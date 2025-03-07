Plus-Size Influencer Demands McLaren Increase Sports Car Seat Size To Fit Her Backside

ADVERTISEMENT

Panamanian plus-size influencer Gracie Bon has sparked debate online once again after posting a video demanding that the luxury sports car McLaren increase the size of its seats to accommodate her 55-inch hips.

“Supercars should be for everyone,” the model captioned a video in which she is seen struggling to fit into the vehicle, showing that the car was too narrow to accommodate her famous curves.

This isn’t the first time Bon has gone viral for requesting sitting spaces be made larger for her, as she has issued similar complaints to airlines, restaurants, and theme parks in the past.

“She isn’t plus-sized; she is surgically altered,” one viewer stated, believing Bon’s physique cannot be achieved through normal means.

Image credits: graciebon

Bon’s request proved divisive, with her detractors believing the model was rehashing her previous videos for guaranteed viral success, and asking her to instead look for vehicles that could better support her body.

“If you want space in a car, get a bigger car like a G Wagon, not a sports car,” one user said.

While her fans have praised her for raising awareness about inclusivity, her detractors have questioned her status as a “body positivity advocate,” believing that her body is the result of numerous surgical procedures.

Image credits: graciebon

“It’s not my fault to have an a– this big,” the 27-year-old said in a viral video uploaded on January 19, 2024.

In the clip, the model petitioned for airlines to increase the size of their seats to accommodate the bodies of plus-sized women.

“There’s no way that’s natural. It’s absolutely your fault,” one user commented at the time, with similar statements questioning the veracity of her claims.

Bon has consistently denied undergoing plastic surgery, stating that her body is “literally what God gave [her]”

Image credits: graciebon

“Life changes when you love yourself. I’m happy to have you all witness my evolution, and to those who criticize me: no, I have never done any procedure to my face,” she wrote in a post addressing her detractors.

While the model has denied having undergone any facial procedures, she didn’t address her followers’ concerns surrounding her notoriously slim waist, which appears toned and firm considering her weight.

“This body is literally what God gave me. And I have to embrace every single part,” she stated.

Image credits: graciebon

Bon’s viral popularity attracted the scrutiny of plastic surgeons, who believe her refusal to speak about her alleged procedures has done more harm than good to her cause.

“While she advocates for self-love and body positivity, she has reportedly dabbled in cosmetic surgery,” said Dr. Tarick Smiley, a certified surgeon with offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai.

“Reports suggest she has undergone several cosmetic procedures, such as breast implants, lip injections, fillers, botox, and a Brazilian butt lift,” he added, believing the last one to be the most impactful when it comes to creating her famous hourglass figure.

Her latest complaint comes after the model expressed sadness over “feeling judged” during a trip to Disneyland with her family

Image credits: graciebon

On June 3, 2024, the model made headlines after a trip to Disneyland with her family was “ruined” by visitors staring and judging her, prompting her to share her discomfort in a video.

“I wanted to have fun with my siblings, but our day was ruined by all the people [who] were making fun of the size of my body,” she continued.

“And the worst part is that they teach their kids to do the same. They kept taking photos of me, they gave me bad looks all the time or just kept laughing at me.”

Fans of the influencer leaped to her defense, congratulating her for being brave and expressing their support.

“Don’t be ashamed of your body, be proud. You’re a top model, fantastic and beautiful,” one wrote.

“I think it’s just something other people haven’t seen before and they’re curious. Still, though, that doesn’t give them the right to laugh and make you feel bad,” another stated.

“Adapt.” Netizens reacted with frustration, telling the model to look for more practical vehicle options

