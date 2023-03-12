As a fellow millennial growing up, don’t tell me you didn’t have one of those plastic stretchy chokers, or that fascinatingly odd toy called a yo-yo. At some point in our childhood, these were among the must-haves but have since vanished without a trace.

Many trends, tendencies and crazes (fancy participating in a flashmob, anyone?!) that were getting all the buzz at one point seem to have had an expiry date.

“What was a huge trend everyone forgot about?” someone asked on Reddit, and the thread soon turned into a walk down memory lane merged with a healthy dose of cringe.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread If you are old enough, you can't beat mood rings.

Wait.....mood rings aren't trendy anymore?!? Boy o boy am I out of the loop. Lol

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Yo-yo's had a big resurgence when I was a kid in the 90s. They were all the rage for like half of one school year, and then they just kind of vanished. It was fun playing with them with my dad for a while, and i did learn a few tricks.

We had some yo-yo wielding man/boy come to our elementary school showing us his yo-yo tricks with all his different types and tricks and later they sold the yo-yos to students at school for a week or two?

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Macarena.

Actually, about a quarter of my choir does the macarena in time to our warm ups, so this isn't exactly accurate

“There is not really a golden rule to recognize whether something is a trend or a fad,” Lina Survila, the founder of Abstract Stylist magazine and creator of metaverse news newsletter The Wearables Daily, told Bored Panda.

It really depends on the context and every trend. But when talking about fashion, the industry which is largely ruled by tendencies that change every season, many unexpected things happen, Lina argues.

“I think about trends and fads in fashion the same way I think about art - the truth will shine after a long time when we will be able to realize if this thing is really something that will stay within our generation.”
95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Toe socks. Very uncomfortable but very fashionable in the 90’s

Now they're "yoga socks"

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Farmville.

Sea-Kitchen3779 replied:

People would get real sh**ty when you told them you didn't play and couldn't trade strawberries or some s**t.

Tried so hard to avoid this game and still not playing it

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Whazaaaaaaaaaaaap

sane-ish replied:

One of my aunts still does this. We don't talk.

I loved whazaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaap! Did not last long.

Today, many trends are inevitably influenced by the advancement of technology. From AI to Metaverse and Web3, the way we experience the world around us is rapidly changing. And so are art and fashion. Virtual try-ons, video games, metaverse fashion shows, and NFTs paved the way for a new concept of digital fashion, and experts say there’s no telling what will come next.

For many fleeting trends, the biggest challenge is to remain relevant. The only way to do so is to hold or raise its value for years to come. But how could we know that? Lina says she takes into account a few things before making her decision about a purchase.

“First, it's the people who made it, because people always bring the biggest value. Just think about it, H&M is not a collectible brand, but once they collaborate with a famous designer, it's another story, and those items sell at a higher price than the original sale.”
95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread I feel like we, as a society, have collectively decided to just pretend like JNCO pants never existed.

Not gonna lie, I was looking at buying a pair again. I'm almost 40.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Super thin eyebrows and jeans that defy the concept of a pubic line

Yeahhhhh my cousins did mine in the early 2000s and they have never grown back.. This is how you can spot a Millennial

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Flash mobs.

SomeDinosaurs replied:

This is a shame. I always thought they were fun!

Apprehensive-Cow6194 replied

Good they’re so cringe.

They were fun! Who cares if it's "cringe" if you're having fun?

Another important aspect is timing. “Is this thing a copy or something I have never seen in the space? For example, even though IKEA is full of functional minimalistic style designs, Dieter Rams' designs will always sell at a higher price. They will be valuable in time because he was a pioneer in space,” Lina explained.

And the third aspect to think about when making an investment is the item’s technology availability. “Is this built on something that will change fashion or any industry forever?”

Lina gave an example of Prada's iconic nylon bags. “Those were one of the first nylon bags on the market at a time when nylon was huge news in fashion. Nobody used nylon before in that way. I understand cryptocurrencies the same.” The creator of the metaverse newsletter draws a parallel between Ethereum technology and nylon material, saying “it’s new and exciting, and available for others to build off.”
95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread The “challenges” like cinammon challenge, the ice bucket challenge, condom challenge, etc.

catchmeifyoucannon added:

Mannequin Challenge.

The ice bucket challenge raised an unbelievable amount of money that funded significant advances in ALS studies toward treatment. Please don't lump that one in.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Boy bands.

Never heard of K-pop?

