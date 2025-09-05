“Bits Don’t Work Past 70”: King Charles Shares Emotional Update On His ‘Incurable’ Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles gave a rare glimpse into his own health journey as he met with cancer patients during a royal engagement this week.

On September 3, the 76-year-old monarch visited Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick to officially open the new medical center and spend time with patients and staff.

King Charles was very warm and empathetic during his visit, which was appreciated by patients and netizens alike.

Highlights King Charles opened up about his ongoing cancer treatment while meeting patients at a hospital.

The monarch joked about aging, telling an elderly woman that “bits don’t work so well past 70.”

His visit came months after a health scare forced him to postpone the engagement.

The monarch connected with patients facing cancer during his visit to the medical facility

During the visit, King Charles spoke with 73-year-old patient Matthew Shinda, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

When asked by Shinda how he was coping with his condition, the King quietly replied, “I’m not too bad, thank you.”

The two discussed the challenges of diagnosis delays and treatment. The King responded with empathy, telling Shinda, “I’m very sorry about that, it’s so frustrating,” before reflecting on how early detection remains a significant hurdle.

He also shared an encouraging perspective on medical progress, according toHello! magazine.

“The great thing, I think, is they’re getting better and better at dealing with these things. The trouble is there’s always hope down the road,” the monarch said.

The King also lightened the mood with humor during his visit.

When meeting 85-year-old Jacqueline Page in the hospital’s acute elderly care ward, he responded to her remark about “wearing out” with his own candid observation.

“I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already. The bits don’t work so well when you get past 70,” he stated.

King Charles’ visit to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital was previously postponed due to health issues

King Charles’ visit to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital has been a long time coming.

The visit was postponed back in March after he was hospitalized due to an adverse reaction to his routine treatment for cancer.

His office noted at the time that King Charles had been admitted to The London Clinic after experiencing “temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

King Charles’ health condition has been a focal point for Royal watchers since February 2024, when the palace shared that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

Later reports indicated that King Charles had a procedure to treat a benign enlarged prostate that January, though a spokesperson clarified that he does not have prostate cancer.

Following this, King Charles followed doctors’ advice and postponed public-facing work for three months, according toPeople magazine, though he still continued to work behind the scenes.

King Charles officially returned to forward work in April 2025, and before Christmas, palace sources indicated that his treatment for cancer would continue into 2025.

Previous reports have also claimed that King Charles’ cancer is “incurable,” but “manageable.

“The talk now is that he may die ‘with’ cancer, but not ‘of’ cancer following a rigorous treatment program,” the Daily Telegraph noted.

Despite his condition, King Charles is still balancing health and duty

King Charles’ March health setback required hospitalization, though palace sources reassured the public that it was only “the most minor bump in the road.”

His quick return to royal duties has been framed as a sign of determination to balance his treatment with the responsibilities of the crown.

Wednesday’s hospital visit was particularly meaningful, with the King acknowledging the delay with an apology to hospital staff.

“I’m sorry I didn’t get here a few months ago,” he said.

King Charles’ visit was appreciated by the medical facility’s patients, however, with Shinda stating after that visit that “I was elated” because “he showed concern.”

King Charles’ visit to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital received mostly positive reactions from netizens.

“I am pleased as to who King Charles has become, not who he was before,” one commenter stated.

“It’s good to see Charles visiting Cancer patients. It may give them a bit of a lift. All the best to all of them,” wrote another.

“Charles, like his Mother is truly trying to Keep Calm and Carry On with compassion and care for the people,” another commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts on King Charles’s comments on social media

