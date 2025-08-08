Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Speculate On Shakira And Chris Martin Romance After Emotional Onstage Moment
Shakira performing onstage with a microphone, fans speculate on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after emotional moment
Celebrities, Relationships

Fans Speculate On Shakira And Chris Martin Romance After Emotional Onstage Moment

Colombian songstress Shakira sparked off relationship speculation when she dedicated her love ode, Antología, to Coldplay front man Chris Martin at a recent concert in Los Angeles.

Martin was known to have been her shoulder to cry on when she split from her Spanish footballer boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, in 2022 after an 11-year relationship and two children.

Highlights
  • Shakira dedicated her 1996 love song Antología to Chris Martin at an LA concert.
  • The pair have been spotted together often since her 2022 split from Gerard Piqué.
  • Fans remain divided over whether it should go beyond friendship.

“In recent weeks, both have shared many moments together,” a celeb aficionado reported on social media.

RELATED:

    Shakira has long been open about Chris Martin’s role in her life

    Shakira performing onstage in a sparkling outfit, amid fans speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Brunah Montana from his platform on X, The Pop Stage, reported Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll told her fans during her performance at the SoFi Stadium on August 6, that her favorite color for the night was yellow, “clearly referencing Coldplay’s [song] Yellow,” the celeb oficionado observed.

    He went on to say that her 1996 hit Antología–which she dedicated to Martin during the same show–was the most romantic song of her entire career and had not been dedicated to anyone until then.

    “She thanked him for trying to fix her,” Montana’s account continued, “and for being the light that guided her back home, referencing Coldplay’s Fix You.”

    Chris Martin performing onstage, smiling and holding a microphone as fans speculate on Shakira and Chris Martin romance.

    Image credits: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

    Notably, it is not the first time Shakira has gone public about Martin’s role in her life.

    Martin, according to Shakira, had kept tabs on her after her relationship with Gerard Piqué ended

    In a December 2024 interview with People, Shakira discussed her painful separation from Piqué, 37, which also gave rise to cheating rumors.

    “He (Martin) was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken,” she told the outlet.

    Shakira and Chris Martin smiling together, sparking fans' speculation on romance after emotional onstage moment.

    Image credits: ThePopStage

    “He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom.

    “I see him as a person who sees life through a different lens, who’s sensitive to other people’s needs and very empathetic, very empathetic.”

    Martin has also been sending public signals to the Colombian singer

    Montana reported that Martin has also been discreetly referencing the Waka Waka singer during live performances.

    “A few days ago, Chris Martin dedicated the song Yellow to Shakira during one of Coldplay‘s concerts, and she publicly thanked him for the dedication.”

    Said shoutout transpired over the weekend of July 26, when Coldplay performed in Miami and Martin teased Shakira’s 2006 hit Hips Don’t Lie, drawing cheers from the audience.

    Chris Martin playing guitar while Shakira listens attentively, sparking fans speculate on Shakira and Chris Martin romance.

    Image credits: ThePopStage

    The 48-year-old songstress took to her Instagram account to acknowledge the tribute:

    “Hips Don’t into Yellow! Never thought I’d hear that! @coldplay thanks for the shout-out that’s one of my favorite songs of yours.

    “Thank you for having us and for sharing your talent, humanity, and kindness, and for sending a message of tolerance and love into the world. We all need it!”

    The speculations shortly after Martine broke up with his fiancée of eight years, Dakota Johnson

    The fact that Martin broke up with his girlfriend of eight years, Dakota Johnson, is fueling the romance rumors.

    An unnamed insider toldPeople on June 23 that “the split wasn’t exactly a shock,” because the two had been having the “same issues for a while.”

    At the time, it was noted that Martin and Johnson were seen together in Malibu, California, as recently as May 16.

    Shakira and Chris Martin smiling together outdoors in a close-up selfie sparking fans' romance speculation.

    Image credits: shakira

    The leaker claimed that the two had even gotten engaged. Rumors swirled in 2020, and then it came to the fore that Johnson and Martin were “in no rush to get married.”

    Some think that the two are not ready for a relationship

    The public has become invested in Martin and Shakira’s interactions, offering many interpretations.

    “He is head over heels for her, but she is friend-zoning him in public. He’s British. They’re intense,” wrote one fan.

    Image credits: Vogue

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra)

    Some think that neither of the two are ready for a commitment. 

    “He just ended a pretty long relationship, he has a lot to heal from. She’s coming out of a complex and painful relationship, possibly hasn’t finished her healing process,” wrote one person, doubling down on the sentiment.

    Shakira and Chris Martin seated together onstage during a show, sparking fans to speculate on their romance.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty Images

    Another person reflected, “I hope you stay friends for life!!!! Friendship is stronger than a fleeting romantic relationship!”

    Some factions on the internet feels that Martin is annoying, but  at least better than Piqué

    Fans speculate on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after emotional onstage moment during live music performance.

    Text comment on a white background saying another Shakira hit is coming, related to fans speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance.

    Shakira and Chris Martin sharing an emotional onstage moment, sparking fans’ speculation about a possible romance.

    User comment expressing mixed feelings about Chris Martin and hopes for Shakira and Chris Martin romance.

    Comment discussing fans speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after an emotional onstage moment.

    Screenshot of a fan comment speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after an emotional onstage moment.

    Fans speculate on Shakira and Chris Martin romance during an emotional onstage moment sparking excitement and curiosity.

    User comment expressing hope for a new partnership between Shakira and Chris Martin amid fan speculation on their romance.

    Fan comment discussing Shakira and Chris Martin romance speculation after an emotional onstage moment at a Coldplay concert.

    Fans speculate on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after emotional onstage moment during live concert performance.

    Fans speculate on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after their emotional onstage moment during a live performance.

    Fan comment speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after an emotional onstage moment during a live performance.

    Comment text saying I would be totally happy if it happens, related to fans speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance.

    Fan comment expressing hope that Shakira and Chris Martin remain friends despite romance speculation after an emotional onstage moment.

    Text comment discussing fans speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after an emotional onstage moment.

    Comment on a forum post mentioning Chris Martin with fans speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after an emotional onstage moment.

    Comment mentioning Shakira and Chris Martin's friendship and fans speculating on their romance after emotional onstage moments.

    Comment discussing fans speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance after an emotional onstage moment.

    Shakira and Chris Martin sharing an emotional onstage moment sparking fans to speculate on their romance.

    Comment from DianaBayona2 discussing healing and relationships amid fans speculating on Shakira and Chris Martin romance.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

