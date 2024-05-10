ADVERTISEMENT

Following a new, hot-of-the-press trend can be extremely enticing. Our need to fit in and belong is perhaps the main reason why. And let’s face it, making a fun little video to a viral song or updating your wardrobe with the latest fashion craze can give us the dash of serotonin we desperately need to get through the day.

But fads come and go, leaving us cringing at our old photos sporting frosted tips or grinning in a room decked out with Beanie Babies. Recently, millennials have been posting about the weird trends they've been a part of that don’t look as ‘dope’ today as they did back then.

Fancy a nostalgic throwback? Then all you have to do is scroll down!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Jeans so long the bottoms were just tatters. Was a weird matter of pride how destroyed your pants were.

ButImNot_Bitter_ replied:
And god forbid it was slightly damp outside. You were soaked up to your knees.

arcanepsyche , Kari Nesler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet jeans with more holes than fabric is somehow better?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In I know the young kids have hated on millennials for their skinny jeans but mf you should have SEEN how baggy the pants were in the late 90s/early 2000s.

BackThatThangUp , Erich Ferdinand Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

JNCO jeans and the like wide legged jeans were part of a weird moment in fashion.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Whale tail: where your thong was visible above the waistband of your low-rise jeans.

ButImNot_Bitter_ , silentfuzions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was a fashion no no even then. It was something often ridiculed. Just like wearing sagging pants, no one wants to see your underwear.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Jeans under dresses 😩.

PhoenixDowntown , jdeeringdavis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In TYpiNg lyke DiS. What was I thinking? Thank goodness there’s no records of my communications from high school.

SlimShadowBoo , Uncle Saiful Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Frosted boy band tips. I'm not proud.

neekogo , istolethetv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is something that definitely needs to stay back in 2000 and not appear again. Even just the little wiry spikes without the frosty...no.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In The long sleeve shirt under the short sleeve shirt look 😂.

Majestic_Ideal_2478 , Warner Bros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Those plastic choker necklaces and chunky highlights.

Soggy_Willingness_65 , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Posting albums with hundreds of photos on Facebook. Here's every millisecond of the past weekend everyone! Enjoy!

little_canuck , Marcus Quigmire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Facebook statuses being song lyrics about your mood. Basically we went from moody away messages, moody MySpace post, to moody Facebook post.

SeeSpotRunt , Kelly Schott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Memories allows me to see back into the time when Facebook was set up in such a way that it would make sense to talk about yourself in third person.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In That unspeakable moment in history where every white person was suddenly emo.

Select_Total_257 , David Erickson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

I remember when bib overalls were fashionable but you were lame if you actually fastened both straps. I remember my grandma calling it hillbilly air conditioning.

martinsj82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Puka shell necklaces or spiky hair probably.

Jscott1986 , Mark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In The trucker hats that Ashton Kutcher made famous.

CherishAlways , Joshua Dickens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Sweat bands on the wrist, the chain wallet, and safety pins everywhere.

TWEAK61 , dualdflipflop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In LiveJournal. I found my old one once which I thought had been lost to time and had the worst cringe I’ve ever experienced.

plusminusequals , dilettantiquity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fiddled with Livejournal a few years ago. Not sure what it was, exactly, but after a certain word count, the typing would be so significantly delayed that it made it impossible to write more. There are better places now.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In I have a tribal tramp stamp and waxed my eyebrows so thin they've never been the same. Good times.

MorganLeGay7274 , Letterman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, I know women to this day with basically no eyebrows due to overplucking/waxing in the 90s.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Those shiny button down shirts in bright colors like lime green that everyone wore for a while. Frosted tips. Those bowling shirts with flames on them. There was a time when I was for all intents and purposes, Guy Fieri.

Gibson_was_Right , B-M-R Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In I planked at the summit of Mt kilimanjaro in 2011 when it was cool. Unfortunately its the only photo of me at the summit.

CobaltBlue389 , m01229 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In JNCO jeans. My largest pair had a 69 inch wide leg. I won an award for having the largest pant legs ever.

Killerisamom920 , 7Daddies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a pair that the inseam ripped and my mom refused to sew them so I used duct tape

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In I wore the livestrong bracelet but I (hipster voice) wore it before most people because my family are big cycling enthusiasts and we’ve always watched the Tour. So we were already very familiar with Lance Armstrong and supporting him(remember this was before s**t came out) so I was like the first person I knew to have a livestrong bracelet and I wore it for many, many years. Lowkey I wish I still had it for nostalgia sake.

