Woman Who Recorded CEO Cheating On Coldplay Kiss Cam Reveals How The Viral Incident Went Down
Young woman with long blonde hair smiling during an interview about CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam viral incident.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Who Recorded CEO Cheating On Coldplay Kiss Cam Reveals How The Viral Incident Went Down

The woman who shared the now-viral illicit kiss cam moment at the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, depicting Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his subordinate KristinCabot in an embrace, has given her first TV interview, and she says she feels no guilt at all.

The video garnered millions of views and quickly became a meme, leading to Byron’s resignation with broad speculation of divorce being on the horizon for both parties.

Grace Springer, 28, says that while she feels bad for the two families, she did not benefit from the viral post in any way.

    Grace Springer was hoping to catch herself on the big screen when she filmed Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

    Woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam smiling at sunset near the beach wearing dark top and floral skirt.

    Image credits: instaagraace / Instagram

    Springer, a British national who took the trip to the U.S. specifically to see Coldplay in action, spoke to the UK daytime magazineThis Morning back in her home countryfollowing the furore, and said: 

    “I was hoping to see myself on the big screen, and I love to capture moments, so that’s why my phone was out in the first place.”

    Couple caught on Coldplay kiss cam, woman who recorded CEO cheating shares how the viral incident unfolded.

    Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

    “I was being hopeful. So in the moment when I filmed it, I didn’t think much of it but everyone was chattering.”

    She noted that her decision to post the video came after she and her friends reviewed the footage.

    Springer defended her stance with the belief that someone else would have posted the video

    Two women wearing sunglasses pose at an outdoor event, with the woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam.

    Image credits: instaagraace / Instagram

    “It wasn’t until after the concert when I was debriefing the moment with my friends. We reviewed the footage to see if it really looked that bad and it really does.”

    She defended her decision to post the video, pointing out that close to 50,000 concertgoers were in attendance and reasoning that if she had not, someone else would have.

    Two women smiling at a concert, capturing the moment around the viral CEO cheating Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    Image credits: instaagraace / Instagram

    “I definitely feel for Andy‘s wife Megan and his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process,” she admitted.

    “But like I said, there were over 50,000 people and I’m not the only one who caught it on camera so if it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would have.”

    Woman recording CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam sharing her experience in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: This Morning / YouTube

    “I’ve actually made no money from the video itself or the views. It’s not monetized,” she added.

    The UK national says that being exposed was their prize for playing stupid games 

    Social media comment discussing the woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay Kiss Cam and the viral incident.

    Social media comment discussing the woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    Springer had already caught the attention of outlets a day after Byron and Cabot’s much publicized indiscretion. In an interview with the UK Sun, she appeared less neutral as she said:

    “I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it.”

    Young woman revealing how the viral CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam incident went down in TikTok video.

    Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

    “A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes.”

    As serrated as her outlook on the apparently unfaithful couple was, she, like the majority of the public, expressed sympathy for their families.

    Creator Assistant dashboard showing analytics, earnings, and tools for the woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay Kiss Cam viral incident.

    Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

    “I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them,” she told the outlet.

    “I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise.”

    Man in a blue blazer and white shirt appearing serious during an interview about the viral Kiss Cam cheating incident.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    She insisted that she had no idea who they were when she captured the debacle: “It was definitely a hot topic, but no one knew who they were.” 

    The public is looking forward to seeing the new Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Halloween outfits

    Statement from Astronomer addressing CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam, clarifying investigation and employee involvement.

    Image credits: linkedin

    The public has since weighed in on Springer’s stance, with one person saying: “Of course, don’t feel guilty! While others drooled to have themselves on screen, it just happened that these two lovebirds hit the jackpot!”

    “This is crazy! They were in a public place so they weren’t afraid of getting caught! What is the big deal, other than adultery which is not a good thing?” questioned another.

    Woman who recorded CEO cheating smiling in casual and formal settings, sharing details of the viral Coldplay Kiss Cam incident.

    Image credits: salesforceventures

    One netizen, opting to see the humor, observed that Coldplay made another two singles that night.

    A commenter wrote, “1000 bucks says this will be what people dress up like for Halloween this coming year,” as testimony to the incident’s memefication.

    The public sides with Springer and feels like the only ones who should feel bad are Byron and Cabot

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam viral incident.

    Comment discussing a woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam and revealed how the viral incident unfolded.

    Coldplay performing on stage with the band members playing instruments during a live concert event.

    Image credits: instaagraace / TikTok

    Coldplay lead singer performing on stage with lights from audience phones creating a starry effect during concert.

    Image credits: instaagraace / Instagram

    Comment by Steven Scally Wheatley discussing guilt related to the woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay Kiss Cam.

    Comment from Trish Mathie discussing filming of viral Coldplay kiss cam cheating incident by woman who recorded CEO.

    Comment from Hamilton Adrian Robert about viral CEO cheating Coldplay kiss cam incident with emojis expressing celebration and humor.

    Text message screenshot with Kody Steele predicting Halloween costumes as grey wigs and black dresses linked to woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Marty Screen mentioning Coldplay making two singles that night.

    Comment from woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam, discussing the viral incident and reactions.

    Comment from Jane Ann Rucker reacting to the viral incident involving a CEO cheating caught on Coldplay Kiss Cam.

    Comment by Steven Mor discussing a woman caught unfaithful, related to the viral CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    Comment by Antonio Diio Di Iorio about risks of cheating and being caught using technology to track whereabouts.

    Comment saying why the woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam should not feel guilty.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the woman who recorded CEO cheating on Coldplay kiss cam viral incident.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

