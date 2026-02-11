Joe Rogan Breaks Silence After His Name Comes Up In Epstein Files

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Rogan, an American podcaster, comedian, actor, and prominent supporter of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, addressed being named in the notorious Epstein files during the February 10 episode of his podcast.

The US Department of Justice released millions of pages of evidence related to the late s** offender between 2025 and 2026 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law in November 2025.

Highlights Joe Rogan addressed his name appearing in the Epstein files during the latest episode of his podcast, featuring guest Cheryl Hines.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to Rogan’s clarification, with some noting that he continues to support individuals named in the files.

Rogan blasted the DOJ and FBI for concluding that Epstein did not operate a trafficking ring for powerful men.

Despite the extensive disclosure detailing how Epstein exploited young girls and invited associates to participate, the FBI concluded that he did not run a trafficking ring.

As Rogan detailed the extent of his connection to Epstein on the latest episode of his podcast, he also commented on this matter.

Joe Rogan addressed his name appearing in the Epstein files, blasting a former guest for trying to set up a meeting with the criminal

Joe Rogan speaking into a microphone wearing headphones during a podcast recording session.

Image credits: JRE Clips

Rogan berated Canadian theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience after it was revealed in the Epstein files that he had discussed him with the disgraced financier in a 2017 email.

In a September 2017 email to Krauss, Epstein wrote, “I saw you did the Joe Rogan show, can you introduce me? I think he is funny.”

Man in white shirt standing outdoors near white structure under cloudy sky related to Joe Rogan Epstein files news.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

Krauss, who had appeared on Rogan’s podcast in March of that year, replied, “I will reach out to Rogan.”

The scientist, in a later email to Epstein, apologized for Rogan’s disinterest in the meeting, saying, “He seems more timid than I would have thought.”

Email screenshot showing conversation mentioning Joe Rogan and Epstein files with partially redacted text and dates in 2017.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

“I am in the files for not going because Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me,” Rogan told his podcast guest, Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on Tuesday.

Hines went on to ask Rogan if he was “glad” he never met Epstein, to which he replied, “Yes.”

“It was not even a possibility that I would have ever went,” Rogan added.

Email excerpt referencing Joe Rogan in context related to Epstein files, showing academic signature and partial details.

Image credits: US Department of Justice

“I was like, are you high? What are you talking about?” Rogan recalled his reaction to Krauss’s offer to meet Epstein, though he never named Krauss during the podcast.

He added that only those interested in “s**king up to the rich and powerful” got involved with Epstein.

“Some people get intoxicated by being in a circle of rich and powerful people,” Rogan opined. “They just want to be around them.”

Netizens reacted with mixed opinions to Joe Rogan’s clarification about his name being in the Epstein files

Joe Rogan speaking into a microphone wearing headphones during a podcast recording session.

Image credits: JRE Clips

Reacting to a report from ABC titled “FBI Concluded Jeffrey Epstein Was Not Running a S** Trafficking Ring For Powerful Men, Files Show,” Rogan said on Tuesday, “That is the gaslightiest gaslighting s*** I’ve ever heard in my life.”

“What do they think was going on? Just men having cocktails and talking about science?” he asked.

Joe Rogan in a black shirt inside an MMA cage reacting during a fight event with a blurred audience background.

Image credits: Chris Unger/Getty Images

The FBI collected substantial evidence that Jeffrey Epstein took advantage of girls but found little evidence that he led a s** trafficking ring serving powerful men, according to ABC’s review of Department of Justice records.

According to the publication, a prosecutor’s 2025 memo details photos seized from Epstein’s homes in New York, Florida, and the Virgin Islands did not implicate anyone else in his crimes.

A review of Epstein’s financial records found no evidence linking his transactions to criminal activity. The records included payments made to influential figures in academia, finance, and global diplomacy, according to a separate internal memo from 2019.

Starting Monday, February 9, members of Congress were granted access to view the unredacted Epstein files to ensure that no crucial evidence was improperly withheld.

“He has people who were on the island on his show all the time,” a netizen remarked

