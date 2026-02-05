Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Content Creator Reveals 8 Most Surprising Facts About The “World’s Darkest Island,” Including How Residents Live
Satellite view of the worldu2019s darkest island circled in red, showing surrounding icy waters and landmasses.
Lifestyle, Travel

Content Creator Reveals 8 Most Surprising Facts About The “World’s Darkest Island,” Including How Residents Live

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
2

32

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Luis Arturo Villar Sudek, better known as Luisito Comunica, is a travel vlogger who boasts over 45 million subscribers on YouTube. The content creator recently visited a land very different from his native Mexico: Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago that is 60% covered with glaciers.

More specifically, he traveled to Longyearbyen, the largest settlement in Svalbard, with a population of roughly 2,500 people. It is also the world’s northernmost town.

RELATED:

    Satellite view of the world’s darkest island in the Arctic region, highlighting its remote location and surrounding waters.

    Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago that is home to the world’s northernmost townSatellite view of the world’s darkest island in the Arctic region, highlighting its remote location and surrounding waters.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica

    Content creator standing outside at night on the world’s darkest island, dressed warmly in winter clothing.

    Content creator standing outside at night on the world’s darkest island, dressed warmly in winter clothing.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica

    During his visit, the travel YouTuber, whose videos are also available in English, spoke with locals and documented how people live in this ice-cold environment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here are some of the most interesting aspects of life in Svalbard:

    1. No graveyards allowed

    Grave markers in snow on the world’s darkest island, illustrating surprising facts about how residents live there.

    Grave markers in snow on the world’s darkest island, illustrating surprising facts about how residents live there.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica

    People can’t be buried in Svalbard due to a phenomenon known as permafrost. 

    The extremely cold conditions preserve bacteria and viruses, meaning it would pose a serious biohazard risk to residents if a body, whether human or animal, were buried beneath the icy ground, never to decompose.

    If permafrost thaws, which is happening rapidly due to climate change, bodies could release long-dormant bacteria.

    Because of this, burials have been prohibited in Svalbard since 1950, with deceased bodies flown to mainland Norway. Seriously ill residents are asked to travel to the mainland, which also has more, better equipped hospitals.

    2. You cannot leave the city without a weapon

    Content creator exploring the world’s darkest island at night, dressed warmly with a rifle on snowy terrain.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Content creator exploring the world’s darkest island at night, dressed warmly with a rifle on snowy terrain.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Visitors to Svalbard can find signs reading, “Polar bear warning. You must be prepared to encounter polar bears anywhere in Svalbard.”

    Carrying a weapon is mandatory for anyone wishing to go outside areas with the highest concentration of people.

    “The Governor also recommends taking a big game rifle. Relevant knowledge and experience are essential,” reads a  sign shown by the travel content creator.

    Rifles or flare guns should be used to scare off the predators, and weapons should only be fired as a last resort.

    Because polar bears are a protected species, an investigation is opened if someone fires a weapon to determine whether they truly acted in self-defense. If not, those involved may face up to 15 years in prison and substantial fines, according to Luis.

    3. Card to limit liquor consumption

    Hand holding alcohol permit card with bottles of distilled spirits in background on the world’s darkest island.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hand holding alcohol permit card with bottles of distilled spirits in background on the world’s darkest island.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica

    Getting used to long periods of complete darkness is not easy, and some people turn to drinking when feeling depressed.

    In an effort to fix this issue and improve residents’ mental health, Norwegian authorities have regulated liquor consumption by assigning each adult a card.

    The card limits how much liquor people can buy, with one hole punched for each bottle purchased at authorized stores.

    Each month, residents are allowed to buy a maximum of two liters of liquor.

    But the system isn’t completely effective. As Luis explained, some people bypass it by paying non-drinkers to purchase liquor for them with their unused cards.

    4. Free winter clothing for those in need

    Exterior of a gray building with a window showing a sweater, highlighting life on the world’s darkest island.

    Exterior of a gray building with a window showing a sweater, highlighting life on the world’s darkest island.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To live in Svalbard, where winter temperatures typically range from −13 to −20 °C (8.6 to −4.0 °F), people need to become masters at wearing layers and layers of clothing. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Winter clothing can be quite expensive, which is why residents began an initiative called Bruktikken (“used clothes”) to donate their coats, sweaters, long-sleeved tops, and other warm items to those who can’t afford them.

    Anyone can enter the store and pick up winter clothing for free.

    5. No sunlight for four months

    Three people with reflective gear walk dogs on a snow-covered road at night on the world’s darkest island.

    Three people with reflective gear walk dogs on a snow-covered road at night on the world’s darkest island.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica

    One of the most peculiar aspects of living in Svalbard is the long periods of darkness. On the island, people experience four months of complete darkness, four months of 24-hour daylight, and the remaining four months with a more balanced alternation between light and darkness.

    Prolonged periods of darkness can have negative mental health consequences for residents. Renato, a chef interviewed by Luis, revealed that he was treated for depression shortly after he moved to Svalbard from Latin America.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Timo Partonen, a depression, insomnia, and winter blues expert at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, there are many effects associated with prolonged darkness.

    These include “lowered mood accompanied by prolonged sleep, increased appetite, weight gain, social withdrawal, and less feelings of having energy,” Partonen told Bored Panda.

    “Severe symptoms may deepen to illness, e.g., depressive disorder (seasonal affective disorder) or insomnia disorder (midwinter insomnia).

    “It appears that the predisposition to these symptoms is related to the biological sensitivity to light exposure as well as to regulation of the circadian clock system in the brain that paces all functions in the body,” he explained.

    Partonen noted that bright light treatment is an effective strategy for alleviating this mental health issue.

