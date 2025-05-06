ADVERTISEMENT

Going to college can be one of the most enjoyable—not to mention challenging—parts of your life. Everything’s fresh and exciting. You’re learning new things, meeting new people, and having new experiences while also learning to navigate adult life.

That Student Page, a popular Facebook page created by the GBM Group, shares very funny and incredibly relatable memes about the college experience. We’ve collected what we think are some of the most hilarious posts to bring a bit of laughter to you today, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out. It’s a good time, whether you’re in university now or graduated eons ago.

More info: Facebook | GBMGroup.co.uk

#1

Tweet about student life humor, highlighting relatable struggles found in student memes online.

    #2

    Tweet about returning to university at 24 with younger group project members, highlighting relatable student memes online.

    #3

    Screenshot of a tweet about the relatable struggle of students forced to read for university instead of pleasure.

    Coursera points out that a key aspect of achieving success is showing up. “Regarding academic success, attending class and during office hours can impact your overall success in many ways.”

    For one, going to your lectures and seminars is the primary way you’ll learn about new topics. Reading through your textbook is useful, sure, but it’s just one part of the puzzle. When you’re physically attending classes, you show your professors in a very real way that you care about doing well.

    #4

    Tweet from a student about graduating and getting a job contrasted with life responding humorously, relatable student meme.

    #5

    Tweet showing a relatable student meme about unusual meal times highlighting student life and habits online.

    #6

    Tweet from a student expressing frustration about being a final year student with crying emojis, relatable student meme.

    Meanwhile, office hours are a fantastic way to improve your academic performance and create an authentic rapport with your professors and advisors beyond the classrooms and lecture halls.

    “Many students use office hours to clarify confusing concepts, find out their grades, get advice on future career objectives, or simply socialize. Professors and advisors have a wealth of knowledge—use that knowledge to move closer to your goals. And later, as you prepare for life after college, whether that involves grad school or applying for jobs, these are the people you might one day ask for a letter of recommendation,” Coursera says.
    #7

    Twitter post from That Student Page humorously describing the struggles students face with failing classes unexpectedly.

    #8

    Tweet from That Student Page about uni group projects being frustrating, illustrating painfully relatable student memes and experiences.

    #9

    Tweet about college chats where students get ignored when asking class start times, illustrating relatable student memes.

    Students also ought to focus on their physical and mental health (though that advice holds true no matter what chapter of your life you’re in). For one, you want to make sure that you’re getting enough sleep. Otherwise, you’ll impair your body and brain’s ability to function and learn new things.

    Eating a healthy, nutritious, and balanced diet, getting lots of movement, spending time with positive people, drinking plenty of water, moderating your vices: all of these things have a direct impact on how you feel and how well you do, well, pretty much anything.
    #10

    Tweet about university group assignments showing relatable student struggles with writing coherent paragraphs.

    #11

    Tweet about skipping university lectures, showing a relatable student meme about feeling all classes skippable, student memes.

    #12

    Tweet by a student humorously describing the first week of classes trying to find which lessons can be skipped, relatable student meme.

    Meanwhile, the Harvard Summer School suggests taking breaks between your study sessions in order to boost the retention of new information.

    “Studies have shown that wakeful rest plays just as important a role as practice in learning a new skill. Rest allows our brains to compress and consolidate memories of what we just practiced. Make sure that you are allowing enough time, relaxation, and sleep between study sessions so your brain will be refreshed and ready to accept new information.”

    #13

    Student meme about uni lifestyle messaging anyone at 3am and always getting a response, illustrating relatable student humor.

    #14

    Tweet about university struggles with failing exams, illustrating memes painfully relatable to students facing academic challenges.

    #15

    Screenshot of a relatable student tweet about missing jobless university days and random Tuesday brunches with broken heart emojis.

    Going to university is, for many people, a massive change. Unless you’re attending a local college, it possibly means that you’ll be moving to another city, state, or country, and starting life on your own.

    You’ll probably be moving out of your parents’ place, and that means taking on lots of new responsibilities. For one, you’ll be responsible for the basics like buying the groceries, cooking your food, and doing all the chores. You’ll have to learn to juggle all of that with your studies, part-time job, and leisure time.
    #16

    Tweet from a student humorously describing eating one meal a day with snacks, a relatable student meme.

    #17

    Tweet from a student expressing fear about life after university and the reality of needing a job, relatable student meme content.

    #18

    SpongeBob and Patrick representing students frantically taking notes, relatable meme for students in a classroom setting.

    You’ll have to make sure that you stay disciplined and carve out enough time every week to study. Ideally, you want to find some sort of balance so you’re not just studying or partying 24/7.

    University life is about more than just lectures, deadlines, and seminars… and it’s also far more than just going to parties, bars, or clubs every night. Leaning too hard into either lifestyle might not be the healthiest thing to do.
    #19

    Tweet about exams expressing how students feel affected by them, reflecting relatable student memes and feelings.

    #20

    Meme showing a large laundry basket on a truck, humorously depicting a student moving home from university, relatable student meme.

    #21

    Tweet humor about Oxford students repeatedly mentioning their university, highlighting relatable student memes and experiences.

    College life is about finding out who you are as an individual and what you truly want out of life. You’re trying out new things. You’re experimenting. And you’re building your self-esteem and the skillset you’ll need for your future careers. You’re looking for situations where you thrive and where you don’t.

    It’s about taking part in networking events, traveling, being social and meeting new people, interacting with your professors and coursemates, doing extracurricular activities and internships, and taking on random part-time jobs.
    #22

    Screenshot of a relatable student meme about awkward friendships encountered at university.

    #23

    Tweet from LASU Street humorously stating university students are so broke it feels like poverty is a course unit, student memes relatable concept.

