Son Of Norway’s Crown Princess Enters Plea As He Heads To Court On Horrific Charges

Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, formally entered his plea Tuesday as he was brought before the Oslo District Court, denying the most serious allegations against him.

The trial has placed the Norwegian royal family under its harshest scrutiny in years.

Høiby, the eldest child of the crown princess and the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, has 38 charges against him and pleaded not guilty to the gravest of them.

Highlights The son of Norway’s Crown Princess has denied his most serious charges.

Seven women are expected to testify in a case that includes 38 allegations against Marius Borg Høiby.

The Royal House said it will not attend or comment on the trial.

The case, which is expected to run until March 19, carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

He holds no royal title and performs no official duties on behalf of the monarchy.

Son of Norway's Crown Princess arriving at court, wearing a dark coat and displaying a serious expression.

Image credits: Nigel Waldron/Getty Images

Høiby stood for approximately 24 minutes as prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø methodically listed each count in the indictment, asking after every charge how the defendant pleaded.

He responded “no” to each of the most serious accusations, which included four counts of r**e.

The charges span alleged conduct between 2018 and November 2024.

They include ab*se in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another, making d**th threats, repeated traffic violations, and a serious narcotics offense involving the transport of 7.7 pounds of marijuana.

Media photographers gathering outside Oslo courthouse as son of Norway’s Crown Princess heads to court on charges.

Image credits: Eyad Al Zaro/Getty Images

Høiby also entered partial guilty pleas to several lesser offenses. He admitted to multiple driving violations, an aggravated substance offense, and breaching a restraining order.

He also pleaded “partly” guilty to charges involving threats and aggravated as**ult.

Son of Norway's Crown Princess wearing a gray beanie and leather jacket with a red scarf at an event.

Image credits: Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images

Wearing glasses, a brown sweater, and beige trousers, Høiby spoke quietly in court and frequently conferred with his lawyer. At one point, a court official adjusted the microphone to better capture his answers.

Tweet discussing the son of Norway's crown princess entering plea as he heads to court on horrific charges.

Image credits: cjournall

Son of Norway’s Crown Princess pictured as he enters plea and heads to court on horrific charges.

Image credits: mayordanda

“There is equality before the law,” Henriksbø told the court.

“The defendant is the son of the crown princess. He is part of the royal family. He shall nevertheless be treated in the same way as any other person who is charged with the same offences.”

Norway's Crown Princess family in traditional attire, with son heading to court on charges in a high-profile case.

Image credits: Julian Parker/Getty Images

The trial has drawn international attention, for this reason presiding Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad opted to address the courtroom in English at the outset.

He warned that recording or photographing inside the courtroom was strictly prohibited and confirmed that portions of witness testimony would be heard behind closed doors.

Seven alleged victims are expected to testify.

Son of Norway's Crown Princess in formal attire, arm-in-arm with a woman in a pink dress at a ceremonial event.

Image credits: HOLA TV

The investigation began in 2024 after police were called to an apartment in Oslo’s upscale Frogner neighborhood following reports of a violent incident.

Høiby was arrested in early August of that year and later released, but the case expanded significantly as additional women came forward with allegations.

Son of Norway's Crown Princess heads to court, enters plea amid horrific charges, drawing intense public scrutiny.

Image credits: dutch_chess

Tweet criticizing Norway's Crown Princess' son as he enters plea in court on horrific charges, calling for abdication.

Image credits: DaemonOneil

Prosecutors’ original indictment focused on four alleged r**es committed between 2018 and 2024, alleged violence and threats against a former partner between the summer of 2022 and the fall of 2023, and two alleged acts of violence against a subsequent partner, alongside repeated violations of restraining orders.

Norwegian royal crest mounted on wall representing son of Norway's crown princess heading to court on charges.

Image credits: CNN-News18

Last January, prosecutors expanded the case again, adding six new offenses. These included possession and delivery of large quantities of marijuana and further breaches of restraining orders.

Despite the scope of the charges, Høiby had remained free pending trial until just days before proceedings began.

Man in a black robe speaking into a microphone, representing legal proceedings for son of Norway's Crown Princess.

Image credits: CNN-News18

Last Sunday (February 1), police arrested Høiby again over new allegations of as**ult, threats involving a knife, and another violation of a restraining order.

The following day, an Oslo court granted a request to keep him in detention for up to four weeks, citing a risk of reoffending.

Defence lawyer Petar Sekulic said the arrest followed an alleged “incident” involving another person. He declined to provide details but said Høiby contests his detention and that his legal team is considering an appeal once statements are taken by police.

Son of Norway's Crown Princess arriving at court, facing horrific charges and entering plea in legal proceedings.

Image credits: bp_just70132

The case has weighed heavily on the Norwegian royal family, which has opted to remain on the sidelines.

Prince Haakon said last week that neither he nor Høiby’s mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, plan to attend the trial and that the Royal House will not comment while proceedings are ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who is affected by this case. It has an impact on individuals and their families,” the crown prince said in an earlier statement.

He added that it was “reassuring to know that we live in a state governed by the rule of law,” stressing that Høiby, despite being an important member of the family, is a Norwegian citizen with the same rights and responsibilities as anyone else

The trial has also opened during a sensitive period for the monarchy. The crown princess has faced renewed scrutiny following the release of a new batch of documents from the Epstein files, which included several hundred mentions of her name.

The documents showed that she borrowed a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, for several days in 2013, a stay later confirmed by the royal household.