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Fun ringtones.

Yeah, all gone. Not only does everybody have their phone on vibrate, but nobody calls any more. Who wants to talk through a voice call? My parents who are in their 60s that's about it for me.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Those plastic stretchy chokers that also doubled as bracelets.

Didn't they make a comeback ca 5 years ago?

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Pet rocks. Dude made bank

I have a bunch, but mine are outside pets.

Smelly Stickers, my fav was Buttered Popcorn..

i feel like there still a thing

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Heelys.

wheresthecheat replied:

Ugh that was the best 3 weeks before my school banned them. We would have our friends pull us into jousting fights between classes… okay i guess i understand why they were banned but they were still fun as sh**t

If I had any courage I would wear heelies to school and glide around like a king but no I will not

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Pokémon go. I know some people still play. But it was huge when it first came out.

corobo replied:

Closest we ever got to world peace.

My mom lived in the 80’s as a young adult and according to her it’s 100% aerobics. Worldwide. So huge in fact that you can’t pretty much escape it as it was EVERYWHERE. TVs, electrical appliances and outfits, movies, songs, competitions, HECK a lot of corporate workplace including my mom’s even had a dedicated aerobics routine.

And you’d think gym culture today is already wack enough…..

Yep and calisthenics and all sorts of excuses to wear weirdly thong like spandex uniforms! Lol

Vine, old short-video social media.

Slap bracelets

Still very popular with school kids and often used to advertise businesses

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Furbies, tickle me elmo.

Everything they said Furbies could do they didn’t. They can talk to each other, they remember, they can file your taxes. All rubbish.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Gangnam Style

None of us knew what he was singing but it was catchy.

Tamagotchis.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Harlem Shake.

DeltaForce_Valentine replied:

I loved the Harlem Shake, it was wholesome. Also i feel like my life was happier during that era when it came out.

Omg!!! 🤣 How did I forget about this lmao it was hilerious and brought everyone together lmao

Wearing overalls with one strap unbuttoned like Fresh Prince

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Jelly shoes.

Wearing 2 different coloured pairs of socks at once, & rolling them down, so that the underneath sock colour showed.

Was it really that hard to find a photo with at least a pair of socks?

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Lower back tattoos.

Are they not called "Tramp Stamps" anymore?

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Kriss Kross and backwards pants, circa 1990.

Dee_Buttersnaps replied:

They performed on In Living Color and the next day half the boys in my fifth grade class came to school with their clothes on backwards.

President Biden put his pants on backwards https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4q-6JJfEvY

Anyone else remember Koosh balls?

I still have mine! I found some knockoffs last Christmas for my kids, too. They think I'm weird.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Planking.

Omg how could I forget this

Spinning rims on cars. Those were BAD.

I think it's cool but I love a good ridiculously funky old school car

Leg warmers.

SpunkyCrunky replied:

I’m the proud owner of several pairs of leg warmers and I wouldn’t give them up even after death. Those mfs are getting buried with me

I saw a woman wearing legwarmers yesterday. In Europe. 🤦

This might be a bit of a regional thing: Puka shell necklaces.

I remember these in the early 2000’s and so cool. You were nobody unless you had one!

Beaded animals. Any other school have a craze where people made animals from beads and string? I remember having someone make me a lizard and hanging it from my backpack

My friend is learning to do that! They're making me a trans-coloured ring and it's really sweet. They're also thinking of making animals, but they aren't great at 3d yet

Tight-rolling your jeans.

Wait, people don’t do this still (looks down at pants nervously).

California Raisins

I remember being so envious of someone who had the WHOLE collection

Cabbage Patch Dolls

Best dolls!! ----- but, do kids play with dolls and utilize their imagination anymore....when I see kiddos it seems like they are often with a device in hand...

The hair poof in the front girls used to rock.

Manners!

Youch!! So true.

The little finger skateboards and trick bicycles toys.

these are still very much alive

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Hacky sack tricks.

At an airport a few weeks ago I watched teenagers hacking the sack. I didn’t have the heart to tell them they were 30 years late to the “sport”.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Fidget spinners and the dab.

Spank-Those-Hams replied:

30 year old substitute teacher here. I dab sometimes when the kids say something dab worthy, which is either met with cringes or laughter. Either one gives me strength.

I remember when my parents came home one day with LED fidget spinners for me and my sister when they were popular

Pogs.

