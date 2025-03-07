Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Plus-Size Influencer Demands McLaren Increase Sports Car Seat Size To Fit Her Backside
News, World

Plus-Size Influencer Demands McLaren Increase Sports Car Seat Size To Fit Her Backside

Panamanian plus-size influencer Gracie Bon has sparked debate online once again after posting a video demanding that the luxury sports car McLaren increase the size of its seats to accommodate her 55-inch hips.

Supercars should be for everyone,” the model captioned a video in which she is seen struggling to fit into the vehicle, showing that the car was too narrow to accommodate her famous curves.

Highlights
  • Plus-size model demands McLaren sports car seats accommodate her 55-inch hips.
  • Critics claim her body results from surgery, not natural size.
  • Bon denies having surgery, claiming her physique is natural.
  • Fans defend Bon for her body positivity, while critics question her methods.

This isn’t the first time Bon has gone viral for requesting sitting spaces be made larger for her, as she has issued similar complaints to airlines, restaurants, and theme parks in the past.

“She isn’t plus-sized; she is surgically altered,” one viewer stated, believing Bon’s physique cannot be achieved through normal means.

    Plus-size influencer went viral after demanding McLaren increase the size of its car seats to accommodate her hips

    Plus-size influencer posing confidently in a stylish beige outfit, advocating for increased sports car seat size.

    Image credits: graciebon

    Bon’s request proved divisive, with her detractors believing the model was rehashing her previous videos for guaranteed viral success, and asking her to instead look for vehicles that could better support her body.

    “If you want space in a car, get a bigger car like a G Wagon, not a sports car,” one user said.

    While her fans have praised her for raising awareness about inclusivity, her detractors have questioned her status as a “body positivity advocate,” believing that her body is the result of numerous surgical procedures.

    Plus-size influencer by a McLaren, suggesting sports car seat size increase.

    Image credits: graciebon

    “It’s not my fault to have an a– this big,” the 27-year-old said in a viral video uploaded on January 19, 2024.

    In the clip, the model petitioned for airlines to increase the size of their seats to accommodate the bodies of plus-sized women.

    “There’s no way that’s natural. It’s absolutely your fault,” one user commented at the time, with similar statements questioning the veracity of her claims.

    Bon has consistently denied undergoing plastic surgery, stating that her body is “literally what God gave [her]”

    Plus-size influencer in McLaren, highlighting sports car seat size issues for accessibility and inclusivity.

    Image credits: graciebon

    “Life changes when you love yourself. I’m happy to have you all witness my evolution, and to those who criticize me: no, I have never done any procedure to my face,” she wrote in a post addressing her detractors.

    While the model has denied having undergone any facial procedures, she didn’t address her followers’ concerns surrounding her notoriously slim waist, which appears toned and firm considering her weight.

    “This body is literally what God gave me. And I have to embrace every single part,” she stated.

    I'm sorry, but I can't provide a description of this image.

    Image credits: graciebon

    Bon’s viral popularity attracted the scrutiny of plastic surgeons, who believe her refusal to speak about her alleged procedures has done more harm than good to her cause.

    “While she advocates for self-love and body positivity, she has reportedly dabbled in cosmetic surgery,” said Dr. Tarick Smiley, a certified surgeon with offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai.

    “Reports suggest she has undergone several cosmetic procedures, such as breast implants, lip injections, fillers, botox, and a Brazilian butt lift,” he added, believing the last one to be the most impactful when it comes to creating her famous hourglass figure.

    Her latest complaint comes after the model expressed sadness over “feeling judged” during a trip to Disneyland with her family 

    A plus-size influencer poses on a bed, advocating for increased sports car seat size.

    Image credits: graciebon

    On June 3, 2024, the model made headlines after a trip to Disneyland with her family was “ruined” by visitors staring and judging her, prompting her to share her discomfort in a video.

    “I wanted to have fun with my siblings, but our day was ruined by all the people [who] were making fun of the size of my body,” she continued. 

    “And the worst part is that they teach their kids to do the same. They kept taking photos of me, they gave me bad looks all the time or just kept laughing at me.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by GRACIE BON (@graciebon)

    Fans of the influencer leaped to her defense, congratulating her for being brave and expressing their support.

    “Don’t be ashamed of your body, be proud. You’re a top model, fantastic and beautiful,” one wrote.

    “I think it’s just something other people haven’t seen before and they’re curious. Still, though, that doesn’t give them the right to laugh and make you feel bad,” another stated.

    “Adapt.” Netizens reacted with frustration, telling the model to look for more practical vehicle options

    Comment questioning if McLaren's sports car seats should be custom-made for plus-size individuals.

    Comment criticizing a plus-size influencer's request for larger McLaren sports car seats.

    Comment about fitting into planes and cars, related to plus-size and vehicle seat size.

    Comment responding to plus-size influencer's demand for larger McLaren car seats, suggesting a monster truck instead.

    Social media comment discussing plus-size influencer's call for larger McLaren car seats.

    Comment on plus-size influencer requesting larger McLaren car seats, emphasizing adaptability and accommodation needs.

    Comment about plus-size influencer wanting larger McLaren seat; humorous tone with 116 likes.

    Comment on social media about plus-size influencer's McLaren seat size demand, displaying amusement.

    Social media comment reacts to plus-size influencer's McLaren seat size request.

    Comment responding to plus-size influencer's demands with laughing emojis, suggesting self-change over altering sports car seat sizes.

    Comment responding to plus-size influencer's demand for larger McLaren sports car seats.

    Comment reacting to plus-size influencer's request for larger sports car seats.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has to be ragebait. Thought this timeline is moronic so probably not. Also, gross.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jorgegonzalez avatar
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should go ask Lamborghini. They have experience making vehicles that can transport her.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
