Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Joe Exotic’s 6th Husband Dubbed As “Hot” As ‘Tiger King’ Star Marries Fellow Inmate Behind Bars
Celebrities, News

Joe Exotic’s 6th Husband Dubbed As “Hot” As ‘Tiger King’ Star Marries Fellow Inmate Behind Bars

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Exotic has announced his marriage to fellow inmate Jorge Márquez.

Sharing a photoshopped photo of the couple wearing suits, he wrote on Tuesday (April 21), “Never been more proud of someone. Meet my husband Jorge Flores Maldonado.”

The Tiger King star is in the midst of a 21-year federal prison sentence for hiring hitmen to take the life of his zookeeper rival, Carole Baskin.

Highlights
  • Joe Exotic has married Jorge Márquez, a fellow inmate at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth.
  • He announced the news to his followers on X (formerly Twitter) amid his 21-year prison sentence.
  • The star of Netflix’s Tiger King was convicted for wildlife violations and hiring hitmen to target animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Joe, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, shared news of his engagement in October, telling his 396,000 followers: “Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico.

RELATED:

    Joe Exotic has tied the knot with fellow inmate, 33-year-old Jorge Márquez
    Man with a mullet in a shiny shirt posing with a tiger, reflecting 'Tiger King' star theme.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Tiger King / Netflix

    “Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we’ll be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

    Jorge is serving prison time for immigration-related issues, CBS News reported.

    The tiger trader is currently incarcerated at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth.

    He was convicted in 2019 on 21 counts, including 19 counts of wildlife crimes and two counts of hiring assassins to “cap” animal rights activist Carole Baskin, as he described in a recording obtained by police.

    Man in a cap leaning towards a white tiger, showcasing a calm interaction.

    Image credits: joe_exotic / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The prosecutor said he had paid $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to carry out the crime against Carole, who owns a tiger refuge in Florida.

    The 62-year-old has always maintained his innocence and claimed he was not being serious when making the comments.

    Authorities also stated that in October 2017, he sacrificed five tigers to make room in the cages for other animals. Following that, he sold and attempted to sell tiger cubs across state lines and falsified documents related to the interstate sale of wildlife.

    Joe is currently serving a 21-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth

    Man in hat holding a tiger cub by a river.

    Image credits: Tiger King / Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Joe Exotic announcing his marriage to fellow inmate Jorge Flores Maldonado.

    Image credits: joe_exotic / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Joe previously requested a presidential pardon for both him and Jorge, as well as asylum for Jorge. 

    “I wish someone who is President or wins the Presidency would do the right thing and pardon me so I could move past this nightmare that my own country has caused for the last 7 years of my life,” he wrote in a news release. 

    “All I did was build a zoo, and some people were very jealous. Then I was put into prison by my own country.”

    The Netflix star shared a photoshopped wedding image of himself and his new husband

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two men in tuxedos, smiling under a floral arch, suggest a wedding ceremony behind bars for Tiger King star.

    Image credits: joe_exotic / X

    Tweet replying to Joe Exotic calling his sixth husband "hot.

    Image credits: Jess_did_it_x

    Tweet replying to Joe Exotic about his husband's appearance, calling them "cute.

    Image credits: SolSurvivor99

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His feud with Carole Baskin was the focus of the 2020 Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which was watched by 34.3 million people over its first ten days of release.

    It followed Joe, the eccentric owner of an Oklahoma zoo, and his years-old rivalry with the Big Cat Rescue conservationist, who accused him of ab*sing wild animals, including tigers, lions, and alligators.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The series also showed Joe’s polyamorous relationship with the late Travis Maldonado and John Finlay and the unofficial three-way wedding ceremony they shared in 2014.

    Travis was a 19-year-old who started to work at the zoo to help with his substance dependence issues. He passed away after accidentally shooting himself in 2017.

    He asked the government to release them and let them move to his husband’s native Mexico

    Two men in white and pink caps posing together, with "Happy Easter!" text above. Tiger King theme present.