Probably the dumbest fad I engages in was taking edgy MySpace photos lmao. I would go to like, some abandoned construction site or an old building or something “grungy” looking and stand around taking pics at that sky-high MySpace angle lmaooo. The angle where you’re bent over so we see your face huge and then lil legs dangling out below… good times.

u1tr4me0w , Laura LaRose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Clear, neon colored furniture. I either ordered mine from the Delia's catalog, or bought it at Spencer's, in the mall. I'd buy a chair, blow it up, it would last 2 weeks, and I'd be out there buying another one.

The "Big Blowup Chair" industry had me by the throat.

Lingerie as a shirt. TY Paris Hilton
Mini denim skirt, leggings, and ballet flats.

PatMenotaur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

Tamagotchi. I didn't even have the real thing. I had some happy meal knock off.
Still wasted time on that instead of my gameboy.

crocodile_in_pants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember being "in charge" of them while my kids were at school. As if it was not enough to have 4 kids to keep fed, watered, clean and rested. Was glad when the fad went away... but not à single tamagotchi died on my watch! 😇

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Mustaches on everything.

BeatnikMona Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Backwards pants for Kriss Kross.

malphonso Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Any diet. Not worth it and definitely not worth my mental health.

lettucepatchbb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Two polos…with both collars popped. I’m ashamed. 🤦🏽‍♂️.

bulitproofwest , Rick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In All the band buttons on my corduroy vans bag. I recently found it 20 years later and it’s such an artifact.

selectmyacctnameplz , Lorena Cupcake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Lace-up low-rise pants. There is a picture of 16-year-old me wearing jeans with an orange lace-up fly that I modified myself, and it is terrible. I thought I was so cute ugh.

Cross_Stitch_Witch , rossella412 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was always very self-conscious about my mid-section so I never wear low rise pants.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Posting dumb s**t like "rawr I'm a dinosaur xD" or "lol I'm so random... cheese," making and wearing/using duct tape accessories like wallets, purses, bracelets, earrings, etc, those stupid hair feathers, but luckily mine were just clip ins and not the ones that were semi-permanently attached to your hair.

littledipper16 , Ellen De Vos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Sun-in.

WillingnessOk1797:

My gateway drug to being blonde. But also made me think my untoned, box bleached hair later in college looked good bc i was used to the orange from sun in.

After-Leopard:

I can smell this comment.

smooshee99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Popping out the lenses on 3D glasses from the movie theater as nerd glasses.

alondra2027 , Courtney Carmody Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Yo yos.

ptownb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Toe shoes............. I still walk around barefoot a lot in places where it's unexpected, but looking back I feel like the shoes got me even more weird glares than just properly having my dogs out in weird places.

youneekusername1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Brightly colored skinny jeans. I’m sure I looked like a clown.

Academic_Eagle_4001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Pogs. The stupidest collectible/game ever invented

“Hey buy these cardboard disks, stack them up and then smash them with a metal disc and see how many flip over!”

“Also they are now worthless!”.

horce-force Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
thestupidopinion avatar
TheAmericanAmerican
TheAmericanAmerican
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They said that too about Pokémon cards, but who's laughing now!? *strokes my Base 2 Charizard and Shining Charizard lovely*

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Skater aesthetic despite not being able to skateboard whatsoever 😂 I was obsessed with Blink-182 and pop punk and wore mostly brands like Hurley, Vans, Quicksilver and wanted my mom to buy my clothes from Pac Sun and Hot Topic. The “t-shirt over a long-sleeve shirt,” puka shell necklaces, and studded and seatbelt belts were frequent parts of my wardrobe. What I really wanted was a “skater” boyfriend. I lived in fear of being called a “poser.”.

Ok_Abrocoma_2805 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Wearing a tie with t-shirts a la avril lavigne 🙃 also popping the collar on my polo shirts (we had to wear them for our school uniform, it was my attempt at being ~fashionable with it).

sockjin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In The body glitter fad.

Eis_ber , m01229 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Did anyone else’s school go through a phase where they snorted the sugar from pixie sticks? 🤦🏻‍♀️.

Bloodthirsty_Kirby , spablab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
katiejohnson_1 avatar
Groundcontroltomajortom
Groundcontroltomajortom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These were banned at my school because of the litter, they were just everywhere. And literally just flavoured sherbert/sugar! Kid cocainé 🤣

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Gaucho pants and those wide circle belts 😭.

Upset-Love-6346 , amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
lauraryan_1 avatar
Laurambles
Laurambles
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god I think I had that exact belt. This entire post is making me want to curl into a tiny little ball

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Getting my belly button pierced 🤦‍♀️ my mom was right that the hole never goes away.

