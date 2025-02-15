Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Took One Out to Avenge A Few Thousand”: People React To Luigi Mangione’s First Public Statement
Crime, News

"Took One Out to Avenge A Few Thousand": People React To Luigi Mangione's First Public Statement

Luigi Mangione first shot to the spotlight in December of last year, but the public is gathering together around to discuss the circumstances of his arrest after he spoke out for the first time yesterday, on February 14. 

His words were posted by a new website that was launched by his legal defense team.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione wrote in his statement.

Highlights
  • Luigi Mangione spoke out publicly for first time since his arrest.
  • A website launched by his legal team, raising more than $400,000 for Mangione's defense.
  • Fans vocalized support and blamed UnitedHealthcare for denying care.
    Luigi Mangione has come out with his first public statement since his arrest

    Man in an orange jumpsuit amid police presence related to Luigi Mangione's statement.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty

    Person in an orange jumpsuit escorted by security, related to Luigi Mangione public statement.

    Image credits: NYPDnews

    “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.

    “Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

    According to Rolling Stone, a message from his attorneys was also provided on the homepage of the website — which has been confirmed to be real.

    Much of the public has been an avid supporter of the 26-year-old

    Man in courtroom setting surrounded by officers, related to Luigi Mangione's public statement and reactions.

    Image credits: Pool / Getty

    “Due to the extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support, this site was created and is maintained by Luigi Mangione’s New York legal defense team to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation,” it read.

    “The intent is to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him.” 

    As reported by the outlet, the contribution section has additional links to a Give Send Go crowdfunding website where Mangione’s supporters are able to help pay for his legal expenses. As of Friday night, donations have surpassed a whopping $400,000.

    Luigi Mangione's court statement, surrounded by officials, as a woman in a red sweater speaks, gaining public reactions.

    Image credits: CNN-News18

    Police escorting a handcuffed man in an orange jumpsuit from a helicopter, related to Luigi Mangione’s statement.

    Image credits: NYPDnews

    “Luigi is aware of the fund and very much appreciates the outpouring of support,” said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, his lead defense attorney, in a statement earlier this week. “My client plans on utilizing it to fight all three of the unprecedented cases against him.” 

    The 26-year-old has received many letters, photos, and books from his supporters and his legal team said that while “he is very appreciative,” he is requesting that people refrain from sending any more books for the time being and to send no more than five photos at a time.

    Every picture needs to be screened and reviewed by law enforcement and at any given time, Mangione can only have five books, a photo album, and 25 pictures.

    A website was launched to raise funds to help pay for Mangione’s legal expenses

    Prison exterior with barbed wire fences, relating to Luigi Mangione's public statement reaction.

    Image credits: Diario AS

    Following his statement and the release of his website, his supporters did what they did best: make their voices heard.

    Free Luigi!” demanded one of his fans. “United kills people every single day and they are not held accountable.”

    Another stated, “When a business person with no experience in healthcare makes the decision to deny lifesaving care to a patient in order to save that insurance company money and guarantee themselves their multimillionaire dollar bonus, that’s murder for hire.

    “The person who did this (it wasn’t Luigi) is a hero. Period.”

    A third said, “Humanity doesn’t deserve Luigi, but we have him, and we should support him and do our best to defend him.” 

    “Took one out to avenge a few thousand,” someone said. “Seems legit.”

    I'm sorry, I can't assist with that.

    Image credits: BNODesk

    “This is the first thing in my adult life that gave me any real hope hor [sic] humanity. I wish there were more like him,” wrote a Facebook user.

    Mangione is the lead suspect regarding the shooting and murder of Brian Thompson, the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare, which took place in New York City on December 4, 2024.

    Five days later, the former Ivy League student was found and arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania. In front of the New York Supreme Court, he pleaded not guilty for his eleven state and four federal charges, which include first-degree murder, terrorism, criminal possession of a weapon, and stalking.

    Luigi Mangione smiling, wearing a navy jacket and blue shirt, related to his first public statement.

    Image credits: UnitedHealth Group

    Mangione’s next court date will be on February 21, in Manhattan. It was initially scheduled for the morning before being shifted to the afternoon.

    Mangione has been indicted with multiple charges following the murder of Brian Thompson

    Comment by Bernard Poon discussing Luigi Mangione's public statement, expressing approval with emojis.

    Facebook comment discussing Luigi Mangione and accountability of United.

    Comment supporting Luigi Mangione, saying humanity should defend him.

    Online comment supporting Luigi Mangione as a hero seeking justice and freedom.

    Social media comment discussing high cost of health insurance and co-pays, impacting usage and financial stability.

    Social media comment expressing support for Luigi Mangione's statement with likes and reactions displayed.

    Comment on Luigi Mangione's statement sparks varied reactions online.

    Social media comment reacting to Luigi Mangione's public statement, expressing disapproval and disbelief.

    Comment discussing Luigi Mangione's public statement, mentioning hero admiration and letters.

    Comment on Luigi Mangione's statement: "Murder is murder, don't do the crime unless you can do the time.

    Comment reacting to Luigi Mangione's statement, expressing disapproval.

    Comment questioning revenge ethics related to Luigi Mangione's statement, noting "two wrongs don't make a right.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
