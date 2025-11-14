Matt LeBlanc Reappears As Joey In Unaired Episodes After Rare Outing With His Daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas has come early for Friends fans.

The beloved sitcom’s official Instagram account has announced that eight previously unaired episodes of the spin-off Joey have been released, 20 years after the series was canceled.

“East or west coast, Joey is still, well, Joey. Did you know that the final eight episodes of #Joey Season 2 never aired in the U.S.?” the announcement read.

“Now, 21 years later, catch the remaining episodes exclusively on the #FRIENDS YouTube channel!”

The spin-off, which focused on the naive and lovable member of the iconic group, premiered on NBC in 2004—the same year Friends ended after 10 successful seasons.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey in unaired episodes, standing outdoors with a drink, wearing a navy jacket and maroon shirt.

New episodes of Friends spin-off Joey have been released

It followed Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc, as he moved to Hollywood to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

However, the spin-off was canceled after just two seasons in 2006 due to low ratings. In addition to LeBlanc, Joey featured Andrea Anders, Paulo Costanzo, Jennifer Coolidge, and Drea de Matteo.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey in unaired episodes, smiling and talking with a blonde woman in an office setting.

In Los Angeles, Joey reunites with his sister, Gina, and his nephew, Michael. Naturally, he develops a romantic interest in his landlady Alexis, though, true to his Friends character, he has many girlfriends throughout the show.



The reason the series failed to captivate audiences remains a mystery. Friends showrunner Kevin S. Bright said he felt the character was moving “in the wrong direction,” but NBC executives, the studio, and other producers didn’t listen.

Meanwhile, others argued that the spin-off came too quickly—just four months after Friends ended—and didn’t give audiences enough time to miss the character. Another group believed that Joey was the wrong character to pick to lead a spin-off.



In the spin-off, Joey moves to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career

Matt LeBlanc as Joey wearing a navy jacket, speaking with a blonde woman in a kitchen setting during unaired episodes.



The exciting news follows LeBlanc and his daughter Marina making a rare public appearance in California on October 16.

The sighting comes in the wake of the two attending Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stopover in the Golden State two months earlier.

LeBlanc has been observed keeping a low profile after Joey was cancelled. At that point, Marina was only two years old and suffering from an illness that caused her seizures.

The actor decided to turn the sudden gap in his schedule into a five-year hiatus, to care for his ailing daughter.

Matt LeBlanc became world-famous for playing the dimwitted yet lovable Joey throughout the ten seasons of Friends

Matt LeBlanc reappears as Joey wearing a black shirt with backpack, sparking buzz with rare outing alongside his daughter.

Paparazzi snaps showed the star, 58, and his red-haired offspring walking side by side.

LeBlanc, a far cry from his Joey Tribbiani character, looked grizzled yet comfortable in his baseball hat, long-sleeve Ducati–branded shirt, and faded jeans, as he traipsed across a parking lot.

His daughter favored white for the day and could be seen with her phone in hand, her red hair loose, in a strappy top, jeans, and heeled boots.

According to Page Six, the two were seen entering a building with LeBlanc holding the door open for Marina.

The private actor recently made a rare public appearance with his daughter

Matt LeBlanc smiling indoors wearing a blue shirt, reappearing as Joey in unaired episodes after rare outing with daughter.

Perhaps due to the rare sightings, LeBlanc was unrecognizable to many.

The internet had words for Marina, too.

The last time they were seen out was when they took a photo with Shakira backstage in California

Joe Rogan smiling in a casual selfie with a young woman, linked to Matt LeBlanc reappearing as Joey news.

The two documented their previous outing themselves.

A photo of Marina and her father showed them standing arm in arm with Colombian singer Shakira backstage at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

LeBlanc donned a satin black short-sleeved shirt and jeans. His daughter put more effort into her appearance for the event and sported leather shorts with a strappy sequined top.

Notably, unlike the scowls and surprised looks captured by the paparazzi recently, Marina could be seen beaming at the cameras on October 4.

LeBlanc says he was burned out for years after Marina grew out of her illness

Joe Rogan walking casually with a young woman outdoors on a sunny day, linked to Matt LeBlanc reappearing as Joey.

Marina is the reason for LeBlanc’s long break from acting. At 11 months old, she was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia, a condition in which the brain’s cortex develops abnormally and results in seizures.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror a decade after Joey, he said: “My daughter was diagnosed with a problem with her head. It was a very dark period.”

Marina would grow out of the illness, but LeBlanc claimed that his exhaustion was ongoing.

“For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out,” he said.

LeBlanc and Melissa McKnight separated in 2006 when Marina was roughly two years old

Matt LeBlanc posing on red carpet with daughter, sparking fan excitement over rare public appearance together.

“Most actors call their agents and say, ‘What’s going on?’ I’d call mine and say, ‘Please lose my number for a few years.’” LeBlanc recalled.

Marina was born on February 8, 2004, a few months before the final episode of Friends went live.

LeBlanc shares her with actress Melissa McKnight, who is known for her role in the 2001 mockumentary Triangles and Tribulations.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey in a black tuxedo, looking surprised in a wood-paneled room in unaired episodes.

The two got engaged in 1998 and were married by 2003. The marriage lasted 3 years, and in 2006, like Friends, it ended.

McKnight, who has two children from her previous marriage, and LeBlanc settled into a co-parenting arrangement.

Matt LeBlanc holding a mug with Joey character illustration, reappearing in unaired episodes after rare outing with daughter

LeBlanc has no regrets. In fact, he seems to appreciate the change of pace the birth of his daughter ushered in.

Speaking to the UK’s Sunday Times in 2005, he said: “My favorite thing is not to work. I like to be with my family or my friends, to ride my bike. I do my thing, go home and live my life.

“Maybe having a daughter, maybe that’s what it was, but life’s too short to be stressing out about your career. I don’t care as much as I used to,” he concluded.

Fans said Marina is the spitting image of her father

