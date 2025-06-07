Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Life Hits You Hard”: Florida High School Grad Crashes Into Classmate In Viral Stage Mishap
Florida high school grad mishap on stage crashing into classmate during graduation ceremony.
News, US

“Life Hits You Hard”: Florida High School Grad Crashes Into Classmate In Viral Stage Mishap

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida high school graduate’s meticulously-planned graduation celebration went sideways after he did a back flip that sent him and a girl crashing down on stage.

The South Plantation High School alum, Gavin Robinson, planned the acrobatic move days before and even warned the girl, known only as Amelia, whom he met for the first time during rehearsals.

Highlights
  • The 17-year-old graduate claimed that he does not regret his backflip.
  • The girl who dropped with the failed aerobic trick says it is her fault.
  • Social media finds it hard to believe that Amelia is taking the blame and that Gavin is letting her.

Nonetheless, what was supposed to have been a unique and impressive celebration of 13 years of schooling, became well-documented chaos after Amelia became distracted.

To the two teens, the incident was a success in another way: It racked up millions of TikTok views in just a few days.

RELATED:

    Robinson did not escape unscathed

    Female Florida high school grad wearing cap and gown holding diploma after viral stage crash mishap at graduation ceremony.

    Image credits: ameliaisoawesome

    The reel, presumably filmed from the audience, shows Amelia walking across the stage at Nova Southeastern University’s Rick Case Arena on June 1, with another purple-clad graduate in tow when a flurry of graduation gown collided with her and knocked her flat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Education officials and other students on stage could be seen rushing to the girl’s assistance—who later took responsibility for the mishap.

    Florida high school grad in purple cap and gown crashes into classmate on stage during graduation ceremony mishap.

    Image credits: @itzgavinrobinson.

    Seventeen-year-old Robinson did not escape unscathed as he too found himself lying on the floor.

    He later gave an interview to PEOPLEsaying: “When I took off into the air and felt myself hit my classmate, I thought, ‘Oh this can’t be happening.’”

    Florida high school grad in purple gown crashes into classmate during viral stage mishap at graduation ceremony.

    Image credits: @itzgavinrobinson.

    He explained that he had only just met Amelia. “I didn’t know the girl until two days before graduation.”

    Robinson further noted that he had warned her about what he had intended to do after receiving his diploma, but she dropped the ball when she became distracted with her hat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amelia says she is to blame

    In another video posted on Robinson’s TikTok account, Amelia can be seen taking responsibility for the incident.

    “It’s my fault,” she said in a shared video on Robinson’s account. “He told me he was flipping and I completely forgot.”

    Comment reading Class of 2026 is going to be told NO BACKFLIPS with 12,034 likes in a social media post about a Florida high school viral stage mishap.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media saying life hits you hard after graduation related to Florida high school grad stage mishap.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She went on to say that she was okay: “Yes, it’s me in the video,” she wrote in a caption on her copy of the incident.

    “Hi guys! Ï’m all good and not hurt, he did tell me beforehand. I just got distracted. [Please] don’t send him any hate!!” she pleaded.

    Florida high school grad wearing purple cap and gown, holding diploma, standing in front of American flag during graduation.

    Image credits: @itzgavinrobinson.

    Amelia also noted that she told “him,” presumably Robinson, after the incident, that her graduation was a “night to remember.”

    Robinson, in turn, toldPEOPLE in an interview: “Not to blame her, of course it’s equally my fault, but if she didn’t run forward I would’ve landed it.”

    A great part of social media blames the guy

    Two Florida high school grads in purple caps with yellow tassels during a viral stage mishap graduation moment.

    Image credits: @itzgavinrobinson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite Amelia’s attitude towards the incident, there are netizens who believe that Robinson is solely to blame for his failed acrobatics.

    “Why can’t you just take the blame when it was obviously your fault?” one netizen asked. “You as a man making a woman take the blame on video is insane.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @itzgavinrobinson._ SEE IT WASNT MY FAULT#fyp#trending#florida♬ original sound – Gavin Ramel Robinson

    Another felt that the graduation stage was no place for Robinson’s antics in the first place.

    They voiced this sentiment in response to Amelia’s version of the video, saying, “People are so weird! Like why must they always do the most?!?!” they wrote, and then to Amelia: “Hope your face is okay.”

    The newly-graduated teen is adamant and stands on the backflip “1,000 percent”

    Comment on social media post about Florida high school grad crashing into classmate during viral stage mishap at graduation.

    Comment on viral Florida high school grad stage mishap reading girl idk how u sat next to him for rest of ceremony

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the way it panned out, Robinson insisted that he was happy he performed the backflip.

    “Looking back, I 1,000% still stand on doing the backflip because I personally think this is just as good an outcome, if not better, than if I hadn’t done it,” he told PEOPLE.

    High school graduate in purple gown holding decorated cap after viral Florida stage mishap crash with classmate.

    Image credits: ameliaisoawesome

    The “better” outcome he was referring to is the popularity of the video. Since he posted it four days ago, it has racked more than 20,000 views with 775 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I didn’t think anything of it at first — I just assumed it was gonna flop — and three hours later, it went viral,” he said.

    Florida high school grad in purple cap and gown shakes hands with faculty during graduation ceremony stage mishap event.

    Image credits: @itzgavinrobinson.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Amelia’s posting of the mishap dwarfed Robinon’s engagements with a whopping 3.8 million plays.

    Social media is critical about the backflip

    Tweet reacting to a Florida high school grad crashing into a classmate during a viral stage mishap at graduation.

    Image credits: CobyValentine24

    Tweet from Floridanow1 discussing a Florida high school grad crashing into a classmate during a viral stage mishap.

    Image credits: floridanow1

    Florida high school grad crashes into classmate on stage during viral mishap at graduation ceremony.

    Image credits: cartierfamilyZ

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user t d discussing high school graduation, with reference to a viral Florida high school grad stage mishap.

    Image credits: td5550891035850

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet complaining about people not acting maturely in public and making a scene in a viral stage mishap.

    Image credits: Unburdened001

    Tweet from Erich Hartmann replying to a viral stage mishap involving a Florida high school grad crashing into a classmate, mentioning kids being kids.

    Image credits: erichhartmann

    Tweet from Florida high school grad recalling diploma moment after viral stage mishap crashing into classmate.

    Image credits: NateRybner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing a Florida high school grad crashing into classmate during a viral stage mishap about backflips.

    Image credits: barbiesway

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a viral Florida high school grad crashing into classmate during a stage mishap.

    Image credits: StoryTellingRon

    Tweet from Dominick of Kool Toys & Games advising to ensure the area is clear, related to Florida high school grad stage mishap.

    Image credits: kooltoysgames

    Tweet by Full Nelson criticizing a stage incident, mentioning a viral Florida high school grad crash during a stage mishap.

    Image credits: FullNelsonReal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Martin Matthews replying to a viral post about a Florida high school grad crashing into classmate on stage mishap.

    Image credits: 1MartinMatthews

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda