People are social beings, so whatever we say about the absolute independence of our judgments, it cannot be 100% true. After all, we are always influenced by other people, events in the outside world and, of course, various trends.

As they say, big trends are seen from a distance - and what once looked cool and stylish, after a few decades, may seem silly and ridiculous. For example, now I can't look at some '00s photos of myself wearing a mullet without a facepalm. But I was on trend at the time! Damn it, it turns out that there are and have been so many stupid, ridiculous and just dangerous trends in the world that netizens now recall and reasonably criticize.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Gallon Smashing 'prank' where a person would purposely drop gallons of milk in a grocery store while making it look like an accident, leaving a huge mess for some poor supermarket employee to clean up.

Random-Username7272 , www.bluewaikiki.com Report

10points
POST
Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or basically any tiktok trend.

2
2points
reply
#2

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online foot binding. that practice in china where they break and bind young girls' feet to make them more feminine

JasenBorne , wikimedia Report

9points
POST
Alexis Daniels
Alexis Daniels
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awful practice. Left young girls in extreme pain and often immobile

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Saggy below the butt pants. Sure, sag your pants a few inches if you think you got steez, but Jesus Christ, if your belt is below 100% of your butt crack, you’re an idiot

Ogodnotagain , Ozzy Delaney Report

8points
POST

Some of the trends that you will see in this collection were associated with people's religious beliefs, while some, many decades or even centuries ago, were supposed to emphasize social status. Well, some just appeared literally out of the blue, because some celebrities acted in one way or another, and then numerous followers picked up the idea. But what exactly unites all these trends is that probably none of the people who followed them at that moment thought they were acting really stupid.
#4

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online The fire challenge where these kids were pouring acetone on themselves then lighting themselves on fire. Apparently it was supposed to be a short burning sensation, but as you’d expect there were kids who got seriously injured from the burns, and a mom who recorded her son doing the challenge even got arrested after being reported to social services.

InfiniteCalendar1 , Dazzle Jam Report

7points
POST
#5

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Gender reveal parties, especially the ones with fire

pamplemouss , RDNE Stock project Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are not even correctly named. They are SEX reveal parties, where you reveal the sex of your child. If you want to know the child's gender, wait for them to tell you.

0
0points
reply
#6

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online I don't know if anyone has posted this already, but I recall a while ago there was something called the "knockout challenge" or "knockout game". It basically involved a bunch of teenagers and even adults walking or running up to someone, usually on the streets, and hitting them as hard as they could in the face with a closed fist, hoping to knock them out.

I just looked this up and, apparently, this kind of "game" dates back to the 1990's.

I hope this isn't a thing anymore.

toyou123 , samer daboul Report

6points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still played by some on the streets round here, usually when they are drunk. One guy died recently. ****ing idiots.

1
1point
reply

"History knows many ridiculous traditions. More precisely, those that today we consider ridiculous, many years ago, were considered completely logical and appropriate," says Valery Bolgan, a historian and journalist, editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, to whom Bored Panda reached out for a comment. "No, many 'challenges' and flash mobs of our time or of the last decades intend to show their own absurdity - but this is already the specificity of the postmodern nature of modern culture."

"By the way, another trend that runs through the millennia of human history is the tendency to idealize the past and believe that it used to be better in the 'good old days'. After all, one of the first records about what a decline in morals had taken place and how young people were inferior to previous generations applies, if I'm not mistaken, by the second millennium BC. So, it's okay - ten to twenty years will pass, and we will remember with nostalgia, for example, 'good old TikTok'. It is likely that this will happen," Valery states.
#7

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online The one where people were trying to jump away from moving trains last second

Shadow948 , Pixabay Report

6points
POST
#8

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online For me, I’ll never be able to process the fad in the Victorian era of *EATING EGYPTIAN MUMMIES*

Never will that s**t not send me right back to pure disbelief, horror and confusion.

oby100 , Shvets Anna Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There were literally tonnes of mummies, mummified animals were ground down and used as fertiliser on the fields of England.

2
2points
reply
#9

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online [Taking women's lives] for “witchcraft”

back-to-the-back , Dmitry Vechorko Report

6points
POST

In any case, compared to many of the traditions that people followed centuries ago, modern trends - even dangerous ones - often look like innocent child's play. After all, for example, when medieval townspeople deliberately slayed cats, considering them accomplices of witches - and then there was no one to exterminate the rats that carried the plague - these delusions really cost the lives of millions of people. Now just compare this, maybe, with the recent TikTok trend of people stealing toilets and stuff from schools. As they say, everything is relative...
#10

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online If you think Tiktok trends are stupid or dangerous, people of the past were even worse.

When people thought radium was good for you, there was a huge trend to put it in EVERYTHING. Face creams. Water crocks. Toothpaste. Hair products. Makeup. Chocolate. Toys. Nightlights. Watches. Spas. Impotence treatments. SUPPOSITORIES. Yes, people were sticking radioactive stuff up their a*s in the name of health.

People would even paint their TEETH with it for the glow. It blows my f*****g mind as a chemist.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/12732/9-ways-people-used-radium-we-understood-risks

StrawberriesRGood4U , Mauswiesel Report

5points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, that's an unhealthy glow!

1
1point
reply
#11

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Overusing terms like gaslighting, bipolar, or narcissist to where they've lost meaning. Someone disagreeing with you isn't gaslighting, having a change of mood isn't bipolar, and your ex may have been a d**k but that doesn't necessarily mean they're a narcissist. As someone who's autistic I also don't like the similar trend of people self diagnosing. There's nothing wrong with looking up symptoms for mental disorders, learning difficulties, etc if you go to your doctor. But lot's of people don't, they simply decide they have all these problems.

