sweatshirt or sweatpants to find out it has something stupid like "good vibes only" or some s**t written on it.



TaiPer077:



Clothes that are cute until you look up close and the back says something stupid like “but first, coffee”

#16 Tabi shoes, I hate them with passion.

#17 Crocs as going out shoes…. Never.

#18 I am old so I am not really supposed to get it, but people wearing flip flops and socks and going about their day like they are normal shoes. Especially in the winter.



mr-dirtybassist:



Yeah. We use to laugh at people in socks and sandals...

Now it's trendy??

#19 Clothes that are so tight you can barely move like a normal human.



farraigemeansthesea:



Never a good look; screams desperation.

#20 As someone who grew up wearing sensible hiking shoes and fleeces (not a trendy family - used to do lots of country walking, dog walks etc), it always pains me somewhat to see Salomon running shoes, chunky pile fleeces, Teva sandals etc. as trendy when I used to stickout like a sore thumb wearing them (or the cheaper versions) on non-uniform days at school.

#21 Super-tight jackets and trousers that are also too tight and halfway up the calf. Just looks like you don’t know how to do laundry and are wearing something you accidentally shrunk.

#22 Dropped shoulder jumpers sweaters and tops. They aren't flattering at all.



The dreaded combo of cropped and oversized together. You just look a mile wide and dishevelled.



Visible underwear, either intentionally above the waistband, or under completely sheer clothing, or just a poor choice for the outfit (wrong style or colour or too tight).

#23 Cropped flare pants. I hate that they’re everywhere again. They don’t make ANY body type look good- proportions just look bizarre- and don’t go well with almost any shoes.

#24 When girls wear a short shorts & long t-shirt combo that makes it look like they're not wearing pants.

#25 Pajamas in public. Especially those plaid pants. Lazy and ridiculous.

#26 Overdrawn lip lines are super weird, like I can see your actual lips. It looks clownish.



Lip filler because of the migration.



Alo. I have been trying to find good quality workout clothes and they actually have been the worst despite the high price tag. It's just Bella + Canvas with a $100+ price tag. Why/how are people affording so much bad quality c**p from there?

#27 Make up. I'm not good at it, and it's not fun for me and make me so frustrated. I wish I wanted to do make up, but if you do something somebody else doesn't like you automatically get put down for being "bad". Love it on other people, but i refuse to spend 45 minutes doing something that's just going to look bad. Practice sometimes just doesn't make perfect.

#28 Contouring. I don't want to open the disappointment door everytime I wash my face and my cheekbones vanish like a morning mist.

#29 Fake f*****g pockets? To hell with them I say.

#30 I'm not a fan of those wide panel sandals with the fur / fake fur over it. They look like you're wearing slippers out in public...

#31 As a woman, sheer shirts and dresses. I don't want to have to wear a cami under every d**n shirt!

#32 The f**kboi haircut that every popular kid at my school has. You know, the one where the sides are shaved and the top is a ridiculous perm that looks like spaghetti.

#33 Instagram Face. Peoples faces are starting to homogenize because they’ve all had exactly the same procedures. I saw it described recently as ‘trying to look like a s**y baby’.

#34 Jelly shoes.

#35 Golden goose and other pre-dirty clothes and shoes.

#36 Bubble skirt.

#37 Sneaker heels, I just... no.

#38 I’ve learned to never say never. But I can also confidently say I will never purchase a labubu.

#39 Uggs, I’m sorry it looks like slippers bro.

#40 The galaxy leggings or animal print.

#41 Ath-leisure.



Just looks slovenly IMO.



littlenymphy:



I think this has become more popular because most women’s clothes don’t fit all bodies properly but the athleisure is stretchy so it does.

I go to the gym regularly and have a real issue with jumpers and t-shirts not fitting over my biceps, which are not even that noticeably big but I guess they’re bigger than an average woman is expected to have.

#42 Bootcut jeans.



I'm a 93 baby with short legs. It was only until skinny jeans, and stretchy jeans in general, came into fashion that I could wear something that wasn't instantly shredded to f**k under my heels. With stiff fabric gathering like an accordian whenever I bent my knees. I spent my teen years in pale blue jeans with messy, dirty wet hems.



Now I refuse to wear real denim jeans or anything that isn’t dark.

#43 Tops/jumpers with random university logos or city names on them, usually sold in Primark, H&M and the like.

