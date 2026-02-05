ADVERTISEMENT

A newly released legal letter has revived disturbing allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, centering on claims by an exotic dancer who said she was pressured into performing acts with the two at the financier’s Palm Beach mansion.

The dancer said she later sought $250,000 in hush money to keep the encounter from becoming public.

Highlights A resurfaced 2011 letter accuses Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of coercing a dancer into intimacy.

The dancer was allegedly paid $2,000 instead of the $10,000 promised, then asked for $250,000 in hush money.

UK police are now reviewing a separate claim about a woman trafficked to Andrew's Windsor home.

The claims stem from an alleged 2006 encounter and were laid out in a March 23, 2011, letter sent to Epstein’s attorneys, which has now resurfaced as part of the latest batch of Epstein-related files.

“She was working as an exotic dancer, but she was treated like a pr*stitute,” the lawyer said.

An exotic dancer said she was coerced by Jeffrey Epstein into having a th**esome with him and Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew seen through rain-covered window amid shocking allegations involving exotic dancer and Epstein case.

Image credits: WPA Pool

According to the letter, the unidentified woman was a “popular dancer at Rachel’s St*ip Club” when she and several others were offered $10,000 to dance at a private party hosted at Epstein’s Palm Beach home.

After being chauffeured to the mansion, the dancer claimed she was separated from the group and escorted upstairs to a bedroom, where Epstein and the British royal were waiting.

Man in casual clothing at an indoor event, related to exotic dancer's shocking allegations against Epstein and ex-Prince Andrew.

Image credits: Patrick McMullan

“At his home, Mr. Epstein introduced my client to his guest Prince Andrew,” her lawyer wrote. “My client then danced for the men, und**ssing until she was wearing only a b*a and p**ties.”

The performance then allegedly escalated as both men asked for more.

Man leaning over person lying on floor at a party scene, related to exotic dancer's shocking allegations against Epstein and Andrew.

Image credits: US Department of Justice/Handout

“Mr. Epstein and Prince Andrew then told my client they wanted to have a th**esome,” the letter continued.

“She said she was hired to dance, not to have s*x. Mr. Epstein said they would pay her later for dancing, and they prevailed upon her to engage in various s*x acts.”

The woman claimed that after the two men had “satisfied themselves,” she was driven back to the str*p club.

The dancer threatened to go public with the encounter unless she was paid $250,000

Modern white house with palm trees and a pool, related to exotic dancer's shocking allegations against Epstein and ex-Prince Andrew.

Image credits: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

The encounter allegedly ended with a financial dispute. Despite the original $10,000 offer, the dancer claimed Epstein handed her just $2,000.

“My client has not pursued her claims against your client until this time because she is not proud of the circumstances of that night,” the lawyer wrote. “She was working as an exotic dancer, but she was treated like a pr*stitute.”

Ex-prince Andrew outdoors in a black suit and tie amid allegations linked to Epstein and exotic dancer claims.

Image credits: WPA Pool

The letter then issued a demand: $250,000 in exchange for the woman’s silence and agreement not to go public with the allegations involving Epstein and Andrew.

It is not known whether Epstein ever paid the requested amount.

The letter adds to the growing paper trail of allegations linking the recently disinherited Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of all titles and honors in November 2025, to Epstein’s private gatherings.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles and honors for his association with Epstein and multiple allegations

Dimly lit hotel room with a bed and side table, related to exotic dancer allegations against Epstein and Ex-Prince Andrew.

Image credits: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

The resurfaced allegations arrive alongside separate claims now being reviewed by British authorities. Police in the UK recently confirmed they are assessing reports that Epstein sent a woman to England to have intimacy with Andrew at his home.

The unnamed accuser alleged she was trafficked to Royal Lodge in Windsor around 2010, when she was in her 20s, and said she was later given a tour of Buckingham Palace.

Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew seen laughing with two women in a dimly lit social event, related to exotic dancer allegations.

Image credits: Davidoff Studios Photography

“We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for s**ual purposes,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said.

British authorities have previously investigated claims that Andrew had s*x with longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre in London when she was 17.

Interior of a living room with wooden ceiling and furniture related to exotic dancer’s shocking allegations against Epstein and ex-Prince Andrew.

Image credits: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

Giuffre said she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, sued Andrew in 2021, and settled the case in 2022 without an admission of liability.

She took her own life on April 24, 2025, at age 41, in Western Australia.

Older man in a dark suit and black tie with a serious expression amid exotic dancer shocking allegations keywords.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo

As the documents circulate, public reaction has been deeply cynical.

“There will be no arrests, no courtroom trials. This is all theatre,” a reader said.

“The pe*ophiles will not be held accountable. Just a little humiliated. But that’s it. Government and banks would shut down if these people all went to jail. They’re elite, and elite people get away with m**der.”

