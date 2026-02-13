“Feel Sick”: Schools Across The Country Canceling Picture Day After Disturbing Epstein Files Link

ADVERTISEMENT

A growing number of schools across the country have canceled or postponed Picture Day this week, following viral allegations that the company behind most school portraits, Lifetouch, has indirect ties to Jeffrey Epstein through its parent firm’s past leadership.

The controversy exploded online after a forum post in an Austin, Texas community group gained traction on February 12, raising concerns over the recently released documents from the Epstein files.

Highlights Schools across the US are allegedly postponing Picture Day after viral claims tie photography company Lifetouch to Epstein.

Lifetouch denied any involvement, stating it has never shared student images with third parties or AI companies.

Lifetouch’s parent company, Shutterfly, is owned by Apollo Global Management, which was led until 2021 by billionaire financier Leon Black.

The post described how a school had abruptly pulled out of its scheduled photo day amid parental outrage.

“The idea that someone like that could have access to school photos nationwide is honestly disturbing,” the poster said.

RELATED:

One of the US’s biggest school photography companies is facing a PR nightmare, after its former leadership appeared in the Epstein files

Photo studio setup with lighting equipment and a backdrop, related to schools canceling picture day amid Epstein files.

Image credits: Emmanuel Acua/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Lifetouch itself is not named in the Epstein documents, its financial ownership has become the source of mass anxiety.

Lifetouch is owned by Shutterfly, which in turn was acquired by Apollo Global Management in 2019.

Epstein sitting outdoors in a light blue shirt, relaxed in a wicker chair with a stone wall and greenery background.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

Apollo was co-founded and led by billionaire financier Leon Black until he stepped down as CEO and chairman in 2021, after a review found he had paid Jeffrey Epstein more than $150 million for financial and tax-planning advice between 2012 and 2017.

Comment on disturbing Epstein files showing concern about deep connections and unsettling facts linked to canceled school picture days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifetouch logo in white text on blue circle background, related to schools canceling picture day amid Epstein files link.

Image credits: Lifetouch/Facebook

At the same time, Black was mentioned in emails about trying to obtain signatures for the financier’s 50th birthday book.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the corporate trail is indirect, it was enough to cause nationwide unease. Many parents expressed feeling powerless at the thought that their children could be preyed on at any time, even in places where they should have been safe.

Man in a suit and blue tie speaking during an interview against a solid blue background about Epstein files link.

Image credits: Goldman Sachs

ADVERTISEMENT

“It makes you think about how Epstein identified and targeted vulnerable kids/families, especially in rural or low-income communities,” one user wrote.

“This whole situation feels like something out of a horror movie.”

Comment expressing concern about parents posting children’s photos on social media amid picture day cancellations linked to Epstein files.

Screenshot of an online comment stating "We are literally in a bad comic book plot" about schools canceling picture day linked to Epstein files.

Parents in Weber County, Utah received an email from the district this week attempting to quell the outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

A local news segment from ABC4 clarified that while Lifetouch operates independently, it remains part of Shutterfly’s business portfolio, which Apollo acquired.

ADVERTISEMENT

A district representative admitted the affiliation “is far removed,” but acknowledged that the concern was widespread enough to require an official statement.

As the outrage grew and became impossible to ignore, Lifetouch Group was forced to issue a statement

Man with gray hair sitting in a restaurant booth with drinks and plates, related to Epstein files and school cancellations.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

In a formal response, CEO Ken Murphy explained he was aiming to counter what he described as a “sea of misinformation.” In the statement, he denied that any student images were ever shared outside the intended school or family networks.

“Lifetouch does not – and has never provided – images to any third party,” Murphy said.

Comment on social media post expressing doubt about photo sharing, mentioning disturbing Epstein files link and picture day cancellations.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment discussing doubts about Lifetouch's actions and possible easier ways to access images linked to Epstein files controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed that Lifetouch has no involvement with artificial intelligence models, facial recognition databases, or commercial data-sharing of any kind.

“Lifetouch never shares, sells, or licenses student images to train AI models, including large language models, or facial recognition technology. Lifetouch has never provided images for such purposes to any other third party.”

Young girl smiling during school picture day session, highlighting impact of schools canceling photo days nationwide.

Image credits: Lifetouch

The CEO then moved onto the Epstein issue:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lifetouch is not named in the Epstein files. The documents contain no allegations that Lifetouch itself was involved in, or that student photos were used in, any illicit activities.”

Murphy reminded the public that Lifetouch has been a school partner for 90 years and helped distribute free SmileSafe ID cards in collaboration with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

But it was too late, online trust was already eroding. The connection had become too uncomfortable to ignore.

The debate went beyond Epstein, with netizens criticizing the company for their business practices

Jeffrey Epstein with a woman outside on a sunny street, related to schools canceling picture day after Epstein files link.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

According to Lifetouch itself, the company contracts with 50,000 schools and childcare centers across the country. In practical terms, this means it controls somewhere between one-third and half of the entire market.

Because of their massive presence, the debate soon went beyond Epstein and became a full-blown reputational crisis. Online, teachers, photographers, and administrators took the chance to air their grievances about Lifetouch.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their opinion, the company has used their position to effectively stranglehold the school photography industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifetouch (@lifetouch)

“Lifetouch gives us 8% back,” one alleged school principal wrote. “We dumped them years ago and went with a local who gives us 40% back. We put that in the principal’s fund to buy incentives for students and pay for field trips.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others described the barriers small photography studios face when trying to compete.

“It’s all a big orchestra of petty bribes with working lunches costing maybe thousands for holding millions on contract,” another added.

Despite no direct wrongdoing proven, and trust in institutional vetting at an all-time low, many parents said they’re seeking alternatives.

“Parents should sue.” Netizens took to social media to express their discomfort

Comment from user Electrical_Orange800 expressing distrust in criminals disregarding the law amid schools canceling picture day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post by DespondentEyes discussing net worth assumptions and a metaphor about poisoned cupcakes related to Epstein files link.

Comment on Epstein files link and schools canceling picture day due to safety concerns shared on social media platforms.

Tweet by Jaybefaunt discussing photos linked to disturbing Epstein files amid schools canceling picture day nationwide.

Image credits: Jaybefaunt

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing schools canceling picture day linked to disturbing Epstein files.

Image credits: LordTaka1

Tweet discussing schools canceling picture day amid Epstein files concerns to protect children’s safety and privacy.

Image credits: LydiaLedesma

Twitter post expressing concern over potential danger to kids nationwide linked to disturbing Epstein files.

Image credits: DarkSeldon7

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing schools canceling picture day linked to disturbing Epstein files.

Image credits: kevin_spic34866

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing parents reacting amid schools canceling picture day over Epstein files controversy.

Image credits: DeniseS0718

Tweet expressing disappointment over schools canceling picture day amid disturbing Epstein files link controversy.

Image credits: TXWrestlingGirl

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet questioning involvement in Epstein files, linked to schools canceling picture day amid disturbing Epstein files news.

Image credits: realBergandine

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing kids being made to take school pictures amid picture day cancellations.

Image credits: NationV67671

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet warning about dangers of someone linked to a child trafficker involved in business amid Epstein files controversy.

Image credits: Allie2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing schools canceling picture day and expressing concern over disturbing Epstein files link related to picture day cancellations.

Image credits: azsunsetaddict

Tweet discussing schools canceling picture day linked to disturbing Epstein files and mentioning sickness and targeting.

Image credits: GlobalUnity333

Tweet discussing concerns about creepy individuals gaining proximity to children, mentioning funding of a peeping app Lifetouch.

Image credits: SammyScottDavis

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User tweet discussing schools canceling picture day amid Epstein files concern and public reaction on social media.

Image credits: missbrans

Tweet discussing concerns about victims and parents requesting refunds amid schools canceling picture day after Epstein files link.

Image credits: baghestani36460

Tweet expressing sadness about families affected by disturbing Epstein files linked to schools canceling picture day nationwide.

Image credits: LaineNola

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing missing kids linked to Epstein files and school photos, mentioning cancellations of picture day across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BrianaRoseLee