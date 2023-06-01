Relatives Only Talk About This Teen’s Sister At Her Own Graduation Dinner, She Feels Offended

Hundreds of years ago, in the era of royal France, so beautifully described in the great novel Three Musketeers, literally any careless word, even a sidelong glance thrown at someone else, could become a reason for a duel. Now these romantic and, frankly, dangerous times have already irrevocably passed, but each of us has a period in life when we also feel like a powder keg, ready to explode from the slightest spark.

Yes, I am now talking about our teen years, when our perception of the world and people changes drastically and a family drama can break out for any reason. Especially when siblings are involved. In general, the way things recently happened with the user u/Huge-Ad3253…

The author of the post recently had their high school graduation dinner with their family

However, the teen felt insecure because everyone was discussing only their elder sister’s education and plans

When the author’s uncle finally asked about their own plans, they snapped at him and family drama ensued

The author’s mom demanded they apologize to the uncle, but they refused flatly, considering themselves right

The Original Poster (OP) says that they are graduating from high school this year and the family had arranged a special dinner for this occasion. As the teen themselves thought, this celebration was supposed to be about themselves – but the longer this gathering lasted, the gloomier they became. And it was because of the author’s elder sister…

The thing is, the author continues, that the sister has always been ahead of them – not only in age (she is graduating from college this year), but also in parents’ and relatives’ attitude, as well as in education. If the OP got by with B, then their sister ‘was a straight A student and so on,’ the author of the post notes. Either way, it was frustrating and at times annoying to the OP.

And so, during the dinner, which, as the OP sincerely believed, should have been dedicated to them and only them, the relatives again paid maximum attention to their ‘impressive’ sister – even despite the fact that her own graduation party was to be held next week. For example, their aunt, who always ‘was a lot of firsts in the family’, started asking the sister about her future job plans.

The tension inside the OP was growing every minute, and when their uncle, apparently trying to smooth the situation, turned to them with the question if they were going to college, he actually caught them at a bad time. The author snapped at him, arguing that nothing connected with them matters at all – after all, everyone around them was doing nothing but discussing their sister. Mom immediately demanded that OP apologize to their uncle, but they were having none of it. It all ended in a family quarrel, where the author took heat from literally everyone, but at the same time sincerely considered themselves to be absolutely right.

“On the one hand, of course, this teen is wrong, because they brought down their wrath on practically the only person in the family who realized the awkwardness of the situation and, with his question, obviously tried to smooth this situation out,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this story. “On the other hand, we’re talking about a teenager who just couldn’t handle their emotions.”

“Moreover, such a perception of the success of their own sister, it seems to me, could not have arisen out of the blue. And the family, judging by many signs, itself supports the cult of achievements. Suffice it to recall how the author speaks of their aunt, who ‘was a lot of firsts in the family.’ In other words, of course, the author is wrong about their behavior at the dinner table, but I believe they should talk in detail with their parents about the reasons for such behavior. Perhaps a sincere conversation could help here,” Irina supposes.

The opinions of commenters in this situation were also divided. Someone believes that literally everyone was wrong here, with the exception of the author’s uncle. Another thinks that the original poster simply feels insecure and let their emotions get the best of them, thus making a huge mistake. And some people in the comments call to pay attention to the behavior of the OP’s relatives, who nevertheless made them feel disrespected while having their own celebration.

Apparently, some folks in the comments claim, the author is feeling like their family is picking favorites. In this case, it is worth simply realizing that we are all in fact smart and worthy in different ways. “Life is never a competition between you and your siblings,” one of the commenters wisely states. It remains to be hoped that the author will not take offense at criticism from other people, and will take into account some really useful advice. After all, growing up is all about this, isn’t it? And what do you, our dear readers, think about this situation?

People in the comments are divided in their opinions but wisely stated that life isn’t a competition between siblings