AliceTheOmelette , Yan Krukau Report

5points
POST
Display_Name
Display_Name
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was accused of being bipolar. I don't have a short temper. It takes a long time for things to pile up before I actually get angry about anything. Basically, I'm over here being patient and then something else happens and I become a volcano.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Child beauty pageants

QSlade , Jansel Ferma Report

5points
POST
David H
David H
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yes, ban any sexualized performances with children and ban child access to sexualized performances. Ban them all

1
1point
reply
View more comments

In any case, there are trends without which the history of humanity would be much better, and hardly anyone will argue with this. And now we're definitely looking forward to you adding some comments with modern or ancient habits and traditions you also considering to be absolutely weird or ridiculous. After all, we might have missed something in this selection, so let's help each other to refresh our memory in the comments...
#13

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online there's some good ones here but the licking stuff at the grocery store and putting it back is a top contender

midwifecrisisss , Brooke Cagle Report

4points
POST
#14

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Lip fillers

HeftyAd2780 , SHVETS production Report

4points
POST
Riche White
Riche White
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like Lisa Rinna sometimes has?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online The Tide Pod Challenge.

NoBenefit9431 , wallpaperflare Report

3points
POST
#16

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Planking

barnorth , MFer Photography Report

3points
POST
eed_thelast_haw
eed_thelast_haw
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it was kinda harmless?

1
1point
reply
#17

Using exaggerated, unnecessary terminology in day to day life

Identity politics/social grouping

DavosLostFingers Report

3points
POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's that you fatuous sanctimonious and utterly vacuous cretin?

2
2points
reply
#18

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online I would say pulling pranks on random people in public.

I am secretly waiting for the video of a prankster going to sleep permanently.

Skechaj , RDNE Stock project Report

2points
POST
#19

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online mukbang videos.

creamywhip , GONGSAM TABLE 이공삼 Report

2points
POST
#20

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Probably the trend of exiling cats out of European towns during the back plague.

TheLeemurrrrr , Kostiantyn Klymovets Report

2points
POST
Display_Name
Display_Name
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn't the cats help prevent or at least tone down the black plague? I thought it was caused by rats.

0
0points
reply
#21

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Pencil thin eyebrows. Dafuq was that?

Byakubeeni , New Line Cinema[a] Dark Horse Entertainment Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Ragebait.

Not only is it garbage quality content, it's done on purpose and people that interact and share only make it more popular.

eddie_ironside , Avi Richards Report

2points
POST
#23

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Using animals as entertainment

dkmlink , Becky Phan Report

2points
POST
#24

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online That Tiktok trend several months ago where people stole toilets and stuff from schools.

Ill-Subject8076 , Ian Ransley Report

2points
POST
Tomato Froggo
Tomato Froggo
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mm, and it still hasn’t passed yet.

0
0points
reply
#25

I was going to go with ripping out thousands of people's still-beating hearts as a sacrifice to the sun god, but it seems that people are interpreting this as worst *social media* trend ever.

rinkydinkmink Report

2points
POST
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think your point is still well made

0
0points
reply
#26

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online X-Ray parties: People would get together X-Ray themselves and each other exposing themselves to huge amount of radiation.
The Tape Worm Diet. People would give themselves a tapeworm to lose weight, then drink kerosene to kill the tape worm.
Both around 1900.

thestenz , Anna Shvets Report

1point
POST
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anything that ends with "drink kerosene" should set off alarm bells in your brain

0
0points
reply
#27

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Lick weird stuff during COVID challenge. Let’s try and get sick. Please people have you heard of hepatitis? Typhus? Salmonella?

Ginnylala , Alexander Grey Report

1point
POST
#28

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Bum fighting. (Really? Am I the only one who remembers this?)

Saracartwheels123 , MART PRODUCTION Report

1point
POST
#29

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Happy Slapping.

Was a trend in the UK back in 2005 where you would slap a random person, hard, and video it. It usually turned into a fight if the person that got slapped reacted. I’m pretty sure it lead to a few deaths.

Savool , Andrew Le Report

1point
POST
#30

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online **Oh Long Johnson**

MacyTmcterry , Waggle TV Report

1point
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This didn't cause any harm. How was this a trend?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Burning people who followed a different religion than the current ruling class. I'm looking at you Catholic England and your burning of the heathen Protestants for daring to publish the Bible in English.

And by burning, I do mean alive. I can't think of many worse things.

2_Sheds_Jackson , Miriam Espacio Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Vocal fry.

Fishtaco1234 Report

1point
POST
#33

People on social media posting inappropriate pictures of themselves at solemn sites to try and seem edgy. (IE: Auschwitz, the Berlin Holocaust Memorial, Ground Zero in NYC, Pearl Harbor site, Vietnam War Memorial, Tsitsernakaberd Memorial complex, Srebrenica Genocide Memorial, etc)

Report

1point
David H
POST
#34

34 Trends That Should Have Never Existed, As Listed By Folks Online Redneck Chic'

Where men and women (usually from up North or high end areas) drive big (nice) trucks, wear Carhartt, blast country, have a wad of dip in and believe they're like the people those hick-hop songs are about.

readcommentbackwards , Brock Wegner Report

0points
POST
David H
David H
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excuse me with the "usually from up North" have you been to the Northern part of the USA? You know it is more than NYC and Boston? Go to upstate NY, its god, guns, and pickups, where Republicans roam, etc. The North, South, and Midwest are all very similar, its a rural/urban divide. I understand saying the "high end" areas with the fakery, but not us in the North. Go to upstate NY, the reason the guy has the ford F350 turbo charge with the extra raised tires is because they can get 20 inches of snow in a winter, and rural plowing isnt the same as city plowing.

1
1point
reply
#35

Larry the cable guy

Andre1001235 Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!