#44 I'm generally more bothered by



* The fact the fashion cycle has sped up way too fast in the last couple of years which means things don't even have time to stay around long enough to properly be a trend

* General enshitifcation of clothing and the fact it's impacting all levels of fashion



Than any individual trends, the only thing I guess that really bothers me is the over dominance of neutrals, like I admit I wear black 95 percent of the time (for goth reasons) but I walked into a H and M a while back and it was just like 'where's the colour'.

#45 Guys who wear the pants on show trousers falling down look.



whatanabsolutefrog:



I feel like that one never really goes away. I remember my mother complaining about young lads walking around with jeans "round their ankles" 20 years ago.

#46 Those leggings with the ruching round the a**e.

#47 Balenciaga and basically anything Demna Gvasalia touches.



The whole brain-dead, logo-emblazoned, fake raver, oversized, goth style. Basically if TikTok was a fashion house.

#48 I don't like how jeans have huge holes in them. They look ridiculous.

#49 Skintight dresses with asymmetrical holes everywhere that barely avoid your backside/vulva/breasts.

#50 Women’s cold shoulder fashion. If you want to show shoulders, then show them. Not the half-assed sleeves showing some shoulders.

#51 Crocs with socks 🤢 Crop tops, mom jeans, the cartoonishly large white sneakers.

#52 Guys wearing super tapered joggers.



Guys wearing super long, almost tunic t-shirts.

#53 Those jackets that look like the Michelin man, socks and flip flops, or sliders...ffs... those stupid little bags the boys all wear.

Really smart dresses with trainers or big ugly boots.

#54 Those jumpers/sweaters that have oversized shoulders/armpits so they're really baggy under the arms. not only are they uncomfortable, but with no fabric under the armpit you just end up weirdly wet once you start sweating. and how do you wear a coat over them?? my raincoat certainly wouldn't fit over a jumper like that.



because of this trend I, a 1.7m tall, 70kg woman, bought an XXS jumper designed like this last winter. it fit like a regular jumper on me. something is truly f****d up if someone like me is wearing an XXS of ANYTHING.

#55 The high fashion trend of modernism. It makes me depressed. Bring back colors and patterns. FREE THE CLOTHES.

#56 Personally, I can’t be bothered with high heels, long fake nails, or flashy outfits that aren’t practical. Comfort always wins for me!

#57 The clear, plastic heels. Omg I think they’re awful especially when they get foggy from people sweating.

#58 Long socks with trainers.



I'm a middle millennial and therefore it is ingrained in me that trainer socks are far superior if you are wearing something that shows your ankle.

#59 Overly kitsch Y2K fashion. We had some good fashion at the time, and it certainly wasn't a sweater vest layered over a polo. I survived that era, and I'm not going back.

#60 Expensive=good



NO MATTER HOW UGLY.

#61 Stickers on hats.

#62 2x or 3x that is only wide, not long.



Big and TALL f*****s! You forget the tall part.

#63 Boxy shirts. As a thin women with a long torso but curvy hips it is so hard to find t shirts at the moment that are flattering on me and don't make me look like a straight up rectangle.

#64 Peplum tops just make me feel uncomfortable, they’re not secure enough to my skin.

#65 Long cargo skirts !! Disgusting.

#66 Capri pants.

#67 A dress over jeans.

#68 Birkenstocks.

#69 Denim maxi skirts.

#70 Skinny jeans.

#71 JORTS. I never understood the hype behind it.

#72 Leppard print like bro we aren’t the animal species.

#73 Them bucket hats.

#74 Fell length puffa coats.

#75 The floor length body warmer / Hoodie underneath thing.

#76 Wearing tracksuit bottoms that are way too small.

#77 Red nose blush.

#78 Using only silver or just gold like whattt mixing metals is so cute you just have to find ones that go together.

#79 Not sure what fashion trends are hot at the moment in other countries or cities but here in Dublin, Ireland, cycling shorts are having a moment and they look hideous.







It's mostly younger women, teenagers and women in their early 20s - the kind of people who have the figures to pull off such an unforgiving item of clothing...yet they don't look good at all on any of them.







They wear them with heels mostly - all dressed up on the top half like they are going out clubbing then, on the bottom half, cycling shorts and heels.







I just do. not. get. it! It's such an unflattering look and it also looks ridiculous.







*I feel obliged to admit that I'm a 40 year old woman whose a*s has had it's day* 😂😂😂.

#80 Kitten heels, I JUST CAN'T MAN.