Live_Alarm_8052 , Giorgio Montersino Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

“I Thought I Was So Cute”: 86 Of The Dumbest Fads These Millennials Proudly Participated In Planking and Harlem Shake. Does that count? My friends and I have photos of planking at random places but I had fun doing the Harlem Shake.

Also, how did planking become a thing? I'm still not sure why I participated in it.

literarygirl2090 , greyloch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Getting a Charlotte Hornets starter jacket in fourth grade because I really liked the colors and a couple of 6th grade girls I thought were really cool also had them

we were all from Cleveland.

fartjar420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother from Wisconsin did that to. The colors were cool

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Fake leather pants. Bonus points if yours were bright red.

Also I never wore it myself but those pants with the weird straps between the legs that looked like bondage gear. I was soo jealous I couldn't wear that in middle school.

Particular_Ad_1435 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Torn designer jeans in high school. I guess people still like those, but I think they're kind of ridiculous now. Also, guess and express tshirts with all the patterns and shiny prints on them + gel in my hair.

Another fad I got caught up in later was the barbell piercing.

MrAndrewJackson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I’d roll my socks down into my shoes to create ankle socks because my lame parents wouldn’t buy me ankle socks.

Bigbubbajenkins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

For me, it's *I can has cheeseburger* way of talking.

PrincessAintPeachy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is still going, and lolcats are still a thing, as is the Cheezburger Network. Some good kitty galleries and memes on there.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Warheads. I don't know anyone who actually liked the taste of them.

blrmkr10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

I was trying to be punk/goth, and bought a chain dog leash and black nylon collar to wear.
I was poor so i couldnt get a real collar and chain.

transformher82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I don’t know if this happened everywhere, but around the early teen years (for me, a younger millennial) my area had a big wave of teen nightclubs. Basically adult night clubs would open just to teens (12-17) on usually a Friday night once or twice a month. There’s were enough of them you could go to one just about every Friday night. The issue was that since the majority of the demographic didn’t have IDs yet, they just didn’t ID anyone, so there were plenty of teenagers, but also a lot of early 20s folks who happened to look a bit younger, and other then the person letting people in there was literally no adult supervision, looking back it was super unsafe.

Dobbys_Other_Sock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used to be one up the street a bit. Remember when it closed down, and they turned that s****y little parking lot into a great swath of land to use for an old folks condo, with medical center right next to it. Looks way better now, and the elderly get to look out the windows to the nature preserve.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

My sister and I physically fought over safety pins. To pin our pants. One morning, I couldn't find ANY. Then she comes out of her room with all the pins in the house on her pants from ankles to knees. Ffs. You only needed two per leg, max. I almost pushed her down the stairs. 

Princess_Magdelina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Weird pointless asymmetry being the only cool way to wear anything. Wearing your backpack on one shoulder only instead of both because that's for nerds (my poor back!). Wearing your belt with the buckle waaay off to the side. Side bangs. Side ponytails. Baseball cap backwards and off-center.

Wise-Strength-3289 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Earring in one ear, can’t believe i talked my mom into it 7th grade.

LiquidSnape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had only one ear pierced at a time for a long time. Finally even. Feels so much better.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Cut-off jeans otherwise known as "jorts".

looosyfur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ian Higton of Eurogamer would like to dispute that they are past trend. Man loves his jorts.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

The Game.

Elphie33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

My hip hop phase😅everything i wore from high school to college. Yes the xxl t-shirts op mentioned is part of it. Too much “rap city” and “106 & park” in my formative years lol.

External_Clerk_7227 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Kony 2012 😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️.

wutzinnaname Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I’m an elder millennial (2/82) and I used to wear purple jeans, a tweety bird shirt and black Reebok’s 😭 that was in maybe 94? By the year 2000, I had graduated and I don’t think my wardrobe was too bad in my early 20s.

meangreen23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Tribal tattoo.

MartialBob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
milasliacka avatar
Mila Sliacka
Mila Sliacka
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking back tribals had expiration date written all over them. It was only one of my tattoos that I got covered.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

In my high school there was a foxtail keychain fad going around. I ended up clipping 3 different colored tails to my belt loops. People liked mine because they were colors that nobody had. My girlfriend at the time was the one who made and sold them.

Js_On_My_Yeet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Baby doll dresses. I loved them!

hannahmel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Lee Pipes. I can’t believe my parents let me do that.

