Melinda French Gates has issued a pointed statement following the release of the latest batch of Epstein files, which name her ex-husband, Bill Gates.

The US Department of Justice released 3.5 million pages of documents related to the disgraced financier on Saturday, January 31, with one email claiming Gates had contracted an STD after engaging with Russian girls.

Highlights As new Epstein files alleged Bill Gates contracted an STD and kept it from his then-wife, Melinda Gates responded with a pointed statement.

Bill Gates has said his relationship with Epstein was purely business and that he regrets every minute he spent with him.

The latest Epstein disclosure has also reignited scrutiny around Melinda and Bill Gates’ divorce.

Melinda’s comments, shared in a recent podcast interview, follow her earlier remarks, where she accepted that she has a hard time when details concerning Jeffrey Epstein and people involved with him surface, as they bring back memories of a very painful time in her marriage.

When stating this very personal perspective, Melinda sidestepped answering lingering questions about Gates and Epstein, saying those questions were for the people involved to answer.

Melinda French Gates spoke about forgiving Bill Gates after new Epstein files alleged he contracted an STD

Melinda Gates speaking at an event, holding a microphone, addressing Epstein files and STD allegations.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Epstein, in an email released by the DOJ on Saturday, wrote that Bill Gates asked for antibiotics to give to his then-wife, Melinda. The email claimed that Gates planned to give the medicine to her without her knowledge.

In a new episode of NPR’s Wild Card podcast, which has been making headlines since earlier this week but aired in its entirety on January 5, Melinda spoke about broken trust in her marriage.

Melinda Gates and Bill Gates at Lasker Foundation event, Melinda Gates gives pointed response about forgiving Bill over Epstein files.

Image credits: Brian Ach/Getty Images

When host Rachel Martin asked the billionaire philanthropist what growing older had taught her about love, Gates said the importance of “absolute trust” in all relationships, and that without it, it was impossible to keep growing.

“Did it take you more than a minute to learn to trust again because that had been broken in your…” Martin began, with Melinda adding, “Marriage?”

“Of course,” Melinda remarked, before noting that she thought she would never know how to trust again.

Comment by Coral Mora expressing disbelief about Melinda Gates not speaking up sooner on Bill and Epstein STD allegations.

Comment by Cherrie Sporer expressing sadness and pain on a woman’s face in online discussion about Melinda Gates forgiving Bill.

“But I have learned that with the right person, you can,” she later shared.

Asked by NPR if she was good at forgiveness, Melinda replied, “Yes, I think I am.”

“If you cannot eventually forgive somebody, then you hurt yourself,” Melinda opined, adding, “I forgive them, but I do not need to be in touch with them anymore.”

Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speaking at an event, holding microphones in a formal setting with warm lighting.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Melinda’s perspective on forgiveness appeared to circle friendships and other connections, as when asked if she had forgiven Bill, she said, “I think I am going to keep that one to myself.”

However, she later had a change of heart and went on to call her forgiveness of her ex-husband a “work in progress,” ultimately sharing, “I think I am getting there.”

Bill Gates has issued a clarification on allegations leveled against him in the latest series of Epstein files

Melinda Gates and Bill Gates standing indoors, with Melinda's face obscured, related to Epstein files STD allegations topic.

Image credits: DOJ

In an interview broadcast on 9 News Australia on Wednesday, February 4, Bill Gates said he regrets “every minute” he spent with Epstein and that he apologizes for it.

“The email was never sent. This email is false,” he said about Epstein’s claims. “I do not know what his thinking was. Was he trying to attack me in some way?”

In his conversation with the outlet, Gates added that he first met Epstein in 2011 and had several dinners with him over three years, but never visited his island and did not have relations with women.

Screenshot of a social media comment referring to Bill Gates as a surprisingly bad person related to Epstein STD allegations.

Melinda Gates gives pointed response about forgiving Bill amid Epstein files and STD allegations in private setting.

Image credits: DOJ

“The focus was always that he knew a lot of very rich people and was saying he could get them to give money to global health. In retrospect, that was a de*d end,” he said.

A spokesperson for Gates also denied the claims outlined in the Epstein files.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates, and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson told ABC.

The latest allegations have renewed longstanding scrutiny of Melinda and Bill Gates’ divorce

Melinda Gates wearing headphones and white sweater, giving a pointed response about forgiving Bill amid Epstein STD allegations.

Image credits: NPRWildCard

Melinda and Bill Gates ended their 27-year-long marriage in May 2021 and finalized the split in August of the same year.

The couple cited their belief that they could no longer grow together as the reason for their separation at the time.

Comment from Willing Sean discussing Melinda Gates divorcing Bill Gates after Epstein revelations and related STD allegations.

Comment by Alexander Meyers questioning Melinda Gates keeping the last name amid Epstein files STD allegations discussion.

However, in a 2022 CBS interview, Melinda acknowledged that Gates’ relationship with Epstein was among the factors that broke down their union.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she claimed.

Melinda Gates wearing headphones, giving a pointed response about forgiving Bill amid Epstein files STD allegations.

Image credits: NPRWildCard

Melinda added that she only met the s** offender once because she wanted to see who he was.

“I regretted it the second I walked in that door,” she reflected on their meeting. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified.”

Melinda Gates smiling, wearing a red outfit with a pink flower, responding about forgiving Bill over Epstein files allegations.

Image credits: Christian Liewig/Getty Images

In her NPR interview, Melinda expressed sympathy with Epstein and his associates’ victims, saying, “No girl should ever be put in the situation that they were put in.”

“I hope there is some justice for those now-women,” she added.

“She thought she knew him,” a netizen said about Melinda and Bill Gates’ now-defunct relationship

Comment by Carlene Parrish praising a woman for standing up and referring press to her ex-husband amid Epstein files allegations.

Conversation screenshot showing Marisol Gutierrez asking if she didn't know, with a thinking face emoji, related to Melinda Gates forgiving Bill over Epstein STD allegations.

Comment by Tamara Bereza questioning forgiveness and emphasizing the importance of survivors related to Epstein files and allegations.

Comment by Patty Sweaney stating she thought she knew him, related to Melinda Gates forgiving Bill over Epstein STD allegations.

Screenshot of social media comment reacting to Melinda Gates giving a pointed response about forgiving Bill over Epstein files STD allegations.

User comment text shown on a light blue background with a profile icon, discussing Melinda Gates and Epstein files allegations.

Comment saying she's guilty too in a social media post about Melinda Gates and Epstein files STD allegations.

Comment by Darlene Garms addressing questions about Melinda Gates and the toxic relationship with Bill amid Epstein allegations.

Comment on social media criticizing Melinda Gates regarding forgiveness and Epstein files STD allegations controversy.

Comment discussing Melinda Gates' response on forgiving Bill Gates amid Epstein files and STD allegations.

Comment reading The more x-hubby Bill sinks the higher Melinda rises, relating to Melinda Gates pointed response about forgiving Bill.

Comment by Beth Emms expressing doubt about Bill Gates' connection to Epstein and Melinda Gates' disbelief in his story.

Commenter Erika Marie responding to allegations and speculation about Melinda Gates forgiving Bill over Epstein files STD claims.