    #24

    Tweet about a student’s rest day involving cleaning, showering, and using Pinterest with Spotify, highlighting relatable student memes.

    The popular That Student Page currently boasts 273k followers on Facebook. The page is run by social creative agency GBM Group, who also curate many well-known meme social accounts all over the internet, from the awesome Great British Memes and Great British Foods to That Sport Page, That Girl Page, and many more.

    That Student Page presents itself as an account by students that shares relatable and hilarious memes about student life.
    #25

    Tweet from a student describing the struggle of university life during March and April with crying emojis, relatable student meme content.

    #26

    Student test answer meme showing a humorous response to a pie chart question about sandwiches sold.

    #27

    Tweet from a student describing challenges of full-time study, jobs, and mental well-being, relatable student memes theme.

    During a previous interview with Bored Panda, GBM Group founder George Bacon said that he created the company back in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, after finishing his degree and graduating from Portsmouth University.

    According to Bacon, the last time we reached out to him, the GBM-owned network was 10 million followers strong, with most of the social media audience based in the United Kingdom. At the time, the London-based GBM Group team consisted of 7 people, including both full-time and freelance employees.

    #28

    Tweet from user kae saying I'll complain about college all day but I'm not leaving without that degree, illustrating relatable student memes.

    #29

    Tweet about turning 26 and choosing between a masters degree or a Japan trip, highlighting relatable student memes.

    #30

    Tweet from a student stressed about assignments and deadlines, reflecting relatable student memes about academic pressure.

    What was your university experience like, dear Pandas? What do you miss the most about those days? What aspects of college life did you dislike the most? Do you feel nostalgic for that chapter of your life?

    What advice would you give anyone who’s about to become a uni student? Share your thoughts in the comments below! We’d love to hear all about your best and worst college experiences.
    #31

    Tweet from a student sharing a relatable moment about feeling like they are in a movie while at the university library.

    #32

    Tweet about the struggles of university life, including financial issues, mental stress, and long class hours relatable to students.

    #33

    Tweet about university life being relatable to students overhearing peers talk about drinking on a Monday afternoon.

    #34

    Tweet describing how freshers in libraries have distinct behavior, relatable student meme about student life and study habits.

    #35

    Tweet exchange about uni friends saving lives, highlighting relatable student memes about friendship support.

    #36

    Student meme showing a person in an orange jumpsuit behind bars, humorously depicting avoiding the university library.

    #37

    Relatable student meme showing change from defiant teen to caring university student texting mom frequently.

    #38

    Tweet from student about how you can spend all day with someone at uni and never see them again, relatable student meme.

    #39

    Tweet about university life relatable to students, highlighting how students find comfort in shared struggles and delays.

    #40

    Student meme showing a university class schedule with a humorous long break between lectures, relatable to student life.

    #41

    Tweet about a student happily sharing news of graduating and no longer going to university rides, relatable student meme.

    #42

    Tweet about the heartbreak of not attending a dream university, a painfully relatable student meme.

    #43

    Tweet asking why people behave badly at work or uni, reflecting relatable student memes about stress and frustration.

    #44

    Tweet by a student reflecting on the madness of university life, relatable for students in a humorous meme format.

    #45

    Tweet by user pip expressing frustration of a university student about hearing the word ChatGPT repeatedly in relatable student memes.

    #46

    Student meme showing a Hello Kitty plush wearing a sweater, sitting at a laptop with a drink, humorously relatable to students.

    #47

    Tweet from a student joking about skipping university tomorrow after sneezing, relatable student memes humor.

    #48

    Tweet about university student life feeling overwhelming and relatable, showing student memes humor and struggles.

    #49

    Tweet from That Student Page humorously about getting a degree getting in the way of living their best student life.

    #50

    Tweet from That Student Page saying 50 percent of the university experience is just walking around relatable to student memes.

    #51

    Tweet about student life describing partying all night and finishing assignments in the morning, relatable student memes.

    #52

    Tweet about self care tips on Sunday, encouraging students to relax and do what makes them happy, relatable meme content.

    #53

    Twitter post by Sam expressing frustration with being a student, highlighting debt, mental illness, and a lack of future security.

    #54

    Tweet from That Student Page humorously describing student life with setting alarms for short naps, relatable student memes content.

    #55

    Tweet from a student expressing frustration about their study method of rewriting notes with crying emojis.

    #56

    Tweet about student life describing balancing stress, sleep deprivation, and existential crisis as painfully relatable memes for students.

    #57

    Tweet about exams and procrastination, humorously expressing a student’s lack of preparation and concern in relatable memes.

    #58

    Student meme showing a woman in a fancy dress walking with confidence, illustrating expensive taste while being a student.

    #59

    Tweet by Gaffer about the university environment allowing students to walk around safely at 3 to 4 a.m. relatable student meme.

    #60

    Tweet from a student expressing how having a job is the worst thing for university life, relatable student memes.

    #61

    Tweet from a student expressing frustration about spending a whole weekend on a university assignment and still not finishing it.

    #62

    Tweet from a student about the joy of not having university on Wednesday and getting two Friday nights a week.

    #63

    Tweet about a student overwhelmed by 10 chapters to read, quizzes, assignments, videos, and a final exam early in the semester.

    #64

    Student surrounded by papers, working intensely to finish a dissertation with limited time, showing a painfully relatable meme.

    #65

    Tweet about freshers week revealing which students lacked freedom at home, highlighting relatable student memes content.

    #66

    Social media post about student behavior during freshers week, highlighting unexpected quietness in a student block.

    #67

    Tweet text humorously questioning the concept of a final exam, relatable to students and their exam struggles.

    #68

    Student meme showing the struggle of academic challenges from first year to second year university experience.