    Image credits: joe_exotic / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for John, he reportedly left Joe and remarried a woman with whom he has a child.

    The Netflix star was also married to bartender Dillon Passage, but they divorced in 2021.

    As part of the divorce agreement, Dillon can no longer “distribute, profit from, sell, transfer or use” any of the likenesses of Joe, and there is a non-disparagement agreement in place, according to TMZ.

    Two men in matching gray shirts posing together, related to Joe Exotic's 6th husband.

    Image credits: joe_exotic / Instagram

    While in prison, John held an online “Bachelor King” contest, asking people to apply to become his boyfriend, which led to his relationship with Seth Posey.

    Seth won the dating contest and had plans to marry Joe, but the two later split.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before his three-way wedding, the Tiger King was in two different relationships with Brian Rhyne, whom he married in the late 1980s, and JC Hartpence, who helped him create a traveling animal show.

    Joe was convicted in 2019 for wildlife violations and hiring hitmen to target animal rights activist Carole Baskin

    Man with blonde mullet and earrings, related to Tiger King news.

    Image credits: State of Florida

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Joe remains “optimistic” that he and Jorge will be released from prison in 2025 and hopes to start a new life as an academic specializing in wildlife.

    During his first term, President Donald Trump told a reporter that he would “take a look” at the tiger trader’s sentence, but it was not modified.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a recent message addressed to the White House, Joe wrote, “You could deport him at some point, but if you let me go, we’ll both go to Mexico, which will save you the cost of deporting him and allow you to take care of me.

    “No matter what happens, he’s my husband, and we’ll never abandon each other. This bond is that strong.”

    Joe Exotic in prison attire, speaking on a phone, image features JoeExoticOfficial.com branding.

    Image credits: joe_exotic / X

    In a separate post, he tagged the president and said: “4 years ago, he said he would look at my case. @realDonaldTrump, will you ever answer and make this right? Please just sign my clemency.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He has also started a “Free Joe Exotic” petition on Change.org, which currently has 25,800 signatures out of a 35,000-signature goal.

    “How does a normal person like you or me win in this system? We don’t- and there are tens of thousands of people sitting in federal prison that just could not afford a proper defense,” the description reads.

    The former zookeeper gained global fame from the Netflix documentary Tiger King, which depicts his years-long feud with Carole Baskin

    Man in plaid shirt and cap sitting on zebra-patterned sofa, holding a small tiger cub.

    Image credits: Tiger King / Netflix

    “The evidence we now have located at www.JoeExoticOfficial.com is overwhelming, and I urge you to go look at the videos of them admitting to perjury and a plot to k*ll me if putting me in prison did not work.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I pray that President Trump make this right since I am considered a political prisoner all because I was l letting you pet a baby tiger.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This dude really loves getting married,” one reader quipped

    Tweet about Joe Exotic's marriage to fellow inmate, shared by The Situation ZA.

    Image credits: TheSituationZA

    Tweet saying "Love wins!" in response to news about Joe Exotic's husband.

    Image credits: TDA3397

    Tweet about "Tiger King," living behind bars, with laughing emojis.

    Image credits: SimpFinder45269

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet congratulating Joe Exotic on his marriage, hoping for a pardon and honeymoon.

    Image credits: RadCen88

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet congratulating Joe Exotic on his marriage to a fellow inmate, dated April 22, 2025.

    Image credits: woddle1000

    Tweet congratulating Joe Exotic on his marriage to his 6th husband behind bars.

    Image credits: robert15171

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Leo D replying to Joe Exotic, stating "True love is real," dated April 22, 2025.

    Image credits: leo_de_crescent

    Tweet congratulating Joe Exotic on marriage to fellow inmate with wishes for happiness.

    Image credits: gorharm

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Congratulations message for Joe Exotic's marriage to fellow inmate, celebrating their love story.

    Image credits: Voice4Silent

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda