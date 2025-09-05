Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Bits Don’t Work Past 70”: King Charles Shares Emotional Update On His ‘Incurable’ Cancer
King Charles in a blue suit at a public event, sharing an emotional update on his incurable cancer diagnosis.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Bits Don’t Work Past 70”: King Charles Shares Emotional Update On His ‘Incurable’ Cancer

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

King Charles gave a rare glimpse into his own health journey as he met with cancer patients during a royal engagement this week. 

On September 3, the 76-year-old monarch visited Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick to officially open the new medical center and spend time with patients and staff.

King Charles was very warm and empathetic during his visit, which was appreciated by patients and netizens alike.

Highlights
  • King Charles opened up about his ongoing cancer treatment while meeting patients at a hospital.
  • The monarch joked about aging, telling an elderly woman that “bits don’t work so well past 70.”
  • His visit came months after a health scare forced him to postpone the engagement.
RELATED:

    The monarch connected with patients facing cancer during his visit to the medical facility

    King Charles in a formal suit, delivering an emotional update on his incurable cancer in a decorated interior setting.

    Image credits: The Royal Family

    During the visit, King Charles spoke with 73-year-old patient Matthew Shinda, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. 

    When asked by Shinda how he was coping with his condition, the King quietly replied, “I’m not too bad, thank you.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The two discussed the challenges of diagnosis delays and treatment. The King responded with empathy, telling Shinda, “I’m very sorry about that, it’s so frustrating,” before reflecting on how early detection remains a significant hurdle.

    King Charles and Camilla standing together outdoors, smiling, with a garden background during a formal event.

    Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    He also shared an encouraging perspective on medical progress, according toHello! magazine. 

    “The great thing, I think, is they’re getting better and better at dealing with these things. The trouble is there’s always hope down the road,” the monarch said. 

    The King also lightened the mood with humor during his visit. 

    King Charles dressed formally with medals, sharing emotional update on his incurable cancer and health past age seventy.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When meeting 85-year-old Jacqueline Page in the hospital’s acute elderly care ward, he responded to her remark about “wearing out” with his own candid observation. 

    “I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already. The bits don’t work so well when you get past 70,” he stated.

    King Charles’ visit to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital was previously postponed due to health issues

    King Charles in a gray suit speaking with a patient in a hospital room, sharing an emotional cancer update.

    Image credits: Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    King Charles’ visit to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital has been a long time coming. 

    The visit was postponed back in March after he was hospitalized due to an adverse reaction to his routine treatment for cancer.

    His office noted at the time that King Charles had been admitted to The London Clinic after experiencing “temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

    King Charles in a grey suit shaking hands with an elderly woman in a hospital, sharing an update on his incurable cancer.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    King Charles’ health condition has been a focal point for Royal watchers since February 2024, when the palace shared that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.

    Later reports indicated that King Charles had a procedure to treat a benign enlarged prostate that January, though a spokesperson clarified that he does not have prostate cancer.

    Following this, King Charles followed doctors’ advice and postponed public-facing work for three months, according toPeople magazine, though he still continued to work behind the scenes.

    King Charles visiting a hospital patient, sharing an emotional update on his incurable cancer and health challenges.

    Image credits: Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    King Charles officially returned to forward work in April 2025, and before Christmas, palace sources indicated that his treatment for cancer would continue into 2025. 

    Previous reports have also claimed that King Charles’ cancer is “incurable,” but “manageable.

    The talk now is that he may die ‘with’ cancer, but not ‘of’ cancer following a rigorous treatment program,” the Daily Telegraph noted.

    Despite his condition, King Charles is still balancing health and duty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    King Charles unveiling a plaque at Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, sharing emotional update on incurable cancer.

    Image credits: Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    King Charles’ March health setback required hospitalization, though palace sources reassured the public that it was only “the most minor bump in the road.” 

    His quick return to royal duties has been framed as a sign of determination to balance his treatment with the responsibilities of the crown.

    Wednesday’s hospital visit was particularly meaningful, with the King acknowledging the delay with an apology to hospital staff. 

    Plaque at Midland Metropolitan University Hospital showing official opening by King Charles with a focus on emotional cancer update.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    “I’m sorry I didn’t get here a few months ago,” he said. 

    King Charles’ visit was appreciated by the medical facility’s patients, however, with Shinda stating after that visit that “I was elated” because “he showed concern.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    King Charles’ visit to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital received mostly positive reactions from netizens.

    Image credits: The Royal Family Channel

    “I am pleased as to who King Charles has become, not who he was before,” one commenter stated.

    “It’s good to see Charles visiting Cancer patients. It may give them a bit of a lift. All the best to all of them,” wrote another.

    “Charles, like his Mother is truly trying to Keep Calm and Carry On with compassion and care for the people,” another commenter stated.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on King Charles’s comments on social media

    Comment expressing hope for King Charles' health and stability amid his incurable cancer update.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing disappointment related to King Charles and his incurable cancer update.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously referencing King Charles and his emotional update on incurable cancer.

    Comment about cancer treatment mentioning incurable cancer and treatment alternatives in a user post.

    Comment by Anthony Chase expressing cynicism about the cancer narrative and its emotional impact on support and sympathy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing King Charles sharing an emotional update on his incurable cancer.

    Comment by Eddie Koopu expressing skepticism about King Charles' cancer update amidst concerns about England's situation.

    Comment by Joyce Ray saying maybe he's not too bad but his country is a mess, related to King Charles cancer update discussion.

    Comment from David Crickmore expressing support for King Charles amid news of his 'incurable' cancer update.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing opinion on King Charles battling illness and unfitness for duty related to incurable cancer update.

    Comment about having plenty of money and the best doctors to help with King Charles' incurable cancer update.

    Comment saying Bless him I wish he rest up by Mabs Buckfield in a social media post about King Charles' cancer update

    Comment by Bob Murphy expressing views on King Charles, mentioning royalty, cancer, and a dignified exit.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Paul Moyes expressing frustration over priority treatment and privileges related to King Charles' incurable cancer update.

    Comment discussing cancer awareness and the challenges of medical and financial support in fighting incurable cancer.

    Comment by Robert Walker discussing the NHS funding and the use of influence in healthcare support.

    Comment by John Hughes expressing frustration about undisclosed details of King Charles' incurable cancer diagnosis.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing support for King Charles' emotional update on his incurable cancer and cancer research funding.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT