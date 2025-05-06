ADVERTISEMENT

Going to college can be one of the most enjoyable—not to mention challenging—parts of your life. Everything’s fresh and exciting. You’re learning new things, meeting new people, and having new experiences while also learning to navigate adult life.

That Student Page, a popular Facebook page created by the GBM Group, shares very funny and incredibly relatable memes about the college experience. We’ve collected what we think are some of the most hilarious posts to bring a bit of laughter to you today, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out. It’s a good time, whether you’re in university now or graduated eons ago.

More info: Facebook | GBMGroup.co.uk