Woman Who Recorded CEO Cheating On Coldplay Kiss Cam Reveals How The Viral Incident Went Down

The woman who shared the now-viral illicit kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, depicting Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his subordinate KristinCabot in an embrace, has given her first TV interview, and she says she feels no guilt at all.

The video garnered millions of views and quickly became a meme, leading to Byron’s resignation with broad speculation of divorce being on the horizon for both parties.

Grace Springer, 28, says that while she feels bad for the two families, she did not benefit from the viral post in any way.

Grace Springer was hoping to catch herself on the big screen when she filmed Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

Image credits: instaagraace / Instagram

Springer, a British national who took the trip to the U.S. specifically to see Coldplay in action, spoke to the UK daytime magazineThis Morning back in her home countryfollowing the furore, and said:

“I was hoping to see myself on the big screen, and I love to capture moments, so that’s why my phone was out in the first place.”

Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

“I was being hopeful. So in the moment when I filmed it, I didn’t think much of it but everyone was chattering.”

She noted that her decision to post the video came after she and her friends reviewed the footage.

Springer defended her stance with the belief that someone else would have posted the video

Image credits: instaagraace / Instagram

“It wasn’t until after the concert when I was debriefing the moment with my friends. We reviewed the footage to see if it really looked that bad and it really does.”

She defended her decision to post the video, pointing out that close to 50,000 concertgoers were in attendance and reasoning that if she had not, someone else would have.

Image credits: instaagraace / Instagram

“I definitely feel for Andy‘s wife Megan and his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process,” she admitted.

“But like I said, there were over 50,000 people and I’m not the only one who caught it on camera so if it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would have.”

Image credits: This Morning / YouTube

“I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views. It’s not monetized,” she added.

The UK national says that being exposed was their prize for playing stupid games

Springer had already caught the attention of outlets a day after Byron and Cabot’s much publicized indiscretion. In an interview with the UK Sun, she appeared less neutral as she said:

“I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it.”

Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

“A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes.”

As serrated as her outlook on the apparently unfaithful couple was, she, like the majority of the public, expressed sympathy for their families.

Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

“I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them,” she told the outlet.

“I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise.”

Image credits: Astronomer

She insisted that she had no idea who they were when she captured the debacle: “It was definitely a hot topic, but no one knew who they were.”

The public is looking forward to seeing the new Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Halloween outfits

Image credits: linkedin

The public has since weighed in on Springer’s stance, with one person saying: “Of course, don’t feel guilty! While others drooled to have themselves on screen, it just happened that these two lovebirds hit the jackpot!”

“This is crazy! They were in a public place so they weren’t afraid of getting caught! What is the big deal, other than adultery which is not a good thing?” questioned another.

Image credits: salesforceventures

One netizen, opting to see the humor, observed that Coldplay made another two singles that night.

A commenter wrote, “1000 bucks says this will be what people dress up like for Halloween this coming year,” as testimony to the incident’s memefication.

The public sides with Springer and feels like the only ones who should feel bad are Byron and Cabot

Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

Image credits: instaagraace / Instagram