    “It means timed and repeated exposure to visible light that is bright (intense) enough to induce therapeutic effects,” the professor described. The exposure is administered indirectly to the eyes and repeated each morning throughout the winter.

     Additionally, regular physical exercise and social connections are key to combating winter depression, Partonen said.

    6. Santa Claus house during Christmas

    Red post box labeled Gruve 2 Nissen in snowy setting next to Santa Claus reading a letter indoors, illustrating island residents' life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Red post box labeled Gruve 2 Nissen in snowy setting next to Santa Claus reading a letter indoors, illustrating island residents' life.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica / Freepik (Not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What used to be the entrance to a coal mine was turned into Santa Claus’ house.

    As Svalbard is close to the North Pole, locals began spreading the story that the old structure on the hill is where Santa rests during the year before starting his long shift in December.

    Each year, lights are placed on the house on December 1 and removed on December 31.

    A red mailbox is also set up nearby, where children can send their letters during the holidays. If they have behaved, they will receive their presents; however, if they’ve been naughty, they will get coal from the now-shut-down mine, local youngsters are told.

    7. Dogs are the local Uber

    Dog chained to a snow-covered kennel at night on the world’s darkest island where residents live uniquely.

    Dog chained to a snow-covered kennel at night on the world’s darkest island where residents live uniquely.

    Image credits: Luisito Comunica

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In Svalbard, dozens of Alaskan Husky dogs are trained to pull sleds for transportation. This breed is generally taller than Siberian Huskies.

    At the location visited by Luis, approximately 80 dogs were being trained to spend long days pulling people in the snow, as there are no concrete roads connecting communities on the island.

    Each dog has its own small house with its name on it. Inside, the canines are kept warm with reindeer fur.

    These athletic Huskies do not work their entire lives. After they turn seven or eight years old, they are put up for adoption, the content creator explained.

    Having worked with a trainer for several years, they make highly obedient pets for their new owners.

    “The best part is going on the trips with them,” said Ivar, a dog trainer interviewed by Luis, explaining that each sled is pulled by eight Huskies.

    8. Global seed vault

    Entrance of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault on the darkest island covered in snow, highlighting surprising resident life facts.

    Entrance of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault on the darkest island covered in snow, highlighting surprising resident life facts.

    Image credits: Gabriel Herrera

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the event of a global catastrophe, whether natural or human-made, Svalbard holds all the seeds needed to prevent our crops from going extinct.

    This massive safety deposit box stores duplicates of seeds from all around the world.

    The facility preserves 1.3 million deposits, representing more than 13,000 years of agricultural history.

    It is no coincidence that it was built in a remote, icy location, far from the dangers of war.

    Dubbed the “Doomsday Vault,” the global seed vault is managed by the Norwegian government, the Crop Trust, and the Nordic Genetic Resource Center.

    Opened in 2008, the vault acts as a last resort for other countries’ gene banks. Between 2015 and 2019, it helped rebuild seed collections damaged during the war in Syria.

    Watch the full video below:

    Comment about the world’s darkest island, imagining a bear encounter while partying, highlighting surprising resident life facts.

    Social media users were fascinated by many aspects of life in SvalbardComment about the world’s darkest island, imagining a bear encounter while partying, highlighting surprising resident life facts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting human adaptability to live on the world’s darkest island with six months of darkness and harsh conditions.

    Comment highlighting human adaptability to live on the world’s darkest island with six months of darkness and harsh conditions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment revealing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how its residents live, referencing night preference.

    Comment revealing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how its residents live, referencing night preference.

    Content creator revealing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how its residents live daily.

    Content creator revealing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how its residents live daily.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing gratitude for travel and exploration opportunities shared with others, highlighting positive experience.

    Comment expressing gratitude for travel and exploration opportunities shared with others, highlighting positive experience.

    Comment discussing concerns about humans invading the habitat on the world’s darkest island and polar bears’ presence.

    Comment discussing concerns about humans invading the habitat on the world’s darkest island and polar bears’ presence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Content creator sharing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how its residents live daily.

    Content creator sharing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how its residents live daily.

    Comment expressing gratitude for a content creator revealing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and its residents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing gratitude for a content creator revealing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and its residents.

    Comment about permafrost and permatrago phenomenon related to the world’s darkest island and residents’ life.

    Comment about permafrost and permatrago phenomenon related to the world’s darkest island and residents’ life.

    Screenshot of a content creator sharing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how residents live there.

    Screenshot of a content creator sharing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how residents live there.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Ushuaia, Argentina, relating to the world's darkest island and how residents live there.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Ushuaia, Argentina, relating to the world's darkest island and how residents live there.

    Comment praising the peaceful and kind residents of the world’s darkest island with a magical atmosphere.

    Comment praising the peaceful and kind residents of the world’s darkest island with a magical atmosphere.

    User comment expressing comfort while watching a content creator reveal surprising facts about the world’s darkest island.

    User comment expressing comfort while watching a content creator reveal surprising facts about the world’s darkest island.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing life and travel experiences on the world’s darkest island.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing life and travel experiences on the world’s darkest island.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Content creator revealing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how its residents live and adapt.

    Content creator revealing surprising facts about the world’s darkest island and how its residents live and adapt.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Mental health

    32

    2

    32

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katywillis avatar
    Lazy Panda 2
    Lazy Panda 2
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was really interesting. I'm fascinated that dead bodies have to be transported elsewhere for burial. And if you're really ill to get out while still alive!

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting, thanks!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katywillis avatar
    Lazy Panda 2
    Lazy Panda 2
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was really interesting. I'm fascinated that dead bodies have to be transported elsewhere for burial. And if you're really ill to get out while still alive!

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting, thanks!

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Travel
    Homepage
    Trending
    Travel
    Homepage
    Next in Travel
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT