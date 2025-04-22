Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Call PETA”: Jennifer Garner Slammed For “Animal Cruelty” After Filming Video With Her Cat
Celebrities, News

“Call PETA”: Jennifer Garner Slammed For “Animal Cruelty” After Filming Video With Her Cat

Jennifer Garner caught some heat online after taking her cat for a spin (literally).

The 53-year-old actress and cat mom shared a video of herself with her ragdoll cat, Moose.

While some found the clip adorable, others raised the alarm and claimed she was hurting her cat, even calling it “cruel.”

    Jennifer Garner triggered a wave of concern online with a video of her ragdoll cat, Moose

    Actress posing on the red carpet, wearing a stylish off-shoulder dress related to recent animal cruelty discussion.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

    • Jennifer Garner sparked widespread concern online after sharing a video with her pet cat.
    • Netizens raised the alarm and claimed she was hurting her cat in the clip.
    • “This trend is frowned upon by Vets.. poor cat,” one social media user said.
    • The actress reportedly spent Easter Sunday with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

    In the short Instagram clip, the 13 Going on 30 star was seen carrying her furry companion in her arms and twirling him around.

    She tried to capture the moment with her phone clenched between her teeth.

    “I don’t see him,” she said before her muffled giggles were heard.

    “Moose!” She exclaimed.

    Some netizens raised the alarm, saying she could hurt her cat by spinning him around that way

    Person holding a cat wearing a brown hat in a kitchen, related to animal cruelty controversy and video filming.

    Image credits: jennifergarner / TikTok

    The video drew mixed reactions online, with many calling it “cruel” and saying she could hurt her cat.

    “You’re hurting your cat !!!” one commenter said, while another wrote, “This trend is frowned upon by Vets.. poor cat.”

    “It is dangerous to lift any cat like this. Instead of playing that way, read about that,” another wrote.

    “Please don’t lift your cat off like that because it’s not healthy,” one social media user said 

    Person holding a large cat in a cozy room while wearing casual attire, related to animal cruelty controversy.

    Image credits: jennifer.garner / Instagram

    “Omg… jennifer garner… call peta…🤣🤣🤣🤣,” one sarcastically said.

    “PETA will not like this LOLZ,” another said.

    “Animal cruelty my a**,” wrote another.

    Some fans defended her and said she was just having some harmless fun with her four-legged companion

    Fluffy cat standing on hind legs, reaching up on a wooden floor, sparking PETA-related controversy discussions.

    Image credits: jennifer.garner / Instagram

    Fans were quick to defend her, saying “Moose is just along for the ride.”

    “Omg!! Leave her alone it’s a TikTok trend and legit thousands have done this. Don’t go after her because she famous,” said another.

    Others felt the moment was a reflection of Jennifer’s fun personality.

    Comment on animal cruelty directed at Jennifer Garner.

    Social media comment about Jennifer Garner and PETA with laughing and angry emojis.

    @jennifergarner Moose asked for a tour. 🤷🏻‍♀️ . Inspired by @🦭 RIO 🦭 ♬ Love Letter – Cavendish Music

    “This woman is so adorable and fun,” one said, while another wrote, “God bless this woman. We must protect her at all costs.”

    The veteran actress often shares heartwarming, wholesome moments with her feline on social media.

    She gave Moose a house tour last July, showing him places around the house that he hasn’t ever seen before, like the inside of the fridge and the microwave.

    Jennifer often shares clips of herself spending quality time with Moose 

    Cat wearing a plaid hat beside a Christmas tree-shaped cat house, related to animal cruelty debate.

    Image credits: jennifer.garner / Instagram

    “Showing my cat places in the house he’s never seen before,” read the text on the clip.

    The Once Upon a Farm co-founder has also kept it real with her fans, showing herself giving him a bath after he “pooped his pants.”

    “I’ve never met a nicer cat than this cat,” she told her audience, “which is why I feel badly making fun of what’s happened to his butt.”

    The actress came out from the bath with scratches.

    “I’ve never met a nicer cat than this cat,” the actress previously said 

    Woman holding a cat at a sink, sparking "animal cruelty" concerns.

    Image credits: jennifer.garner / Instagram

    In 2020, America’s sweetheart was captured going out for a walk with her cat in a stroller.

    She explained the backstory behind taking Moose out for a stroll during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

    Person wearing a cat mask interacting with a fluffy cat, related to animal cruelty concerns.

    Image credits: jennifergarner / TikTok

    “One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house,” she said.

    “And I said ‘What can we do? We have to just commit to going for walks.’ And she said, ‘I want to take the cat.’”

    @jennifergarnerEven big boys have accidents sometimes. It’s okay, Moose— you’re still the most handsome. 😻♬ original sound – Jen Garner

    She insisted Moose was onboard with the idea of a stroll, saying, “I think it’s happy to go out and about. It’s very titillated by the whole adventure.”

    Jennifer, who shares three children—Violet, 19, and Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13—with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, spent Easter Sunday with the Oscar winning actor-director in his Brentwood, California, home.

    Person gently using a pink massager on a fluffy cat, focusing on animal welfare concerns.

    Image credits: jennifergarner / TikTok

    The former couple, who met for the first time while on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, grew close in 2003 as they worked on Daredevil.

    They tied the knot in 2005 and became a family of five before announcing their split in 2015.

    Former couple Jennifer and Ben Affleck reportedly spent Easter Sunday together 

    Image credits: Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well,” the Argo star told GQ last month.

    Shortly after Jennifer celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 17, she was captured engaging in some PDA with her current boyfriend John Miller.

    They were spotted kissing outside her home in Los Angeles, quelling rumors about her possibly getting back with Ben following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

    “All this for a stupid video,” one commented on Jennifer’s clip with Moose

    Comment criticizing perceived animal cruelty involving a cat in a video.

    Comment criticizing animal treatment with angry emoji, mentioning inability to speak "no".

    Comment on Jennifer Garner and cat video; user expresses concern over animal treatment.

    Comment on pet care trend disapproval related to animal cruelty.

    Comment from user expressing concern over alleged animal cruelty involving a cat.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Garner for alleged animal cruelty, including an angry emoji.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Garner's video with her cat for potential animal cruelty.

    Comment questioning animal treatment amid controversy over video with a cat.

    Instagram comment saying "Poor cat" related to animal cruelty discussion.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Garner for alleged animal cruelty with her cat.

    Comment criticizing cat handling with heart emoji.

    Comment about Jennifer Garner's cat named Moose, humorously noted for his indifference, with laughing emojis.

    Commenter praises video with cat, mentioning "muffled giggles.

    Comment on Instagram stating "Extra fluffy and patient" with laughing emoji, related to Jennifer Garner and animal cruelty discussion.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having worked in vets myself when I worked in rescue I’m in uk DO NOT DO THIS PLEASE ITS CRUEL !!! and can hurt them hell I wouldn’t even have done this with my kids !!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tambovtsev-igor avatar
    Glasofruix
    Glasofruix
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come on people, cats are not some fragile creatures if they don't like something they'll let you know by clawing your face out.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kkrq2vk4tm avatar
    kkrq2vk4tm
    kkrq2vk4tm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You see this kind of thing all the time, people who think it is fun to miss treat, scare, tease their animals for clicks and likes on social media they do the same to their kids, ifck you watch these videos, if you click like then you are just a guilty

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