POGS!!! Now whomever invented the pogs containers is making BANK in the mary-j-wanna industry. All pot shops use various sized pogs containers! Lol

Garbage pail kids.

I still have a bunch of the cards from late 80s-early 90s

3D tvs and curved computer display monitors.

They kept saying, "3D TV is the future!" They've been dead for a few years now.

Hypercolor shirts

They were AWESOME! Well, until your armpits got hot. Haha!

Giant wallet chains

Keep your stuff safe on the walk thru thr mall on the way to hot topic!

Swatch watches, even wearing two at a time.

Pacifier necklaces.
Not sure if this was a international trend though. Early-mid 1990s, small colourful plastic pacifiers that we would trade and exchange.
I wouldnt mind a comeback, they were rather cute.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Shoulder pads.

The picture doesn’t do this horrible trend justice. Late 80’s was a bad time for women’s fashion.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread I don't think I could tell you the last time I saw UGG boots in person.

Angry birds and cut the rope on a way too small phone screen.

I feel like the trend of neon clothing and accessories was a huge one that everyone seems to have forgotten about.

Remember when everyone was rocking those neon green snapback hats and neon pink crop tops?

Good times.

I still have some neon pieces in my closet, I might have to bring them back.

Yep. I had a favorite neon orange hoodie that I thought I was sooooooo cool in. Lol

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread That odd period when everything was themed around a mustache.

mx3goose replied:

Girls who got the mustache tattoo on your pointer finger...how's life going?

I bet the girls that got it on their middle finger are still using it.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread It's been a long time since I've seen Chuck Norris memes.

You don't see Chuck Norris memes. Chuck Norris memes see you.

W.W.J.D.? (What would Jesus do?)

Waste_Coat_4506 replied:

My religious middle school friend would take of her wwjd bracelet off if she had something sinful to do, like cursing or lying to her parents. I'm not sure that's how it works but idk, I never read the Bible

The author of the retelling of the original book is a college professor (or was in the 90s). My husband I took Dr. Sheldon's political science course around the time his book came out and the bracelets really took off.

Clowns randomly showing up in places and freaking people out. I feel like it was just a few years ago.

It was in the summer/fall of 2016, the last sighting being on January 20th on the west front of the US Capitol.

95 Trends That Were Completely Forgotten About, As Shared In This Online Thread Rainbow loom, people even made clothes with it.

That's definitely still around. I have friends who have bracelets from that I think

The run on Beenie Babies.

They were buying them literally as an investment worth thousands of dollars... I literally saw them the other day being sold at Speedway

We didn't have Beenie Babies, but my sister and brother had a number of Beenie Kids, not sure what the difference was. They are still at my mum's place I think.

View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Bedazzling everything!

wakbat Report

7points
POST
leendadll
leendadll
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still have mine! Don't use it... but it's there in case of emergency!

0
0points
reply
#61

Hoverboards. Every mall kiosk was selling them. Everyone was getting them for Christmas. People were selling them out the trunk. I’ve still never set foot on one. They were everywhere.

Kalistoga Report

6points
POST
R Dennis
R Dennis
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sold a bunch of these. Had a supplier in China. ABS color injected plastic, solid rubber wheels, upgraded LG batteries. People were paying $1400, I sold mine for half that and made a killing. When the batteries started catching fire, not one of mine had an issue because I went quality over profit.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#62

Wearing an arm full of (chunky or thin) rubber bracelets from different fandoms. So many girls did it as conversation starters,, I still cringe.

BLikeHer Report

6points
POST
T J R
T J R
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did it because Cyndi Lauper did.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#63

Y’all remember silly bandz? Those little animal shaped rubber bands? Those things took over my middle school. Ended up being treated like a controlled substance which only made them even more valuable. Then one day they just vanished.

CinderxSparks Report

5points
POST
T J R
T J R
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still have all mine. When they made a comeback when my daughter was in Elementary School she got to rock the "Vintage" sillybandz and felt extra cool.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#64

Tae Bo

crackosaurusrex Report

5points
POST
Dorothy Reiser
Dorothy Reiser
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What does a dyslexic wear with his tuxedo?"

0
0points
reply
#65

Wearing colorful knee high socks over you pants… middle school was a dark time.

relaximjustcurious Report

5points
POST
#66

Dubstep.

Nollie_flip replied:

I feel personally attacked haha. Been a huge fan for 15 years and it's definitely here to stay at this point, it's just not in the mainstream as much anymore, which I actually prefer, because it's more like it was when I first became a fan.

PastaSoundsLikePussy Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#67

When corporations were trying to make the best virtual assistants. Like clippy and bonzi buddy.

hero_brine1 Report

5points
POST
A C
A C
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Clippy!! He did nothing helpful, but made cute noises!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#68

Extreme Ironing.

Darnitol1 Report

5points
POST
A C
A C
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah.... I remember my best friends Nana ironed her undies even. I always thought it was a BIT excessive

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#69

Braiding your barrettes with ribbon and letting the ribbon hang down ala 1981.

chefybpoodling Report

5points
POST
pug nose curly tail
pug nose curly tail
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I rocked these in kindergarten like a BOSS!!! I had forgotten. Thank you!

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Neopets

Rapturence replied:

I accrued about 2 million Neopoints over a few years during its prime. Sunk so many hours into those 3-per-day games (especially the pterodactyl and bullseye games!). And I loved reading the stories/fanfics written by users, several of them became multi-entry sagas that spanned months. Came back a year ago to find my account hacked 😭

ASP204 Report

4points
POST
#71

Those sockem boppers. They are more fun then a pillow fight! But really as kids it would turn into an all out brawl and our parents would take them away. Because one kid would be bruised and crying.

wolfshield88 Report

4points
POST
#72

Miami vice pastel jackets and brutini shoes. Don't forget about Michael Jackson jackets 2000% markup on those.

WolfThick Report

4points
POST
#73

Palm pilots and other PDAs. Former Handspring Visor user here.

demsumsweatyballs Report

4points
POST
Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss being able to write on my visor

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#74

Tiger Electronic games, nobody remembered them until the AVGN episode about it.

PowerGamer310 Report

4points
POST
#75

Can we start bottle flipping again? You never miss something until it's gone...

GrandPerspective5848 Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#76

No one remembers Yikes! pencils and pens? Those things were absolute status symbols when I was in elementary school.

Elexandros Report

4points
POST
#77

That week everyone was obsessed with sea shantys for some reason

Snackdoc189 Report

4points
POST
#78

The cup song.

yea_sure_ya_did Report

3points
POST
Mysteria
Mysteria
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My class did it for our 5th grade grad (elementary and middle school were separate in our town)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#79

POW bracelets in the 1960s or 70s. I was a kid, I wore one. Don't know if he ever made it home.

LoveKubrick Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Baby on Board signs in car windows.

Nottoolate_1962 Report

3points
POST
leendadll
leendadll
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw a modern one today!

0
0points
reply
#81

the really cool computer mouse you could get that had water or other things in it. Tried getting one and I can't seem to find it anywhere! Honestly there was a lot of cool technology like that back then.

neurotichoe Report

3points
POST
leendadll
leendadll
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whaaaa? Never heard of this but might NEED.

0
0points
reply
#82

Crazy Bones!

O-D-A-A-T Report

2points
POST
#83

Vuvuzela’s. Man they were annoying!

Redmudgirl Report

2points
POST
#84

Filters on Instagram. It feels like all photos were sent through ‘Valencia’ in 2014

gelwane Report

2points
POST
#85

Bacon-ify EVERYTHING.

FritoLaydy Report

2points
POST
#86

Kony 2012

For all the hype, he's still never been caught.

FranticHamsterRiot Report

2points
POST
#87

That dress where you never knew the color

HotSpinach7865 Report

2points
POST
#88

Does anyone remember popcorn shirts? Those were a huge thing when I was in like 4th and 5th grade

alyssaaarenee Report

1point
POST
#89

Anyone remember domo? The brown rectangle monster.

TastyDonut23 Report

1point
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

Webkinz… if you know, you know.

relaximjustcurious Report

1point
POST
Tall Tomatoe
Tall Tomatoe
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i just made grey gloop when i cooked. :(

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#91

Those purses made out of old Kool-aid packets. Also the purses with the sequins all over them.

TheAuburnMan333 Report

1point
POST
#92

Rage Comics

And Pokemon Go

ZwieTheWolf Report

1point
POST
#93

The playlist feature on MySpace pages.

NaCloride Report

1point
POST
#94

Those little gooey alien things you could buy. Remember the rumour that if you put their heads together, they would breed......my father just used to throw em at the ceiling

damocles1988 Report

0points
POST
#95

Vsco girls

Godly_mistake Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!