SpillinThaTea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Wearing superlow jeans with no underwear cuz honestly there wasn’t room for them.

timshel_turtle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

I did the ice bucket challenge. I was broke at the time, so I didn't actually donate though. I just did it because everyone else was doing it.

tonsofun08 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My sister in law did that. Having taken a chilled bottle of champagne out of the ice bucket first. In full evening dress. In her 70s. She rocks.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#66

Bowl cuts.

GildishChambino01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Remember when everyone said "epic fail" for everything.

SilenceDobad76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

I was a console fanboy for a few years. I still love Nintendo, and I think a lot of my fandom was warranted because the gamecube has some of the sickest games of all time and they were criminally underrated at the time. However, it was like identity politics for me, and I took it too far. I was unironically going to get a nintendo tattoo when I turned 18. I'm glad I snapped out of it. S**t, I totally need a nintendo tattoo though.

Broflake-Melter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Bleached my hair a couple times in middle school for the Eminem look....

monkeypoopfight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Belt over shirt over skirt over jeans. Very Lizzie McGuire.

Pretend_Bookkeeper83 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Remember when everybody was wearing those thugged out roger rabbit shirts. They’d have Warner brothers characters holding money with gangster quotes….. whoever thought they would be able to make cartoons thuggish.

Bill_Piff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Self cut side bangs 🤮.

EveInGardenia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Those braided rope bracelets that shrunk around your wrist and that you didn't take off for a few months until it got nasty enough and then you cut it off?

Yeah, I loved those 😆.

Astarkraven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Drawing X’s on the top of hands with a sharpie to show off my straight edge affiliation. Jesus Christ it hurts just to type it.

drock4vu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#75

I wore a bandana under my flat-brim ball cap for a bit...... I'm white and from northern Canada.

San_Cannabis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Got a tattoo of an Asian symbol. Luckily it means what I thought I was getting so I’ve been told by two unrelated Asians and in a spot where it’s easily hidden.

Jimger_1983 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get fluff for having a hanzi tattoo, it is my Chinese name, I do know Chinese. Also I am Asian, changes nothing, I still get fluff.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#77

At the end of grade 9 I was SUPER HARD into the 60s/70s revival stuff going around. We all made our jeans into bell bottoms by sewing in side panels, we watched Brady Bunch and The Monkees, the Beatles, the Doors, etc. I think the first songs I ever downloaded from The Internet were Joni Mitchell songs.

BrashPop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

RWAR.... enough said lol.

Silver-Bake-7474 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Italian charm bracelets.

https://preview.redd.it/bdsev4nqlgyc1.jpeg?width=750&format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=4574e07583430c35b4bffbd36157ba8e9945224c.

HereF0rTheSnacks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And having to spend time uncoupling your skin from them after putting them on.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#80

I bought a shake weight. Lol.

LabExpensive4764 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

My mom really got into McDonald’s mini TY Beanie Babies. I helped with her collection.

I don’t really remember any fads I was really into. I didn’t have money, I was depressed, and I didn’t fit into the popular groups.

decapods Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have a big bin full of those damn things. And then five more of regular Beanie Babies. Utterly worthless, I just wanted Radar the Bat.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#82

Ed Hardy hat 😭. Biggest peer pressure buy of my life.

Glittering_Run_4470 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

I was really into bad indie rock in the early 2000s. If Pitchfork Media said it was amazing then I pretended it was as well. In hindsight, most of that stuff is completely unlistenable.

I also had frosted tips in the late 90s.

Dust_Parts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

That milk challenge where you chugged till you puked.

Intelligent-Band-572 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

Men’s skinny jeans 2006-2017. Now if I see any guy that is 30+ wearing them I question their life choices.

xzvc91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Rolling up one pant leg for BMX biking. Mostly done while actively biking, but one might keep it rolled up longer than necessary as a middle/high schooler that wanted to look cool. Not sure if it's something that was very widespread, but definitely was a thing in my school district.

I've always been mostly anti-fad. Not entirely sure why, but this has been consistent for much of my life. Was always a bit of a contrarian, but I don't think I've ever really been a d**k about it. My wife always talks s**t (jokingly) about it when I do it nowadays, like when I was losing my mind during the Stanley cup phase recently. Fads always felt weird and circle jerky to me, even as a kid. Makes me think of those chimps that started putting grass in their ears. Couldn't really afford to buy new s**t often until I was probably mid 20s, so that likely played a big part.

Definitely missed out on some things I'd have otherwise enjoyed, but I don't mind. I like my interests/style/etc to be slightly niche.

LethalBacon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
milasliacka avatar
Mila Sliacka
Mila Sliacka
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also b-boys and wanna be b-boys did the rolling up one pant leg.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!